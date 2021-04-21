Wednesday's Best Deals: Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies, Sony Wireless Earbuds, Nintendo eShop Gift Cards, TaoTronics 4L Humidifier, and More

wet

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Promoted Deal: Bra Bearies CBD Gummies | $20 | Sunday Scaries | Promo code 420

Bra Bearies CBD Gummies 420 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Are you ready to get chill and support your immune system? And maybe support a good cause while you’re at it? Boy, have I got a deal for you on this fine 4/20.

Grab a bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies for 30% off when you add promo code 420 at checkout over at Sunday Scaries right now!

That brings these delicious strawberry CBD gummies down to just $20.

CBD is great for helping cool heads prevail. Sunday Scaries, one of the finest makers of CBD products meant for helping people relax without any high or hangover, puts it:

Our Strawberry CBD Gummies are perfect for…

-Destressing while giving back to a good cause -Boosting your immunity -Starting your day with a level head -Overcoming daily frustrations -Promoting mental clarity

So what do you get for your hard-earned dollars? A bottle contains 20 gummies, each of which has 10mg of CBD plus 10mg of Vitamin C. Gummies, vitamins, and CBD? Win, win, win.

Oh, and in case you were curious about the name— for every bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies sold, Sunday Scaries donates $2 to support breast cancer research. So, it’s actually a win-win-win-win. Michael Scott would love this. You will too. Jump on it!

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds KOROZKE8 Image : Sheilah Villari

Aukey continues to make really affordable and quality products. The stands out for me are the earbuds. After testing many, it really comes down to preference and need. The Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds are sleek, compact, and comfortable. These are ideal for workouts and travel. Use the code KOROZKE8 and save 60%. This deal will run until April 25.

As I mentioned, these a designed for comfort and long wear. All sounds are full, smooth, and clear no matter where you are. The EP-T10s are petite, ergonomic, and waterproof, so perfect for long-haul runs or training sessions. These pair quickly and easily with your phone or Bluetooth device. The side of both earbuds is touch-sensitive and makes life a lot simpler once you figure out how many taps for each function. There’s always a bit of a learning curve. My favorite feature is that these have excellent noise isolation, even given how lightweight they are. You’ll get about seven hours off of one charge, but the case will get you around twenty-eight hours before you need to re-up power. And don’t worry about these falling out of the case or not charging; the super strong magnets hold them in place.

These will ship free for Prime members.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds Image : Amazon

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have amazing sound quality and are just $178, which is $52 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

65" Sony X80J Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You’ve seen the world in HD. Now it’s time to see it in 4K. Best Buy is currently running a big four day sale on everything from games to TVs, and here’s a standout from the batch. You can grab Sony’s X80J for $900, which is $250 off its price tag. Let’s run down some features. The screen? 65" and 4K. The refresh rate? 60Hz. Is it smart? Yeah, this sucker’s got brains. It’s a Google TV so it’s loaded up with all the streaming apps you’ll need. It also has “Motionflow XR,” which is a very fancy term to describe the fact that motion looks smooth on it. Overall, it’s a solid 4K TV option for anyone looking to upgrade.

SanDisk 200GB MicroSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Let me give you some perspective on how low the price on this 200GB microSD card is. When we first posted about this card in 2018, it was on sale for $44. At the time, we thought “Wow, that’s so cheap!” Today, it’s $22. That would have blown our little minds years ago. So if you’re looking for a new card for any of your devices (like the Nintendo Switch), this is a very cheap option for the amount of space you get here.

RAVPower 30W Two-Port USB Charger KJU5YL4T + Clip Coupon Image : Jordan McMahon

You can never have too many wall chargers to spare, and plopping a few throughout your house will save you the headache of having to hunt one down when you need a bit of juice. There’s no shortage of options, but this 30W charger from RAVPower packs a USB-A port plus a USB-C port into a tiny package that’s $3 off the list price Amazon right now when you use the promo code KJU5YL4T and clip the on-page coupon.

In addition to a 12W standard USB connection, it can provide fast charging by way of an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port for supported devices, so you won’t have to wait too long to get a good charge going.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s standard snap-on MagSafe Charger for the iPhone 12 already feels expensive at $39, but the multi-talented MagSafe Duo ups the ante. And this is for a company that has… let’s say, inventive ideas on how much computer wheels and tablet keyboards should cost.



