Wednesday's Best Deals: Tacklife Portable Power Station, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Electric Snowblower, Surface Pro 7, Stroopwafels, AirPods Pro, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

The Tacklife Portable Power Station and Immortals Fenyx Rising lead Wedn esday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: 2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits | $29 | SideDeal | Promo Code KINJUKU

STEAM is so important for kids to learn and be enthusiastic about, especially girls interested in the science and tech parts. I’ve actually played with this Juku coding kit and can say it’s an excellent tool. Kits like these can run as much as $60, so to snag for this price is a great deal.



Advertisement

Pick any combo or two of the same. Today’s kits are the Light Games Coding Kit, Light Show Coding Kit, Making Music Coding Kit, and Smart Car Bots Kit. If you’re a cool nerdy aunt like me, this is the kind of thing you turn up with when you visit for the weekend. It’s recommended for ten years old and up. But if you have a particularly curious or tech-savvy kid who’s a bit younger, it still might work. It’s hard to beat the price given how kids can get bored with hobbies easily. You could also have a future programmer or web developer on your hands, and it all started here.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Look, the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment is cool. It’s cool. It’s more versatile than the standard snap-on keyboard thanks to a trackpad and backlit keys, plus the way it holds your iPad like it’s just floating there above the keys is superb. And then it folds up into a proper case when you’re not using the iPad. Well done. It is very expensive for a tablet keyboard at $299, however. Not quite $699-for-wheels expensive, but still.



Advertisement

In any case, if you have the new 4th-generation iPad Air or the 11” 2nd-gen iPad Pro and you’ve been debating whether or not to splash out on the Magic Keyboard, we have good news: it’s marked down $100 at Amazon right now. Customers love it, with a 4.8-star rating from 2,300+ reviews, and again, it’s both cool and useful.

TaoTronics 12" LED Ring Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save $20 on this 12" LED ring kit right now by clipping the coupon.

In this kit, you get the 12" LED ring light, a 16" to 61" extendable tripod stand, two phone clips, a Bluetooth remote shutter, and a user manual. There are 3 lighting modes: warm, natural, and cold. And the color temperature spans 2300K-6000K. The 11 lighting modes help you adjustable to the brightness you need. You might have to play around to find which hue and color temperatures work best for you.

Advertisement

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly, change modes and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember, the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

Aukey Wireless Charger Stand KINJACE9 Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Aukey. If you’ve read any of my reviews before, you know they’ve really come through for me. And you guessed it; their Wireless Charger Stand is another product I love and rely on. It’s 19% off until Saturday and is the accessory you were missing. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINJACE9 at checkout.

Advertisement

You can charge up to two devices at once with this stand, which is incredibly efficient and convenient. A variety of phones are compatible, well, pretty much all of them. Plus, you can even charge earbud and AirPods cases on this. It’s been tried and tested for safety, so you don’t need to worry about any short circuits or overheating. You can prop it up in landscape or portrait depending on need. Obviously, it also works as just a stand for hands-free calls, FaceTime, or even to watch your favorite YouTube show. The best thing is if you are like me and have a very sturdy case on your phone, this stand is powerful enough to charge right through it. That means no fumbling to get it on and off. However, magnetic and metallic objects will be a barrier to charging. In this pack, you’ll get the dock, a manual, a 1.2M USB-A to C Cable, and as always, with Aukey, a 24-month warranty.

This deal ends on January 30.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover Image : Andrew Hayward

If you need a tablet that does it all, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a stellar option. This versatile device delivers a huge 12.3” touchscreen for use as a tablet, plus you can flip out the kickstand and snap on the included Type Cover with a full keyboard to turn it into a laptop (and add a mouse if you please). Add a Surface Pen and you can also sketch and annotate at will.



Advertisement

Right now, Best Buy is slashing $260 off the bundle price for the current-gen Surface Pro 7 and the Type Cover, selling for just $699. With a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor inside, it’s not built to be a gaming wiz, but it’ll have plenty of power for everyday use and productivity needs.

TaoTronics A 80 TWS Earbuds Clip Coupon Image : TaoTronics

If you’re like me and mourning the “bean” aesthetic of Samsung’s Galaxy Bud Live, TaoTronics’ latest SoundLiberty 80 true wireless earbuds sport an arguably even more unique look for a fraction of the price. For a limited time, you can take an extra $10 off the already discounted $60 price of a pair of middle-of-the-road buds that only just released back in November.

