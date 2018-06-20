Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Alice + Whittles’ Warehouse Sale, major discounts from ASOS and Net-a-Porter, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Pür Cosmetics makes some really greta complexion products and if you haven’t tried anything from them, now’s your chance. Use the code SUMMER at checkout and you’ll get 30% off sitewide. Eyeshadows, blush palettes, cushion foundations, and more are discounted.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Etude House is one of the more well-known K-beauty brands, at least in my world. Right now, you can pick up anything from face masks to eye primer to their miracle Face Blur cream on sale for 20% off. Everything’s under $15 and under, so you won’t have to break the bank to get K-beauty in your skin care and makeup routine.



THE BIG SALES

Screenshot: Alice + Whittles

Most rain boots aren’t made for comfort and style; they’re made to keep your feet dry. But Alice + Whittles goes a step further by creating slim, good-looking boots that feel light and comfortable on your feet. And right now, they’re having an up to 75% off Warehouse Sale on their Essential Rubber Boot, so maybe it’s time to rethink your thunderstorm attire.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Summer is officially starts tomorrow, but it’s basically here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Right now, they’re taking up to 70% off a ton of styles for every kind of person. Beauty, shoes, outerwear, dresses, anything you could think you could ever want from ASOS is included.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Now up to 70% off a ridiculous amount of things.



Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 50% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more , to make you feel better about how this year will be.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to enjoy the better weather than up to 40% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down summer workout gear to get you outside for a fun, a jog, or even just a brisk walk to the coffee shop.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Right now, they’re taking up to 25% off a ton of gear from Marmot. Outerwear, layering pieces, tents, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Theory is one of those high-end brands you see everywhere but never think about picking up, mainly because of the price tag. But during their huge End of Season Sale, they’re taking up to 60% off a ton of styles, from dresses and skirts, to blazers and jackets.

Home Goods

Photo: Amazon

Klymit pads are lightweight and inflate incredibly easy, so they’re ready to be packed into an overnight bag and hiked up a mountain. And right now, Amazon is running a Klymit sale full of really fantastic sleeping pads, sleeping bags, and more. I have the Static V pad and for under $40, I’m kind of pissed I can’t return mine and grab it from Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, or want a compact-sized companion to go with your full sized model, the newest Instant Pot Ultra Mini has a rare sale today on Amazon.



The Instant Pot Mini is ostensibly designed for apartment dwellers and people cooking for one or two, but now that I own a six quart Instant Pot, I’ve found myself wanting one to cook rice or other side dishes while my main pot is occupied with the main course. The Ultra model has a much better UI and controls than the standard version, plus a pressure valve that automatically closes itself when you close the pot, so you’ll never forget to set it.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Today’s deal is $40 less than usual, and within a few bucks of the best price ever.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Travelpro makes our readers’ favorite carry-on, and today, Woot is discounting two larger Travelpro hardside suitcases, so you can prepare for your summer travel plans.



Available in two colors, these roomy 25-inch suitcases are discounted by $100 when compared to the Travelpro website. They expand up to 2 inches for you over-packers, include a TSA-approved lock, and spinners wheels for easy maneuvering. This deal will only last through the end of the day, so don’t let this deal leave the gate without you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Its 1200W engine is no joke, it has a bunch of different modes (including one for cleaning), and is $30 off today, no promo code required. Now if only they’d get around to making that electric car.

Photo: Amazon

You can never have too much cast iron in your kitchen, and this tiny Lodge melting pot won’t take up too much space. It’s great for melting butter, warming sauces, or making it look like you have giant hands. It’ll set you back just $8 today, but just note it’s an Add-on item so it needs to ship with a larger order.

There are quite a few permutations of the Lord of the Rings films out there on Blu-ray, but the extended editions are the ones you want, and the extended trilogy pack is down to $40 at Amazon today.

All three extended films add up to 11 hours, not even counting the 26 hours of included special features, so block out a few vacation days. No wonder it’s the best selling Blu-ray in Kinja Deals history by a wide margin.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Etsy’s celebrating its 13th birthday with big discounts on jewelry, vintage items, clothing, crafting supplies, and home goods. There’s a lot to look through, but if you’re looking for somewhere to start, I’d take a look at these cool fingerprint rings, floating shelves, a personalized cutting board, and 3D papercrafts. Just be sure to get your orders in early if you need it by a specific date, these typically don’t ship with Amazon 2-day guarantee we’re used to.

TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to block out the world and find your quiet place on an airplane or in an open office? These noise-canceling Plantronics BackBeat Pro+ over-ear headphones look great, sound great, and run for up to 24 hours on a charge.



For a limited time, promo code KJPLAN20 will get you a pair for $160 from Daily Steals, or $40 less than Amazon’s current going rate.

Photo: Anker

Amazon is littered with USB-C connectivity dongles, but Anker’s new model might be the most space-efficient one yet. Despite a slim design that could fit in the a pen pocket in a computer bag, it includes three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and even ethernet. Just use promo code ANKER833 to save $16 at checkout.

