A Nebula Projector exclusive, Home Depot grills and smokers, Land’s End sale, and a Thermapen IR thermometer lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $157.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $230, and that price was already a great bargain. Use exclusive coupon code KINJAPM2 to get it for an all-time low $157, and then start prepping your popcorn.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

4K monitors get all the love these days, but 2560x1440 QHD displays work with a wider range of computers, and still offer a ton of screen real estate at a more affordable price.



Case and point: This 32" AOC display, now marked down to an all-time low $170 (down from a usual ~$220). Its 75 Hz refresh rate and 5 ms response time probably won’t be what serious gamers are looking for, but it does support AMD FreeSync if you have a compatible graphics card, and it’ll be a perfectly good display for day-to-day work.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If your teen’s gaming rig is on its last legs, or if you just want a relatively affordable way to get into PC gaming for your “dad build,” this HP Omen Desktop is down to just $1,300.



While that seems like a lot (and for some, it is,) this same computer is selling for $1,923 on Amazon.

This HP tower offers a AMD Ryzen8-Core 3.6GHz processor, a last-gen NVIDIA GTX 1080 8GB graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 2TB HDD and 512GB SSD for storage. Add that up, and this PC is more than capable of handling most games available right now. Just remember, this discount will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out.

Photo: Walmart

Smart light bulbs are all well and good, but there’s no smart home gear that’s as cool as smart light wall panels.



This set of five panels from LIFX doesn’t require a hub, works with Apple HomeKit (and all the other major smart home systems), and in a marked departure from most similar products, includes 64 individual adressable zones within each square. That means you can gradients, fine patterns, and much more unique looks than you could achieve if each square could only display a single color at a time.

The set has everything you need to get started, and only costs $120 at Walmart today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dolby Atmos is coming for your living room, and we couldn’t be more ready. Today at Woot, you can pick up a refurbished 5.1.2 kit from Vizio for just $230, easily the best price we’ve ever seen on an Atmos sound bar kit with true upward-firing speakers.



Here’s how it works: The sound bar features three front facing speakers, and two that point upwards to bounce sound off the ceiling for that immersive Atmos effect. You then put the wireless subwoofer in the back of your room, and plug the two satellite speakers into it, ideally running the cables behind your couch. That means you don’t have to run any wires from the sound bar to the rear satellites, which makes setup much easier.

This deal is only available today, and I suspect it’ll sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

12,000 DPI sensor. RGB lighting. Split trigger buttons. Sounds like a pretty expensive gaming mouse, right?



WRONG. Trick question. I was describing the SteelSeries Sensei 310, which is on sale for an all-time low $35. Idiot.

Will Mpow’s EG3 gaming headset match the sound quality of a HyperX Cloud? Of course not. Do you want fancy LED lights? Try something from Razer. But if you’re on a budget and want to experience 7.1 surround sound (which really helps in games like Fortnite and PUBG), you can’t beat $19. Just use promo code RN7BE5XG at checkout to get the deal.



Photo: Kamil Kalbarczyk (( (Unsplash), Donald Giannatti (( (Unsplash)

Butcher Box just added a new meat to its arsenal: wild-caught Atlantic sea scallops! Yes, the chicken nuggets of the sea can be delivered to your front door, and if you sign up for a new membership right now, you’ll get a pound of scallops and a pack of bacon thrown in for free, in addition to whatever else would have been in your box anyway.



You may be tempted to make bacon-wrapped scallops, and I wouldn’t blame you if you did, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying them separately, on their own merits.

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.



8 Essential Bacon Hacks Today is International Bacon Day and to celebrate here are 8 of our favorite bacon hacks covered at … Read more Read

Thermapen IR Probe and Infrared Thermometer | $118 | ThermoWorks

With the Thermapen IR, ThermoWorks took the industry standard Thermapen probe thermometer, and added an accurate IR thermometer, combining two useful kitchen tools into one.