While they may not have the primo noise-canceling features of the AirPods Pro, or even the cushier rubberized tips, the SoundLiberty 80 can do most of the same things like the $129 wire-charging standard AirPods and even one-up ‘em in some regards. Instead of binding you to Apple’s proprietary Lightning cords, you can use the same cable to charge them as you would, say, a MacBook (go figure). Behind the sound are high-fidelity “dynamic” drivers powered by Qualcomm’s aptX technology and the AAC codec. AI-controlled noise-canceling microphones, TaoTronics says, help step up your call quality while an admittedly low-rent voice assistant lets you say “Hey TT” to adjust your music and other audio settings.

Advertisement

If you can live with the slightly shorter battery life (4 hours versus 5 hours without the case or 20 hours versus hours with it), half the cost of the cheapest AirPods is a compelling offer for such a recent release. And hey, you get to look like me, an adult with gauged ears, like you’re going through your emo phase 20 years too late. There’s no time like a pandemic to change up your style after all.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $49 off the list price. At $200, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a few weeks, although they were lower around the holidays. Still, if you held out and you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad Image : Anker

If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone on the pad when sitting down to work, for example.



Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just over $9 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.

Advertisement

Aukey Minima 20W PD Wall Charger Image : Aukey

Is your iPhone charger too chunky for its own good? Then have I got a deal for you. Released last month, Aukey’s best-selling Minima wall charger is down to just $8, down 55% from the $17 list price. While this same charger has actually been $13 pretty much since day one, that’s still a hefty discount considering it’s $11 less than Apple’s own first-party plug. And though you will have to buy your own separate cable, Aukey’s USB-C to Lightning cords start at $11 and feature a coat of nylon on the outside to protect against pet/child bites and other types of damage. The 20-watt brick supports all the latest iPhones dating back to the 6 and even offers Power Delivery to fast-charge more recent models.

Note that when you buy the Aukey Minima, you’re also eligible to save an extra 5% on a 10,000mAh power bank, bringing your total checkout cost—with both items in your cart—down to around $21. If you’re in the market for a new iPhone charger, note that you only have a week to pick this one up at the discounted price, so as Sugarhill Gang once catchily said, jump on it.

RAVPower MagSafe Charger Image : RAVPower

Advertisement

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model and provides the same kind of wireless charging speed, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for $28 right now when you clip the coupon on the page at Amazon. That’s less than half the price of buying Apple’s own components.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Samsung’s smartwatches strike a much different look than the Apple Watch, thanks to a circular design and more traditional watch-inspired allure, but its standard Galaxy Watch models aren’t the most ideal for wearing during workouts. Luckily, that’s where the slimmer and streamlined Galaxy Watch Active comes in, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon.

The first-gen 2019 Galaxy Watch Active is marked down to just $149 in black right now for the lone 40mm size. The green and rose gold versions are a tiny bit pricier at $150 each, but still deliver solid savings.

If you’re keen on getting the newer Galaxy Watch Active 2 instead, which adds more health sensors and offers an optional LTE edition, you can also save $50 on either the 40mm ($200) or 44mm ($250) GPS edition too. All of these watches work most smoothly with Samsung’s own smartphones, but you can also pair them with other Android phones or even an iPhone.

Advertisement

G armin Vivosmart 4 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For a short time, you can get your hands on the Garmin Vivosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor. It’s only $89 on MorningSave, which is 32% off its original list price of $130. You’ll obviously be able to track your steps as well as your heart rate, but this cute watch can also measure blood oxygen levels, which is super important in the age of Covid. If you have specific sleep goals, it can measure REM sleep amounts and general stress throughout the night (and day). The Vivosmart 4 can go swimming with you, too, and can track the number of laps you took in the pool. It’s so well-rounded, y’all. If I didn’t already have a Series 6, I would’ve purchased it already.

Advertisement

Extra 20% off Select Items Graphic : Gabe Carey

It’s a big day today for America. Not only is Hitman 3 out on consoles and PC, but over at the Bezos Barn, a bunch of stuff is 20% off presumably to celebrate that fact. For those who don’t know, Amazon Warehouse is where products go to live when they’re returned to the company’s fulfillment centers for whatever reason. In order to make the cut, they’re subjected to a 20-point inspection before being relisted on the Amazon site with full transparency of their quality, ranging from “Like New/Open Box” to “Acceptable.” You can buy tons of stuff on the Amazon Warehouse site in a variety of categories, hence the excitement whenever a sale like this pops up.



