The 30W USB-C port on this Anker wall charger is powerful enough to charge a small laptop, tablet, or Nintendo Switch, but they also included an extra 12W USB port so you can juice up your phone at the same time. Get it for just $20 today with promo code ANKERW24, and you’ll never again find yourself without the right charging port.

A selfie stick that won’t necessarily fill you with self loathing? Yes, it’s true!



You can use this like a regular selfie stick, concussing those around you as you swing it about, looking for the perfect angle. Or, you can do the polite thing, and fold out the tripod legs on the bottom, set it down nearby, and use the included Bluetooth remote to take a proper group photo, with your phone’s superior rear camera. Sure, you could usually ask a bystander to take a picture for you, but let’s be honest those photos have literally never come out well.

Get it for $22 today with promo code RFLTDNZZ.

There are a lot of good headphones out there, but there’s only one Nuraphone. As we covered on The Inventory, Nuraphone performs a completely automated listening test to map the way your ears perceive sound, and then tailors your audio accordingly so that you hear your music the way it’s meant to be heard. At its usual $399, personalized sound doesn’t come cheap, but it’s down to $320 today.



You can never have enough Qi charging pads, but my favorite place to charge wirelessly might just be the car. iOttie makes the best dash mounts around, and their wireless charging model is down to $37 on Amazon today, or about $13 less than usual.

I’ve owned this for over a year now, and beyond the wireless charging (which is excellent), it’s been one of the best dash mounts I’ve ever used. Even in the Houston heat, it’s never once fallen off my dashboard or dropped my phone.

What if you could light things on fire without, uh, fire? Electric lighters like the Sparkr Mini seem like a (rad as hell) novelty, but they actually fix the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:



Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that? Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out. Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the latest version of the lighter for just $16 right now with promo code KHB57EO7. The product page hasn’t been updated yet, but this is actually a new model with an upgraded hinge, as well as the tweaked flashlight button that prevents it from turning on in your pocket.

The Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact electric lighters out there, but it’s undoubtedly the most fun to use, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and an extremely satisfying, clicky flip top. Seriously, I’ve spent hours just repeatedly and absentmindedly flipping the top open and closed.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

If you do a lot of work on a laptop, a pair of deals today can make the experience just a little more comfortable.



I’m willing to bet that the more popular deal of the two will be this foldable table, which would work as a makeshift standing desk or (and let’s be honest here), on your couch, or (and let’s be really honest here) in bed. The table top even tilts to put the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle. Get it for $28 with promo code KINJAKYV plus the $5 on-page coupon. Just remember to get up every once in awhile to walk around, tend to your responsibilities, eat, etc.

If you’re mostly interested in the standing desk aspect of that table, this model will bring your laptop even higher, and has nice touches like a curved wrist rest. I wouldn’t use it as a full-time standing desk—you’d want your screen to be at eye level for that—but it’s great for short bursts of focused work. Plus, you can use it on any desk, or even your kitchen counter. Use code KINJAH52 to get it for $60, or $20 off.

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and you can install a smart one for just $15 today.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, these Minger strips include app (and even Alexa!) control and a built-in microphone that allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed a similar strip—without the app support—above my kitchen cabinets (pictured here), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

You can also save $3 by opting for a strip without the microphone or app support, but honestly, you probably want those.

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take 50% off furniture and bedding, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new look for your bed, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.

Think about all the food you’ve thrown away because you let it spoil in the fridge. Shame! Shame! Shame!



Now, this Rubbermaid FreshWorks container isn’t a full penance—it won’t work miracles—but it can keep fruits and veggies fresh for an extra day or two thanks to a unique lid that vents carbon dioxide. It’s not going to keep stuff as fresh as a FoodSaver vacuum-sealed bag, but it’s a lot less work, and at $7 for the large container, a lot cheaper.

Baking a cool cake has never been easier than it is with a bundt. The only bundt con — the fact that a hole occupies the middle of your cake instead of, uh, more cake — if far outweighed by the pros, which include super easy slicing and specials pans for creating impressive designs without any extra effort at all.



