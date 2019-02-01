Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discounted GoPro Hero 7, protein shakes, Nature Made supplements, and a J.Crew sale lead off the best day-after-New Year’s Day deals.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Samsung makes some of the best consumer-grade solid state drives around and this $68 Samsung EVO 500GB model is currently marked down to an all-time low on Amazon. Remember to clip the 5% coupon code to save the extra $3.

It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

Photo: Amazon

Aukey’s 60W USB-C charger is barely any bigger than Apple’s 61W USB-C charger that ships with the 13" MacBook Pro, and yet it includes a couple of bonus USB-A ports for your other gadgets as well. That means that this could be the only charger you have to take on a trip to power your laptop, your Switch, your phone, and your tablet. Get it for $36 today with promo code AUKEY5PD.



Don’t need quite that much power? This one has one USB-A port and a 46W USB-C port, but it’s only $24 with code AUKEY3PD.

Need a spare USB-C cable to take advantage of those Power Delivery charging speeds? Use code AUKEY38D to get this 6' cable for $7.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If only the best will do when it comes to capturing all of your daring adventures, the tricked out GoPro HERO7 Black is down to $357 today, which is actually cheaper than Black Friday.

Is that a lot of money? Yes. Does this camera have everything but the kitchen sink? Also yes. We’re talking 4K/60 recording, best-in-class stabilization, live streaming, voice control, and a waterproof body that doesn’t require a separate housing.

Disney is apparently a consumer electronics company now, and their Circle seems like a must-buy piece of gear for every parent this holiday season.

Circle syncs with your home Wi-Fi, and lets you set content filters, app-by-app time limits, and a whole lot more on any iOS or Android device. I honestly have no clue how this works (Disney magic, I guess?), but reviews are solid, and today’s $40 price is the best we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Start the new year right by finally ditching your old spinning drive for this fast $31 solid state drive from Kingston. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, if you clip the coupon on the page.



Full disclosure, 240GB of storage probably isn’t enough to house a full-fledged operating system and all of your personal files. But if your computer has multiple drive slots or you just want to soup-up your web browsing machine, this is an awesome investment.

And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap.

Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. It normally sells for $40, but the black model is marked down to $28 right now. Other than a short-lived $20 blowout, that’s the best deal we’ve seen.



Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $5, with promo code 50NBM4JV. That should work on any color and size, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.



What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $18 with promo code OFSZFNS6.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you didn’t get all the Philips Hue lights you wanted for Christmas—or if you did and now find that you need to scratch that itch even more—Amazon’s discounted a few different Hue products today, with an extra 5% clippable coupon thrown in on top for good measure.



The bulb two-packs are White Ambiance bulbs, meaning they can display different temperatures of white (i.e. dim, warm light at night, and energizing daylight during the day), but they can’t display colors.

The Bloom is a unique RGB lamp that you put on the floor or on a table, and point at the wall to “paint” it with light. It’s a really cool effect, and since it’s a standalone light fixture, you won’t have to use one of your existing lamps to use it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing fancy about these TVs. The 55" is 4K, and the 50" is 1080p, but neither have HDR or any kind of smart functionality. But price is the most important spec for, say, a bedroom TV, and these hit the mark at $260 and $220, respectively.



Anker’s newest compact power strip can stick to your wall or the underside of your desk thanks to the included adhesive, and has every power connection you could need. We’re talking two AC outlets, two 12W USB ports with Anker’s PowerIQ tech, and even a USB-C port with 30W Power Delivery for laptops, Nintendo Switches, and other high-draw devices. Get it for $28 today with promo code ANKERPS1, and you’ll never be out of juice.



Photo: Amazon

You might not need to use it often, but a car inverter is one of those “just in case” things that you should always keep in your trunk or glove box. And at $12 with code SVSG5UQU, why wouldn’t you? This model can output 150W, which should be more than enough for most laptops, and it also has a couple of USB ports for your mobile devices as well.

Photo: Amazon

If you got any new gadgets over the holidays, there’s a decent chance they charge over USB-C.



The Switch? USB-C.

iPad Pros? USB-C.

Sony’s newest noise-canceling headphones? You get the idea.

So if you suddenly have a handful of USB-C gadgets, and not enough charging cables to go around, you can fix that today for $10 with promo code CHRS8888. That gets you a 6' long PowerLine+ cable from Anker. It’s ultra-durable, wrapped in nylon, and ] bright red to make it easier to spot in your bag amongst all the other cords.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code CHRS8453.