So now, with a single gadget, you can check to make sure your pan is ready for searing with the laser thermometer, and make sure your meat is fully cooked with the probe. Here’s how it works:

But probe thermometers aren’t really designed to tell you how hot a cooking surface is, or say, detect air conditioning leaks. For those tasks, you want a non-contact infrared thermometer. At the bottom of the Thermapen IR, you’ll find a lens. Just point it at any surface from about five inches away, hit a button, and you’ll get an instant temperature reading on the screen. Unlike most temperature guns, this one doesn’t project a visible laser, which is no fun from a dicking-around-and-measuring-the-temperature-of-your-dog perspective, but not really a huge deal if you’re using it for cooking.

The Thermapen IR has never been discounted outside of Thermoworks’ occasional sitewide sales, but today only, you can get it for $118, a 15% discount.

Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud. If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $110 (down from the usual $160) when you clip the $30 coupon and use promo code BBMHHH22.



The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

The upgrade SpaceView S baby monitor is also on sale today for $153, down from $200. It’s basically the same product, but with five built-in lullabies that you can play for your baby remotely, and an included crib mount.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Stop wasting money on cookware that claims to be nonstick, but constantly forces you to scrub food scraps off the pain. You can snag a 3-piece T-fal Professional Total Nonstick 3-Piece Cookware Set for $50 on Amazon. It includes an 8-inch pan, 10.25-inch pan, and a 12.5-inch pan.



T-fal cookware is nonstick, as well as scratch-resistant, so you can really go to town on these pans. The set features T-fal’s Thermo Spot heat indicator, which signals when a pan is perfectly preheated. It is even oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering a discount on bedding sets for back-to-school. What exactly makes it strictly for dorms? I’m not exactly sure, I’m not an R.A. I don’t think anyone would object if you bought this full/queen 5-piece comforter set for your own bedroom.



Prices start at just $32, with sizes ranging from twin to king (imagine fitting that in a dorm.) Just remember that these prices expire at the end of the day. Be sure to visit the main page to see all of the deals.

Photo: Home Depot

There is never a wrong time to grill. Sure, it might be uncomfortable to go outside when it is snowing in the winter, but you can do it. If you really love to grill and want to sneak in a couple more summer barbecues before the cold ruins your plans, you can get up to 35% off grills and smokers at Home Depot.



The Traeger Renegade Pro Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is $488 during today’s sale. If you’re looking for a compact, budget-friendly option, the Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill is $108. You can even make your own hibachi at home with 38% off a Lifesmart Propane Gas Hibachi Style Flat Top Griddle.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

School is about to start and whether you’re a teacher, student, or parent, you need scissors. They’re a hot commodity that always seems to go missing right when you need them. Right now, you can get a 3-pack of AmazonBasics Multipurpose Office Scissors for only $7 on Amazon.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you just throw shit in your trunk and hope for the best? Stop embracing the mess and clean up your crap. A Honey-Can-Do Folding Car Trunk Organizer is only $10 on Amazon and it will actually help you get your trunk in order. It even has side handles, in case you need to lug anything from your trunk into your house and back.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

School supplies shopping is in full swing, so be sure your kids have a new backpack in which to carry all their new gear. Nordstrom Rack is marking down over 300 bags from coveted brands including Jansport, Herschel Supply Co., Adidas, Eastpak, and more. Just be sure to snag one for your students (or yourself, adults can wear backpacks, too!) before this deal packs up and leaves.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Lands’ End makes the kind of summer-y apparel that a preppier, more put-together you would wear, like cardigans and button-downs, as opposed to the ratty cutoffs and tees you often resort to this time of year. Now, that classic warm-weather look is more attainable than ever with 20% off your order from the retailer. Just use promo code SANDS, along with pin 1041, and outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish summer wardrobe you all deserve.



The flashlight on your phone is fine for stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but for any situation where you want to see more than a few feet in front of you, it’s worth investing in a dedicated torch.



Anker’s upgraded LC40 now features a rechargeable battery (can you believe Anker ever sold one that didn’t?) that can run for up to 50 hours on low power mode, or for six with the light’s brightness maxed out at 400 lumens Of course, it recharges over USB (even from a USB battery pack, natch), and its IP65 rating means it can stand up to the elements. It normally costs $20, but they’re putting it in the spotlight this week with a discount to $17.

