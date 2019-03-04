Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Hue starter kit-Echo Dot bundle, flea medicine for pets, and an Anker SoundBuds discount lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.



Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Bose Solo 5 isn’t much for frills. There’s no surround sound, Atmos, or external subwoofer to be found here. But it is a dead simple, compact, and well-revieweed sound bar that will make your TV sound way better, and even has a dedicated dialogue mode to make voices come through loud and clear.



$199 is as low as it ever gets (and it’s only been on sale for this cheap a few times before), so if you’re still using any of your TVs’ built-in speakers, your ears will thank you for this.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s best known for its small and portable SoundCore Bluetooth speakers, but the larger and louder SoundCore Pro+ is great for backyard barbecues and parties.



The Pro+ puts out 25W of sound through four drivers, both double what you’d find in the original SoundCore. It’s also IPX4 water resistant, so it can stand up to rain, and runs for a very respectable 18 hours on a charge. It typically sells for $90, but Anker’s marked it down to $72 this week after you clip the $18 coupon.

Photo: Amazon

Want to charge all of the things, all at one time? This RAVPower USB charging hub features six ports with 60W of power shared between them, which is plenty even to charge six iPads simultaneously. Best of all, it’s only $17 with promo code KINJA13B, so what will you do with that much power?



Photo: Amazon

If price has been the barrier to entry keeping you from better audio, Status Audio is offering our readers the best price we’ve ever seen on their cult-favorite CB-1 over-ear headphones. Use promo code INVENTORY50 to get them for $39 (plus $6 shipping). We ran this deal a few months ago, and hundreds of you took advantage, but now you have a chance if you missed out (or just want a second pair).



Status is a direct-to-consumer headphone company, building great cans in proven form factors without the markup that comes with popular brands. In fact, there’s no branding here whatsoever.

The CB-1s are extremely comfortable out of the box, more so (in our opinion) than the ATH-M50X, MDR7506, SR60e, or V-MODA Crossfade Wireless, just to name a few.

The CB-1s have a (relatively) flat frequency response that’s great for listening to a variety of music or audio/video editing, with a wide sound stage in a closed back design. I get good isolation/seal with the updated pads. The elephant in the room here is that these are wired headphones, in the year 2019. For some of you, that may be a deal killer, but if not, they kindly include two detachable cables- coiled and straight, to ease the pain. They even smartly attach to the headphones with a twist lock.

We know from six years of Kinja Deals that great over-ear, closed back headphones for under $60 is no joke. Depending on what you’ve shelled out for in the past, they might even blow away your much more expensive pairs.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is our favorite PS4 internal replacement drive, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up your loading times, and you can get the 1TB model for just $50 today, the best price ever. It won’t be as fast as a real SSD, but for the price, it’s a perfect middle ground.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon has a surprisingly deep bench of tech products under its AmazonBasics umbrella, and a ton of them are on sale right now. The deal is mostly comprised of cables, including USB-C cables (everyone needs more of those these days!), Lightning cables, and even DisplayPort cables. But dive into the sale, and you’ll also find laptop bags, monitor arms, wireless mice, and more.



We aren’t sure how long this deal will last, so go fill up your cart while you can.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Asus’s ROG line of gaming monitors are the favorite among pro gamers and with good reason: they’re awesome. This ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34" monitor is packed with all the stuff you’d want from a gaming monitor.



The PG348Q offers a curved panel (which is awesome for immersive gaming), uses G-Sync (which eliminates tearing), and a 3440x1440 resolution. There is one minor flaw: the 100Hz refresh rate. While 144hz is the gold standard for competitive gaming, it’s actually a rarity in ones this size.

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen, and it’s unlikely to last. And yes, it’s nigh-$800 price may seem hard to swallow, but it’s ostensibly two monitors in one. So, rocket jump over and buy this thing before... well, it’s game over man.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s TP-Link Gold Box has everything you need to completely overhaul your home’s Wi-Fi or add automation with internet-connected products for some of the best prices ever.



