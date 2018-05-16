Upgrade your water heater, finally learn how to play guitar, take your pick between two discounted pairs of Bluetooth headphones, and find the rest of today’s best deals.

Update: This deal is back in stock, if you missed it earlier in the month.

Plantronics’ BackBeat Sense SE wireless on-ears look great, sound great, and run for up to 18 hours on a charge; all good things. But the coolest feature here, especially at a low $48 price point, is a suite of sensors that automatically pauses your music when you take the headphones off your ears, and starts it up again once you put them back on. Use promo code KINJASE at checkout to save.

Note: We posted a deal on very similar headphones a few weeks ago for a few bucks less, but this model has a splashproof coating which the last deal lacked.

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. The Crossfade 2 Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. For a limited time, they’re down to $201 on Amazon, an all-time low, and over $100 less than usual.

Your favorite mobile devices are worthy of a throne, and you won’t find a better one than Twelve South’s HiRise Deluxe.



Unlike many docks with built-in (and breakable) connectors, this incorporates either an included Lightning or MicroUSB cable, meaning you can swap them out as necessary. And despite its minimalist aesthetic, it’s strong enough to support even the largest tablets. Hell, one of the promo photos shows it holding an Apple Magic Keyboard.

$30's the best price we’ve ever seen, and if Twelve South’s listing sells out, Amazon’s $34 price tag would also be an all-time low.

Anker’s PowerPort line of USB chargers has long been a reader favorite, and today, you can get a model with five ports (two of which are Quick Charge 3.0 ports) for $27. That’s a port for your phone, your tablet, your smart watch, your Bluetooth headphones, and your e-reader. Just use promo code ANKERQC3 at checkout to save.



Once you have a Qi-compatible phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads scattered around your house. This one from iClever can charge compatible Android phones at 10W, or iPhones at the standard 5W, and it’s just $10 today with promo code HAPPY099.

You might not think you need an extra long Lightning cable, at least not until you experience one. But they make it way easier to charge while you lounge on the couch or in bed, and for $5, there’s no reason not to add a 6' cord to your collection.

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home. Get a top-selling receptacle from TopGreener today for just $16, or about $4 less than usual.

Update: Promo code VLVWCS5Z is working now, if you had trouble this morning.

A monitor shelf can raise your display to a more ergonomic height, and give you back some valuable desk space in the process. This one’s nothing fancy, but it’ll get the job done for just $12 with promo code VLVWCS5Z.

Sub-$100 sound bars generally don’t have subwoofers, let alone two of them. But that’s exactly what you get with this refurbished Yamaha, which would be a great upgrade if you’re using the built-in speakers on any of your TVs. At $90, it’s never been cheaper.

If there’s anything you need to buy from eBay this week, be sure to add a Google Home Mini to your cart with $150 or more in other goods, and you’ll get it for free with promo code PFREEMINI. Almost anything you can buy on eBay is eligible for the $150 spending threshold, except for gift cards, paper money, and real estate



If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, today’s a great day to pick one up.

Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



This RGB strip includes a remote to change the color, and you can get it for $12 today with code YAD3U2HB. It’s designed for TVs up to 60", and if yours is smaller, you can actually cut the strip to length.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $20, or about $6 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Dash cams that face forward aren’t hard to find, but the Vantrue N2 Pro is fairly unique in that it also films the inside of your car, and to a some extent, out your side windows and rear windshield. I tested it on Gear, and while the rear-facing camera’s quality is highly dependent on lighting conditions, it could potentially provide valuable context if you were ever involved in an accident.

The N2 Pro’s 1440p front-facing camera is also very good, and could provide more clarity on license plates than a 1080p camera would, which makes the price tag a little easier to stomach. It’s currently priced at $200 on Amazon, but you can save $50 today with promo code VDVMUOMD.

Fans of Breaking Bad might consider tankless water heaters to be ostentatious displays of wealth, but they’re actually more affordable than you might think, especially in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Two sizes of EcoSmart’s well-reviewed tankless heaters are included in the sale. The 11 model can pump hot water to two sinks and a shower at the same time (or possibly just two sinks if you live somewhere cold), while the 27 can provide effectively unlimited hot water to all but the largest mansions.

