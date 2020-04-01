Wednesday's Best Deals: Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub, Ninja Grill, Squatty Potty, and More

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

A Razer Fight Stick, JACHS NY short-sleeve knits, Nebula Capsule Max exclusive, and a Timbuk2 bag sale lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank KINJA0331 Graphic : Gabe Carey

You never know when you’ll need a power bank. Whether the lights go out or you’re going on a remote hiking trip that’ll absolutely come with some Animal Crossing breaks along the way, the RAVPower 16750mAh packs enough umph to last you to your destination. Better yet, it costs just 18 bells with our exclusive promo code KINJA0331.



Plug it in at checkout and watch your savings soar. RAVPower claims its 2A ports reduce charging times by half and that its 16750 portable charger is 20% smaller than an iPhone 8. It also comes in white, but sadly this deal only extends to the plain black model.

Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Port KinjaVa330 + clip coupon Graphic : Gabe Carey

Ah, 2014. The days before Apple decided to axe the ports we’d come to know and love in favor of USB-C, a faster and reversible standard that still isn’t exactly supported by all your favorite accessories. If you need to edit photos from your DSLR camera, for instance, well you’re basically fucked without one of these here dongles.



One of the best you can find, the 8-in-1 USB-C hub from Vava is half off using our exclusive promo code KinjaVa330 and by clipping the coupon on the Amazon listing page. Combined, that brings your total down from $40 to a mere 20 bells! That way, you can get your cake (a new MacBook) and eat it too (use ports) with three USB Type-A connections, HDMI-out, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, two SD card slots and USB-C power delivery.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 KINJA987

If you’re looking to invest in a pair of truly wireless headphones, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 are down to just $28 with our promo code KINJA987. In his review, Whitson Gordon says they have “no business being as good as they are for that low a price.” And he was referring to their $40 retail price.



I enjoyed my time with the TaoTronics quite a bit, and regularly found myself marveling at what you get for the price. If you value the convenience of true wireless earbuds over all else and keep your expectations in check just a little—don’t expect an AirPods-level experience—these are pretty solid earbuds for on-the-go tunes.

Anker Nebula Capsule Max Projector KINJA2423 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Getting outside for a movie night in the backyard could be the perfect way to combat cabin fever, and if you grab one within the next few days, you can take $80 off an Anker Nebula Capsule Max projector to help get the job done. Your total falls to $390 when using coupon code KINJA2423. Unfortunately its resolution tops out at 720p, but you can stretch the image up to 100 inches, it’s small enough to fit in a bag, and with Android on board, you can load up YouTube and Netflix right on the Capsule Max itself.



If you’re looking for an AirPods-esque experience for your next earbud purchase but don’t want to pay the Apple Tax, these Mpow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are down to just 27 Bells today. If you use the promo code 7Q9H6Z4U, you’ll get one of the cheapest entries into the wireless Bluetooth earbud game.



Thanks to its charging case, you can expect a total of 42 hours of playtime. So if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your early morning, 6-feet away from everyone runs, this is a good thing to invest in.

Our colleague Tommy says, “Those are in limited supply, so act fast if you’re serious.”

Get a load of this: Amazon dropped the price of Squatty Potty to just 17 Bells, the lowest we’ve seen on Amazon. Look—I know a bunch of you expect me to resort to a bunch of toilet humor, but I’m classy and I’m not going to clog your feed with that shit. I think people will be relieved I’m taking this deal seriously.



Don’t poo-poo this deal, this model usually this sits at around 25 Bells. So don’t wait, or else you’ll feel like you pissed away a great opportunity.

Bestsellers: Squatty Potty Most people poop incorrectly, but our readers are smart, and over 10,000 have purchased a Squatty…

If you miss your standing desk setup from the office, you can convert your dining room table desk into one for just 83 Bells today. Use the promo code KJDSK to knock 17 bells off the price. This riser sits on top of your existing cardboard box desktop and can be adjusted to go higher or lower depending on your preference.

