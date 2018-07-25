Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Extra discounts from Anthropologie, a buy more, save more sale on Target home goods, discounted shoes from Amazon, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

Everyone needs more face masks. Don’t try and argue with me. Use the code SAVE70WASH at checkout and pick up a 25K Gold, a Charcoal & Pearl, or a Rose Gold wash-off mask for $8.

Note: Make sure the seller is Just Solutions! to get the discount.



Kiko Milano Cosmetics is a rare, but versatile drugstore brand. They’re on the higher-end of the prices you see in your local Walgreens or CVS, but right now, they’re having an up to 70% off sale on everything from eyeshadow palettes, to lip colors, to brushes.

THE BIG SALES

For me, the most common answer to “Where did you get that?” is H&M. The stores are mad houses and the clearance sections are disorganized, but digging through them is so worth it. Right now, they’re having one of their massive sales, with deals as low as $5.

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking an extra 25% off everything in their sale section, (plus an extra 40% off select home goods). No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.

Movado is a classic and iconic watch brand, but with the price point over $1,000, it could feel incredibly unattainable for most. But with Nordstrom Rack’s Movado Event, you can score a gorgeous timepiece for half the retail price, with a few styles coming in under $400.

I’m not always the biggest fan of buying shoes from the internet, but if you’re in a pinch and need a new pair of an upcoming event or just want to have one more in your closet, this is the sale for you. Head to Amazon to choose a new pair of shoes from the brand J. Adams for $25 or under. Seriously, you can get footwear for less than you spent on Seamless-ing (or Postmate-ing or whatever) dinner last night.

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technology extends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down some of their AIRism styles for both men and women, to just $7.

Summer is flying by and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 70% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 10,000 dresses on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

It’s not that American Eagle is that pricey, but they have sales so often, it’s worth waiting until things are discounted. And, right now they’re having a sale that you cannot beat, taking an extra 20% off sale styles with the code PLUS20. Denim, outerwear, tops, and more are included, and it’s not just leftover crap no one wants.

You’ve probably seen Splendid hanging on racks in department stores and scattered throughout online shops. The brand is full of comfortable, easy-to-wear pieces, and those pieces are all on sale at Nordstrom Rack. Dresses and tops, active and swimwear, and shoes are all discounted, so you can look good and feel good.

Another huge sale from Timbuk2 brings a ton of their excellent bags down to hard-to-resist levels. All custom bags (if you didn’t know you could get a custom bag, now you do) are 30% off. Just start with your base bag, whether it’s their trendy Tuck Backpack, or the ever-popular Classic Messenger Bag. Then hit the customize button and go to town.

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Look, there’s no judgement if you still wear UGGs. Honestly, they’re really freakin’ comfortable, and ever since they stopped just focusing on the Frankenstein-looking boot, they’ve gotten pretty okay-looking, and they make sandals and sneakers now. If you’re an UGG fan, head over to Nordstrom Rack and check out all the UGGs on sale, including some pretty comfortable (and utilitarian) boots.

HOME GOODS

Target may be a vast, black hole in which you end up with 17 things that you didn’t come for, and none of what you did, but it sure knows how to give good deals. Right now, they’re giving you $10 off $50, or $25 off $100 home good orders. It’s a great time to think about redecorating.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug, and you can grab one of your own for just $12 right now. It’ll keep drinks hot for five hours, or cold for 12, and insulate your hand from those temperature extremes so it’ll always be comfortable to hold.

Keep your patio shaded during the day and illuminated at night with this $60 umbrella with solar-powered lights. It tilts so you can block out the sun from any direction. and comes in three colors.

Woot’s price is $15 off the usual, so if you’re in the market, this could complete your outdoor oasis.



If you missed the portable AC unit Woot sale a few weeks ago, you’re in luck because they’re running another one today.



Roll in one of these Delonghi portable air conditioner units in your bedroom, living room, garage, or anywhere else that might need a little extra cooling this summer.

Woot’s discounting a 12,000 and a 11,000 BTU unit. The more powerful one is only $7 more, so I’m not sure why you wouldn’t go with that one. It’s designed to cool rooms up to 350 square feet, comes with a remote control, and doubles as a dehumidifier.

The newer Ecobee4 smart thermostat has Alexa built right in, but the previous generation Ecobee3 is still great, and Amazon will sell you one with a pair of extra remote room sensors for just $200 right now. That’s less than you’d pay for an Ecobee4, and that pair of sensors would normally set you back $79, and those are probably more useful than any of the 4's new features.



A good saucepan is pretty high up the list of things everyone needs in their kitchen, and this tri-ply, 2 qt. model from Cuisinart is on sale for $32 today, within a few bucks of its best price ever. Its aluminum core extends all the way up the side walls, ensuring even heating throughout, and it’s also dishwasher and oven safe.



Copper mugs are everywhere these days. If “everywhere” doesn’t include your house yet, pick up this set which includes two 100% hammered-finish copper mugs and a copper shot glass, all for $16 after the $14 off coupon. This deal might not last long, so drink up!



It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $10 today with promo code GXQYBMVT, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.

You’ll be able to find at least a dozen uses for this 8-count set of essential oils. On top of pouring a couple drops in your aromatherapy diffuser, you can use them to make your trash smell better, ward off bugs, freshen up your house and shoes, and a whole lot more. One bottle of essential oils usually costs around $2, but you’ll pay a little bit over half that for each bottle in this 8 pack. Just be sure to enter code PA46DF9C to get this set for $10.

TECH

Anker has long been the purveyor of our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the new SoundCore Spirits looks to be the best model yet. With an IPX7 rating and an additional hydrophobic nanocoating that keeps them operating under sweaty conditions, they’re perfect for working out. And that 10 hour battery is best in class for this form factor. They’ll normally sell for $50, but for launch week, they’re marked down to $40, no promo code required.

