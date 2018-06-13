Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Forever21's Summer Sale, buy one, get one 50% off Privé Revaux sunglasses, Journelle’s Semi-Annual Sale, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, having their huge Summer Sale, which means a good amount of makeup is under $1, with most of it in the $3 range. Plus, there’s automatically free shipping and a 3-piece Sun-Kissed Set with orders of $25 or more, which you will probably hit as you stock up on affordable beauty staples.

The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Use the code KINJAPEDI at checkout and get your foot shaver for just $15 and start taking better care of your treads. Summer does technically start in a couple weeks.

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Forever21 has been a purveyor of incredibly affordable fast-fashion for years, but they’ve really stepped up their game in terms of trends. Right now, they’re also taking 70% off select summer styles, so those pieces you only bring on vacation or where a couple times before donating just got even more affordable.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Now up to 50% off.

In a world where bra shopping feels more like a slow form of torture than anything remotely resembling an enjoyable experience, Journelle is a salvation. The lingerie they make and carry is beautiful, and it carries up to M in cup size. Right now their Semi-Annual Sale is happening, which means 30% off over 750 bras, undies, robes, PJ sets, tights, and more .

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with their buy one, get one 50% off deal with the code GIZMODO2. Just add any two of your favorite styles to your cart, use the code, and automatically save up to $15.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you missed the Invicta sale (or didn’t find anything you liked), Amazon is having another huge watch sale for Father’s Day. With brands like Timex, Bulova, Citizen, Daniel Wellington, and more, this isn’t something you’ll want to pass up. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.



Photo: Gizmodo

Garmin’s Vivosmart 3 does all the fitness-tracking stuff you’d expect from a wearable, including heartrate monitoring, but it adds a dimension you won’t find in competing trackers: monitoring your stress levels. And with up to five days of battery life on a charge, you can also use it as a sleep tracker. Promo code KINJAVIVO brings it down to $69 for a limited time. Nice.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get up to 60% off women’s, men’s, kids, and home goods, starting at just $5. It’s silly not to at least take a look.

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on. Basically everything is going to be under $100 anyway at ungodly low prices.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes, or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. Head over to Nordstrom Rack for their rather large TOMS sale on both men’s and women’s shoes. Plus, they’ve come a long way from just simple, canvas slip-ons.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free next business day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.

Home Goods

BUZIO Anxiety 20lb Weighted Blanket for Adults | $102 | Amazon | Use code KFATHERD

Things are crazy right now, and if you somehow forgot that Father’s Day is on Sunday, this deal on a 20-pound weighted blanket will keep you relaxed. This big ass blanket is just $102, the best price it’s ever been, when you use the code KFATHERD at checkout. And if your dad doesn’t want it, take it for yourself. Just trust me on this one.

Photo: Amazon

Pool dunks are matched only by pool spikes on the spectrum of fun, aquatic sports things, and you can add an inflatable volleyball net to any 8' or larger pool for just $8 today. It even includes a ball and optional anchor weights.



Image: Amazon

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results at home. Amazon’s listing this best-selling Anova sous-vide circulator for $98 today, which is its first sub-$100 price in months.



Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

The $22 kit (with promo code J48NTOW7) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.

TECH

Photo: Amazon

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $220-$250, and our readers can save a little extra with promo code KINJAC74 (must purchase from Roberts LP via Amazon).



For a more in-depth review on these, head over to CNET.

Beats Powerbeats3 | $80 | Daily Steals | Promo code KINJABEATS

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip—the same one that makes AirPods so great—making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods.

Today on Daily Steals, you can grab a brand new pair (in bulk packaging, but who cares) for $80, easily the best price we’ve ever seen. Just use promo code KINJABEATS at checkout.

Photo: Amazon

There are a few USB-C Power Delivery battery packs on the market, but this $45 one from iClever (with promo code PDCHARGER) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. In addition to serving as a standard USB battery pack for your phones and tablets, its 30W USB-C port can charge a laptop or Nintendo Switch as well.



That USB-C port also works as a high-speed input, allowing you to recharge the battery quickly. Unlike competing products from Anker though, it doesn’t include a USB-C wall charger in the box. Luckily, this one is on sale for just $13 with promo code 30WCHAR2, also a great deal.