Through January 27, for instance, you can snatch up an Apple Smart Keyboard for either the iPad and iPad Air or the 12.9" iPad Pro version starting at $73. Need a new gaming headset? The Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X is only $15 while the higher-end Razer Kraken Pro is down to $34. Other items include a four-pack of blue-light-blocking glasses, a Garmin Venu GPS smartwatch, and the first three Toy Story movies. Shop the whole sale here, or you can filter your search by department. For starters, check out electronics, video games, and home and kitchen for some of the deepest savings. Keep in mind, however, anything you’re interested in buying will have to be added to your cart first before the 20% discount is applied.

Advertisement

We’ve seen Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $30 at Amazon. The game is still relatively brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing has yet to become an esport, and I think it’s time to change that. How is this series so popular, and yet no one’s figured out how to pro gamer-fy it? I remember seeing a new early attempts when New Horizons came out, but nothing really stuck. So I’m putting out a challenge: something figure out how to turn Animal Crossing into a heated competitive esport. Turn your island into a MOBA map. Make an elaborate hide and seek minigame. Anything! If anyone can pull it off, I will finally invest in a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is currently down to $60. Kind of a roundabout way to explain that the controller, which more closely resembles an Xbox controller, is on sale, but I just want to see this happen, folks.

Arcade1Up is known for bringing retro gaming back into our lives in creative ways. From arcade cabinet reproductions to gaming pub tables, they offer a perfect way to build out a nice gamer cave. Some of their products are a bit more practical too, like their line of retro gaming barstools. Today, you can grab a bunch of gaming stools on sale for $59 to really spruce up your theoretical bar. You can grab Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, and Marvel Super Heroes stools at a discount right now, so pick whichever one you want to sit on more. Do you want to plant right down on Thanos’ face? Perfect! Want to just warm your buns on the heat of the NBA Jam logo? Hell yeah buddy! Live your best life. No rules, no masters, no bedtimes.

Advertisement

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Screenshot : Nintendo

Look, it’s going to be a long winter. We’re all going to be cooped up inside with not much to do other than game. You can either blow through dozens of games and stress over what you’ll play next to fill the silence, or just get one big one and not worry about it. For that purpose, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a great option. The Nintendo Switch action RPG is on sale for $49 and it’s a long one. Completionists can spend over 100 hours doing everything the game has to offer through its giant world. For those who played the original version, the Switch release features updated graphics, remixed music, and a brand new epilogue, so there’s some good reasons to double dip.



Advertisement

Up to 50% off Razer G aming Accessories Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’re looking to redo your PC gaming set up a bit, Amazon is currently running a sale on Razer accessories. The sale features a range of products from keyboards to mice that’ll spruce up your desk real nice. You can check the full list, but here are a couple selections that caught our eye. First and foremost, this $40 Stormtrooper emblazoned mouse is an obvious stand out with its five programmable buttons and 350-hour battery life. If you like things with a little less flash, this ambidextrous mouse also comes in plain (but not boring) black and white.



Advertisement

Then there’s the $50 Ornata Expert keyboard, which is a hybrid mechanical and rubber dome keyboard that glows Razer green. And for a bit of a fun one, there’s a $16 mousepad that features everyone’s favorite Overwatch healer, Lucio.

That’s just a small sample, so take a look and see if anything piques your interest.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 1/20/21 and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 1/23/21.

The Mandalorian on Bantha With Child Funko Pop Image : Andrew Hayward

Baby Yoda Funko Pops were some of the hottest sellers in 2020, leading the wave of highly diverse (and sometimes questionable) The Mandalorian merch. With the second season of The Mandalorian streaming a couple months back, it’s no surprise to see a fresh selection of Pops, including some larger deluxe editions.



Here’s one of ‘em that just released, recreating the scene in which Mando rides a Bantha through the desert with lil’ Grogu tucked into a pouch for the ride. It stands 6” high and is currently 25% off the list price at just under $25 at Amazon. These things never stay in stock for very long, so snag it if you see it still available!

Advertisement

Dyson V10 Total (Refurbished) 63WTNTY84A Image : Dyson

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you over $350, but right now you can get a refurbished model for just $290 when you use the code 63WTNTY84A until 01/31 , so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.