If you don’t need a rechargeable battery, the 300 lumen LC30 runs off AAA batteries, and is on sale for just $8 with promo code ANKERL30.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

See further and beyond the limits of your eyes alone with these discounted Bushnell Falcon binoculars. See up to 7x further, and get a 420-foot field of view at 1,000 yards with these lightweight binoculars.



These usually sell for around $32, but this Gold Box offer drops it to its lowest price ever. But just remember that this price expires at the end of the day.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.



Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $169 in either mint, pink, or white. The brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.

Photo: Amazon

This $18 portable Thermacell mosquito repeller might allow you enjoy the outdoors again.



Place this down next to you when you’re outside, or throw in your hiking backpack and this cordless, odor-free device claims to ward off flying insects (most notably, mosquitoes) as far as 15 feet away for up to 12 hours.

After those 12 hours, you can replace the repellent mats and repellant-dispersing butane cartridge.

Most reviewers say it works pretty well, especially on days with little-to-no wind. $18 is about $4 less than usual; I just wish it had come at the beginning of summer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Here’s the perfect gift for the Zelda fan with everything. Hyrule Historia is your definitive guide to the history of the Zelda franchise, and it’s down to $17 today, within a couple bucks of its best price ever. Now, you won’t have to chop a bunch of grass or break any pots to afford it.



Image: Amazon

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.

Screenshot: Heather Alexandra ((Kotaku)

For a 27 year old (approximate guess) game, Skyrim has been remarkably stubborn about going on sale on Nintendo Switch. We saw it drop to $30 briefly during Black Friday, but if you didn’t pull the trigger then, you’ve been lucky to find it for less than $50. Today on Amazon though, you can score a copy for $45.

You could certainly argue that’s still too much for a game that you probably already own on four other systems, but he, it’s Skyrim in your pocket, how cool is that!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ticket To Ride is one of my favorite board games, but sometimes, you don’t have a full hour to dedicate to a game. Enter Ticket to Ride Express: New York City 1960, which replaces the country or continent-spanning map of the main game with a map of lower Manhattan.



The rules are more or less the same, but you can get through a full round in just 15 New York minutes. Get it for $16, down from the usual $20, and an all-time low.

Eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor | $110 | Amazon | Clip the $30 coupon and use promo code BBMHHH22

| $110 | Amazon | Clip the $30 coupon and use promo code BBMHHH22 LIFX Smart Light Panels Set of Five | $120 | Walmart

20% Off Your Order | Lands’ End | Use promo code SANDS and pin 1041

| Lands’ End | Use promo code SANDS and pin 1041 School Backpack Sale | Nordstrom Rack

Clarisonic Mia Smart | $169 | Amazon

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re moving your teen into a dorm room or want to power a few more gadgets than your wall outlet will allow, this Aukey power strip is a no brainer. With 4 outlets and 4 USB ports built in, you can power just about any accessory or give your spare cables a new job.



This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. Just make sure to use the promo code DKGTHX5H to get the best price.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sleepy soundly thanks to these discounted Bose noise-masking Sleepbuds. Down to just $199, this current price matches the lowest we’ve ever seen.



Whether you live in a noisy neighborhood (like I do,) or want the benefits of a white noise machine without disturbing your partner, these Sleepbuds can be your saving grace. In their review, Gizmodo says they are incredibly comfortable and “great at drowning out sounds, and pretty easy to use.”

The design is reminiscent of true wireless headphones, come with a few fitting options, and they charge in a little case, too. Choose from 10 different tracks/sounds, but, just a heads up, they don’t let you listen to music or podcasts before bed.

This current price is $50 less than usual and matches what we saw during Amazon Prime Day.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Clip coupon on page and use the promo code TVPC06934 to bring this sweet RAVPower Qi wireless charging stand down to just $25. This is a rare discount on an a product we normally see for about $50. Oh, and by the way this is lowest price we’ve ever seen.



It includes a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter to help you get super fast charge speeds (10W for Android and 7.5W for iPhone.)

Until very recently, USB-C Power Delivery battery packs were exclusively large. Like 20,000mAh or more, and a few pounds to boot. But if you don’t need that much power for a few hours on a plane, this pack from Xcentz is a svelte 10,000mAh, and only $14 today with promo code XCENTZ219. You even get a USB-C to USB-C and a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is ridiculous at this price.