The MagSafe Duo is a foldable, travel friendly station that has the magnetic MagSafe pad for wirelessly charging your iPhone 12 at up to 15W, plus it has a fold-up dock for your Apple Watch. Two in one! That’s handy. However, at $129, the idea of sticking with your usual charging cords while on the go might seem significantly more appealing.

How about $100, then? It’s still not cheap, but right now Amazon is cutting more than $16 off the list price for this extravagant charging option. And if you just want the standard MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12, Amazon still has that for $34 (that’s $5 off).

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

$50 Nintendo Gift Card 4APRVTCH242 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Some days, you forget that Mario is dead. It just hits you at random times. You see a certain shade of red and think “Wow, just like Mario wore.” Or you fire up a round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and realize you are reliving one of the happiest times in the plumber’s life. Unfortunately, he is dead now ever since Nintendo ended his 35th birthday and, in turn, his life. If you want to keep him in your heart, you can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card featuring his beautiful face for $45 when you use the promo code 4APRVTCH242. Okay, actually it’ll get delivered digitally, so you won’t really get to see his mug. But you will get $50 you can use on the eShop to buy his games. He’ll always be in your heart and on your Switch.

G/O Media may get a commission $50 Nintendo Gift Card Buy for $45 at Newegg Use the promo code 4APRVTCH242

X-Men Vs. Street Fighter Arcade1Up Cabinet Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own arcade cabinet? C’mon, admit it. Just a little right? How cool would it be to have your own personal arcade at home? While these can usually be pretty pricey, Walmart currently has a solid deal on Arcade1Up’s X-Men Vs. Street Fighter machine. You can grab a genuine cabinet that plays the game for $349, down from $499. And that’s not all! This cabinet also plays X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. It’s certainly a statement piece, that’s for sure.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months FourthMonth20thDay Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $27 after service fees from Eneba by using the code FourthMonth20thDay at checkout. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership Buy for $27 at Eneba Use the promo code FourthMonth20thDay

Catan 25th Anniversary Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

There are certain board games that you just need to have in your collection. First and foremost, Catan. The beloved resource management game has essentially become a modern classic on par with games like Monopoly. No board game night is complete without it. If you don’t already have it, you can currently grab the 25th anniversary edition on sale for $54. This includes an expansion that makes the game playable for up to six players, so it’s perfect for any post-vaccination small gatherings you may be hoping to hold soon. Just give me your sheep. I need your sheep.

PowerA Switch Controller Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You have a lot of controller options when it comes to the Nintendo Switch. There are a whole bunch of joy-con colors to choose from, the Pro Controller, and plenty of third-party variants. PowerA is especially a notable player in the scene nowadays. They create Switch controllers that have some really charming designs based on different games. If you’ve been curious about checking one of their controllers out, Amazon is currently running a little sale that includes a handful. You can grab some controllers featuring everything from Pokemon to Super Meat Boy. These start as low as $17, so pick your favorite and add a little flair to your Switch play time.

Tenshinhan and Chaoz Figures Image : Premium Bandai

Goku, Goku, Goku! How come Goku gets all the attention? Sure, he’s the main protagonist of the Dragon Ball series, but there are plenty of other wonderful characters that deserve a spotlight. For example, Tenshinhan and Chaoz (Tien and Chiaotzu). These two are powerful martial artists just like anyone else in the Dragon Ball universe, but more importantly, they’re just pals. How wholesome is that? Just good buds hanging out and throwing fists.

You can now celebrate that friendship with two new figures of the characters, which are up for pre-order at Premium Bandai. These S.H.Figuarts figures come as a two-in-one package, because of course they do. In addition to being gorgeously detailed representations of the heroes, they also have a few extra bells and whistles. Tenshinhan comes with three face options and both have exchangeable hands. Pick your favorite pose and display these buds in all their friendly glory. These figures will release this October, but you can preorder them now for $80.

