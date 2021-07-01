Welcome This 8-Movie Boxset of the Fast & Furious Franchise Into Your Family

Fast & Furious 8 Movie Collection 4KUHD Blu-ray Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Fast & Furious 8 Movie Collection 4KUHD Blu-ray | $63 | Amazon

You can now own all 8 home-released Fast & Furious movies in this collection boxset. I’ve been a late comer to the series and it’s been really interesting to binge all of these as I gear up to see F9 in theaters. A franchise that started as pretty much a rip off of Point Break, but with cars, has evolved into doing heists and then into what are now pretty much full blown super hero movies. This series rules. It’s the ultimate popcorn flick, so why not heat up some in the microwave and watch them whenever you want because you own them now.. just as soon as you add to cart and it ships to your house. Get it for only $63 on Amazon.