To be clear, its USB-C PD port only outputs 18W, not the 30W or even 45W we’ve seen on larger packs. But I used a sample they sent with my Nintendo Switch on a flight last weekend, and it was fast enough to increase the charge level on my Nintendo Switch while playing Breath of the Wild, albeit not very quickly. It’ll also charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed if you pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable like this one.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Asus’s ROG line of gaming monitors are the favorite among pro gamers and with good reason: they’re awesome. This ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34" monitor is packed with all the stuff you’d want from a gaming monitor.



The PG348Q offers a curved panel (which is awesome for immersive gaming), uses G-Sync (which eliminates tearing), and a 3440x1440 resolution. There is one minor flaw: the 100Hz refresh rate. While 144hz is the gold standard for competitive gaming, it’s actually a rarity in ones this size.

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen, and it’s unlikely to last. And yes, seven hundred and fifty dollars may seem hard to swallow, but it’s ostensibly two monitors in one. So, rocket jump over and buy this thing before... well, it’s game over man.

Photo: Amazon

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at too. Today though, we’ve got a deal on the company’s 3.5" paring knife, for more delicate kitchen work.



Those steel ripples aren’t quite as dramatic on a small paring knife, but they still look great, and the steel is still sharp. A paring knife is one of the three knives you need to own (chef’s and bread being the others, naturally), and at only $37 with promo code KYOKUY2S, you can afford to treat yourself to a great one.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This is one fine looking fire pit, and you can have one that looks exactly like it for less thanks today’s one-day sale. Make s’mores and provide light for those late night, introspective chats with your friends and family for $100 less than usual.



This particular pit can fit 21.5" logs, and comes bundled with a wire mesh screen and a 24" inch hook for poking at the wood and lifting the lid.



Today’s Gold Box has the Martha Stewart wood burning fire pit for an all-time low of $200. But you can drop it to $195 with the coupon on the page.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You don’t need to go to a diner to get yourself a thick and fluffy Belgian waffle. Every breakfast lover should have their own waffle maker in their home. If you don’t have one, or yours has seen better days, snag a Hamilton Beach Flip Belgian Waffle Maker for $36 on Amazon.



The flip feature of this waffle maker means the outside will be crispy, but the inside will be soft and fluffy. The plates of this Hamilton Beach model are removable, which will make cleanup nice and easy. It also has an adjustable control, so you can cook your waffle lighter or darker, depending on your preference.

At 9,000 mAh, this Anker jump starter is smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge while taking up less room in your glove box, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these...until their car is dead in their driveway, and they’re late to an appointment. So buy it now, and thank us later.



Just use promo code KINJAJS2 at checkout to save $20.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Diane Von Furstenberg Flash Sale | Nordstrom Rack



You don’t need a special occasion to don one of Diane Von Furstenberg’s iconic patterned wrap dresses—especially since a slew of swingy styles, including a few tops, pants, and skirts, are on sale right now at Nordstrom Rack. But if you want to get wrapped up in a new DVF look for around 60% off, act quickly; the designer’s stock is already selling out.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

There’s still nothing out there quite like Oru’s kayaks, which fold up like origami into something the size of a suitcase. And now, the company’s newest, smallest model is up for preorder at a limited time discount.



The Oru Inlet is 10' long, compared to the old Beach LT model’s 12', and weighs only 20 pounds, down from 26. When folded, it’s still quite large—too large to carry onto a plane, unfortunately—but it’s still incredibly portable for a freakin’ watercraft.

As you’d expect from a kayak this small and light, it’s only really designed for still water, so you won’t be taking it whitewater rafting. But for urban apartment dwellers who live within driving distance of a calm river or lake, it’s a fantastic option, and should move through the water faster and navigate more nimbly than an inflatable kayak, since the folding design allows the Oru to boast sharper, more hydrodynamic fairings on the ends.

With an expected MSRP of $899, the Inlet will be Oru’s cheapest kayak when it launches next year, but if you preorder through Kickstarter today, you can get one for $699. If you miss today’s earlybird sale, you can expect to pay $749, which is still a solid discount.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

NARS Flash Sale | HauteLook

If you’ve got the need for