BEAUTY STEALS

Screenshot: Origins

There’s no better time to stock up on really great skin care than right now, because your skin is probably desperate for some TLC. Grab 50% off select Origins items, including makeup, skin care, brushes, and more. No code is needed, just add our new things to your cart and checkout.

Serums don’t need to be expensive to work. Use the code OILSSAVE70 at checkout and pick up either a 25k Gold or Rose Gold serum for just $8.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, they’re giving you 25% off practically their entire website (besides Shape Tape, naturally). Everything from palettes to lip colors to highlighters, it’s basically a makeup free-for-all.

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I recently discovered Nobody’s Child after looking through Instagram’s explore page and seeing it tagged in an outfit that I loved. The UK-based brand brings ‘90s styles into 2018 with simple silhouettes and dainty patterns. Right now, they’re taking 20% off everything with the code NEWYOU20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off over 20,000 (seriously) items from brands like Arc’teryx, The North Face, Mammut, Prana, Mountain Hardware, Marmot, Patagonia, list keeps going. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a end of summer camping trip.

These Herschel Supply Co bags would normally set you back around $80, but select colors are marked down between $60 and $64 today, so you can pack for your next weekend getaway for less.



They all include an internal storage pocket for shoes, a waterproof zipper, and a padded shoulder strap. Tied for cheapest, the black palm bag is only $60, this plain black bag is just $61, and my favorite, the wine/tan bag is just $60 as well. These deals might not last long, so head over to Amazon if you need a new bag.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If the name & Other Stories doesn’t ring a bell, get ready for a wardrobe intervention. The brand is H&M’s sophisticated sister, and right now, they’re marking down hundreds of items up to 70% off, from clothing, to candles, to their stellar beauty products. Pick up styles for every season for as low as $5.



Photo: Nordstrom Rack

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. And if you were in dire need of a new pair for the impeding season, their sale at Nordstrom Rack is here for you. Grab some better-looking boots, for men, women, and kids, at up to 50% off.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Forever21 has been a purveyor of incredibly affordable fast-fashion for years, but they’ve really stepped up their game in terms of trends. Right now, they’re also taking an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40, so those pieces you only bring on vacation or where a couple times before donating just got even more affordable.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 1,300 sale styles for men, women, and kidswith promo code HOT20. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.

HOME GOODs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $200 on Amazon, or about $75 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hell yeah, guys, it’s porch swing season! This swinging bench includes a canopy for shade, and in a major twist, can fold down into a flat, hammock-like outdoor bed. Save $50 at checkout with promo code HEAVYDUTYSWING to get it for just $120, with free shipping.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

$219 would be a really good price for a 325 watt, 5 qt. KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, but today, that gets you a 6 qt. Professional model with a 575 watt motor that can stand up to the thickest doughs.

This price is the best we’ve ever seen on this model, and it’s available in three colors, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Essentially the equivalent of your dog splaying out on the cold tile, this discounted cooling mat will help your pup cool down all summer long.

They’re designed to fit into kennels or crates and will keep cool for up to 3 hours, then automatically recharging after 15- 20 minutes. A few sizes are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, but this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so grab what you need early.

Image: Amazon

If you’ve already invested a lot of money in the WeMo ecosystem, the WeMo Bridge lets you control all of your smart switches with Apple HomeKit, the upshot being that they become Siri-compatible. All you have to do is plug it into an ethernet port on your router, and you’re good to go.



Note: The WeMo Mini has a firmware update that adds this feature without a bridge, but other models still need it.

And before you head to the comments, yes, I realize pretty much every smart home device under the sun is Alexa-compatible from the get-go, without buying extra accessories. iPhone owners like myself are owned. I get it.

$30 is $10 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. We tried one of these out and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA803.

Ghost Paper also comes in stationery form now, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, though those are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Blunt Classic Umbrella | $64 | Amazon | Promo code WUOINIVO

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $46 | Amazon | Promo code WUOINIVO

Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code WUOINIVO.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic and the portable Blunt Metro. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly.

Image: Amazon

Already a finalist in this week’s inexpensive office chair co-op, the Gaiam balance ball chair just got even more affordable. This chair can help improve your core strength and balance, and stop you slouching, all while you’re sitting at your desk.



There are bunch of colors to pick from, and although this isn’t the best price we’ve seen on these chairs, it is a good $10 off the usual.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Get caffeinated with this 20% off coupon on 12 packs of Starbucks Doubleshot espresso drinks. They have two espresso and cream drinks (both light and regular) and a pack of Cubanos, which has cream and sugar.



The coupon only applies to Subscribe & Save orders, but you can get the 20% off even if you only get one shipment. Just be sure to cancel your subscription after the first order ships if you don’t want more.

Photo: Jonatan Pie (Unsplash)

It’s not quite as wide-ranging as some of Icelandair’s Europe sales, but if you haven’t seen the Northern Lights yet, you can get away to Iceland this summer with roundtrip flights from the US to Reykjavik from $309.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

This sale is limited to a few major cities, and the promotional period varies by your departure city, but you’re generally looking at a winter trip, so bundle up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This best-selling metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you Bills and Packers fans can use it while you tailgate.

Over 2,700 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.4 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $8 right now. Bottom’s up!

TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code SDBUDS01.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.