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $14 today with promo code ROAVF0BS.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Image: Amazon

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they require more pressure to use, and are more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to $85 on Woot, the best price we’ve ever seen. Boasting a fantastic 4.6 star review average from over 1,200 Amazon customers, the Chef’s Choice 15 XV can even convert standard 20 degree edges into even sharper 15 degree edges, meaning your knives could actually come out sharper than they were when you first bought them.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now that we’ve said so long to Santa and hello to a new year, it’s finally time to pack away that Christmas tree. Keep your artificial fir in tip top shape for the next 11 months with this $30 sturdy canvas storage bag. It fits unassembled trees up to 9 feet tall and features handles for easy carrying, and adjustable straps to ensure your tree parts stay put. Plus, you’ll get the gift of peace of mind during the year ahead knowing your faux foliage is protected from any errant water or dust.



While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $8 with promo code LC4LOUY4.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Graphic: Shep McAllister

Post-it’s Extreme notes can go a lot of places regular Post-its can’t. They’ll stick to rough surfaces like wood and brick, and somehow, they’re even waterproof. We blasted them with a kitchen sink last year, and the paper never shredded, and the ink never ran.



This pack of 12 pads is down to $14, the best price ever, so if you ever think you might need some of these, go ahead and stock up.

Photo: Amazon

Don’t have the counter space for a knife block, and don’t want to drill holes in your apartment’s backsplash to hang a magnetic knife strip? That’s the situation I found myself in after a recent move, and I solved it with an in-drawer knife block just like this one.



Screenshot: Amazon

Own an oil diffuser? Stock up on all of the essential oils you could ever want with this limited time Amazon sale. Lemon, lavender, clove? Frankincense and myrrh? It’s all here.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Did you know Amazon makes its own trail mix? And that it’s actually really good? They’re offering a 20% year-end coupon on a variety of flavors today, including the classic nuts, chocolate, & dried fruit bag. And in addition to the 20% coupon, you can save even more when you use Subscribe & Save.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $33 | ThermoWorks | Including $4 shipping

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare deal on it today. Pay just $33 after adding in the $4 flat rate shipping. It’s only $5 less than usual, but this one doesn’t go on sale often.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every year, Stella Artois sells a charity chalice to benefit water.org. This year’s model features an etching designed by Mexican artist Silvana Àvila, and for every one you buy, Stella Artois will donate five years of clean drinking water to someone in need. So why wouldn’t you buy it for $8?

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

The $20 kit (with promo code D3D329HJ) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $8 on Amazon today (or a little more if you don’t want to use Subscribe & Save). Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights and other particularly challenging sleep situations.



Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $11 underbed storage bag (with code BLWAFN9I). It’s a couple bucks off today and the best price we’ve seen since April.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You are perfect the way you are. But if you want some extra motivation to jumpstart a more active lifestyle in 2019, the Fitbit Charge 3 can help.

Typically priced between $135 and $149, this $120 QVC price is the lowest we’ve seen on this particular fitness tracker.

While it’s not as full-featured as an Apple Watch, fitness trackers can give you data on your heart rate, how many steps you’ve taken and how many calories you’ve burned. It can also alert you if you’ve received a text or phone call. The Fitbit Charge 3 can also last up to an entire week, a feat no smartwatch has yet to achieve.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The new year always means great deals on protein powders and supplements, so it’s worth stocking up for a full year now, if only to motivate yourself to keep working out. For a limited time, Amazon’s offering a 30% coupon on a huge variety of Cellucor and Scivation products when you use Subscribe & Save. You can always cancel after your first delivery, and everything ships for free, so your wallet can keep making gains.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New year, new J.Crew. Kick off 2019 by filling your closet with on-sale clothes for men, women and kids from the retailer for an extra 60% off, today only. Use promo code NEWYEAR to score the savings, but beware: This promotion only applies to final sale styles, so just be certain about your purchase before you checkout.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Stuart Weitzman makes famously reliable, trendy shoes that are well worth their typically high price tag, but today, the brand’s boots, heels, flats, sandals, and sneakers are marked down significantly at Nordstrom Rack. Take advantage of hundreds of dollars off a new pair, and set foot into the new year with some fancy new footwear.

Image: Ugg

Ugg fans know that deals on this comfy, cozy footwear are rare, but today, the Ugg Closet has opened up to reveal up to 50% off styles for men, women, and kids — including our favorite Neumel and Harkley boots for guys. Slip your feet into something from this sale quickly; the closet doors close for who knows how long in a week.

Photo: Amazon

TriggerPoint’s GRID foam rollers are the most popular on the market, and Amazon just discounted the 26" extra long model to $47, from the usual $60. Foam rollers use compression from your body weight to simulate a sports massage after you work out, and they hurt like hell, but they really work!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Whether you’re religious about taking your daily vitamins, or not, there’s likely something for you in today’s Nature Made Gold Box from Amazon. Commonly used supplements like fish oil and magnesium are under $10, and a few well-known medicine cabinet staples, like immune system MVP vitamin C and sleep-supporting melatonin, are cheaper than usual, too. This deal is today-only, though, so stock your shelves now.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If your New Years resolution is to hit the gym, support all your hard work with Amazon’s TrueFit Protein Shake Gold Box. Four shake flavors are all available for $23, and each serving contains a heaping dose of protein, probiotics, plus organic fruits and vegetables, and vitamins and minerals. This deal only lasts one day, but since it will probably take you longer than that to reach your fitness goals for the year, you should stock up on shakes now.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This sale will have you feeling blue — in a good way — and saving some green. For a limited time, Levi’s is taking 40% off their already-discounted sale section in honor of the New Year with promo code WINTER40. So now’s the time to swath yourself and everyone you know in denim.



