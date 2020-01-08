Wednesday's Best Deals: TaoTronics Truly Wireless Earphones, PlayStation Plus, GoPenguin Luggage, and More

A huge REI sale, Philips toothbrush and flosser, smart plugs, and grocery essentials lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Anker makes some of our favorite accessories and speakers, and right now you can pick up their brand new Soundcore Trance Bluetooth speaker for just $110. This IPX7 waterproof bluetooth speaker packs a 5.25" woofer and 2" tweeter for the kind of sound you’d love when you’re at a party or having a bbq outdoors. And, yeah, that may be inadvisable right now, but this introductory rate trumps such bad timing.



With a battery life of about 18 hours, this speaker will last longer than you will on the dance floor. Better still, like our favorite gaming accessories, this speaker has RGB lighting which promise to pulses and reacts to the music playing.

Just make sure to use the promo code KJPARTY93 at checkout to get the best price.

If you’re looking to invest in a pair of truly wireless headphones, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 are down to just $28 with our promo code KINJAUKX. In his review, Whitson Gordon says they have “no business being as good as they are for that low a price.” And he was referring to their $40 retail price.



I enjoyed my time with the TaoTronics quite a bit, and regularly found myself marveling at what you get for the price. If you value the convenience of true wireless earbuds over all else and keep your expectations in check just a little—don’t expect an AirPods-level experience—these are pretty solid earbuds for on-the-go tunes.

If you have a ton of smart devices in your home, why not make them even smarter? You can get a two-pack of Gosund Mini Smart Plug With Timer for $24 when you use promo code P5FORBGR. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can shut off lights from across the room, as well as from your smartphone.



Automate your home without the internet-connected security concerns with these mini indoor outlet timers. This $7 two-outlet, two-pack can be set to turn on-and-off lamps, small appliances, Christmas trees, and other electrical devices.



Anker PowerWave Stand Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This $12 Anker PowerWave Stand charger is the perfect desktop accessory. Not only will it charge your Qi-capable smartphone, but it also props up your phone so you can see if you get a notification right away. $12 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but just be warned, this doesn’t come will a wall adapter, so you’ll need to plug it in to your computer or provide your own USB plug to power it.



Just make sure to use the promo code AKA25241 at checkout.

Grocery Essentials Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Dude. I came here to tell you all that there is coffee on sale but I was quickly distracted by the fact that this Grocery Essentials Gold Box on Amazon includes 65 pouches of Black Forest Gummy Bears. Like, yes, cool, there is coffee and tea included in this sale. And some protein shakes and milk. But guys, you need 65 pouches of gummy bears ASAP. It’s not just beverages and gummies on sale though, a number of other snacks are also in this mix!



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only, and while supplies last.

We’re still in the midst of a heavy travel season, due to the holidays and the time off from work people get. If you’re going to be traveling during this time (or have a trip planned soon), check your luggage now to make sure it isn’t broken. If you want to replace your normal checked bag, you can get a GoPenguin Hardside 26" Rolling Luggage for $112 on Amazon.



Some reviewers have even suggested that this suitcase is better than an Away. To compare pricing, an Away carry-on bag of the same size is $275. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA-approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a lightweight shell composed of German-made 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate.

This $98 price tag is on the 26" spinner in white and black. Additionally, the 30" (in black and white) spinner is also marked down in price to $112.

Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want to get serious about getting whiter and more healthy smile, the Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum is down to just $83, an all-time low.



Usually selling for about $120, it’s one of the best, most travel-friendly brushes from Philips’ line. Offering two modes and three intensities so you can adjust how intensely the it’ll brush away plaque. It also comes with a travel case.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pack up your leftovers with these Rubbermaid leak-proof storage containers. These leakproof containers are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. And they’re just $14 for a set of 5 (or 10 if you count the lids.) These are a major step up from those cheap plastic Ziplocks that you have in cupboard.

Advertisement

Keto Day is a real thing and it is coming up on January 5th. If you’re a Keto Guido (sorry, I watch too much Jersey Shore), you can stock up on some free meat and fish in celebration of the big day. New ButcherBox members will get the Ultimate Keto Bundle when they sign up. That includes two pounds of salmon, 10 oz. of bacon, and four pounds of pork butt in their first box.



You’ll need to sign up for ButcherBox to claim your offer. You can choose from five box options: Custom Box, Mixed Box (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beef & Pork, Beef & Chicken, or All Beef. All of the non-custom boxes are $129 for eight to 11 pounds of meat or $238 for 16 to 22 pounds of meat. The custom box is a little pricier at $149, or $270 respectively. Shipping on all boxes is always free.

This promotion runs now through January 12.

Transitional Closeout Henleys Photo : Jachs

Look, we don’t want to admit that h0ldays are over any more than you do, but it is time to face the fact that winter is here. You can console yourself by saving money on a good deal. Right now, you can snag a bunch of Transitional Closeout Henleys from Jachs for only $19 each when you use promo code HEN at checkout. These soft Henleys are nice to wear when the temperature starts to dip and also work great for layering when it gets even cooler out.



Camping and Hiking Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, REI’s discounting a ton of hiking and camping gear, with discounts of up to 50% off. The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Big Agnes, Black Diamond, The North Face, and so much more.



All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Right now, you can pick up the Razer Nari Ultimate for just $130, the best discount we’ve seen on these particular gaming headphones. What sets this headset apart is its haptic tech, which means the ear cups will react and vibrate to things going on in your game.



