There are growlers, and then there are growlers. Miir’s 64 ounce growler can keep beer cold for more than 24 hours without keeping it on ice, or hot beverages hot for up to 12. Plus, it just looks really damn good, and would make a great gift. With a few short-lived exceptions, $42 has been about as low as this one goes, so pour one out for your inferior drink carriers.