Reyleo Electric Snow Blower ZK35YDAA Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Winter sucks, and shoveling snow is even worse. Work smarter, not harder with this Reyleo Electric Snow Blower that’s able to move 2200 RPM. That’s a lot of snow to move, and at $98 with the promo code ZK35YDAA, it’s basically a steal. It’s also made with rubber-tipped augers that can cut pretty decently into ice, and a 180-degree directional chute that is able to throw snow up to 26 feet away. It’s time to grab one of these before they’re gone.

Advertisement

Dutch Windmill Tin Stroopwafels (16-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Daelmans. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. I’ve seen pack at Amazon for an absurd amount of money (36 for $31!), so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get these cheap while supplies last.

These are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar and just as tasty. In this deal, you’ll get 16 tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel treats. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. Plus, the handy windmill tin keeps these caramel snacks as fresh as can be.

These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier Image : Sheilah Villari

Most people think of a humidifier as a seasonal winter item with the heat running in our homes drying everything out. The cold weather is a culprit for dry skin, bloody noses, and sore throats. While it does its heavy lifting in the chilly months, this is a great item to have year-round. This Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier is 51% off today and is ready to bring a little relief to your abode.

This humidifier can run for hours with steady output and works brilliantly in the bedroom, helping you get a more restful sleep. Its gentle hum will be no bother as you slumber, and its quiet beeps wouldn’t even wake even the lightest of sleepers. You can adjust to high or low mists depending on your need, and it safely knows to turn off when the water tank gets low. It’s easy to clean and operate. This is made for a large room and can even take essential oils to add a little fragrance.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs solid suction power for just $150. It’s $80 off the list price right now. Need even more power? The eufy RoboVac 11S MAX boosts the suction mark from 1300Pa to 2000Pa and is just $20 more right now.

Advertisement

Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re ready to transform your living space into a smart home, start off with a Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet. Only $29 on Side Deal, you can control your lights and other appliances through your phone! You can also time when lights go on and off and are compatible with Alexa and Google Home, which means you can command your appliances with voice commands. Clap on, clap off has nothing on these babies.

Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Start your mornings off right with a Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother. Only $59 over on Morning save (originally $185), you can warm up and foam any kind of milk for lattes and cappuccinos with a click of a button. The milk itself takes about a minute to heat, and it comes with a frothing spoon, as well as an integrated spout for instant pouring. Cleanup is also easy peasy with a non-stick milk tank.

Poruary Carrier LU2Y2FQW

It has been a long time since the days we could safely have a potluck or other gatherings, but we have a fantastic deal perfect for once those times return. This double-decker Poruary dish carrier can be had for 60% off when you add promo code LU2Y2FQW at checkout and clip the $8 off coupon on the site (it’s just below the price). These holders fit 9"x 13" sized baking dishes.



That means you can insulate and keep two dishes of food warm for only $11 instead of $30!

Advertisement

Just add promo code LU2Y2FQW and clip the $8 off coupon to bring the price down to $11 for the grey option. Unfortunately, the code won’t work for the black or blue option— but you can grab those for $22 each with the clippable coupon.

Grab this offer while it’s still around! The code is only valid before Jan. 30.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in 12/24/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 1/24/2021.

Look, you don’t want people getting your private info. While you could shred or burn documents to protect your identity, another solution is to use one of these handy Guard Your ID stamp rollers. Grab a colorful 4-pack for 28% off, that’s just $24 (or $6 a piece) when you clip the coupon below the price before checking out. This way, you can give one to your mom and dad too. You know how much Boomers love shredding things, right? Just imagine how much fun they’d have rolling out their personal info on all that junk mail.



If you just want one for yourself, you can grab one for the slightly less-nice-price of $9 each when you clip the 10% off coupon.

Advertisement

And in case you’re worried about how long these stamps will last, you can snag refills, too. It’s win-win all around! Clip the coupon to get $1 off.

Advertisement

Tacklife 150W Portable Power Station O8OINDB2 Image : Tacklife

Whether you’re the outdoorsy type or just want to make sure you always have a backup plan for power on demand, Tacklife’s 150W Portable Power Station can do the trick. It’s currently 44% off the list price at Amazon when you pop in promo code O8OINDB2 at checkout, landing at just $100.



This pint-sized powerhouse packs in 167Wh/45,000mAh of power in reserve, whether you need it to recharge a smartphone, drone, laptop, mini fridge, lights, speakers, digital cameras, and more. It’s a handy brick of power for camping or tailgating, but versatile enough for other portable power needs too.

