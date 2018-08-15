Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

American Eagle isn’t just basics and swimsuits, they make some pretty great shoes and accessories as well. Right now, all of their in0house shoes and accessories are buy one, get one 50% off. Mix and match jewelry with boots, hats with sunglasses, and more, no code needed.

Summer is coming to an end and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 60% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty.

Class up your sunglasses selection with Amazon’s one-day sale on William Painter and House of Harlow shades. William Painter boasts styles with titanium frames, scratch-resistant polarized lenses, and a lifetime warranty. Plus, a few of the styles have hidden bottle openers on the arms.



Note: a couple styles have different lens options (some are non-polarized) so definitely click through and look through them all.

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you up to 75% off a ton of styles during their Warehouse Event. Obviously there is tons of denim to choose from, but also tops, outerwear, and more.

Note: You have to enter your email address to get it, but it’s worth it.

Stio makes some of the best technical apparel in the game, and as it should since it’s based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Right now, you can get 20% off all their spring/summer collection with the code KINJA20, or if you’re eyeing something in the sale section, use the code KINJASALE10 and pick up an extra 10% off.

Looking to revamp your place without spending a fortune (or hitting up Ikea)? Urban Outfitters has a pretty spot-on collection of furniture and they’re marking it all down by up to 40%. Beds, couches, chairs, coffee tables, and more are all included, but this deal is today only, so you’d better hurry.

If you need some really great home decor on the cheap, Society6 is your best friend. The already-affordable art and decor site is giving an extra 30% off everything they sell with the code HUMPDAY, until midnight (PT) tonight.



It’s no shame if your apartment is bare bones, because home decor is so damn expensive. But it’s about time to fill it up with things that aren’t left over from your dorm room or something your friends gave you at your housewarming party.

Haven’t read the super popular Ghost in the Shell mangas yet? This collector’s box set includes three large-sized hardcover volumes, plus a collectible lithograph by creator Shirow Masamune for $48, which is within a couple bucks of an all-time low. Don’t let the live action movie ruin the series for you, this is better!

Update: These Cuisinart dutch ovens are on back on sale today, if you missed it last week.

Safe to use on your stove top and in your oven, these versatile enameled dutch ovens are almost a requirement in every kitchen. These Cuisinart ones are around $10 off today, have great reviews, and you can select between white or blue or 5.5 qt or 7 qt. They even have a few shallower chicken fryers if you’re needing one of those.

If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 60 piece set (larger than the typical 42 piece set we often post) is on sale for $21 today on Amazon, which is $4 off from the usual.

Reusable silicone bags are great for packing lunches, freezing foods, and yes, even for sous-vide, all while being way greener than disposable sandwich and freezer bags. Today on Amazon, get a four pack of microwavable, dishwasher safe bags for just $18 with promo code 20KINJADEALS.

The newer, lighter version of our readers’ favorite carry-on, the Travelpro Maxlite 4, is on sale for just $85 today in a variety of colors. As more airlines, particularly international ones, start weighing carry-on bags and charging overweight fees, a lighter bag could be worth the investment.



And of course, being a Travelpro bag, it’s full of organizational tools, has an expandable main compartment, and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

Longtime Apple devotees may remember the original ElevationDock from way back in 2011, which at the time set a crowdfunding record on Kickstarter. Now, the company is back with the fourth iteration of the ultra-popular iPhone dock, and we’ve secured the best discount on it yet, exclusively for our readers.

The ElevationDock 4 uses a pair of fine adjustment thumb screws to move the back wall and floor of the dock to accommodate any model of iPhone, as well as most cases other than super-thick ones like OtterBoxes. That means when you buy a new iPhone, as long as it uses a Lightning connector, you’ll still be able to use the dock.

Beyond that, there are insanely nice features throughout, from the braided cable on the back, to the CNC-machined steel adjustment knobs, to the NanoPad (with two levels of stickiness!) on the bottom that keeps the dock anchored to your desk, allowing you to remove your phone with one hand.

We’ve only ever seen one other discount from its usual $60, so if it’s been on your wishlist, you can grab yours for $39 with promo code DOCK4KINJA, in both black and silver. Or, if you buy two or more, that same code will drop them to $36 each.

We see deals with some regularity on Anker’s 6' nylon-wrapped Lightning cables, but today, you can also upgrade your standard 3' cords for just $8 each. These cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code CABLELTN on any color of either size to save.

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $25, but you can get it for just $20 today ($1 less than our previous mention), no promo code required.

If you travel with any regularity, this versatile little gadget may just be your new best friend. They call it the RAVPower FileHub Plus, but that name doesn’t do it justice, because it’s really three gadgets in one:



Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions. 6,000mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets. File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from an SD card, hard drive, or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap SD card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying a more expensive iPad with extra local storage.

Get it for $30 today with promo code 43G2U2FD.