Notable deals include the $55 Kasa Smart Power Strip, $168 TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Smart WiFi Gaming Router, $16 Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb, the $170 TP-Link Deco Mesh System and Echo Dot bundle, and $80 Archer CR500 modem all of which are selling for their lowest Amazon price.

Of course, this is a Gold Box. So, the discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. Be sure to check the main deal page for all of the markdowns offered.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $69, or $31 less than usual, and only $10 shy of the deals we saw around Black Friday. If you wait for Prime Day, you may get a better price, but it’s hard to imagine a cheaper Instant Pot deal before then.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and an amazing rice cooker too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

RRWWWGG. RAWRGWAWGGR. WWWRRRRRRGWWWRRRR. WAGRRRRWWGAHHHHWWWRRGGAWWWWWWRR. RWGWGWARAHHHHWWRGGWRWRW.



(It’s the cheapest it’s ever been.)

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Philips Hue lights and Amazon Echoes go together like whiskey and hunting, and now, you can get a two-bulb color starter kit with an Amazon Echo Dot for $90.



Full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so if you need a hub and smart assistant, this is a great deal. Just be warned, once you buy these, you’re going to want to buy a lot more of them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t want to take chances with fleas, believe me. If you use Capstar or Cheristin flea medicine for your furry friend, Chewy wants you to stock up today for 20% off. Just add any of these medicines to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout. Limit five per customer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kershaw’s PT-1 is a keychain tool with three separate functions: a pry bar, a flathead screwdriver, and (what you’ll use it for 99% of the time) a bottle opener. I’d also add a fourth though: packing tape breaker. It’s not a blade, so it won’t slice open a package, but it’d be useful for getting them started so you can claw them open with your fingers. Just $5, a steal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s an old joke that NASA spent millions developing a pen that could write in space, and the Russians used a pencil. Whatever, it was totally worth it. Amazon’s selling the official Fisher space pen for just $10 right now, so you too can write in zero gravity, in sub-zero temperatures, or even under water.



Image: Anthropologie

Whenever I walk into an Anthropologie, I realize that my apartment is all wrong because it is not completely filled with all the cool, rustic, yet somehow also glamorous furnishings that the store has to offer. But if there were ever a day to makeover your house — and by extension, your life — it would be today, because Anthropologie is taking 25% off all home items.



You could do something as big as purchasing a new sofa, as medium as upgrading your floor with a new rug, or as subtle as replacing your knobs with new, cool hardware. But whatever you do, don’t miss this deal; speaking from experience here, I have an Anthropologie duvet cover, and I love it more than some of my blood relatives.

Everyone needs pens, and let me tell you, Amazon’s got pens. Today only, Amazon’s discounting a ton of different styles of pens, markers and highlighters from BIC, as part of a Gold Box deal. Have a favorite type? Let us know in the comments.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Benefit knows brows, and today, you can snag one of the brand’s Precisely, My Brow Pencil Ultra Fine Shape & Define for half off its regular price at Sephora. Choose from 12 shades to find your perfect match, and get ready to fill ’em in and comb ’em out with the brush on the reverse side— really, using a brow pencil makes a subtle, albeit significant difference to your overall look, if you haven’t tried one yet. This sale is one day only, though, so don’t beat around the bush.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

RGB lighting has been shown to improve aim, reflexes and performance in clutch moments*. And if you care anything about your gaming rig, you’d buy this Amazon Basics gaming mousepad. Look, it glows, it helps your mouse glide better, it glows, it doesn’t need software, and... did I mention it glows?

It’s currently at its lowest price ever.

*nope, nope, nope

TECH

Seagate FireCuda 1TB Hybrid Drive | $50 | Amazon

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

If you’ve been holding out for a deal on the cellular-equipped Apple Watch Series 4, Amazon’s dialed up a $35 discount on the 44mm Space Gray and Gold options today. These discounts come in the form of a clippable coupon, so just note that you won’t see the final $480 price tag at checkout.



