Hori’s D-Pad Switch controller isn’t without its compromises—notably, it only works in handheld mode, and the fact that it drains your Switch’s battery while it’s asleep—but for some games, there’s simply no substitute for a good D-pad.

It’s been priced at $25 since it came out last year, but today, Amazon’s marked both the Zelda and Mario-themed controllers down to $20.