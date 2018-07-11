A bareMinerals mystery bundle, Starter gear for Prime Members on Amazon, extra discounts from Madewell, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: bareMinerals

The Original bareMinerals foundation was one of your favorite foundations, which is no surprise. The brand basically invented powder foundation (or at least made it a household item). Right now, bareMinerals put together an 11-piece mystery bundle for $55. That may seem like a big risk, but there’s a $232 value of products in the bundle, so you’ll come out on top no matter what.



For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, having their huge Summer Sale, which means a good amount of makeup is under $1, with most of it in the $3 range. Plus, there’s automatically free shipping and a 3-piece Sun-Kissed Set with orders of $25 or more, which you will probably hit as you stock up on affordable beauty staples.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s summer, which means your skin is probably extremely in need of some hydration. Stock up on this Garnier cleanser that won’t strip your skin of its much-needed moisture, but will help get all the sweat and gunk off your face. Use the code KINJA2 at checkout to get this 2-pack for just $9.



I swear by Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and you should too. Right now, use the code SAVE15 on Rakuten and get 15% off all the Laneige products you could need. Makeup and skincare are included so stock up while they’re all cheaper than they’d be at Sephora.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can choose two different boxes, and pick up seven or eight samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $7. Choose between the regular Beauty Box, the Multicultural Box, or the Men’s Edition, all full of summer-ready moisturizing products, curl-enhancing creams, deodorants, and more.

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Worthwhile sales are hard to find in the dog days of summer (especially right after a holiday), but Madewell is here to keep your spirits high. Use the code BIGMOOD and take an extra 30% off sale items. There’s a lot to choose from, so sift through and stock your bag.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Looks like Amazon traveled back in time for this deal. Today only, get up to 60% off Starter gear for the entire family. This is a Prime Member exclusive sale (as it seems all Gold Boxes will be through Prime Day), so if you don’t have Prime, you can’t dive headfirst into nostalgia and swishy jackets.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

My favorite pair of shoes is a pair of Swedish Hasbeens. These ones in fact. And if you’ve been eyeing them but don’t want to shell out multiple hundreds of dollars, their Summer Sale is taking 50% off a ton of spring and summer styles. Clogs, sandals, and some boots are all included in the sale.

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. With their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. And, they’re taking on extra 20% off select styles marked with “Style Must Have.”

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes, head over to Nordstrom Rack and pick up a new pair of ASICS. Styles for both men and women are on sale, so you can hit the pavement.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of 800 Series (v7) Running Shoes, using the code KINJA800, for just $60 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.

HOME GOODS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden ribs to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Amazon’s got it marked down to $21 today as part of its Prime Day lead-up deals, a rare discount from its usual $30, so if you have any travel on the horizon, I wouldn’t sleep on this discount.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With backlit buttons and a capacitive screen, the ability to control up to 15 devices, a handy charging cradle, and more compatibility than any other brand, the Logitech Harmony Advanced 950 is a worthy addition to your home and home theater, and today’s $180 deal is the best we’ve ever seen.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Up your sandwich, wrap, and quesadilla game with this Breville panini press. Today’s price a solid $20 off the usual $70.

It features a floating hinge that is designed to create crisp, yet fluffy sandwiches full of toasted goodness. Breville makes our readers’ favorite toaster oven, waffle maker, and tea steeper, among others, so this is definitely a brand you can trust.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t joined the Philips Hue club, today’s starter kit deal is arguably the best we’ve ever seen, and certainly the cheapest.



Woot is offering a second generation refurbished starter kit with three bulbs and an Apple HomeKit-compatible bridge for just $88 right now, with free shipping for Prime members. The second generation bulbs aren’t as vivid as the newest ones when displaying blues and greens, but it’s tough to complain at this price, which is less than you’d pay for two individual bulbs by themselves.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This one-day Amazon sale is nominally meant for musicians, but there are great deals in here for just about everyone.



The highlight of the sale is probably this highly rated pair of PreSonus reference monitors, on sale for $75 from the usual $100.

There are also a number of USB microphones on sale for all-time low prices, which would be great for music, yes, but also podcasting, Twitch streaming, or just Skype calls.

And yes, there are musical instruments in the sale, including several keyboards, guitars, and more. For all of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This typically-$50 Hamilton Beach coffee maker is at its cheapest price we’ve seen all year today for Prime members.

Just $33 gets you a 12-cup programmable coffee maker with adjustable brew strength options. It’s part of today’s Amazon Gold Box, which means you’ll only have until the end of the day or until this product sells out to snag this deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own luggage now (editor’s note: can an AmazonBasics airline be far behind?), and you can get a complete set of three hardside spinners for just $113 right now, an all-time low by about $60!



The 20" should fit in pretty much any overhead bin, while the 24" and 28" checked bags are great for different lengths of trips.

TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 65" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1600 today on Woot, as long as you don’t mind a refurb. Considering a good sale price of a non-refurb is about $400 more, I think it’s worth it.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.