BEAUTY STEALS

Butter London isn’t just great nail polish. They make some killer makeup, and their prices are always great, but right now they’re taking 30% off for their Friends & Family sale. Use the code FRIENDS2019 at checkout and pick up some pieces to stash in your makeup bag.

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off basically everything they have in stock, including their sale items. All you need to do is sign up, for free, to be a part of their rewards program, which you should do if you plan on buying anything from them.

Graphic: Sephora

Oh, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. The Beauty Insider Appreciation Event is here, and right now VIB Rouge members can get 20% off everything with the code YESROUGE. VIB members get 15% off with the code YESVIB and Beauty Insiders get 10% off with code YESBEAUTY starting 8/30. The only “major” exclusions are on PLAY memberships and customizable sets, but that’s not what you’ll use the discount on anyway, right?

Plus, this year, Sephora is giving you extra points (and they’ve ramped up their Rewards as well with gift cards and full-size items). VIB Rouge gets 1.5 points per $1 and VIB get 1.25 per $4.

Note: The codes are only one-time-use online, but if you head into a store, you can use your discount as many times as you want while the sale is going on.

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While not as wide-ranging as yesterday’s sitewide sale, today’s 20% eBay discount actually offers better savings, if the product you’re buying is sold by one of over 100 select sellers (listed at the bottom of this page).



Anything from those sellers is eligible when you use promo code JUSTRELAX, but you have to spend $25, and your discount is capped at $50. Need help getting started? Here are our favorite retailers that are included:

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, this sale is for you. Take up to 60% off a couple different styles, including waterproof boots that you can easily wear even when it’s not gross out. Use the code SORAUGUST at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Forever21 has been a purveyor of incredibly affordable fast-fashion for years, but they’ve really stepped up their game in terms of trends. Right now, they’re also taking an extra 50% off sale styles with the code EXTRA50, so those pieces you only bring on vacation or where a couple times before donating just got even more affordable.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

School is starting soon (or has already begun for some), so maybe it’s time to take stock in your kids’ wardrobes. Whether your they needs to wear a uniform every day, or you just need to restock on some basics to get them through the week, this Lands’ End sale from Amazon has polos, leggings, even a few backpacks thrown in as well.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ModCloth makes some really interesting and adorable pieces, and this sale is part of that tradition. When you buy two of their many different Chart School sweaters, you’ll automatically get 30% off. Stock up for the impending fall and get ready for sweater weather.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with an extra 25% off sale styles at checkout, you can take advantage. Add new denim to your closet or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing all month for almost a third of what you’d normally pay. Today’s the last day for the extra discount at checkout, so there’s no time to waste.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code 40OFF. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

Screenshot: Marmot

At this point, it’s continuously warm enough to hike (though sometimes a little too warm), and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Right now, Marmot is taking 25% off sitewide with the code SAVE25 in celebration if Labor Day, aka the unofficial last weekend of summer. Plan your next camping trip accordingly.

Photo: Sunski

I wore my Sunski Dipseas everyday for over a year and got compliments on them practically every time. Sunski sunglasses are lightweight, comfortable, scratch-resistant, and 25% off right now. Pick up a pair that you’ll actually enjoy wearing.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ASOS is a one-stop-shop for everything trendy and this sale is no exception. It’s the start of their Labor Day Sale and this time, it’s a doozy. Use the code DAYOFF and take 20% off literally everything they carry, from shoes to outerwear to dresses, and more. Even skin care and make up is discounted.

HOME GOODS

Photo: Nordstrom Rack

Normally, TUMI luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Nordstrom Rack’s sale, you can get your own TUMI carry on, backpack, messenger bag, and luggage for hundreds off list price. I’m not talking a couple hundred, here. You could stand to save almost $400 on certain styles.



Photo: NBC

The Office, an excellent Jack Ryan prequel show, is on Netflix at the moment, but there’s no guarantee that will always be the case. If you’d prefer to own it outright, Amazon’s running a Dundie Award-winning deal today. Every season of the show is priced at just $5 for Prime members.

You won’t see that price on this page; you’ll have to click through to the individual season while you’re signed into a Prime account. My boss told me if we sell enough seasons, I’ll get to deliver a Mussolini speech at the next company meeting.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you live in Arizona or on the moon, you probably don’t want a humidifier right now. But in just a few short months, dry winter air will blow in, and you’ll be glad you bought one of these models from TaoTronics while they were on sale. Both can optionally be used with essential oils as well, to make your room smell nicer.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mason jar glasses are very trendy right now, and you can pretend like you’re always at an expensive brunch with this 8-glass set for $10, complete with handles. They work with standard mason jar lids too, so you can use them for storage when you aren’t using them for drinking.

Want to catch package thieves (especially inept ones) in the act? Or just see who’s at the door so you know whether it’s worth getting off the couch? The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $30 off on Woot today, and will give you an instant alert when someone’s walking up to your door, and even record the footage to the cloud with a subscription.



Photo: Amazon

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot. How convenient!



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Just use promo code 9OPVPMN2 at checkout to save $50, bringing it down to the best price we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Daily Steals

What should your next purchase be after buying mason jar glasses? Edison-style light bulbs, obviously. Get four of them for $10 with promo code KINJABULBS.



Screenshot: Wayfair

Take a load off and save up to 75% this week on new furniture and appliances from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $25 or less and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances too, just for started. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends next Tuesday, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has quietly built up an impressive array of automotive accessories, and several of them are on sale today only in Amazon’s Gold Box.

Three of the four products in the sale are dash cams. In terms of specs, the A1 and C1 are nearly identical, but the A1 has a wider range of operating temperatures, and is actually $11 cheaper. Its design, however, is a little bulkier. I have the C1, and it’s completely hidden from my view while driving by the rear view mirror.

For a bit more, you can upgrade to the C2 Pro, which includes a better low light sensor, built-in GPS, and comes with a 32GB microSD card in the box.

Changing gears, the last item in the sale is a Bluetooth receiver that plugs into your car’s AUX jack, allowing you to wirelessly stream audio to older stereos. My wife has this one, and it works great.

Photo: Gizmodo

We see deals on 12" Apple MacBooks on Amazon and Woot from time to time, but they’re always for refurbs, and always older models. Today though, Amazon’s taking $350 off brand new laptops from the current generation (released in the middle of 2017).

Your only choice here is the color - each one includes the base Core M3 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8 GB of RAM. It’s not a powerhouse, but as someone who has one of these from work, I can tell you that it’s terrific for travel. It’s light, I can charge it with a USB-C battery pack, and it fully opens on an economy tray table.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can save a couple bucks at launch today with promo code ANKER262.



The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. That power is split between the two ports however, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device.

But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.