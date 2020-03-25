Wednesday's Best Deals: Sony ANC Headphones, $5 Magazine Subscriptions, TCL QLED TV, and More

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

A huge Amazon Warehouse flash sale, Instant Pot Blender, Borderlands 3, and an exclusive Anker projector deal lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

$10 off Your First Purchase Image : Back Market

Buying a new laptop—in this economy!?!?! I don’t think so. Back Market’s got what you want, certified refurbed, environmentally friendly, and still downright sexy. And right now, they’re offering $10 off your first purchase with the promo code SPRING2020 to celebrate their new dedicated Remote Work shop.



Looking for trustworthy editorial recommendations of the best laptops? You could check with Gizmodo (open link in new tab and come back pls!). Or, Back Market themselves have curated a list of older laptops that are still just as good for working at home. Their number one pick is the MacBook Air ($329), followed closely by the Microsoft Surface (Pro 4; $379).

Itching to save on a Chromebook? Consider the HP Chromebook 14 G1 ($180). And last but certainly not least is the Lenovo Chromebook N20-22, which you can snag for just $80 right now. And if you think that’s a steal, wait until yo hear about their selection of pre-owned unlocked phones. iPhone 8 for $220? Galaxy Note 8 for $251? All $10 off with our exclusive SPRING2020 coupon.

Woot is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $255, which is $50 less than usual, and the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open, or even need to focus while working from home you won’t find a better set of headphones.

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Look out for this.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options). Just be warned, the pricing will differ among the different quality products so the prices below may not be accurate to your selection.

TCL 55" R625 QLED Smart TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Say “Taste of tomorrow’s TV Tech” six times fast. OK, now that you’ve done that, take a look at this Best Buy deal which takes $100 off a TCL R625 QLED set, bringing your total down to $500, which is $50 cheaper than you’ll find it at most other places right now.



This 55" TV sports all the works at a fraction of the cost other brands have set, including 4K HDR with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, an excelling local dimming array, and QLED (not to be confused with OLED) technology.

The “Q” in that acronym stands for quantum, or quantum dots, which is a new technique for improving the brightness, color accuracy, and overall vibrancy of LCD displays. It’s generally considered the bridge tech to forthcoming innovations such as microLED. Roku is on board for all your smart TV functions, too.

TCL has quickly become the budget brand of choice for gamers and movie watchers alike, so don’t hesitate to consider one.

Anker PowerWave 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Wireless charging isn’t always the way to go in a pinch—you’ll still be yearning for the speed of wires in dire times—but you can’t argue with the convenience. If you haven’t already littered your car and home with them, Anker presents a perfect opportunity to try its PowerWave fast wireless charging pad for a hair less than $10. It provides up to 10W charging speeds for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and iPhones, plus anything else with standard Qi wireless charging contacts, such as Apple AirPods or the Apple Watch.



Anker Nebula Prizm II Projector KINJA2240

Whether you’re setting up a makeshift home theater or you’re looking for fun ways to shake up your work-from-home setup, a projector can change where and how you view everything, and we have an exclusive deal for one of Anker’s best. For a limited time (through March 31), you can take 35% off the Anker Nebula Prizm II when using promo code KINJA2240 at Amazon. Your final damages come to $170.



The Nebula Prizm II supports 1080p HD for picture sizes ranging anywhere between 40" and 120". There are also built-in speakers for your convenience, and your connection possibilities should be endless with HDMI and USB Lightning ports on the rear.

Status BT One Headphones KINJA20 Image : Status.co

“They sound terrific, with a U-shaped EQ pattern that emphasizes the highs and lows for a punchy, lively soundscape,” said our own Shep McAllister of the Status BT One headphones just last year. “It’s a surprising approach [from] the company that made its name on the purposely flat-tuned CB-1s, but it works.”