This particular model has enough space for two monitors and offers a slot for your smartphone or tablet to sit up front. Plus, you have a little shelf for your mouse and keyboard which is super nice.

Just note that we’ve seen DailySteals stock run out quickly after posting, so don’t hesitate if you’ve been mulling one over.



Ninja Foodi AG300 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Although we’d encourage you to get out into your backyard and soak in some sunlight while you smoke those ribs, an indoor grill is still incredibly convenient, and you can’t go wrong with Ninja’s 4-in-1 Foodi AG300 in that regard. The item is down to $119 on Woot, the only catch being that it’s factory reconditioned.



It’s an enclosed grill, meaning your food cooks fast and thoroughly as the heat is more evenly distributed around your meats and veggies. The air fryer bit lets you cook things like french fries, hush puppies, and even some empanadas if you’re feeling a little crazy. Woot is serving up a 90-day warranty to assuage any quality control fears, so don’t hesitate to grab one.

VTIN Upgraded 1200A Car Jump Starter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

When you’re in a bind, you shouldn’t have to rely on the kindness of strangers to get back on the road. Instead, invest in this VTIN 1200A Peak Car Jump Starter for just 49 Bells.



This particular model can bail you out of most situations; with a 1200A of peak output, it can start pretty much any engine, up to 8L for a gas vehicle, or 6L for diesel. Better still, it can function as a flashlight and can power a host of other accessories with its built-in USB ports.

To get the best price, make sure to use the promo code 74DYDDP6at checkout.

15% Off Bokksu Subscriptions and Gift Boxes Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can save 15% off Bokksu subscriptions and gift boxes with our exclusive code, KINJA15. If you’re unfamiliar, Bokksu is a snack box subscription service that delivers “Japan-exclusive snacks to your door.”



When I first encountered Bokksu, I thought to myself, “Well, I don’t need that” since I consider myself an adventurous snacker and I’m currently living in Elmhurst, Queens where there are amazing Asian snacks abound.

However, I gave it a shot and was pleasantly surprised. There were plenty of treats included in the box that I’ve never seen before and I thoroughly enjoyed all of them. There was a varied selection of sweet and savory, so I never got tired of anything. Quite frankly, the Bokksu box I received was one of the best things to happen in recent weeks.

The best part? There’s a handy guide that gives you all the info you’d want on each treat (including allergy info) that removes a big barrier that often comes with trying new things with non-English labels.

Shep called this $19 shelf from Elevation Lab dumb. It is. But the good kind of dumb, like eating cheese despite being lactose sensitive, or telling your ex how you still value her friendship...



Um.

You know what’s not dumb? Using the promo code KINJASHELF to bring it down to just $19. In his review, Shep said:

In hindsight, the Elevation Shelf is about as simple and obvious as a product can be. And yet, there are surprisingly few low profile under-desk storage options out there, and those that do exist require drilling into your desk, which may be frowned upon your office. In fact, I’d say 99% of desk organization products are things that go on top of your desk, but for small items like your wallet and keys, utilizing the oft-wasted area under your desk is a much better use of space.

This is absolutely perfect for everyone WFH right now. But just a heads up, this sold out when we last posted about it. So get yours, or else we’ll know who the real dummy is. (It’s me, it’s always me.)

Short Sleeve Knits Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The entire collection is basically what I love: upgraded basics. I, for one, am partial to the Jet Black Sueded Cotton Short Sleeve Henley. It’s just... so simple! And elegant.

So, if you’re looking to stay comfy in these particularly trying times, this is the deal to take advantage of. Our colleague Tommy says, “Those are in limited supply, so act fast if you’re serious.”

Just make sure to use the promo code SSK at checkout. And as always JACHS NY offers free returns, so go wild.

54% Off Various Bag Styles Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

For the next couple of days, you can still take advantage of Timbuk2's latest bag sale, which discounts various styles by 54%. Up for grabs are messenger bags, duffel bags, and traditional backpacks in a variety of colors. My personal recommendation is this $89 Lightweight Muttmover backpack simply because of the puppo Timbuk2 uses to draw our attention. He’s just too damn cute!