Best Buy Game Sale Image : IO Interactive

We love a video game sales event. Give me nine pages of sales to leaf through and I’m a big, happy boy. I don’t even care what I’m looking at, I just like to see numbers go down. So Best Buy’s got me all excited this week, because it’s running a four day sale on video games. There’s plenty of hits to discover here. You can grab the deluxe edition of Hitman 3 for $60, which is down from $80. Star Wars Squadrons is $20 on PS4, which is a great place to play it if you happen to have PSVR. Or you could grab the deluxe edition of Rainbow Six Siege for $20, which is a steal. There’s way more here, so get to leafing, friends.

Aukey Gaming Mouse Pad XXXL NKF4XI3T Image : Sheilah Villari

What you don’t need in the middle of an intense gaming session is your accessories sliding everywhere or making unpredictable movements. Even when working, if you have a job where mouse precision is important, a smooth, high-quality pad might be what you need. If you are a designer or are an avid photoshop user, this is a priority. Aukey’s Gaming Mouse Pad XXXL is 35% off until April 25; use the code NKF4XI3T at check out.

This pad is a little bigger (47.2” by 23.6”), so there’s plenty of room for your monitor(s), keyboard, mouse, and whatever else is in your computer arsenal. It’s durable to withstand fast movements over and over, plus it’s meticulously stitched, so it won’t fray. Constructed from premium soft cloth means you’ll have lots of control and accuracy no matter your task. It’s constructed with a top-notch non-slip rubber base, so there’s no fear of it moving an inch when you least expect. It’s made to be extra thick to help keep all your gear cool no matter how long you’re logged on.

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally two months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multiple Disney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of bingeable TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $20. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration.

Best Buy has a healthy dose of Kingdom Hearts deals today, so I hope you’re prepared. For starters, Kingdom Hearts 3 is down to $10. Considering that the RPG only came out a few years ago, that’s a very low price. Kingdom Hearts 3 concludes the Disney/Final Fantasy hybrid trilogy that will most assuredly get another installment somewhere down the line.

Mario’s Pants Switch Case Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

I have been avoiding writing this deal up for months. Every few weeks, I see a sale on this Nintendo Switch carrying case, which looks like Mario’s pants. I stare at it in horror and think of all the bad ways a write-up about it could go. “Is that a Switch in your pants or are you just happy to see me?” “See what’s inside Mario’s pants for $11.” God, the possibilities are really endless. But I refuse to give in. I will tell you with a straight face that this is a Switch case that merely looks like Mario’s iconic overalls. It can fit a Switch, 10 game cards, and all necessary wires thanks to a mesh pouch. It is not his actual pants. Pull your mind out of the gutter and put it in Mario’s pants instead. No wait, I mean put your Switch in Mario’s pants. Whatever, I give up, this was a mistake.

Neo Geo Mini Pro Player Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Are you still struggling to find a next-gen console? Here’s something better than a PS5 that scalpers aren’t buying up: the Neo Geo Mini Pro Player. This tiny little machine plays classics like Metal Slug and King of Fighters. What more do you want? It comes with a 3.5" screen, two controllers, and an arcade pad setup. It’s a precious, mini-cabinet brimming with nostalgia. You can currently grab it at Woot for $70, so forget that PS5. It’s Metal Slug time.

LEGO Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Yoda Image : Andrew Hayward

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones may have the worst dialogue and acting performances of the entire film franchise, but at least it has Yoda in his prime kicking ass like we’d never seen before. Relive his action-packed turn with this sizable 1,771-piece LEGO set, which produces a 16” tall Yoda build complete with lightsaber along with a poseable head, eyebrows, fingers, and toes.



It even comes with a tiny Yoda minifigure and a placard for display purposes. Save $20 off the list price at Amazon right now, dropping the price to $80 and producing one of the best cost-per-brick ratios of any LEGO Star Wars set.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Image : Andrew Hayward

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a Eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs solid suction power for just $150 right now at Woot, which is $100 off the listing price. That’s a solid $20 cheaper than we’ve seen at Amazon lately, and since Amazon owns Woot, Prime members still get free shipping here. Nice.

O’Yeet Personal Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Being surprised by a blender was a shock to me when I tested this over the weekend. This blew my reliable little Hamilton Beach one out of the water. O’Yeet’s Personal Blender has recently won an iF Product Design Award, and honestly, I get it. Right now, clip the coupon and save $20 on either Coral Red or Prussian Blue.