At the time of that writing, the BT Ones were sold at an MSRP of $99. Now, they’re $59 with our exclusive promo code KINJA20. Plug it in at checkout for 40% off the going rate, and know that 10% of that sale is being donated to the Musicians Foundation COVID-19 fund. Maybe buy a second pair for a for a family member or roommate—even a friend if you’re willing to ship.

Whatever you do, your ears will be pleased and your conscious clear with this high-fidelity and highly philanthropic discount on one of the best-sounding, not to mention comfortable and aesthetically restrained, on-ear Bluetooth headphones you can get for under a hundred bucks.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender Photo : Walmart

Instant Pots were the kitchen appliance of the past few years, and now Instant Pot also makes a blender. The Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender can heat and puree at the same time, which will make cooking up soups, bisques, and rice milks really simple. Plus it can even make cold desserts, too!



... of course, it can still function like a regular blender, too. If you’re into smoothies, or something.

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on this particular blender. So if you’re looking for a cool blender with a ton of added features, this is the one to get. And it’s $60—that’s basically an impulse buy.

Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Don’t deprive yourself of delicious barbecue just because it’s stupid cold outside. Pick up this awesome smokeless Tenergy Redigrill for $60. This easy-to-clean model offers a removable, large cooking surface that’s also dishwasher-safe.



For what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model and with such a big discount, I doubt it’ll stay in stock for long. So hop to it before this deal fizzles away.

Rubbermaid 42pc Storage Containers Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Keep your leftovers and store non-perishables with this 42-piece set of Rubbermaid storage containers, which is usually $40, but Walmart is letting it all go for just $18. You’ll get multiple containers in each capacity, from half a cup right on up to seven, each with a matching blue top. These containers are more vertical than horizontal, they’re freezer and dishwasher safe, and the lids can snap onto each other and onto the base of the containers, which, quite frankly, might be a bonafide killer feature.



Comfy Stretch 3 Pocket Dock Shorts Graphic : Tercius Bufete

While you’re sitting at home waiting for this entire COVID-19 thing to blow over, you’d be glad you invested in a pair of Spring Stretch Dock Pull On Shorts from JACHS NY. Perfect for sitting on the couch, working on the computer or staring outside the window, these shorts are a serious upgrade from those ratty old sweatpants or gym shorts you’ve been faffing around in.



These shorts come in a variety of patterns and styles and start at a low $29.

Mountain Hardwear sells clothes that outdoorsy people love, and today through April 5, you can take up to 65% off select items when using promo code SPRING65. You’ll find lots of compression hoodies, insulated jackets and pants, gloves, and even a few flannel shirts to speak to you inner Al Borland. There are styles for both men and women, and the advertised prices dip even further with the promo code, such as this $236 jacket that gets $70 cheaper following the discount, so get what you need before your next big hiking trip.



Bekno Hemp Oil 30,000mg (3-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

In times like these, stress can creep up on you like stink after a weekend of nonstop gaming. Take it from someone who has greys at the ripe age of 31—you should do everything you can to destress. If you’re having trouble, why not give these Bekno hemp oils a try? Right now, you can get a 3-pack of 30,000mg oils for $40 after clipping the coupon at Amazon.



Unlike many other hemp oils, these are infused with healthy vitamins and fats to promote good mental health, metabolism, and a strong immune system. They also have pain-relieving properties. Take a few drops and you might be able to get that deep night of sleep that has long conspired to elude you.

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, With Special Offers) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Picked up a few of those Kindle books that are on sale? You can read them on your smartphone, tablet, or computer just fine, but eye fatigue can doom your plans to finally push through those Game of Thrones chapters you’ve been putting off. (Not that we’ll see a proper conclusion in our lifetime, but you never know.) That’s why a Kindle reader is still a good buy in 2020, and the latest Paperwhite model is nearly 30% off. You can get the 8GB version for just $95 following the discount, while the 32GB model for hardcore readers falls to $120. Note that these prices only apply if you opt for special offers, which are unobtrusive ads that appear periodically on the standby screen.