$100 off Your First Month REMOTE100 Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again: Mental health care IS health care, and therapy is a crucial part of treating your symptoms. You might be feeling down in the dumps right now, and that’s ok, you’re not alone. If you need to talk to someone but can’t leave your house, know that Talkspace is the number one online therapy service around and they’re offering $100 off your first month with the coupon code REMOTE100.



Considering it starts at $65/week, you’re basically getting a free 7-day trial and then some. As part of the service, Talkspace is currently promoting their COVID-19 stress and anxiety management program to all subscribers, including those taking advantage of this very discount. Try it out, and let me know how it is because I’m genuinely tempted to sign up myself.

25% off CBD Gummies Graphic : Gabe Carey

There’s a lot of discourse surrounding the benefits of CBD and whether the Cannabid sativa extract is actually beneficial to those experiencing chronic pain and anxiety or if it’s a placebo cleverly marketed as a cure-all antidote. Whatever you believe (I, myself, have seen the positive effects of a good batch), JustCBD is offering 25% off its entire selection of CBD gummies right now using our exclusive discount code KINJA25.



Chill out, maybe watch a movie and fall asleep halfway through. Gummies at CBD start at 8mg and cap out at 25mg/piece, so there’s a wide gamut of dosages to choose from. Especially right now, we need all the help we can get for our mental and physical health. To that extent, CBD is a proven aid, and gummies are the most fun way to consume it.

Mystery Ranch x Huckberry Mission Hybrid Bag Image : Huckberry

Released today, the new Mystery Ranch x Huckberry Mission Hybrid shoulder bag would normally set you back a whole $240. But for the next 72 hours, it’s down to $190. The wood wax-colored bag is perfect for taking on walks and isolated hiking trips.



Its three-way zip pocket lets you store “documents, valuables, and other gear” and is securely fastened in place while you’re moving around. A zippered and divided EDC department is perfect for essentials while a designated boot bag keeps your muddied-up boots away from the stuff you don’t want to get dirty, such as your laptop which also has its own sleeve.

Up to 40% Off Sitewide Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Peak Design products are legendary among photographers and organization nerds. And this week only, you can save 20% off all Peak Design products (except Travel Tripod + tripod accessories) and 40% off all V1 Everyday Bags.



Expertly-designed and well-built, enthusiasts trust Peak Design products to carry and protect their valuables but prices have always been a barrier for most of us. These discounts, however, lower that barrier quite a bit.

This sale goes for one week only and ends April 6. But supplies are limited, so act quickly before your bag gets shipped to someone else.

20% off Site-Wide Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Looking to get some new workout gear or at least some super comfortable clothes to work from home in? Right now, you can save 20% off Olivers entire line of pants, shorts, tees and outerwear when you use the promo code INITTOGETHER at checkout.



If you’re unfamiliar, Olivers makes some of our favorite men’s activewear that doesn’t look like activewear,

We’ve written about the Olivers mystery boxes before and it’s been a super popular promotion. Olivers decided to go for a more traditional route this time around and pick out your own goodies. And it’s all good, so browse around and save.

McAfee Total Protection 1-Year License Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re working from home or making some noobs upset on Call of Duty, your increased internet usage calls for increased caution against the digital dangers that lurk about. The least you can do is set up antivirus, and a year-long license for McAfee’s total protection suite just so happens to be $17 at Amazon Gold Box. You’ll be able to protect a total of three devices for the cost, and it’s compatible PC, Mac, and mobile.



Advertisement

You have to know where you come from to get where you’re going. History always repeats itself. There’s nothing new under the sun. We could use all the idioms to convince you how important it is to brush up on world history, and a National Geographic History subscription for 60% off is a great way to start. You can get hooked up with a one-year digital subscription on Kindle for just $9, entitling you to bi-monthly issues of articles and photo journals that take you back in time. You can also grab a 6-month print subscription for $12.



