Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Pyrex Glass Food Storage, 10-Piece | $18 | Amazon

Good food should never go to waste. Luckily, a 10-piece set of containers from Pyrex, the pinnacle of glass food storage, is up for grabs on Amazon for just $18—the lowest price we’ve seen. Just be sure to put a lid on this deal before it goes bad.