The Paperwhite packs in everything you love about Kindle, including amazing battery life and a crisp backlit 6" Paperwhite display (with a pixel density of 300 ppi) to simulate real ink on real pages. It also supports Audible’s audiobooks and has waterproof construction. All buyers get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, too, so you’ll have plenty to read even if you don’t plan to buy a ton of books right away.

Digital Magazine Annual Subscription Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Whether you’re into food, travel , fashion, tech features, or anything in between, Amazon has a year-long digital magazine subscription to sell you for as little as $5. Your options include Bon Apetit, Allrecipes, WIRED (congrats Alan!), Popular Mechanics and a whole lot more.



It’s pretty likely you have some spare time on your hands, so why not load your Kindle with a few magazines, and learn some new recipes?

Bloodshot Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

The Bloodshot movie just came out, but you might be stuck inside and not able to go to the theaters to see it. Instead, why not do the next best thing (or the flat-out better thing, depending on who you talk to) and read some of the Bloodshot comics? Comixology is currently running a sale on their Bloodshot collection!



The sale, which runs until March 30, lets you pick up Bloodshot bundles, graphic novel collections, or individual issues. The bundles are by far the best deal, so if you’re new to the Bloodshot universe, here’s your chance to catch up for cheap.

One Punch Man Season 1 (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

ONE PUUUUUUUUUUUNCH! If you want to add One-Punch Man to your physical media collection, now’s the time to do it. Although you can still watch Saitama nonchalantly exploit his over-the-top strength on services like Netflix, Amazon is letting you own the first season permanently on Blu-Ray for $16. It’s usually punching above $40, so this is a sure steal. This is anime at its veritable finest, so if you haven’t already checked it out, why are you still here?

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller for Nintendo Switch Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Some games just can’t be played on anything other than a GameCube controller. We’re looking at you, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If you can’t find an adapter for your old GameCube controller to use on the Nintendo Switch and you’re not an insufferable purist, give PowerA’s wireless controller a shot, which sits at $40 on Amazon right now.



It’s all gold, and PowerA does well to preserve the classic GameCube feel by staying true to the buttons’ original colors. Plus, it lasts 30 hours on just two AA batteries, so you should never have to suffer gaming downtime with a set of rechargeables rotating in and out. The only downside is you’ll be missing out on rumble and any features that require NFC, such as amiibo.

If you’re uninterested in Doom or don’t think Animal Crossing is quite your things, well, there’s always Borderlands 3. And right now, you can own a copy on PS4 and Xbox One for just $20. That’s a pretty sweet deal.



It’s a really fun co-op game. In fact, I played it with three other friends and it was a beautifully, messy hoot and well worth $20. This is the best price we’ve seen on the standard edition.

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve stocked up on a lot of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for some big family fun, a charging dock is almost mandatory. HyperX’s Chargeplay Quad offers you such a solution from a tried and true brand for 50% off the list price, bringing your final total down to $15. As the name implies, you can throw four Joy-Cons onto the thing. Combine that with the two that’ll charge when connected directly to your Switch, and your Mario Party sessions should never be derailed by the dreaded low battery warning.



Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be out, but forget building up a cozy village. With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you can erect entire kingdoms, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform, including the Nintendo Switch. Amazon is allowing you to buy the full game on that platform for just $15, which is an absolute steal for the potential amount of hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can leave the house and play.



Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. You can grab an expansion bundle (which is still quite pricey at $50) to add 18 more historical nations to play, plus tons of new gameplay possibilities through the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

Aukey USB-C Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

When you purchase a charger, you expect for things to be powered up completely and in a short amount of time. With Aukey’s USB-C Charger, you’ll be able to do just that. You can quickly charge your iPhones and Androids with 18W of power, and can easily fit in your bag if you’re on the go. Plus it’s only $12! I would hop on this deal before it is gone!



Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with the code YNAXCW33 and on-page coupon. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 60W Power Delivery Charger down to just $26. This unit offers a standard USB plug plus USB-C to charge two devices at once.