Tankless water heaters never run out of hot water, since they heat the water on demand, so you can indulge yourself with a longer shower every now and then. That also means that in most cases, they’ll be more energy efficient too, since they aren’t continuously heating a large tank of water that you may or may not be using.

Today’s prices are all-time lows, but they’re only available today, or until sold out.

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a $3 coupon on this 68-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $11 when you combine with Subscribe & Save savings.

We love Kikkerland’s tiny concrete desk planters, and this pen holder model is down to an all-time low $13 today on Amazon. It doesn’t include a plant, so you’ll need to pick that out separately, but I’d avoid cacti for reasons that should be obvious.



Whether you like to go camping in the deep wilderness or just want to feel like a badass every time you open your new shipment of kitchen sponges from Amazon, this highly-rated Gerber multitool includes 10 different tools for just $10.

Roll in one of these Delonghi portable air conditioner units in your bedroom, living room, garage, or anywhere else that might need a little extra cooling this summer. You can grab a refurbished one for around $220 from this one-day-only Woot sale.

Portable is funny term for these. Yes, they do roll, but you’re probably not going to want to move it around everyday since you’ll have to connect it to a window and power source. That being said, it is a whole lot easier than moving a window unit.

The 12,000 BTU model is ideal for cooling rooms up to 350 square feet. There’s also a 11,000 BTU model on sale, but it’s only $6 cheaper, so you might as well go with the more powerful model.

If you haven’t made your summer vacation plans yet, may I suggest St. Kitts?



The brand new Park Hyatt St. Kitts is running a pretty incredible promotion right now, as first noticed by The Points Guy, that offers your fourth night free, plus a $300 resort credit per person, which you can spend on spa treatments, meals, and more during your stay.

All you have to do is search for a 4+ night stay on the hotel’s site, and be sure you’re selecting a room from the “4th Night Free With Credit” tab. This tab averages out the price of the four nights, including the free one, so if you see a room for $300 (which seems to be the going rate for a standard room), you’ll pay $1,200 plus tax for a four night stay, not $900. That same room would normally sell for $400 per night to non-Hyatt rewards members, but it seems like members get cheaper rates in the range of $340.

That’s a pretty great deal on its face for one of Hyatt’s nicest properties, but the $300 resort credit is what really makes this deal incredible. That credit is per person, not per room, so if you brought three other people with you, you’d get nearly as much value in resort credit as what you spent on the room. Just be sure you’re entering the correct number of guests when you search for availability.

As always, we recommend paying for your stay with a travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Reserve, or the Amex Platinum, which will net you a ton of valuable points, plus extra benefits like trip delay insurance and airport lounge access on your way to the island.

Sometimes it doesn’t make sense to buy a whole 14-piece cookware set when you know you only need to replace a few pans. This Cuisinart 7-piece set is a good middle ground, and comes with all the basics like a skillet, two sauce pans, and a stock pot.

These pieces are encapsulated in aluminum for quick, even heating, and boast a solid 4.2 stars with over 600 reviews. The set normally goes for around $80, so today’s $65 price tag is a good chunk off.

Timbuk2 Ace Daypack, Black, Medium | $59 | Amazon

If you can’t decide between a backpack or messenger bag to carry you laptop, now you don’t have to with this Timbuk2 Ace bag.

You can unhook the long messenger bag strap and pull out the backpack shoulder straps to easily switch back and forth. And it has plenty of space for you stuff, with a padded pocket for your laptop, a bunch of smaller pockets for your sunglasses, phone, and tablet, and space for books or a change of clothes.

Although this bag was a little cheaper back in March, $59 is a great price for the normally $70 bag.

If you have any trips on the horizon, you can save $40 off your next 2+ night, $400+ hotel stay through Expedia with promo code KINJADEALS40.