This $34 Nordic Ware Jubilee Bundt Pan really takes the cake as an especially inexpensive, yet aesthetically pleasing example of one such tool, so it’s a deal you’ll want to get a slice of. Simply pour your batter into the mold, bake, then flip over once the cake is cooled, as you would do with any other cake pan. Voila! You’re a geometric bundt cake-baking artist.

If you (of your roommate) has a kitty, Amazon’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a whole bunch of essentials for your feline friend(?). Enjoy up to 35% off a range of must-haves, including cat litter, dry and wet food, a cat cube, and a few toys.



Of course, if your cat is a dick like most are, you’re unlikely to see any gratitude. However, if your cat is an absolute sweetheart like Bodhi, she’ll be so stoked.

But regardless of your cat’s demeanor, you’ll probably empty your wallet like I’m about to. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.

Krud Kutter is an invaluable tool in your cleaning arsenal, whether it’s in your kitchen or in your bedroom, and $6 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on a bottle. Don’t let Jolie Kerr down by missing this deal.

Standing drying racks are a laundry room eye sore — and draping moist delicates all over your furniture and floors is even worse. That’s where this aesthetically pleasing Whitmor Wall Mounted Drying Rack comes in, and today, it’s just $74 when you choose free no-rush shipping at checkout.

The moisture-resistant wood frame can be easily mounted on some empty wall space, and it features three adjustable height levels. Once everything’s dry the rack can be folded back up into the wall, and not look totally offensive. Get one for your laundry room before this deal runs dry.

There are few more delightful feelings in this world than stretching your body over a foam roller. Like your own personal massage therapist, a roller makes all your muscles feel like they’re melting. It’s impossible to feel tense whilst stretching with a foam roller. If I could, I’d remain slumped over a roller for the rest of my life, except unfortunately, it’s very difficult to type in that position. Don’t think I haven’t tried it.

Foam rollers are perfect in all respects except for one: the fact that they’re made of foam. Luckily, 42 Birds has already solved this problem you didn’t know was a problem with their new cork roller, The Warbler.

Foam, you see, contains chemicals that are not great for your skin, not to mention the planet. Cork, meanwhile, is sustainable (since it’s harvested from trees), anti-microbial (because, ya know, your back can get kind of sweaty), and it won’t change shape over time after repeated use.

Unlike your average foam roller, The Warbler is dense and actually sort of heavy — 42 Birds sent me one to try, and after carrying it home from the office, my arms were tired. Then again, I’m very weak. But that extra weight is not for naught; The Warbler really applies pressure on your muscles in a way that foam just can’t. Not to mention, The Warbler features distinct ridges over its surface, which really do the trick when it comes to loosening up tension and rubbing out knots.

Finally, The Warbler is not hideous, like most foam rollers are. Yes, I know you can buy, like, an unassuming black foam roller, but no matter what color the roller is, I’m guessing you’d still just shove it in a closet or slide it under your bed to keep it out of sight. I’m actually OK with leaving The Warbler out, though. Cork is a nice neutral, and I really don’t mind seeing this aesthetically pleasing cylinder in the corner of my apartment. And if nothing else, keeping it out reminds me to use it more.



You can bring home a Warbler of your own by giving at least $39 to its Kickstarter campaign. Since it will eventually retail for $60, you’ll want to bankroll it now, especially since that price is only available for less than two more days.

LOFT wants to revamp your spring wardrobe with 40% off your entire purchase using promo code HELLO. All your wear-to-work essentials are up for grabs, including sweaters, blouses, and pants, plus a slew of accessories and jewelry. Thousands of items are included in the promotion, so outfit yourself in a bunch of new stuff now.

Osprey makes some of the most popular hiking backpacks out there, and Amazon’s running a sale on a boatload (3 pages worth) of gear for your next weekend adventure. Everything from backpacks, dry sacks, rain covers, packing cubes, and more.



Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.

That’s one good lookin’ Gold Box, all thanks to a selection of indie beauty products that are marked way down. Score something great for your hair, like the buzzy, sulfate- and paraben-free New Wash; a treat for your skin, like a pack of luxe sheet masks; a cult-favorite lip balm; and even a selection of products specifically for guys — plus much more, all for much less than usual. Just keep in mind: Looks fade, and so too will this deal after today.