Advertisement

Up to 25% off Sitewide VDAY Image : Bellesa

Bellesa’s got you covered for the big day, you know, Valentine’s Day. In another one of their classic tiered sales, the savings are based on what you spend. There’s 15% off everything on the site, but spend $79 or more and get 20% off. If you’re really looking to treat yourself, take 25% off when you spend over $149. Just use the code VDAY at checkout.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (my favorite toy). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $42 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code VDAY

If you’re into high-tech toys to stimulate two of the best zones, then the Air might be the vibe for you. The Cinetic Suction plays that top note to perfection, while high-end vibrator tech hits the g-spot precisely. Durable and flexible for all types and preferences.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Air by Bellesa Buy for $63 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code VDAY

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

20% off Qualifying Items 807302 Image : Ulta

This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until January 30, take 20% off qualifying items with the code 807302. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Pixi Purifying Trio Kit Buy for $18 from Ulta Use the promo code 807302

2020 part deux stress seems to be rolling on and calls for a moment of self-care, a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb, and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from, so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

G/O Media may get a commission da Bomb Candy Bath Bomb Buy for $6 from Ulta Use the promo code 807302

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Infrared Forehead Thermometer | $20 | Amazon | Clip Coupon + Use Code head0131 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There’s no way being shot in the face with an infrared thermometer will ever be comfortable. I went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art a few months ago, and immediately when you walk in, they take your temperate like this. In fact, there have been several establishments I’ve been in that are doing this. If you’re looking for a way to find out if someone is running a fever without touching them, this is for you. Save $20 on this Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer. Just use the code head0131 at checkout.

Get an accurate number in seconds that is easy to read. This is pretty helpful for efficiency. And you have a fussy baby or child who can’t sit still this is a huge problem solver. This being no contact is pretty ideal right now too. The trigger is comfy to hold and simple to use. This thermometer is FDA authorized, and CE certified. You need to grab two AA batteries (which are not included) to get it fired up.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Tom Nook: crook or philanthropist? It’s a debate that’s raged on since Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped last March. The raccoon has long been criticized for his predatory loan scheme, which is designed to keep villagers in debt forever. Some feel that Nook’s lack of interest rate on his loans absolve him of these sins, but there are still plenty of concerns about his business practices. Well, now you can show him who’s really boss by wearing him. Best Buy is selling three-packs of Animal Crossing ankle socks that include the villain, as well as K.K. Slider and Isabelle. You can either grab a pack with full body images of the characters or just their big, adorable faces. Nook may be a crook, but he is cute nonetheless.

Animal Crossing Mini Backpack Image : Sheilah Villari

The Controller Gear Store has quite a few of these officially licensed Animal Crossing mini backpacks. However, only this classic teal leaf bag is 40% off. These bags are durable and surprisingly roomy for their size. There’s a slot specifically for your Switch or Switch Lite and plenty of space for extra games, accessories, and turnips. The high-quality polyester is water-resistant, and the straps are easy to adjust for any sized island representative. The zipper firmly closes on the bag as well, so no fear of any bells falling out. The adorable con artist face of Tom Nook is embossed in a faux leather patch at the top of the backpack for extra flare. It might be a reminder to pay your loan off. Either way, this is a beautiful bag that is ready to accompany you on Dodo Airlines adventures. We’re sorry you can’t use Nook Miles to pay for this.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Prime members.

Up to 60% off Winter Sale LOVE Image : Ella Paradis

Our pals at Ella Paradis are having a huge clearance sale. Lots of new goodies and toys are coming for spring, so it’s time to make room. Get up to 60% off over 100 items. Just use the code LOVE at checkout and watch the price get slashed.

The Cold, Lonely Winter bundle sounds so bleak, but actually, it’s got a few fun treats for solo nights. This little pack of pleasure has Better Love’s best selling Battery Operated Boyfriend. This pint-sized B.O.B. has seven vibe patterns at three different speeds. The Candy Crush Kegel toy helps keep your lady cave healthy and happy for you and visitors. The colorful bath bombs have twelve in the pack and smell amazing, just like wildflowers. I’ve used these, and I adored how my skin is still lightly scented after a warm soak. And, of course, a microbial satin travel bag is included to keep these safe and sound. All this is valued at $100, so this is a delightful deal.