The asterisk here is that most major hotel chains (except Hyatts, notably) are excluded. But most cities have at least a couple of Hyatt properties, or you could use this as an excuse to try a cool boutique hotel that you might have otherwise missed. There are no blackout dates, but you will have to prepay for the room (you can cancel for a full refund), and you’ll have to complete your trip prior to the end of September. Safe travels!

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $9 on Amazon. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get the tunable ones at a discount today.



These bulbs can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, but it can hit any flavor of white, from sunlight-simulating daylight to Edison-style warm white. It sounds like a small thing, but different shades of light can seriously boost your productivity, or help you relax when it’s almost time for bed. I own a ton of full RGB-capable Hue bulbs, but 99% of the time, I’m just tuning them to different temperatures of white, so this is all you really need.

Alternatively, you can get two of the bulbs plus a Eufy Genie (Anker’s version of the Echo Dot) for $55, which is like getting the Genie for $21.

OxyLED’s ultra-popular T-02 motion-sensing lights now have warm LED variants, and you can pick one up for just $13 today with code M86GPVUZ. The T-02 runs off a rechargeable battery, so you can stick this light anywhere you want, and it’ll turn itself on when it’s dark enough and it detects movement.

Amazon’s Wickedly Prime snack brand makes a Nutella-like chocolate spread, and it’s actually pretty damn good! And at $8 for two 13 oz. jars, it’s way cheaper too. That’s down from the usual $10, so stock up, and pig out.

Hugging a pillow while you sleep is a whole lot cooler than hugging a 98 degree human, and you can grab this 4.5' long pillow for just $12 today, so your wallet can rest easy.

Amazon makes everything now, and that includes their own knock-off Sharpies. Today, you can get 24 of these AmazonBasics permanent markers for just $5 - that’s just 20 cents per marker.

Just to note, this set is an add-on item, so it needs to ship with a $25+ order.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, is blowing out 33' strands of copper string lights with remote control for just $10 each. This is the best price we’ve seen since February, so go hang these up and make Pinterest proud.

If you have any furniture you’ve been anxious to replace, you can save up to 70% off home goods from this huge Wayfair Summer Sale. Peruse their bed and bath discounts, home decor selection, outdoor gear, and more, and you’re sure to find at least a couple things you like. Just remember, shipping is free on any orders over $49.

Anker’s LC90 flashlight puts out an eye-watering 900 lumens, is IP65 water resistant, and can recharge over USB. So for $21, why have you not already ordered a bunch of them?



If you haven’t bought one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, the Thermapen yet, today is good day to change that. And while you’re over there, you might as well fill your cart with a bunch of other ThermoWorks stuff because everything is 15% off.

You can pick up a smaller probe thermometer, a thermometer specially designed for meat smokers, this extra big, extra loud timer, or a whole bunch of highly-rated kitchen gadgets for the foodies in your life.

Why are they hosting something called the “Start of Spring sale” in May, essentially the summer? I have no clue. They’re thermometer makers, not meteorologists.

GlamGlow is all over your Instagram and video games with their pearlescent peel-off masks. Now’s your chance if you’ve always wanted to try out their uber-popular face masks, and one of your favorites. It’s buy one, get one free for their face masks, cleansers and moisturizers with the code SPRING18. Pick up a jar of GravityMud and feel like Silver Surfer or try out their Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart | $132 | Amazon | After $25 coupon

Update: The white version just got even cheaper, now down to $132 after you clip the coupon.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean attempts to fix the biggest problem with every other electric toothbrush: The person operating it.

I know people are skeptical about Bluetooth-connected apps for devices that have existed without them for decades, but the Sonicare app is actually really cool. From Shane’s Gear review:

It’s good then the app is amazing, and changes the toothbrushing game if you actually use it. The Connected app tracks where you’re brushing (and not brushing), how long you brush for, where you’re using too much force, and more. The app will also keep track of when you need to replace brush heads, and your dentist can even use the app to view your brushing data and make notes of where you need to make changes.

In terms of the brush itself, you get basically every feature under the sun—this is the top-of-the-line in the Sonicare family, after all—including that awesome wireless charging cup.



