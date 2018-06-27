Travel-sized Peter Thomas Roth products, a flash sale from Free People, discounted Casper mattresses, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, they’re taking 20% off all their primers, which are apparently the #1 primers in America (or so they say). No code is needed to get the 20% discount, just add your favorite primer version to your cart and get the skin you deserve.

This is a sale you need to take advantage of. Stock up on travel-sized versions of basically all of Peter Thomas Roth’s bestsellers for $15 or under. This includes the Pumpkin Enzyme Mask (and his other great masks) for under $3, and the Laser Free Resurfacer for just $7. Even if you don’t plan on traveling with them, use them as samples to test out before buying the full size.

No shame if you haven’t heard of Sigma, but just as a quick FYI, one of your favorite beauty bloggers probably uses at least 2-3 products from them. Their brushes are perfect (the Flat Kabuki is the #1 best seller). Trust me, you’re gonna want to stock up. Plus, if you sign up for their newsletter, you get an extra 10% off.

Laura Mercier squeaked out a win as your favorite tinted moisturizer, but the beauty brand is so much more than a white tube. Right now, everything they make is 20% off, no code needed. Just add what you want to your cart and watch the discount when you check out.

THE BIG SALES

Free People is ready for summer, and so is their Flash Sale. Take 50% off a ton of swimwear and beach-ready styles that’ll help you get ready for every vacation you have planned. There’s over 270 items to look through, so take time and add everything to your cart.

Now is the time to get your summer wardrobe in order (before you sweat your way through the entire week). Right now, ModCloth is taking up to 40% off a ton of styles, just in time for the weather to get nice. There is so much to choose from, so get ready to take a little bit of time to look through.

If you haven’t found that new favorite pair of jeans by now, American Eagle is marking down all their clearance jeans to just $20 for both men and women. A lot of them come pre-ripped and faded, but there are some hidden gems in there.

Get ready for the Dundee awards with an extra 20% discount on all of Keds’ sale styles with the code SALEONSALE. Everything from their classic white sneakers and their newest collabs with Kate Spade and Rifle Paper Co. There are even glitter sneakers if that’s something you’re into.

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re taking up to 60% off a ton of new styles . Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals, and get ready for summer.

I currently own five Funko POP! Figures, all Star Wars, most sitting on my desk at work. They’re adorable, and highly accurate, and ThinkGeek is doing a buy two, get one free sale on a bunch of figures with the code OVERPOPULATED. POP! Figures are the perfect desk accessories for showing off your allegiance to pop culture, whether it’s action movies or video games or Bob Ross.

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code EXTRA40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

HOME GOODS

Today only, Amazon’s running big discounts on the iconic Casper mattresses; much larger than you’d ever see on Casper’s own website. The queen is down to $796, which is almost $200 off, and other sizes have similarly sizable discounts. You’ll also get the same 10 year warranty and 100 night trial period that you’d enjoy if you bought from Casper directly.



Note: They have discounted bundles with sheets and box springs, but it looks like they aren’t part of the Gold Box.

These Moen faucets pack in pretty much everything you could want: retractable hose, sleek design, spot resistant finish, and these can be turned on and off hands free, plus have another sensor so you can control the water flow. They’re are all discounted up to 30% off today, and down to their cheapest Amazon price ever. So head over to the sale, these may not last long.

eBay’s back at it with another big sale. This one will get your 20% off pretty much every home goods category when you spend $25 or more, with a cap at $50 in savings.

I’d head over to check out the Dysons, tools, luggage, a surprisingly large collection of pool stuff, makeup and accessories, and more. Just be sure to enter promo code PARTYINUSA at checkout.

Declare independence from your current furniture and decor and redecorate with Wayfair’s huge 4th of July sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends the 5th, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.



You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need one of these Click and Grow countertop gardens. Woot is selling the Smart Garden 3 for the lowest price we’ve ever seen, just $60.

To start growing, you simply pop in the seed pods, pour in some water, plug into a power outlet, and the machine does the rest – even alerting you when it needs more water. As you may have guessed, the Smart Garden 3 has accommodations for three plants, and it includes enough seed pods to get you started with a full garden. You can take your pick between three different colors, while supplies last. These also make great gifts.The Smart Garden 3 | $60 | Woot

TECH

Nest threw out all of the old assumptions about home security systems, and built something pretty great with the new Nest Secure, and you can save $160 on the usual price of the starter bundle today at Rakuten with promo code ALT50N (must be signed into an account to use).

$340 gets you the Nest Guard (the big keypad thing that doubles as a motion detector), a couple of Nest Tags that can disarm it instantly, and two Nest Detects which can monitor entire rooms for motion, and also detect when windows or doors open.

Gizmodo’s review has more details about how all of these pieces fit together, and there are more add-ons that you can purchase a la carte to fit your home’s needs.