Now, if only someone could figure out one of the biggest questions about our past yet remaining: chicken or egg?

Whether you’ve already lived through Forky’s (I still think he should have been named Sporky) cute-yet-maddeningly-sad identity crisis or you’re brand new to the Toy Story universe, Microsoft is giving you a prime opportunity to spend more time with your favorite plastic gang. The Toy Story four-film collection is 73% off, and that includes the 4K Ultra HD versions for just $22. You can also snag it in HD for $17.



Microsoft Store digital titles are viewable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Android, iOS, and even HoloLens. You’ll need an Xbox One S or Xbox One X to watch in 4K, however, so be sure to go for the HD version if you don’t have a console.

My eBook backlog is gigantic. It’s somehow even bigger than my gaming backlog, despite the fact that playing and beating a video game takes way longer than reading and finishing a book. Regardless, I can’t resist a good Kindle eBook deal, and Amazon has a good one this week—spend $20 on eBooks, and you’ll get $5 Kindle credit... for more books, essentially.



There is a trick to this deal, though: You need to activate it. It doesn’t automatically apply at checkout, so be sure to click on that link and activate the deal before going on a buying spree.

Of course, there are sales on the eBooks themselves, too. For example, all of CS Lewis’s novels are $2 a piece, so if you ever wanted to read The Chronicles of Narnia now is your chance to get the whole series for cheap. As always, there are a boggling amount of eBooks on sale that you can peruse at your leisure, as well.

Since nobody asked, what I like to do during these promotions is pick up one or two books that never go on sale (looking at you, Harry Potter and Witcher novels), then work my way up to the $20 spent for the credit. It’s just enough of a bonus for me to splurge on some novels I have trouble justifying otherwise.

Webroot Antivirus for Gamers (1-Year) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Webroot combines its deep threat definitions and scanning with a lightweight UI, faster scans, and a system optimizer that helps keep your operating system running its best.

$150 Visa Gift Card w/ Xfinity Subscription Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re a student who needs internet access to keep up with studies, Comcast wants to woo you with a $150 Visa gift card. All you’ll need to do is prove you’re a student, and you’ll get the free money as long as you’re on the Performance Starter+ Internet, Choice TV Select Double Play, or Choice TV Select Double Play+ packages. Note that this offer only extends to students who have been forced to live off-campus. Those still firmly entrenched in dorm life need not apply. The deal is on through June 1, 2020.

Razer Panthera Evo Tournament Fight Stick Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Oh no, I totally get it: that brutal ass beating you took in Mortal Kombat 11 was definitely because you were using your controller instead of a legit arcade stick. Let’s fix that: Amazon has Razer’s Panthera Evo tournament stick for $170, a $30 discount. It’s designed for use with PlayStation 4, has plug-and-play support on PC, and can even be used with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One with some added hardware.



You’ll find 10 face buttons and an eight-direction joystick, which should be more than enough to make sure you don’t whiff another game-ending combo when it’s all on the line. It’s also fully moddable, so you can swap out the buttons and joystick once wear and tear eventually get their way.

If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider the Logitech G332 SE. While it’s not flashy by any means, it’s got big 50mm audio drivers, a flip-to-mute mic, and uses a 3.5mm jack so it’s compatible with a PC and most gaming consoles.



This is the best discount we’ve seen on this particular headset. The Logitech G332 SE typically sells for around $45-60, so this is a terrific buy.

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition + Extra Wireless Controller Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This Xbox One S 1TB all-digital edition bundle is nuts. For $170, you get the console, a spare controller, and three digital games (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3.) That’s $30 less than the console (without the spare controller) is normally. For someone stuck at home, looking for a fun way to pass the time this could be the perfect deal.