These are the best deals we’ve seen on the cellular options, but if you’re okay with the GPS-only models, those are still on sale for $50 off at Walmart as refurbs.

If you’ve been meaning to finally mount your TV to the wall, it’s a cheaper endeavor than you might expect. This mount from Perlesmith is only $35 today after you use promo code CU7PQPWS, and allows you to tilt, swivel, and extend TVs up to 70" and 132 pounds however you’d like. You also get an HDMI cable, a bubble level, and some cable ties, because why not?

Photo: Amazon

We loved Anker’s PowerCore Redux 10,000mAh battery pack for its incredibly small and hand-friendly design, and now, it comes in two larger capacities as well, both of which are on sale this week.



The new 15,000mAh version is down to $34 from its regular $41, and the 20,000mAh is marked down to $42 from $50. Both feature the same basic design of the original Redux, but larger, and with a second USB charging port added. They also include Anker’s unique trickle charging mode, which can supply power to low voltage devices like Bluetooth headphones that might not normally draw enough power to keep a USB battery pack “awake.”

Preorder Cubepacks | Kickstarter

Packing cubes are awesome for helping you pack and fit more stuff into a suitcase, but once you arrive at your hotel and unpack your clothes, they’re basically useless as anything except dirty laundry holders. Revelar’s new Cubepacks aim to change that.

Cubepacks work like regular packing cubes, but with hidden strap that transform them into useful daypacks that you can carry around with you during your trip. The large cube turns into a full backpack, the medium one becomes a shoulder sling, and the small one works as a fanny pack, meaning you can get use out of the entire set for the duration of your trip.

When you think about it, this solves a real problem. When I travel, I usually bring a carry-on and a messenger bag or backpack. But that personal item is filled to the brim with my electronics, magazines, and other gear that I want to use on the plane. If I just want to use it as a lightweight daypack, I basically have to empty everything out in the hotel room, and repack it when I’m ready to leave. Packing cubes, on the other hand, get unpacked in my hotel room regardless, so the simple addition of straps (as well as useful features like side pockets and magnetic top flaps) make them much more useful, with no additional work on my part.

Cubepacks are already fully funded on Kickstarter, and you can preorder now at a discounted rate, with estimated delivery in September.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s Cloud Comforter is breathable yet soft, plus it’s anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $15 less than usual using promo code KINJA15.



Because Buffy knows buying a comforter sight unseen is unsettling to say the least, they offer a 30-night commitment-free trial. That means that you won’t actually be charged for your purchase until the 30 days are up. But rest assured, once you are charged, the $15 discount will be applied accordingly.

Graphic: eBay

If you’ve been putting off replacing your tires for far too long, Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront is offering $50 off when you spend $400 and use promo code PUMPEDUP. That’s valid on both wheels and tires, and you can even browse this page to find options with stackable manufacturer rebates.



We’ve seen deals of up to $100 back on Discount Tire Direct’s own site on occasion, but those are always in the form of a Visa gift card via a rebate. This deal, on the other hand, is a straight discount taken at checkout, which should be less of a hassle.

Graphic: Mobil 1

Update: Sorry about that, Amazon and Walmart aren’t listed as participating retailers this time around (though they’ve worked in the past). Home Depot is, however.

If your car takes synthetic oil, and you like to change it yourself, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this. For a limited time, if you buy five quarts of Mobil 1 and a filter, you can submit your receipt online for a $17 rebate, which should bring your total cost down to the $17-$18 range. Or, skip the filter and get $12 back just on the oil. $10 and $7 rebates are available for Mobil Super Synthetic and Mobil Super oil as well, respectively.



Walmart tends to have good prices on Mobil 1 , but you can also find a lot of different weights on Amazon as well. Just don’t forget to submit that rebate.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your dog deserves two bags of dog treats (he does, obviously), then you might as well get a third bag for free from this limited time Chewy sale. Just pick any three dog treats from this page, and the cheapest of the three will become free at checkout. Who’s a good deal? Who’s a good deal? This is!