It’s spring, so get outside! And while you’re at it, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer’s clearance section, which is now an extra 60% off with promo code MARCHDEAL. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, so you can find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.

I used to think vests were the most useless type of clothing — I mean, why not just wear a jacket? But now, I understand that it’s all about keeping your core extra warm underneath a jacket, and Uniqlo’s Ultra Light Down Vest, now on sale for $40 for both men and women (with a few colors on sale for as low as $15), is the vest that helped me get to this state of enlightenment.



As the name suggests, the vest really is ultra light. So light, in fact, that it’s easy to forget you’re even wearing an extra layer. And yet, it’s still toasty warm, and comes in range of pleasing color options. Maybe the most exciting feature, though, is the fact that it comes with a tiny pouch, which easily attaches to a loop on the inside, so that you can bunch up the vest and put it away if you get too hot while you’re on the go. You could say it’s a vest worth having a vested interest in owning.

Arc Clipfold Wallet | Kickstarter

Cash storage and minimal wallets go together like water and oil. Some wallets skip the bill compartment altogether, which isn’t ideal. Others keep it on the outside of the wallet, which can feel rather precarious. Others just add a bulky cash pocket while still claiming to be a front pocket wallet, which is just plain unethical. But the new Arc Clipfold wallet has a different idea.

At first glance, the Arc Clipfold seems like a normal bifold, albeit one with modern, pull-tab card access slots on the outside. Open it up though, and instead of finding a traditional cash compartment spanning the entire length of the wallet, you’ll see a single, small triangle of folded material on the bottom that’s meant to hold your bills (the namesake “Clipfold”). Admittedly, it doesn’t look all that secure, and when the wallet is open, you can indeed shake the bills loose with relative ease. But when the the Arc Clipfold is folded up, cash feels as secure as any other wallet I’ve used.

Behind the bills, the designers also included a few more slots for extra cards, IDs, and business cards. And on the back of the wallet, there’s even a zipper slot for coins, keys, and other small items, which personally I could have done without, but it could come in handy.

While not the smallest wallet I’ve seen, the Clipfold is a unique product that manages to hold everything you could want with a bare minimum of bulk. Preorders are open now on Kickstarter starting at $37 for early birds, and deliveries are expected in August.

Spring is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the incoming warmer temperatures (fingers crossed!) as an excuse to take 40% off sitewide for men and women. But like the seemingly never-ending winter weather, this sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want — everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories —now.

If you haven’t picked up Monster Hunter: World yet (and you really should!), Amazon has it marked down to $20 on PS4 and Xbox One right now, within $5 of the best deal we’ve seen. Just think of it like the grim and gritty version of Pokémon.



Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $30 today, a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.



As we covered earlier this week, the fact that it’s a gaming mouse can actually make this thing more useful in an office environment. Those programmable buttons can be used in Excel just as easily as in PUBG.

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $200.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $270, and that price was already a great bargain. Use the coupon code PZMMAR30 and you’ll have a really terrific 1080p projector.

Your headphones have Bluetooth, but a frustrating number of things you’d like to listen to do not. Airplane seatback entertainment screens! The Nintendo Switch! Your TV! But with this $10 (with promo code J9CEKR9M) Bluetooth receiver and transmitter, you can sever the annoying headphone cord, and turn any audio source with a headphone jack into a modern, wireless entertainment device.

It also works as a receiver, which is great if you have any old speaker systems or iPod speaker docks lying around. Just plug this into the headphone jack, pair your phone, and beam your Spotify playlists and podcasts to just about any device.

Whether you’re looking to start the next big podcast (seriously, you’ve got, like, things to say), improve the quality of your Twitch streams, or just want your Skype calls with Grandma to sound better, the Blue Yeti is one of the most popular mid-range USB microphones you can buy. It’s down to $75 in Steel Red if you use the code MICD.



Anker’s newest compact power strip can stick to your wall or the underside of your desk thanks to the included adhesive, and has every power connection you could need. We’re talking two AC outlets, two 12W USB ports with Anker’s PowerIQ tech, and even a USB-C port with 30W Power Delivery for laptops, Nintendo Switches, and other high-draw devices. Get it for $29 today with promo code ANKERPWC, down from the usual $36.