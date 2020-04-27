It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Weigh Everything You Ever Needed to in Your Kitchen for $16

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
182
Save
Homever 15kg Food Scale | $16 | Amazon | Use code 6ZSG37LG

Homever 15kg Food Scale | $16 | Amazon | Use code 6ZSG37LG
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Homever 15kg Food Scale | $16 | Amazon | Use code 6ZSG37LG

Food scales are incredibly important to have in your kitchen. Not sure if you evenly split your portions of ground beef? Weigh it! Trying to figure out what 100g is? Weigh it! Point is, a kitchen scale should be as much of a fixture in your home as a sink. If you don’t have one yet, the Homever Food Scale is on sale for just $16, if you use the code 6ZSG37LG at checkout. This scale is a bit larger than the average kitchen scale too, so you can weight pretty much anything on this baby.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save $150 on a Sonos Playbar or Sub and Give Your Home Stereo a Boost

Sunday's Best Deals: Nintendo Labo, Wobble Cushions, Steel Ice Cubes, and More

Give Your Living Room a Big Upgrade with a 65" Smart TV, Now Only $850

Keep Your Drinks Cold Without The Melting With Half Off Steel Ice Cubes