Here’s what Kotaku had to say:

No one needs to have their head vigorously shaken while getting shot at in Call of Duty. Many people probably prefer to listen to “Marshmello” without coming away feeling like someone stuck a pair of tiny vibrating sex toys up their nose. I certainly did not imagine I would ever enjoy such things before trying out the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless haptic feedback gaming headset. And hell, if you took the Nari Ultimate away from me tomorrow and I never wore another haptic headset again, I wouldn’t miss it terribly. I do not need to feel sound, but damn, it’s a nice option to have.

These headphones typically sell for about $200, and they can work with almost every gaming device out there, including PC, PS4, Xbox, and your smartphone. Oh, and they’re wireless and have a retractable mic, so that’s a big plus, too.

Alternatively, you can pick up the pared down, Essential version which is wireless only, flip-down mic, no RGB lighting and a smaller driver for $65 at Daily Steals with the code KJRZAR.

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $38. If you own a PS4, this subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For January, you’ll get a chance to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.



Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Leave cords behind, and invest $40 on this brand new Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. Razer makes truly exceptional mice, and this one is no different. It offers both Bluetooth and wireless connectivity via an included dongle, a 16K DPI Optical Sensor, 6 programmable buttons and 450 hour battery life.



It doesn’t have RGB, which some may say is a bonus. Otherwise, it has everything you’d want from a gaming mouse in 2020. Better still, this is the biggest discount we’ve seen on this product. So pick yours up before it goes away.

Deals You May Have Missed

TaoTronics Therapy Light Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kick seasonal depression’s stupid, good-for-nothing face with this discounted TaoTronics Therapy Light. Stack our exclusive code KINJA0106 and the $5 on-page coupon to drop the price to a low $18. There’s no lack of awful in the world right now, and hopefully this light therapy lamp can help out.



Ozark Trail 3 Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Round out your cookware collection with this super affordable Ozark Trail cast iron skillet Set. For $19, you’ll get a 8-inch, 10.5 inch and 12-inch skillet. These would also be a great set to go camping with, just in case you don’t want to scuff up your fancy enameled ones. This usually sells for about $8 more so this is a great chance to buy.



Have your Christmas lights seen better days? That’s what happens when you use the same string of lights year after year! Throw out your current strand and get yourself some new lights before the next holiday season. Right now, you can get a 33-foot string of TaoTronics LED String Lights for $6 when you use promo code PPJX64M7.

Ditch all of your separate power adapters and consolidate with this newly-released Anker 65W 4-port charger. This nifty gadget offers a total of four ports; one 45W USB-C and three standard USB that output a total of 20W of juice.



This allows you to charge one big device, like a laptop, alongside a bunch of smaller devices, like smartphones and fitness trackers, without them hogging all the outlets in your power strip.

Use our exclusive code KINJA045 to drop the price to just $40. This is the first discount on this particular product and a good one at that.

Silicone Self-Sticking Desktop Cable Organizer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kick off the new year by finally organizing your cables with this discounted, self-sticking organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page—when you order, you’ll get one five-hole unit with a 3M-style sticker so you can attach it to your desk or the back of your home theater console. For $2, it’s an impulse buy. So go for it, it’s a stupid cheap way to improve your life.

Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush Photo : Amazon

Is there anything nastier than grabbing a fork from your drying rack and realizing there is still caked on food? If you look closely, you might not even be able to tell what food it is and you’ll want to just toss the fork altogether. Don’t do that. Get a Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush while it’s only $7 on Amazon.



Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves Photo : Amazon

Have you ever walked into a kitchen that is a decent size but is seriously lacking in cabinet and counter space? Who even designs apartments these days. If your kitchen (or other rooms in your home) are in desperate need of storage reorganization, we’ve got the solution for you. Get these Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves for only $46 on Amazon. Each shelf can hold up to 350 pounds when the weight is evenly distributed.



Winter Home Blowout Photo : Overstock

If all of that holiday cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s Winter Home Blowout.



From now through January 13 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.

Bedroom furniture starting at $129

Sheets starting at $19

Blankets and throws starting at $19

Towel sets starting at $24

Small Bathroom Storage Toilet Holder Photo : Amazon

Do you stuff all of your extra toilet paper under the sink? It is not ideal, but it is an option. If you’re looking for a better solution, you can get this fancy-looking Small Bathroom Storage Toilet Holder. Right now, it is $26 on Amazon when you clip the $10 off coupon. It can be used as an actual toiler paper holder, as well as a storage unit for four additional rolls, plus some bathroom cleaning supplies.



Advertisement

It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.



Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 10th. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.

Winter is here and the weather sucks. Don’t get caught in the cold. You can bundle up with one of these discounted IZOD jackets. Both the IZOD Men’s Sherpa-Lined Hood Full-Zip Jacket and IZOD Men’s Rip-Stop Hooded 3-in-1 Systems Jacket are only $58 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJIZOD. The sherpa-lined jacket comes in navy, black, and camo green in medium through XXL. The 3-in-1 IZOD jacket comes in black, charcoal, and navy in medium through XXL.



Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer comfortable. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants for only $30 from Jachs when you use promo code TRV.



Advertisement

If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $45. If you own a PS4, this subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For January, you’ll get a chance to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.



If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $55 price is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.

LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

You don’t need winds or a broomstick to fly on over to Hogwarts. You can snag the LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage for $40 (about $10 off) on Amazon. The 430-piece building set includes Minifigures of Rubeus Hagrid, Madame Maxime, Fleur Delacour, and Gabrielle Delacour.



Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones is down to just $200. If you want a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get.



With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

We’ve posted about these before, but this is the first time this discount applies to the other colors; Ivory, Moss and Navy. If you’ve been looking for a deal on these fancier colorways, this is the deal for you.