Photo: Eddie Bauer

Talk about finishing strong — Eddie Bauer is closing out the year by taking an extra 60% off clearance via code NEWYEAR60. You can get some pretty great prices — like some even under $10 — on clothes, shoes, and accessories, so there's never been a better time to gear up for whatever adventures await you in 2019.



Photo: L.L. Bean

Didn't get what you wanted for Christmas? Good news: L.L. Bean is taking an extra 25% off sale and clearance items via code EXTRA25, so if you had any kind of outdoorsy shoes or clothes on your list, you can get them now and save at the same time. Belated happy holidays to you!



Image: Amazon

Whether you’re the type to start your day with a good ol’ fashioned multivitamin or just looking to bulk up with a post-workout protein shake, you’ll find a supplement worth swallowing at Amazon’s sale on their exclusive wellness and sports nutrition brands. Take up to 30% off everything from children’s gummy vitamins to melatonin sleep aids, and start the new year at the top of your health game.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes for any occasion, and if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, they’re taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code SAVE. We expect that this will be their last big sale of the year.



Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s), waterproof boots for the winter, or even the new Stitchlite Wool chukkas and oxfords, which were added to the sale section recently.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down nearly 75,000 shoes, boots, and apparel for the winter season. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.



Obviously, it’s a lot to sort through, so I recommend first sorting by gender in the sidebar, then going through the brand selector and picking your favorites.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re not even a full week into winter, but Sperry is here to help you bundle up from head to toe with its new semi-annual sale. The deals lean heavily on coats, beanies, jackets, and of course, warm, waterproof boots. The deals are up to 50% off, and shipping is always free, so don’t pigenonhole them as “the boat shoe company,” because there’s a lot to love here for any season.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom has three large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and two The Half-Yearly Sales. Well, today is basically the end of the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off a boatload of styles for men, women, and kids.



Brands as disparate as Cole Haan, Gucci, J.Crew, and Nike are all included in the sale, so it’ll take time to look through all the stuff. Maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or something, it’s not like anybody’s actually getting anything done this week anyway.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve gotten pretty used to wide-ranging REI sales over the past month or so, but the holidays are winding down, and their days are numbered. So if you want to save on reader-favorite brands like Smartwool, Patagonia, Marmot, and The North Face (just to name a few), you’ll want to check out the outdoor megastore’s year-end clearance, offering up to 50% off select styles. Now you can officially commit to a New Year’s resolution of spending more time outdoors.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Last Day! Santa really came through on this Christmas gift: Another Clear the Rack is upon us, which means Nordstrom Rack is taking an extra 25% off its clearance section, which already lists astoundingly low prices on all of your favorite brands. Over 17,000 styles for men and women are up for grabs today. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good deal.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering three months for just $1, for a limited time.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, $.33 per month for three months of streaming? Yes please.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Traveling is nice and all, but you know what’s better? Seeing spectacular sights from around the world in the comfort of your own home. For just $25, expand your worldview with The Planet Earth Collection, which includes both the original Planet Earth and Planet Earth II, and forget about expensive plane tickets and jet lag.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo’s AA Joy-Con battery grips allow your controllers to run for longer on a charge, yes. But just as importantly, they make them a lot more comfortable to hold. Get a set for just $13, and throw a few rechargeable AAs in your cart while you’re at it.



Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest bundle comes courtesy of Stardock Entertainment, with titles like The Political Machine 2016, Galactic Civilizations III, and Offworld Trading Company included across three different tiers. As always, you can name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds to charity, but you’ll have to pony up at least $13 to get all of the games.



This PC/PS4 gaming headset features high-end features like 7.1 surround sound (which is essential hearing people sneak up on you in Battle Royale games like Fortnite) and RGB lighting, and yet it only costs $32 on Amazon today with promo code AUKEY5GH.



Our deal researcher Corey has tried this exact model out, and gave me this mini-review in Slack:

Sound quality is exceptional for $32. Ear pads are comfortable. The RGB lighting is fun, I guess. Haven’t tried the mic, but if I needed a headset and had less than $40 to spend on one, I’d buy it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With clicky blue switches, this HyperX mechanical keyboard might not make you popular in the office, but it’ll feel like a dream to type on. For an all-time low $80, it also includes a variety of lighting effects and a steel frame for maximum stability.



Tech