If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of... well, the travel we’ll all be doing once this mess blows over.

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a Qi wireless charger for your WFH setup, RavPower’s 10W wireless charging pad will cost you just $12 if you use the code KINJAD86 and clip the coupon on the page. This 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones and is compatible with iPhones, too, albeit charging those iOS models a tad slowly.



Aukey USB Condenser Microphone Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re looking to start the next big podcast, improve the quality of your Twitch streams, or just want your group Zoom calls to sound better, this deal is a banger. For $25, you can pick up this Aukey USB Condenser Microphone.



It’s plug-and-play, so no need to worry about confusing software or the need to download some weird plug-ins. This microphone comes with everything you need to get yourself started, like a tripod and a windscreen. Make sure to use the promo code HYXSJETK at checkout.

Mpow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re looking for an AirPods-esque experience for your next earbud purchase but don’t want to pay the Apple Tax, these Mpow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are down to just $27 today. If you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code 9C46W5XR, you’ll get one of the cheapest entries into the wireless Bluetooth earbud game.



Thanks to its charging case, you can expect a total of 42 hours of playtime. So if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your early morning, 6-feet away from everyone runs, this is a good thing to invest in.

Crucial 500GB Solid-State Drive Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

A solid-state drive can speed up big file transfers or game load times, and they’re much more reliable than the cheaper mechanical ones. They’re pricey, but not if you buy them during sales like this: Amazon is offering a 500GB portable Crucial SSD for $80, representing $40 in savings. It supports USB 3.2 with both USB-C and USB-A ports for ultimate versatility. That also means it gets its power from the USB connection, so it’s truly portable.



The price on this one rarely dips, and this is the lowest we’ve seen to date, so you absolutely should take advantage if you don’t need something that goes inside a mid-tower. It works with pretty much any manner of PC and anything that supports external USB hard drives, including gaming consoles, tablets, and smartphones.

Vava Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle KINJAVA5

It’s okay to feel bad right now. You’re not alone. We’re in this together. Vava’s best-selling electric tea kettle is $33 right now with our exclusive discount code KINJAVA5. Sit back, sip some tea, turn on your favorite cooking show, and forget about the world for a while. It always get worse before it gets better.



PowerXL Pro XLT 10-in-1 Air Fryer (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Almost everyone has heard of an air fryer, and chances are you own one, but does yours also have a full rotisserie setup? The Power XL Pro XLT does, and Woot has refurbished models for just $50. This 6-qt oven is huge, and with removable trays, you have a lot more flexibility than the basket-bearing alternatives. You can cook chicken wings and things, fish and chips, shrimp, steaks, pork, fries, and maybe even pies, even if they’re only of the pizza variety. (And, really, what more do you need?)



Gooloo 500A Jump Starter L7GA8MPO

The last thing you need right now is for your car to break down. When you’re stranded on the side of the road, six feet of distance goes down the toilet. Right now, courtesy of Gooloo, you can save yourself the embarrassment and human contact by swiping up their popular GP80 jump starter for $30.



All you have to do is clip the coupon on the page and enter the promo code L7GA8MPO at checkout. It’s that easy. And let me tell you, this jumper is worth it, especially for lighter vehicles, as it promises to recharge lawn mowers, motorcycles, cargo vans, and of course your sedan, coupe, or roadster. Anything with up to a 4.5-liter gas engine is fair game.

An emergency LED flashlight is built-in, so you can signal for someone to lend a helping hand if you have to. Though you probably shouldn’t be traveling much further than the grocery store right now.

Reusable Freezer Bags Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Since everyone is buying more and more groceries and stocking up, it’ll probably be a good idea to buy yourself some reusable freezer bags. For a low $14 (after a clipped coupon on the page), you can get a hold of three two gallon freezer bags that are absolutely leak and moisture-proof, plus they prevent freezer burn if you leave it there for a long while. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!



