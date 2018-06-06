Buy one, get one 50% off sandals at Target, discounts from Panacea, eBay’s huge sale, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas, Photo: Panacea

Panacea was born out of the need for a simple skin care routine that didn’t take up too much time (or counter space) but that worked. While the norm for K-Beauty skin care routines is 10+ items, Panacea shaves that down to just three: a cleanser, a moisturizer, and a sunscreen. Try it out for yourself with 20% off your entire purchase (we recommend picking up the Essentials Kit) with the code KINJA20 at checkout.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: philosophy

If you have yet to try philosophy products, I feel pretty comfortable saying you’re missing out big time. Now’s your chance to try out a really great beauty brand, and save money because they’re taking 25% off your entire purchase with the code SPREADLOVE.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Tatcha was one of the first J-Beauty brands to crack the mainstream in the US, and for good reason. Their products are soothing, simple, and mostly importantly, they work. I love their Essence and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, and right now, the entire site is 15% off with the code SUMMER18 at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Smashbox, known for their game-changing and award-winning Photo Finish primer, is giving you 25% off your entire $50+ purchase, no code needed. Stock up on everything from their new Always On Liqiud Lipstick to their liquid eyeliner.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time with a few twists.



Advertisement

Most of eBay’s sales, whether they’re sitewide or limited to certain sellers, are good for 15% off, and have a $50 savings cap. This one though boosts the savings to 20%, with a $100 cap, meaning the sweet spot for this deal is anywhere between the $50 minimum purchase threshold and a whopping $500. Just use promo code PICKDADSGIFT at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 10PM ET tonight.

My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V8 Animal is a hell of a cordless vacuum for $255, or if you’re looking for an upright, try the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergyfor $184.

Elsewhere on eBay, you could pick up some video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, buy a Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X, or PS4 Pro below MSRP, grab a year of Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus (gift cards are excluded, but these aren’t considered gift cards), score a rare deal on YETI coolers, stock up on World Cup apparel, or just save on whatever obscure or out of print item your heart desires. It’s up to you, just be sure to make your purchase today.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Target may be a vast, black hole in which you end up with 17 things that you didn’t come for, and none of what you did, but it sure knows how to give good deals. Right now, all of their women’s and kids sandals (even non-Target brands) are buy one, get one 50% off.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ThinkGeek, purveyor of all things geeky, is having a t-shirt sale. Wear your geekdom on your sleeve/chest with this buy one, get one 50% off sale. Just add your two favorite tees to your cart and use the code BOGO50TEE at checkout to see the discount.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Keen makes some quality hiking shoes, but they also make some sleek looking work boots too. These Asheville boots are just $50 and feature aluminum safety toes so you can make sure your feet are protected from anything you throw at them (literally).



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

While it’s not a name you’ll see on store shelves, David Archy makes some of the most popular and highly-rated underwear on Amazon. Today, you can pick up a three pack of women’s seamless thongs for just $3-5 a pair, or a four pack of men’s soft cotton full cut briefs for $6 a pair. Several sizes and colors are available for both.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Summer is basically here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Right now, they’re taking up to 50% off a ton of styles for every kind of person. Beauty, shoes, outerwear, dresses, anything you could think you could ever want from ASOS is included.

Screenshot: Nordstrom Rack

Get the perfect, easy gift for any occasion, or just treat yourself, with this Nordstrom Rack sale. Fine jewelry brand Bony Levy is up to 50% off, with a ton of gold and diamond pieces ringing in under $200. If you need something sparkly, this is the sale you want to take advantage of.

Screenshot: Living Social

If you have any inkling that you might want a Costco membership, there’s never been a better time to join. For a limited time, Living Social’s offering Gold Star memberships for their standard price of $60, but throwing in all of the following:



A $20 Costco gift card

Coupon for 72 free AA batteries

Coupon for free disinfecting wipes

$10 off a fresh meat purchase

$25 off a $250 Costco online purchase

If you use all the extra benefits all, that package is worth over $140, so it’s a no brainer if you have a Costco near you.