The listed $180 price would be an all-time low price on its own, but the $25 clippable coupon on the page makes the deal even better. That’s a lot to spend on a toothbrush, yes, but it may just be worth it.

Amazon’s back at it again with the sample boxes, this time offering up eight or more protein bars, vitamins, snacks, and other nutrition & wellness samples. You’ll pay $7 to get the box, but you’ll also get $7 to spend on a full-sized version of your favorite sample, so it’s a wash.



You can keep pretty much everything you need within arms’ reach with this Coleman camping chair. It comes complete with a small cushioned cooler (capacity for up to 4 cans and some ice) and a big mesh pocket for your phone, magazine, book, whatever else you might need. Very rarely below $20, you can pick up the black chair for only $17, while it lasts.

I realize it’s May, but this illustrated Die Hard Christmas book is a great read all year long, and at $10, it’s never been cheaper. Even if it lives in your Christmas decoration storage box for the next six months, it could still be worth grabbing with this sale.

If learning to play guitar has been on your bucket list, here’s the excuse you need. For either $90 or $100 (the $100 bundle includes a few extra accessories), you’ll get an acoustic fender guitar plus six months of Fender Play, the company’s digital lesson subscription program. Fender Play goes for $50 on its own, so this is one of the cheapest guitars you’re ever likely to see.



Note: The sale also includes an electric guitar bundle, but it seems like it will sell out very soon.

Update: This just dropped to $24. If you preordered it yesterday at $34, you’ll automatically get the best price, so you don’t need to do anything.

Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest games ever made, so we’ll forgive Nintendo for spiking the football with a ~400 page hardcover compendium full of design artwork, commentary about the game’s development, and a history of the Breath of the Wild’s take on Hyrule.



The book doesn’t come out until November, but you can preorder it today for $34, or $6 off. Plus, if it gets any cheaper between now and release day, you’ll automatically get the best price.

Most of Humble’s ebook bundles focus on self-help and educational titles, but the Super Nebula Author Showcase bundle features 42 (!!) works of speculative fiction that you can read on the device of your choice. Featured authors include the likes of Octavia Butler, James Morrow, and Tim Powers, and you can download all of the books for as little as $20, or pledge just $1 to unlock this first tier of 10.



In the year 2018, the Xbox One controller still doesn’t have a built-in rechargeable battery. But if you don’t want to deal with a bunch of stray AAs, AmazonBasics will sell you two rechargeable battery packs that fit in the controllers’ battery compartments, plus a slick charger that plugs into the front of the Xbox One S to recharge them. It’s just $13 today, an all-time low, and about $7 less than usual.



Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition | $48 | Amazon | Prime members only. Discount at checkout.

You’re forgiven for missing Hyrule Warriors on the Wii U or 3DS, but now that it’s coming out on the Switch, it’s worth picking up for any brawler or Zelda fans out there, even if it’s not really a Zelda game.

The definitive edition includes 29 playable characters and all of the game’s original DLC, and you have two more days to preorder it and save 20% with your Amazon Prime membership.

RaRazer makes a bunch of our readers’ favorite gaming peripherals, and a whole bunch of them are on sale in their one-day FragFest. Options include everything from mice and gameboards to complete gaming PCs, and every order of $49 or more ships for free.

Humble’s new PC gaming bundle is all about multiplayer games, and it has a true headliner in the form of Rocket League, a game that will lead to a serious decline in your work and erosion in the relationships you hold most dear.



You’ll have to pay $14 to get Rocket League, but Humble Monthly subscribers will also get a $2 wallet credit with their purchase. Several other games are also available at lower price tiers, if you already have Rocket League.

If you’re in the market for an Xbox One, today features the best collection of console deals that we’ve seen in some time.



The highlight here is the ultra-powerful Xbox One X for $400 with promo code ALT85. Just note that you’ll have to be signed into a Rakuten account for the code to work.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, Amazon’s also taking $50 off the 1TB Sea of Thieves and PUBG Xbox One S bundles.

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.