Advertisement

There’s nothing worse than taking your Nintendo Switch on a road trip and having it die two hours in, all because you just couldn’t help but work on your Animal Crossing island. (You were supposed to be spending that time packing. Shame on you.) But if you had a HORI fast car charger—which is $15 at Amazon right now—this wouldn’t at all pose an issue. With six feet of length to work with, you’ll be able to play-and-charge even if you’re stuck in the back of a long truck. Just hook it up to your car’s cigarette lighter and you’ll be back to terrorizing your village neighbors in no time.



You’re probably spending a lot more time indoors than usual right now, so why not give your ears something nice to listen to? The Google Home speaker, which usually sells for $100, is available right now for $70 at Daily Steals.



Whether you need to change your tunes while prepping your sourdough starter, want a quick debrief on the news while you go about your morning routine, or just want to mess around with your smart lights without flipping any switches, the Google Home is a solid speaker with plenty of functions to mess around with.

Aukey Key Series Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Take $40 off Aukey’s recently-released pair of ANC true wireless earbuds with the promo code T18NC30OFF. We’ve seen a lot truly wireless headphones hit the market recently from a number of different manufacturers, all of them one-upping the ubiquitous AirPods in terms of sound quality and price.



This time around, Aukey is setting itself up as an alternative to AirPods Pro. Their ANC headphones can last for 7 hours on a single charge, plus an additional 17 thanks to its charging case. The 13mm dynamic drivers promise Hi-Fi audio quality, too, on top of active noise cancelling.

Just make sure to use the promo code to get the best price we’ve ever seen.

Sony 85" X950G LED Smart TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

This LED TV features 4K HDR with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and even IMAX Enhanced, giving you all you need to watch some of these theater-at-home releases in stunning detail. You’re also in for some of the best viewing angles, contrast, and color reproduction you’ll find in an LED set that eschews quantum dots. To top all that off, your smart features are powered by Android TV, complete with Alexa and Google Assistant functionality to help find new things to watch and keep your smart home running smoothly.

Don’t forget Sound-from-Picture, which matches the spatial position of your audio to what you’re seeing on the screen.

The only downside of this TV is that it has the ugliest looking feet we’ve ever seen. Good thing it’s mountable!

Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Your computer chair not doing its job anymore? Suddenly noticing how much it hurts your back now that you’re working from home? Well, if you head over to Dailysteals and use code KJERGOCHR, you can get a brand new mesh-back office chair for just $52. The chair comes in all different colors too—I’m partial



30% Off Sitewide Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Step up to this Clarks site-wide sale and save big on a ton of classy, comfortable shoes. I love my Clarks Chukka boots and during this sale, I actually picked up a pair of Kerby Finlo slippers for $13.



Just make sure to use the promo code TAKE30 at checkout to save big on a ton of styles. To get the most for your dollar, I’d suggest shopping the clearance and sale sections.

This $14 Anker PowerWave Stand charger is the perfect desktop accessory. Not only will it charge your Qi-capable smartphone, but it also props up your phone so you can see if you get a notification right away. $12 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but just be warned, this doesn’t come will a wall adapter, so you’ll need to plug it in to your computer or provide your own USB plug to power it.



Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Gizmodo says:

Out of the box, they always felt a bit flimsy, and on my head, the audio quality seemed subpar for the price. At least that’s what I thought before I tried the new QuietComfort 35 Wireless cans. The noise cancellation is peerless, and the sound is terrific—for the most part.

However, as with all great things, these are still not super cheap. But it’s hard to argue against this investment, especially when you’re stuck working from home.

AUKEY 30W Power Delivery Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with the code YU95W2PJ. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 30W Power Delivery Charger down to just $15. This unit offers a standard USB plug plus USB-C to charge two devices at once.



For example, its 30W USB-C port can charge a laptop or Nintendo Switch, while the standard USB charges your phone.

If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of... well, the travel we’ll all be doing once this mess blows over.

Jaybird RUN XT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones | $50 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Running remains one of the few things we could do during these troubled times to stay healthy and go outside. And right now you can save big on Jaybird’s RUN XT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones.



These offer Bluetooth 4.1, swappable silicone tips and fins, compatible with Google Assistant and Siri, and they’re IPX7 resistant.

