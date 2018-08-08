Columbia’s Summer Sale, PUMA’s huge Private Sale, discounted Ultra Light Down vests at Uniqlo, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can pick up six samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $7. This month’s box has a travel-ready box that’s perfect for tossing in your bag on your way to enjoy the last few weekends of summer, plus a $3 off coupon for any $15+ beauty purchase. The products this month are:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: philosophy

If you have yet to try philosophy products, I feel pretty comfortable saying you’re missing out big time. Now’s your chance to try out a really great beauty brand, and save money because they’re doing a buy one, get one free sale on basically the entire site. Use the code BOGO18 at checkout and stock up.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Kneipp has been producing beauty and skincare products with natural ingredients way before it was A Thing. Like, 125 years before it was A Thing. And right now, you can add some nourishing hand cream from the brand for just $4, plus free shipping, when you use the code KINJA at checkout. Add some nourishment to your life.

THE BIG SALEs

Screenshot: PUMA

Summer is settling down (sort of)a, and if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, it’s time to give up. PUMA is having a massive Private Sale with up to 75% off over 1,800 items, full of athleisure and sneakers. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Yes, it’s brutally hot and uncomfortable outside. I’d guess that this image is making you sweat just looking at it. But if you want to get your winter layers figured out, Uniqlo is marking down their Ultra Light down vest to just $40, for men and women. This thing is breathable, packable, and water-repelling, so it’s a really great utilitarian piece to have around.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off almost any $25+ order, with a maximum savings of $100. Just use promo code PRONTO15 at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 10PM ET tonight.

My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V8 Animal is a hell of a cordless vacuum for $238, or if you’re looking for an upright, try the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergyfor $195.

As always, another good place to start is Best Buy’s eBay storefront, which carries a ton of video games and rarely-discounted tech items that are eligible for the savings.

These sales are consistently great if you’re in the market for a game console. Here’s an Xbox One X PUBG bundle with a bonus copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins for $400 with code PRONTO15. Nintendo Switch prices on eBay are slightly elevated, but the code will still knock it down to $263 via Newegg (in Gray or Neon). And while the code doesn’t work on gift cards, but you can use it on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships.

The code works on everything from major sellers to individual auctions, so if you’ve had something on your wishlist, just search for it - the code should work on just about anything.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of Fresh Foam Veniz sneakers, using the code KINJAVENIZ, for just $33 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With 20% off all dresses, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Just add your favorite pieces to your cart and watch the prices drop.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’re not thinking about how your legs are going to survive the summer, maybe it’s about time to consider some shorts. American Eagle can help with their 50% off sale on all shorts for both men and women. There are a ton of styles you should keep on hand for the days where you can’t think about putting on real pants, like khakis, “tomgirl” shorts, denim shorts, and more. Not you, cargo shorts.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ThinkGeek is helping the nerds in your life stock up on geeky paraphernalia. Score up to 80% off of a ton of products and apparel during their Anniversary Week Sale (it’s been 19 years!). There are seriously hundreds of items to choose from, which means every corner of geekdom is covered by this sale.

Screenshot: Urban Outfitters

The best pair of jeans I ever bought were BDG jeans from Urban Outfitters. They lasted me through high school and into college before basically disintegrating. Now’s your chance to find your own best pair of jeans with their 30% off all BDG jeans at Urban.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is having a huge Summer Sale. That means 25-40% off their best sellers, plus 50-70% off sale items. It’s basically their biggest sale of the year.

Screenshot: Aerie

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $35, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with this Nordstrom Rack sale, you can take advantage. Right now, they’re marking down a ton of clothing styles, shoes, lingerie pieces, and more for up to 50% off.

Screenshot: EyeBuyDirect

You voted Eye Buy Direct one of your five favorite online glasses stores, and right now, pick up any pair of glasses or sunglasses (for $15 or more) and get another pair free. Stay shady by using the code BACKTOBOGO at checkout and stock up, because this deal won’t last. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have six pairs of sunglasses in my cart that I need to decide on.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

REI’s Garage Sale is back once again, and this one includes tents, sleeping bags, hiking boots, clothes for men, women, and kids, and more, all up to 70% off. However, they’ve only stocked limited quantities, so today’s your best bet to snag the good stuff. Head over to REI before it’s gone.

HOME GOODs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re a Harry Potter completionist, the new 4K Blu-ray box set is a must-own. But if you just have one or two films that you really loved and want to rewatch in the highest fidelity possible, all eight are on sale for $20 today, about $5 less than usual. You’ll need a 4K Blu-ray player to watch them, but they also include standard 1080p Blu-ray discs and digital copies.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Take your pick between all four sizes of top-selling Tramontina nonstick frying pans. They have a stellar 4.6-star rating, and come with removable soft grip silicone sleeves. As long as you use wooden or silicone spatulas, these pans should last for a very long time.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Coffee Gator’s popular coffee accessories are getting in on the Gold Box fun today, with savings available on airtight containers, pour-over makers, kettles, and more. Chances are, there’s something in here to fit your kitchen’s decor. These prices will be gone by the end of the day, so don’t sleep on them.

Coffee Gator actually ran a Prime Day deal last month too, but the selection today is actually larger, and notably, includes a lot of travel mugs that weren’t present the first time around.

Photo: Walmart

Everyone’s making hybrid foam mattresses now, even legacy brands like Sealy, and Walmart’s blowing out their Optimum Posturepedic mattresses for crazy-low prices, while supplies last.



The only sizes available are Twin XL, Queen, and King ($290, $340, $490, respectively), but if those fit your needs for your own bed, or even for a guest room, these prices are way less than you’d pay at Amazon.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get stock up on Etekcity models with Alexa support and even energy monitoring today. Just use promo code YEJ7ZTJV at checkout to get a two-pack for $17, making these the cheapest smart plugs we’ve ever seen.

Image: ThermoWorks

At just $75 today, today’s price we’ve seen on the Thermapen Mk4. You guys love it because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

We typically see only $15 off, and it usually is limited to one or two colors. So if you’ve been holding off buying one of these, today’s sale should help you pull the trigger.

TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s certainly not the prettiest laptop out there, but $1,000 is a solid deal for this HP EliteBook, which is specced out with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This Gold Box deal is only available today though, and could sell out early.