Note: This is only available for new Costco memberships, not renewals. Sorry!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Most rain boots aren’t made for comfort and style; they’re made to keep your feet dry. But Alice + Whittles goes a step further by creating slim, good-looking boots that feel light and comfortable on your feet. And right now, they’re marking down eight different colorways of their minimalist ankle boot to under $100, so maybe it’s time to rethink your thunderstorm attire.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Topshop is taking up to 50% off a ridiculous amount of things, including stuff from their Unique line. My recommendation is to check out the dresses and shoes, as my experience has proven that those are the most reliable sale items.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, and the heart rate model is down to $120 right now on Amazon for Father’s Day, about $30 less than usual. Some models with special edition wristbands are $150, but those are down from $180.



Dad want a full-on smart watch? The Fitbit Ionic is also down to $250 in a variety of colors.

Home Goods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve heard of Tiger, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the Japanese company’s excellent rice cookers. But turns out, they make travel mugs too, and they’re all under $13 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Several colors and varieties are included, and they’ll all keep your drink hot or cold for hours on end.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Climb up this Little Giant 15' lightweight ladder for just $145 on Woot today. The triple-locking hinge bends to turns this into an A-frame ladder, stair ladder, or extension ladder, and then can fold back up for easy storage. We saw it dip down to a slightly lower price over Deals Week, but $145 is a good $40 less than its Amazon price, so go ahead and get high.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This 6-piece stackable container set will keep your refrigerator looking presentable. It comes with special sizes for cans and eggs, and then more generic shapes for everything else. This set normally bounces around ~$35, so grab it today for $23 on Woot before this deal gets moldy.



The Roomba 960 is a bit extravagant, but at over $100 off, it might be worth considering if less expensive robotic vacuums haven’t checked all of your boxes.



Advertisement

The key feature here is an onboard camera that allows the Roomba to build a constantly-updating map of your home, which means it can clean every square foot without wasting an hour ping ponging around the same room. Of course, you’ll also get Wi-Fi for app control, and a more powerful cleaning system than the entry level models.

Amazon’s listed $590 price is an all-time low, and an extra $10.50 coupon you can clip makes it the best deal we’ve ever seen. Needless to say, this would make a killer Father’s Day gift too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You may not think you need one of these portable jump starters, and at this very moment, you probably don’t. But there will come a time where you’re late for an appointment or stuck in the middle of nowhere, and waiting around for a good samaritan to come jump your battery just isn’t a viable option.



Advertisement

This model from iClever puts out a whopping 600A, which is far more than most similar products, and enough to start just about any car. Get it for $49 today with promo code ICLEVER8899.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

With 650 American Test Kitchen-developed recipes, The Complete Cooking For Two Cookbook should add a little variety to your meals. And, since all the recipes are designed for just two potions, you won’t get stuck with days and days of leftovers.

Advertisement

It has a very impressive 4.7-star rating and almost 1,000 reviews. Today’s price of $18 on the paperback version is a good $6 - $8 less than usual, and it would also make a nice wedding or house warming gift.

DropMix | $50 | Amazon

DropMix is an NFC-enabled card game that basically turns you into a remix artist, and it’s down to $50 on Amazon right now, a match for the best price we’ve seen.



Developed by Harmonix, of Rock Band fame, DropMix seems perhaps a little too ambitious—most people don’t have great rhythm, after all—but the game is executed shockingly well. There are multiple game modes, the base set includes 60 song cards from popular artists (though you can purchase expansions, naturally), and it’s beginner-friendly enough for anyone to play.

TECh

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. It’ll also be getting WatchOS 5 in the fall, which includes fitness improvements, customizable Siri shortcuts, and most importantly of all, walkie-talkie mode. We don’t know how long this deal will last, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out soon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We see deals on USB-A to USB-C cables with some regularity, but deals on C-to-C cables, which are necessary for faster USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds, are less common. Today though, you can save on Anker’s nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ versions of both.



Advertisement

Both cables are $8 today with promo code ANKER333, and available in both gray and red, but note that the A-to-C cables are 6' long, while the C-to-Cs are 3' long, though they also include a carrying pouch to avoid tangles.