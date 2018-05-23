Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Alternative Apparel’s Friends & Family sale, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, Prime Exclusive swimwear from Amazon, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, all orders of $30+ are 50% off (excluding new and sale items), plus there’s automatically free shipping on orders of $25 or more. I highly recommend picking up the Lip Exfoliator, Hydrating Bubble Mask and the Baked Highlighter.



The Big Sales

Nordstrom has two large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and The Half-Yearly Sale. Well, today is about halfway through the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or something.

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their huge up to 40% off sale going on, you can grab basically anything you could need to update your closet at more affordable prices. Get your wardrobe ready for the season.

Alternative Apparel is one of those brands that is perfect for sustainable, green-made basics. If only it were a few bucks cheaper, but it is expensive for good reason. Well, right now you can take 40% off everything with the code URFAMILY, plus get an extra 20% off other brands they carry. Stock up on basics while saving the planet (and some money).



The weather is actually pretty nice right now, and Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to enjoy it. They’re kicking off their Memorial Day Sale with 25% off sitewide, no code needed. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.

Memorial Day Weekend, aka the unofficial start of the summer, is almost upon us. If you’re planning to hit the beach or pool and didn’t think to check if you needed some new swimsuits, Amazon’s got you covered. Prime Members can choose from over 100 pieces of swimwear from their in-house brand Coastal Blue, including one-pieces, bikinis, rash guards, and cover-ups, and it’ll all get delivered to you before you head off for the long weekend.



Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 50% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more, to make you feel better about how this year will be.



Right now, GAP has a huge sale where everything is discounted up to 50%, which is great, sure. But, they’re also taking an additional 20% off with the code PARTY, plus you’ll get free shipping on all orders with no minimum. Thankfully, it looks like there isn’t their usual long list of exclusions, so if you love something, you should definitely take advantage of it.

TOMS is no longer just the purveyor of canvas slip-ons. They have a ton of options for basically every kind of shoe person, from sneakers, to dress shoes, to sandals, and boots. Use the code FRIENDS30 at checkout and take 30% off all full-price items, including sneakers and sandals.

Pick up some classic sneakers during Nordstrom Rack’s Converse sale. Chuck Taylors are marked down to as low as $35, but the sale has a ton of other styles included as well. Nordstrom Rack has split them up into men’s and women’s, but there are a lot of unisex styles, so I recommend doing some exploring.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off all sale styles with the code EXTRA40 for their Memorial Day Sale. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.



The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. Plus, take 50% off select backpacks, jackets, and clothing. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



If you’re an REI Member, you’ll get 20% off any full-price item, and 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV18.

Home Goods

Before you head out to the beach, you can get ready to throw some shade with Amazon’s E-Z UP shelter sale.



First up is a 12' x 12' pop-up canopy that sets up in minutes, marked down to an all-time low $88.

But the more interesting deal here is the 10' x 10' Dome canopy, which is a pretty similar product on its face (though it does include a wheeled transport bag), but with the ability to pair with E-Z UP’s Camping Cube product to transform into a full five-person tent.

Prices will vary a bit depending on the colors you choose, but you’re looking at a little over $230 for the complete set, but that’s a solid price for a 100 square foot tent, and the Camping Cube does have some cool features like power cord passthroughs, storage pockets, and even a doggy door.

In my opinion, a classic wristwatch still looks better than any smartwatch, any day. Today only, pick up the a new timepiece from premium brands like Bulova, Marc Jacobs, Mondaine, and more for men and women. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.



Alexa works best when it’s always in shouting distance, so if you still have any rooms in your home without a smart speaker, you can fix that today with a slate of great certified refurb sales.



If you’re in the market for a new rug or two, head over to Woot and dig into their selection of discounted rugs. They have a traditional patterns, modern abstract, and a few in between, offered in sizes up to 7'10"x 10'10". This sale will only last until the end of the day, so you’d better hurry.



Also, for today only, Woot has waived the $5 shipping for non-Prime members, so everything will ship for free.

Photo: Gear Grit

You never know when you might need a screwdriver, and with this $8 keychain set from Gear Grit, you’ll always have a philips and flat head at your disposal. Just use promo code KEY50CA to get both tools for $8.



Anthropologie isn’t a one-trick pony. Their home goods section is insanely good, albeit a bit pricey. But right now they’re taking 20% off a bunch of furniture and home decor, no code needed. Just add all your favorites to your cart and you’ll see the discount at checkout. Everything from rugs to chairs to tables is included in the sale, so get ready to redo your entire house.

TECh

Now that it’s warm enough to spend a day at the park or beach reading a book, you’ll want to get your hands on a Kindle. Today only, both the entry level model and the Paperwhite are on sale today for $30 off, the best deals we’ve ever seen. My advice: Get the Paperwhite. It’s not that much more expensive, and it’s worth it just for the backlight, not to mention the sharper, higher contrast screen.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today on MassDrop (about $300 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.