My roommate and I loaded this up with bananas, crunchy peanut butter, blueberries, raspberries, basically trying to recreate Antoni Porowski’s Breadless PB & J smoothie. It was easy to push, twist and blend. It was so unbelievably creamy, with no bumps or chunks at all. This blender is designed with nutrient extractor blades that pulverize even the toughest of whole foods in seconds. Not only does the Vortex Blending System sound cool it has 1000-watt max power. The sport bottle was solid, secure, and easy to bring on my long walk. It was also simple to wash out too. Little mess and easy to use makes this my new favorite appliance. This blender was engineered not to overheat, so it will last a very long time no matter how much you use it.

TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Humidifier 15VCAH043 Image : TaoTronics

Dry air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it this time of year when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



TaoTronics’ 4L Cool Mist Humidifier is up for the task, holding a solid amount of water and automatically maintaining a comfortable humidity level, as shown on the LED display. Given the size, it’s ideal for rooms up to 323 square feet, and it’s currently $15 off the list price when you pop in promo code 15VCAH043 at checkout. Cat not included, sadly.

True & Tidy Spray Mop With Refillable Bottle Image : Sheilah Villari

Your home has probably been full of people on top of each other like never before if you did the quarantine with a large family. A home can become quite messy with multiple loved ones, kids, and pets even in the best of times. Destress about dirty floors with this True & Tidy Spray Mop that’s now 62% off.

It can be assembled in mere seconds for your next cleaning session. The head swivels a full 360 degrees to swipe all those spots that are hard to get to. Fill the spray bottle with your own cleaning solution to cut grim and sanitize stains, all without harmful or harsh chemicals because you pick. That refillable bottle holds 22-ounces of disinfectant delight. The stainless steel pole is sturdy and easy for anyone to use without overexertion. It’s lightweight, and the spray trigger doesn’t require much for full control. This mop can handle wood, laminate, vinyl, grouted tile, and marble. Pick from three colors and save $13.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Orthopedic Dog Bed CZDEBRBZ Image : Sheilah Villari

Is your pooch a grizzled companion? A veteran in the man’s best friend category? If so, Fido’s might not be the pup he used to be in body but definitely still in spirit. They might need a comfy bed to literally lay their old bones down on while they chew on new ones. This comfy orthopedic dog bed is currently 40% off all sizes; just use the code CZDEBRBZ.

But it’s not just senior doggos who can enjoy this; cats have been known to climb in and get cozy too. This lightweight donut pillow is easy to move and clean. You can machine wash it and tumble dry it on low. I’ve got an older terrier, and he loves this donut pillow that fits snuggly in the corner of my bedroom. Why the circular shape? Well, it gives support to the head and neck and eases the limbs of an older pupper. It also creates a bit of a faux hug around them, making them feel safe and secure. I actually rebought this as my dog’s Christmas gift this year; it’s still a hit.

This will ship free for Prime members.

15% off Regulator Climacool Sheets INVENTORY15 Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s that time of year to start thinking about making your sleep space comfy for warmer weather. If you prefer an icebox situation or cohabitate with someone who does getting cool enough for a peaceful slumber can be challenging. My Sheets Rock is here to the rescue with 15% off their temperature regulating sheets with the code INVENTORY15.

It’s not just the pillow that’s the cool side of sleepy time now; it’s the whole plushy set. My Sheets Rock brings that chill to your entire bedding experience. Their temperature regulating sheets are heaven-sent to the sweaty and help in an overheated apartment. If you have significant other who runs a bit hot, this is a gamechanger. Even my small terrier sometimes sleeping on top of me is just too much when the temps get tropical. Knowing I’ve got sheets that make everything temperate so I can still snuggle my pooch in summer is wonderful. And all for less. They are made from premium bamboo rayon and designed to be lightweight but strong enough to withstands multiple washes. They come in ten colors, and the size range is extensive, one of the best I’ve seen from a company like this.

These will ship for free, and you even get a ninety-day free trial to see if they’re for you. I trust they will be.

