BEAUTY STEAls

Stila Cosmetics is one of those brands you stumble upon at Sephora and become instantly devoted to. They also make your favorite eyeliner by a very wide margin. So, if you’re a Stila loyalist, or if you’ve been wanting to try them out, use the code 250FF on their site and grab 25% off sitewide, plus free shipping.

GlamGlow is all over your Instagram and video games with their pearlescent peel-off masks. Now’s your chance if you’ve always wanted to try out their uber-popular face masks, and one of your favorites. It’s buy one, get one free for their face masks, cleansers and moisturizers with the code SPRING18. Pick up a jar of GravityMud and feel like Silver Surfer or try out their Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer.



The Big Sales

American Eagle is a really great place to stock up on wardrobe staples like t-shirts and tanks, especially when they’re on sale. Right now, they have a ton of styles on sale for 30% off that are made for a summer vacation. Sandals, dresses, tank tops, shorts, and more are discounted during their Summer Essentials Sale.

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get up to an extra 25% off their entire sale section. Use the code 6934 to get 15% off $50+ orders, or the code 4089 to get 25% off $70+ orders. Plus, you’ll get free shipping. It’s silly not to at least take a look.

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on. Basically everything is going to be under $100 anyway, but you’ll score silk or leather pieces at ungodly low prices.



Plus, this extra discount and free shipping includes their home goods sale items.

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off a ton of spring essentials with the code SPRING20. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals while you can.



Nordstrom Rack is full of amazing deals, and today’s event is Marc Jacobs (and Marc by Marc Jacobs) bags and accessories, plus apparel and shoes. Snag something for as low as $40. But you’d better hurry because even though this sale is up for three more days, things are already selling out.

Home Goods

If you need some really great home decor on the cheap, Society6 is your best friend. The already-affordable art and decor site is taking 25% off almost all of their wall art and home decor with the code DECORATE.



It’s no shame if your apartment is bare bones, because home decor is so damn expensive. But it’s about time to fill it up with things that aren’t left over from your dorm room or something your friends gave you at your housewarming party.

Fans of Breaking Bad might consider tankless water heaters to be ostentatious displays of wealth, but they’re actually more affordable than you might think, especially in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Two sizes of EcoSmart’s well-reviewed tankless heaters are included in the sale. The 11 model can pump hot water to two sinks and a shower at the same time (or possibly just two sinks if you live somewhere cold), while the 27 can provide effectively unlimited hot water to all but the largest mansions.

Tankless water heaters never run out of hot water, since they heat the water on demand, so you can indulge yourself with a longer shower every now and then. That also means that in most cases, they’ll be more energy efficient too, since they aren’t continuously heating a large tank of water that you may or may not be using.

Today’s prices are all-time lows, but they’re only available today, or until sold out.

We love Kikkerland’s tiny concrete desk planters, and this pen holder model is down to an all-time low $13 today on Amazon. It doesn’t include a plant, so you’ll need to pick that out separately, but I’d avoid cacti for reasons that should be obvious.

If learning to play guitar has been on your bucket list, here’s the excuse you need. For either $90 or $100 (the $100 bundle includes a few extra accessories), you’ll get an acoustic fender guitar plus six months of Fender Play, the company’s digital lesson subscription program. Fender Play goes for $50 on its own, so this is one of the cheapest guitars you’re ever likely to see.



Note: The sale also includes an electric guitar bundle, but it seems like it will sell out very soon.

TECh

Plantronics’ BackBeat Sense SE wireless on-ears look great, sound great, and run for up to 18 hours on a charge; all good things. But the coolest feature here, especially at a low $48 price point, is a suite of sensors that automatically pauses your music when you take the headphones off your ears, and starts it up again once you put them back on. Use promo code KINJASE at checkout to save.



Note: We posted a deal on very similar headphones a few weeks ago for a few bucks less, but this model has a splashproof coating which the last deal lacked.

Anker’s PowerPort line of USB chargers has long been a reader favorite, and today, you can get a model with five ports (two of which are Quick Charge 3.0 ports) for $27. That’s a port for your phone, your tablet, your smart watch, your Bluetooth headphones, and your e-reader. Just use promo code ANKERQC3 at checkout to save.



V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. The Crossfade 2 Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. For a limited time, they’re down to $201 on Amazon, an all-time low, and over $100 less than usual.



Once you have a Qi-compatible phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads scattered around your house. This one from iClever can charge compatible Android phones at 10W, or iPhones at the standard 5W, and it’s just $10 today with promo code HAPPY099.