Crock Pot Slow Cooker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Not everyone is going to become a better cook during social distancing, and that’s FINE! But what you shouldn’t do is burn all of your groceries time after time. Here’s where a the Crock Pot comes in—it’s only $27, and can hold about four quarts of food, which is great for about two to four people! There’s also an easy digital panel where you can time out your meals, and stop thinking about it until the meal is finished, easy-peasy. I promise you nothing can go wrong, it’s kitchen-idiot proof, so hop on this deal before it’s gone.



15-Piece Knife Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re suddenly thrown into making home meals, but don’t have the right tools, then look no further than the Esnonmus kitchen knife set. It’s only $34, which is a whopping 50% off of its $60 list price. The knife set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, bread knife, as well as tons of steak knives. They’re made out of high carbon stainless steel, so they’ll be with you with every chop of a carrot or every carving of a chicken. You also get a handy wood block, as well as a knife sharpener! I’d hop on this deal before it’s gone.

Make your own yogurt, sorbet, or ice cream with this awesome $45 Cuisinart unit. This 2-quart machine comes in a very classy silver/stainless steel finish so it’d pretty much fit in with any kitchen decor.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular model and it comes at a very good time. My freezer can’t possibly make room for all of the ice cream I want, but it’d be cool to make my own—with the added bonus of controlling every ingredient I consume.

The real question is: What ice cream/froyo flavor to try first?

Spring Sale SAVE25 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Ah, springtime. The weather is already unbearably hot, the pollen turns all of the cars yellow, and it can suddenly rain at the drop of the hat! Or, if you don’t live in Florida like me, it can actually be a pleasant time of the year. A fresh new season means it’s time to refresh the wardrobe, and Finish Line will help you our with their current sale.



By using code SAVE25, you can save 25% off any online order, as well as get free shipping. This includes items already marked down, so there’s a real potential for savings here!

Take these bike shorts, for example. The MSRP is $25, but they’re on sale for $20. Use SAVE25, and now they’re $15. Prices like that make it way easier to stock up.

Work From Home Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Okay, yeah, it might seem a little silly to be considering camping at a time like this, but think about it—being in the great outdoors, all by yourself, with no one around... sounds safer than braving the nearby supermarket, honestly. So if you’ve decided you want to leave the house and hit the camping ground for a while, you’re in luck because Backcountry is running a sale on camping gear and clothing for your next adventure. A large selection of items are 25% off, so now is a great time to stock up on what you need for when the weather’s warm enough to go out.



My pick, as a person that definitely doesn’t camp often enough to have a truly informed opinion, is this Marmot Tungsten 3 person tent, which has great reviews on Backcountry’s site and looks really spacious. The tent being 25% off brings it under $200 (to a nice $195) too.

If there’s an item you want that’s full-price, you’re not out of luck, either! You can use the code 20FULLPRICE at check out in order to knock 20% off. It’s not quite the 25% discount Backcountry is having with other items, but with big-ticket purchases that’s still a great deal.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Waiting to invest in cast iron cookware? Stop. The humble acnd inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of the best investments you can make. And right now, Walmart is dropping the price on a Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet down to just $15. Better still, you can pick up a $5 gift card with your purchase.



If you’ve got some time on your hands while you’re stuck indoors, why not cook up a bunch of tasty meals with this super affordable tool. Act fast, this promotion is unlikely to stay in stock for long.

Up to 30% Off Sunbeam Heating Pads Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

That crook in your neck isn’t going to heal itself. Well... it will, but if you want to relieve yourself of some discomfort in the process, a heating pad does wonders. Sunbeam has several models on sale, including a steep discount on the 14x122" Renue neck and shoulder model for $25, its lowest ever. The 25x25" Renue XL is down to $36. For more versatility, go with the XL King, an all-purpose 12x24" pad for $18. Each model has moisture-blocking sponges, too, so you can get your soothing oil treatments going at the same time.