Therapedic Oversized Backrest Pillow Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

There’s nothing better than a rainy day with a cup of hot coffee and a page-turner— unless that pretty picture could also include the ideal reading pillow for you to enjoy as well. Enter today’s Bed Bath & Beyond find.



Grab one of these Therapedic oversized backrest pillows in the color of your choice for just $40— that’s cheaper than the $60 Amazon price! Beyond+ Member? You’ll get $8 off!

I have this pillow in grey myself (I shared my bed setup last night if you wanna check it out) and I LOVE how oversized this reading pillow is. I’ve tried it myself, so you can be sure your neck and head are fully supported as you read before bed in comfort. Or, you could just get this pillow so you can sit more comfortably in bed as you scroll Twitter or shitpost on Reddit— that’s your business. I personally paired it with a mobile overbed desk for maximum comfort.

Whatever you want to use it for, don’t miss out on this deal!

Meterk 1500A Car Jump Starter KINJA0416 Image : Gabe Carey

Need a jump? Capable of restoring both your car and your phone to full health, this Meterk 1500A portable jump starter boasts 18,000mAh of power, enough to bring gas cars up to 8 liters and diesels up to 6 liters back to life. On a full charge, Metertek claims it can jump-start your car around 30-40 times, although I have my doubts about that, especially since one verified reviewer said they were only able to manage eight. The company also says the starter can juice up your phone to 100% up to 10 times before you have to plug it into a socket for another 3 hours.

Still, a jump starter with this kind of performance would ordinarily set you back at least $70, this particular model included. Thanks to its dual-USB design, you can even connect two devices at once, one of which can take advantage of the quick-charge 3.0 port assuming it’s compatible. It’s unclear how long exactly it would take to fully charge, say, an iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21, but you can rest assured a car jump-start only takes about 1-3 seconds. As for its total lifespan, Metertek asserts this’ll keep cranking for a whole 3-5 years if you take proper care of it. Fortunately, that won’t be too difficult considering its rugged enclosure is rated for IP65 water resistance.

Meterk may not be a household name, but its 1500A portable jump starter is backed by a 4.7-star average review score out of over 1,800 ratings. To get the discount, just clip the on-site coupon and enter our exclusive promo code KINJA0416.

Vegan AF Sour CBD Gummies 420 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

People use CBD as a de-stressing aid, a sleep aid, and a general life aid these days. So, it just makes sense that we want to consume it in the most fun possible way: In the form of sour and sweet gummies— what else?

Thanks to Sunday Scaries, there is a vegan version of CBD sour gummies now available for our animal-loving friends!

Get yourself a bottle of Vegan AF CBD sour gummies for just $20 when you use code 420 over at Sunday Scaries— oh yeah, and happy 4/20 by the way!

You’re not going to get these gummies in time for today’s festivities (obviously, that would be incredible) unfortunately, but maybe that’s ok anyway. You see, CBD gummies contain the stuff that helps you mellow out and relax a bit— but it contains none of the THC that causes the high everyone’s favorite plant is known for! So while those of you in legal states (*stares longingly in Minnesota*) can indulge easily today, the rest of us can still reap some of the benefits of marijuana with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Plus, I gotta say— these gummies, in addition to being delicious, are really great for easing anxious feelings. I had a few with my morning coffee and noticed I felt a bit less worried about taking on the big tasks of the day. So I would say even if you’ve tried marijuana before in some form and it made you anxious, you should consider giving CBD a try!

What are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a little CBD shopping spree on this day, the highest day of the year.

G/O Media may get a commission Vegan CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

iHealth Forehead Thermometer $17 | Amazon Image : iHealth

Using a digital thermometer has made it much easier for measuring someone’s temperature in recent times. With this iHealth model you can measure someone’s temperature by holding it up to 1.18 inches away from them, and by reading the LCD screen, day or night, you will receive an accurate reading. At $17 right now at Amazon, it’s 15% off the usual price and quite a bit cheaper than it was selling for last fall!

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJA5959 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJA5959, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 3,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

30% off Sunday Scaries CBD Oil 420 Image : Sunday Scaries

Here in New York State, marijuana has been totally legalized, so the weed fandom can openly rejoice and indulge in that sweet, sweet THC. If weed is still ILLEGAL in your state (bummer), or you don’t feel like getting completely stoned on the weekend, you can still participate in the most popular plant, ever.

