BEAUTY STEAls

The Photo Finish Foundation Primer from Smashbox basically started the silicone revolution in facial primers. It’s still a bestseller and right now, you can get a travel size of the stuff for only $10. I would highly recommend picking up a couple of these, because three of the travel-size tubes are more product than the full-size version, and you’ll still save $6.

Everyone needs a magnifying mirror in their bathroom, whether it’s to put on makeup or to hate-stare at how gross your pores look at 7x magnification. Any way you use it, this $25 double-sided light-up one from Conair is a great idea for those of us that can’t get enough of looking at ourselves in the mirror.

Mornings when you have to do your hair are always the ones you probably feel most annoyed at the time. But Amazon is marking down a pair of hair straightener brushes to under $27 (which is about 1/4 of what my hair brush and straightener cost together) with the code OREVFA5K, to help smooth any time management creases you may have.



The Big Sales

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technology extends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down most of their AIRism styles for both men and women. Everything is $15 or under, with most styles coming in at the $8 mark.



Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Nordstrom Rack is have a huge Cole Haan sale. Men’s and women’s shoes are marked down, plus bags and accessories as well.

It’s not spring, but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $35, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.



Plus, if you don’t really need underwear, but still want to feel like you’re getting something new, The Aerie Collection (which is full of comfy sweaters, pants, and bras) is on sale too.

Home Goods

Amy Garden Weighted Blanket, 15 pounds | $86 | Amazon | After $11 off coupon

Weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety, and you can score an all-time low price on this 15 pound blanket from Amazon today. It’s just $86 after the $11 off coupon, making it the best weighted blanket deal we’ve ever posted. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Give your desk or apartment a little marquee with this $16 one from Amazon. At that price, think of it as less than a cent for every slightly questionable word choice you’ll come up with because it comes with 100 letters, numbers, and emojis. Just think of all the curse words and sexual innuendos via emoji you could dream up.



We have a very important announcement: Walmart is selling 120 ounces of chocolate syrup for under $9. Hopefully this tides you over until the next sale on five pound bags of Haribo Gold Bears.

Kitchen trash cans get all the glory, but you shouldn’t neglect your bathroom trash can. It is, after all, the one short enough for pets to nose their way into, as I’ve discovered.



As we know, simplehuman makes the best trash cans, and you can get their 6L rounded bathroom can for an all-time low $15 today, or a 10L rectangular model for $18, also an all-time low. These cans don’t see discounts often, and never this significant.

The TRX Suspension Trainer kit can give you a full body workout in your house without the space commitment of an actual home gym, and Woot’s marked it down to an all-time low $90, today only, with free shipping for Prime members. If your new year’s fitness resolutions are starting to fade, this could be just the thing to get you back in the saddle.



Smart outlet switches are the atomic unit of smart home gear, and you can add two more to your collection today for just $35. Just like the iconic WeMo switch, TP-Link’s Smart Plug will let you turn appliances on and off from your smartphone or Alexa, or set schedules to toggle them automatically.



Replace your old, mismatched flatware with these discounted sets from Royal. All of them are about 25% off today as part of Amazon’s one-day sale. They’re offering a set of 20 pieces, 40 pieces, and 60 pieces, so grab one that works best for you. Most importantly, all the utensils are dishwasher safe.



We know that weighted blankets can put your mind at ease, but I think Adirondack chairs are basically the outdoor version of that. Today only, Amazon’s putting a bunch of them on sale. The cheapest ones are still $200, so they’re definitely investments, but they come with a 12 year residential warranty, some of them can recline, and they look fantastic.



TECh

While they don’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 and Play:3 are still terrific sounding speakers that can sync up with each other for multi-room audio. Normally $149 and $249 respectively, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119 and and $199, the best prices we’ve seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock.



You can never have enough USB charging gear, and today, a couple of bundles from Anker let you stock up and save on a variety of products.



First up, for $50 (with promo code ANKERPP1), you get an aluminum PowerCore+ 10,050mAh battery pack, a four-port travel wall charger, and nylon-braided PowerLine+ Lightning and microUSB cables, all packaged in a premium carrying case. You’re saving a bunch of money here by bundling, even accounting for sale prices on the individual gear, and this could make a great Father’s Day gift as well.

Or, for $40, you can get a Qi charging stand, a Qi charging pad, and a two-port USB travel charger with 24W of power. The wireless chargers are bundled together for $40 by default, but you’ll have to separately add the wall charger to your cart and use promo code COMBOAAA to get it for free.

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a 1080p model for $38 with code 6NHSQU3U.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

You’d expect a $220 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 49" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain.