Usually selling for $80, these headphones advertise 4 hours of battery life on a single charge, plus an additional 8 hours with the charging case. So you’ll definitely still have juice even after a long run. I mean, of course, you’ll still need to use hand sanitizer, wash your hands, and socially distance yourself from everyone else outside.

So if you’re looking for a pair of truly wireless headphones, pick these up at either Amazon and Best Buy for $50.

GOOLOO 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter CR7OCIC2 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $84 at Amazon using the promo code CR7OCIC2.



While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.

TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KINJIA97R + clip coupon Graphic : Gabe Carey

Not everyone has the luxury of moisture in the air during the Bad Times. Some of us live in dry apartments or houses in which we can hardly breathe through our nostrils. The solution, I’m told, is a humidifier. I have a cheap one right now but it sucks! This one from TaoTronics, according to reviewers, is much better.



At MSRP, its $100 price tag is a little steep if I’m honest, but at $77 with our exclusive code KINJIA97R (plus the clippable coupon on the site), it’s actually quite tempting. The 5.5-liter unit, designed for large rooms, is capable of clearing out dry air for 45 hours straight on one fill. It covers rooms up to 200-450 sq. foot which, seeing as my apartment is 550 sq. foot in its entirety, means you might only need one.

But if you have a larger apartment or house, it’s not a bad idea to shell out for one in each room. In the winter, you can even set the temperature to dispense warm mist up to 140°F, for a sauna-like experience. That said, warm mist mode is automatically disabled at night to keep you safe and sound from overheating and disruptive noise.

DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter G5WDZHOR Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Sometimes your car battery just... dies. It sucks. If you’re caught unprepared, you’ll have to knock on neighbors’ doors or ask strangers in the parking lot “for a jump”, and who really wants to talk to other people? Instead, you can purchase the DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter for only $60, if you use the code G5WDZHOR.



This jumper is small, so you can throw it in the trunk with the rest of the emergency kit (that you definitely have, right?) and it’ll be ready when you need it. You can also use the jump starter for charging your devices, if you really need to.

With daily life screeching to a slow crawl, it can be easy to fall short of your daily step target. Whether you’re on the treadmill, walking around your backyard, or daring to move more than a yard away from your home, a Fitbit tracker keeps you on task, and they’re discounted quite handsomely at Amazon today. The Fitbit Versa Lite has all the essentials and a heart rate monitor, and the Mulberry model is down to just $100 today. The Fitbit Ace—designed for kids— is also on sale for $50, which is a $20 windfall for you.



The former is what you want for more involved workout information (there are over 15 different exercise modes) and sleep tracking, as well as smartphone control and notifications. The Fitbit Ace 2, meanwhile, is pretty much only useful as a step tracker, but with parental controls and fun features for kids, it could be the perfect device to get your young ones used to building healthy habits.

30% off Patagonia Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

REI is having all sorts of deals this week, and that’s great news for anyone looking to do a little Spring refresher for their wardrobe (or camping gear). From now until April 11th, REI is offering 30% off Patagonia products, and you don’t even need to be a member to take advantage of the deal.



Included in this sale are a bunch of snazzy fleeces, slings, and the always in-style (?) puffy vest. If you’re an outdoorsy person whatsoever, Patagonia’s line of clothing and gear will be perfect for you.

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want to improve your Nintendo Switch handheld experience, consider investing in Hori’s Split Pad Pro Demon X Machina Controller. Much more comfortable than the standard Joy-Con, these alternatives offer full-sized joysticks and programmable underside buttons.



Here’s what Kotaku had to say:

The Grip controller is pretty limited. It doesn’t have an internal battery, so it can only be used when attached to the Switch. It’s got no gyro sensor, infrared camera, NFC communication or vibration. What it does have is chunky buttons, large analog sticks, a proper d-pad and what looks like a nice heft.

Hori used the extra real estate on the Grip controller to add a programmable button on the back, which can be mapped to any other button on the controller.