From now until the rest of the week, Sunday Scaries is offering 30% off sitewide in celebration of Stoner’s Christmas. One of the products I’m personally stoked about is CBD Tincture oil. Only $48 after the promo code 420, you can drop a couple of fruit punch-flavored CBD Oil under your tongue and feel the relaxation go through your body shortly after. I’ve personally tried it out and while it does not compare to the high of THC at all, the sense of calm you’ll receive definitely does. I don’t know what you’re waiting for—grab it while it’s hot!

Homgeek Water Flosser KINJAD0419 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Thanks to the pandemic, some of you might be missing the dentist, while others might be relishing in the excuse not to go. Regardless of how much you’ve been taking advantage of the COVID excuse to avoid certain things, we’ve got all a deal all of you should take advantage of for your teeth and gum health!

This Homgeek water flosser is down to $28 right now when you clip the $5 coupon and add promo code KINJAD0419 at checkout. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from 6,500+ customers. Grab it while you can get this great discount!

As a petite short woman, I appreciate a cropped skinny jeans. My height doesn’t allow for much else, and honestly, I just feel comfy in a great pair of fitted skinny leg jeans. I won’t have a baby on TikTok tell me otherwise. If you’re still in this camp, grab a few pairs of Levi’s 720 High-Rise Super-Skinny Jeans for $40 or $50. The price changes based on what wash you are looking for and if you prefer a distressed look or a clean one. Both are sleek though.

Levi’s know jeans, and they made these pretty dang perfect. I have two pairs and basically live in them. They use HyperSculpt denim, which makes them super soft and sculpts where you want them to. Each pair is a cotton blend with three stretch lycra, so they are unbelievably comfortable for working at home or running errands. They absolutely hold the shape after multiple washes too. Grab a few in different colors because this is a steal of a deal.

This deal runs until April 22, and these will ship for free.

Arealer Foot Massager Machine KINJA0419 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $45 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJA0419 at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.3-star review average with 2,400+ customer appraisals.

Free Finger Pro With $79 Purchase Image : Bellesa

Bellesa really is a company of givers. Right now, they’re offering free Finger Pros with any order over $79. And giving that many of Bellesa’s own line is pretty affordable; you can grab a few things to equal that price.

Their Finger Pro is the perfect crossroad between old fashion and high-tech. Because let’s be honest, we all started it with our hands, and if you can get a little boost, why not take it? This wearable egg-shaped sleeve fits snuggly over the finger and has 105 textured silicone rods. in the middle is a little flicker to mimic one of the best sensations ever. Only one button controls all ten vibe intensities. It’s rechargeable, 100% waterproof, and can be used for solo sessions or with a partner. It retails for $39.

Bellesa has a ton of new merch. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit lose. “Braless & Flawless” ($45) is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true-life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion.

If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe ($49) is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Pricey gym memberships should be a thing of the past. I mean, right now, it’s not safe to be in enclosed spaces with heavy-breathing strangers anyway. And 2021? We’re all about doing what we can from home to help fight this virus.



Why not get a full-body workout with a fantastic price on a rowing machine?

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 rowing machine is down to $85 right now. It can handle up to 220 lbs. and it has 12 adjustable resistance levels so you can control the challenge.

Another limited-time deal on Amazon is this Kucate rowing machine for just $90 when you clip the $10 off coupon under the price. This one can handle up to 265 lbs. Don’t miss out! Amazon is mum on how long both of these great prices will last.

This deal was originally published on 03/27/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 04/17/21.





Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $14. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not above doing things as a bit. I love to make elaborate jokes that are so rooted in irony that they pop out the other side and become sincere. One time, I bought the WWE Cookbook and planned to Julie & Julia my way through the whole thing (I think I got one recipe in before packing it in). In the same vein, you can grab the official World of Warcraft cookbook on sale for $30 today. This book contains over 100 legitimate recipes that are inspired by Azeroth and range in complexity. It also comes with a reversible apron, which is honestly kind of lit, I can’t lie. Pick this bundle up as a goof and accidentally discover the joys of cooking in a very sincere way.

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.