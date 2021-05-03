Well, I Reckon You Better Buy Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 Before I Start Rootin' and Tootin'

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) | $30 | Best Buy

Red Dead Redemption 2 (XBO) | $30 | Best Buy

Well there, pardner. It’s the end of the line for you. Here’s what you and me’s is gonna do. We go to the town square and stand back to back. Then we each take 10 paces. At the end of your paces, you’ll find a laptop and you can use it to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 at Best Buy. I reckon it’s the most rootinest tootenst cowboy vidya game on this side of the Mississippi. While you do that, I’m gonna go take a bath. Anyways, then one of us will shoot the other and kill them. Forgot about that part. Actually, scratch that, let’s just play Red Dead Online together, amigo.