Advertisement

Up to 40% off Sale Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Disney still has a few things they’d like to clear out before the spring items roll in. For the rest of the day, almost four hundred pieces are up to 40% off. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, and more are deeply discounted to make way for new products. This sale ends tonight, and no code is needed.

The leader of the house of mouse has never looked better. This colorful and adorable seven-inch figure by Jerrod Maruyama was designed just for the WonderGround Gallery. If you can’t get to one of the Disney Parks just yet, bring the Magic Kingdom to your own home. This vinyl figure is a bold collector’s item and 50% off what it first sold for.

Advertisement

This is one of my favorite tumblers in my collection. Grogu, aka The Child, is so cute and on this petite cup. Yes, it is for an actual child, but the ‘protect, attack, snack’ machine of the galaxy was too hard to pass up. Sip your favorite beverage out of this double-wall tumbler while rewatching The Mandalorian. The lid stays on tight, and it’s designed so you won’t lose the matching bright green straw. Take 40% off while you enjoy the future Jedi legend.

Retro Marvel shirts are where it’s at. This one features thirteen of the best heroes on a soft cotton ringer tee. I’m always glad to see when they include vintage Black Widow amongst the usual boys. It’s screen printed, jersey knit, and proudly declares, “Make Mine Marvel!” This is a steal at 60% off its original price.

Free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.

Advertisement

Up to 85% 0ff Sitewide Image : JACHS NY

JACHS really is the site that keeps on giving. Their massive winter sale covers everything in their store and has items as deeply discounted as 85% off. As they continue to clean out their stock to make room for new styles, now is the time to benefit. Take advantage of these huge price slashes while supplies last. There are even pieces as low as $12.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super cozy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours— It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 61% off, so hard to pass up.

Puffer Jackets are also included in this winter deal. Ride the chilly months out in style and save 81% while doing so. These jackets are warm, durable, and look dang good.

Advertisement

Welcome the new year with some new pants. Grab a pair of their trendy Fit Stretch Tech line for just $39. There are six options currently available in various colors, so you’re sure to find one that vibes with your style. You deserve to enter 2021 as cool and chic as possible.

Free shipping on orders over $100 and, as always, free returns if something just doesn’t fit right.

Miko Ugo Portable Flexible Heat Massager Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re stressed the hell out and hold it within your body, maybe you should check out the Miko Ugo portable flexible heat massager. Only $79 over at MorningSave, it has three massage settings to give your back the deep rub it’s been waiting for. It also includes heat and easily adjustable massage nodes to make you time a little bit more luxurious. What are you waiting for?

Champ and Major: First Dogs Image : Sheilah Villari

Some good boys are in the White House now. They’re making history too. Major will be the first shelter dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pets in the President’s home have a long and storied history. If you’re like me, you’re excited to see the adventures the First Dogs will get up to just as Bo, Buddy, Millie, Checkers, and Fala did before them. Joy McCullough’s brand new storybook gives a little background to the presidential puppers and imagines what life will be like for them in our country’s famous home. Sheyda Abvabi Best beautifully illustrates each page, capturing not only the likeness but personality of the Biden’s loyal duo. Grab 10% off Champ and Major: First Dogs ($7 off for the Kindle) right now. This is a wonderful gift for dog lovers young and old.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Vision: The Complete Series Image : Sheilah Villari

This Vison series is one of the best Marvel’s come out with in years, and it remains a personal favorite of mine—not just because my pal Michael Walsh is an artist on it. Vision: The Complete Series is the perfect pairing with the new Disney Plus show WandaVision. While it doesn’t exactly follow the same plot, it does provide some much-needed insight into Vision’s backstory. Now 30% off, this paperback compilation includes twelve complete issues of the series. And if you want it all digital, you can save 78% through Kindle or ComiXology.

This graphic novel is written by the uber-talented Tom King, and it even won the Eisner for Best Limited Series in 2017. Through the twelve issues, you’ll follow Vision as he pursues a normal life for himself despite being, you know, a robotic death machine designed by Ultron to slay the Avengers. To do this, he winds up building a family as extraordinary as himself, discovering along the way that normalcy is just out of reach. The dialogue is brilliant, as is the case with most of King’s works, intimately putting Vision’s family bond on full display. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a superhero comic if it didn’t all come to an epic and heartbreaking crossroad. All in all, it’s a really fun read if you’re looking to expand your knowledge of the multifaceted Victor Shade.

Advertisement

TECH

GAMING