Here’s how to save on Sonos speakers, a 4K monitor, trash cans that aren’t garbage, and more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), Amazon’s blowing out refurbished 28" Samsung monitors for just $230, today only. It’s not an IPS panel, unfortunately, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 60Hz 4K display.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can never have enough USB charging gear, and today, a couple of bundles from Anker let you stock up and save on a variety of products.



First up, for $50 (with promo code ANKERPP1), you get an aluminum PowerCore+ 10,050mAh battery pack, a four-port travel wall charger, and nylon-braided PowerLine+ Lightning and microUSB cables, all packaged in a premium carrying case. You’re saving a bunch of money here by bundling, even accounting for sale prices on the individual gear, and this could make a great Father’s Day gift as well.

Or, for $40, you can get a Qi charging stand, a Qi charging pad, and a two-port USB travel charger with 24W of power. The wireless chargers are bundled together for $40 by default, but you’ll have to separately add the wall charger to your cart and use promo code COMBOAAA to get it for free.

Photo: Amazon

This gadget stand is made of aluminum, looks great, can hold your device at different angles, and is only $8 with promo code AHCH53UG. What’s not to love?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While they don’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 and Play:3 are still terrific sounding speakers that can sync up with each other for multi-room audio. Normally $149 and $249 respectively, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119 and and $199, the best prices we’ve seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d expect a $220 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 49" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain.

Graphic: She

Update: The 65" deal from Dell is gone, but Amazon now has it for an all-time low $1,895, albeit without the gift card. They also have the 55" for $1,237, which depending on how much you want the $200 Dell gift card, might be a better deal.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today from Dell (a match for the best price we’ve seen), or an all-time low $1900 for 65". Plus, you’ll get a $200 or $300 eGift card respectively, which can be used on anything from Dell.com within $90 days, making these easily the best deals we’ve seen.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Just make sure you see the eGift card offer on the product page before you buy, in case they remove it later.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you aren’t happy with your home theater audio setup, upgrades don’t get much easier than this. $140 gets you a three-channel Vizio sound bar (most in this price range are only two channels), plus a slim wireless subwoofer that can actually slide underneath your couch. I don’t know if it’ll make your butt rumble, but at least it’ll be out of sight.

Seagate’s FireCuda is our favorite PS4 internal replacement drive, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $80 today. It normally bounces between $85 and $95, and rarely drops this low.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive with your PS4, or anything else.

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is on sale for its best price ever.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

We see deals with some regularity on Anker’s 6' nylon-wrapped Lightning cables, but today, you can also upgrade your standard 3' cords for just $8 each. These cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code AKLTNNEW on any color of either size to save.

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 audio system for $70, or $30 less than usual.



In addition to connecting to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, the MX Sound also includes Bluetooth to pair to your phones and tablets, with one-touch switching between devices. And not for nothing, they happen to look way better than most computer speakers, which matters for something that sits out on your desk all day.

Photo: Anker

You never want to be without the proper charging gear, and Anker’s PowerPack bundles everything you need to keep your battery out of the red when you travel.



Photo: Anker

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $22 today. Just use promo code 4N7I447D at checkout to save $4.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Smart outlet switches are the atomic unit of smart home gear, and you can add two more to your collection today for just $35. Just like the iconic WeMo switch, TP-Link’s Smart Plug will let you turn appliances on and off from your smartphone or Alexa, or set schedules to toggle them automatically.

Photo: Amazon

Give your desk or apartment a little marquee with this $16 one from Amazon. At that price, think of it as less than a cent for every slightly questionable word choice you’ll come up with because it comes with 100 letters, numbers, and emojis. Just think of all the curse words and sexual innuendos via emoji you could dream up.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kitchen trash cans get all the glory, but you shouldn’t neglect your bathroom trash can. It is, after all, the one short enough for pets to nose their way into, as I’ve discovered.



As we know, simplehuman makes the best trash cans, and you can get their 6L rounded bathroom can for an all-time low $15 today, or a 10L rectangular model for $18, also an all-time low. These cans don’t see discounts often, and never this significant.

Amy Garden Weighted Blanket, 15 pounds | $86 | Amazon | After $11 off coupon

Weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety, and you can score an all-time low price on this 15 pound blanket from Amazon today. It’s just $86 after the $11 off coupon, making it the best weighted blanket deal we’ve ever posted. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Our readers buy a lot of tools, so it’s easy to assume that you guys have plenty of screws, nails, washers, and other little pieces to store as well. This AmazonBasics small parts organizer can keep everything easy to find with 25 adjustable compartments and a snap-on transparent lid. The coolest part about it is, if you buy more than one, you can snap them together, so your tool box will grow with you.

This is a newer product, so we don’t have a ton of price history to draw from. But, it was recently listed at $18 so today’s $14 price tag is pretty good.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a 1080p model for $38 with code 6NHSQU3U.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Image: Amazon

Replace your old, mismatched flatware with these discounted sets from Royal. All of them are about 25% off today as part of Amazon’s one-day sale. They’re offering a set of 20 pieces, 40 pieces, and 60 pieces, so grab one that works best for you. Most importantly, all the utensils are dishwasher safe.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence, and generally-speaking, there’s no avoiding them. But this Black & Decker air fryer uses convection to achieve fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it comes pretty damn close.

Photo: Amazon

We know that weighted blankets can put your mind at ease, but I think Adirondack chairs are basically the outdoor version of that. Today only, Amazon’s putting a bunch of them on sale. The cheapest ones are still $200, so they’re definitely investments, but they come with a 12 year residential warranty, some of them can recline, and they look fantastic.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

It was only a matter of time until Anker dove into the home security camera market, and you can save big on the impressive new Eufy EverCam by preordering through Kickstarter right now.



The EverCam is a truly wireless camera designed for outdoor use that can operate for up to a year on a charge thanks to its built-in Anker battery. Mind you, it won’t record 24/7 for a year, but rather uses motion detection and facial recognition to record only when it detects someone on your property that doesn’t belong.

Rather than streaming this footage to the cloud and charging you a monthly fee to access the recordings the EverCam, records to an included base station for free, which also has a built-in backup battery to operate for up to two days in a power outage. If you’d like to back up your recordings to the cloud, you can do that too for $3 per month, per camera.

The closest analog to the EverCam is NETGEAR’s Arlo system, but Arlo cameras only run for a few months on a charge, aren’t as water-resistant, don’t include human or facial recognition, and can’t record footage locally for free. It seems like an easy call.

By preordering through Kickstarter today, you can save $110 off the expected MSRP for one camera, or $160 off the 2-pack.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and this popular one has a $20 coupon on Amazon today.



Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic bamboo cover. Prices range from just $50-$80 today after the coupon, depending on the size. We aren’t sure how long the coupon will be around though, so you probably shouldn’t sleep on it.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Something that will make your home instantly feel a little more upscale is a set of crystal glasses. This Godinger set of four is just $15 today, the best price we’ve seen in around six months. Plus, these would also make great wedding or housewarming gifts. Cheers!



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: It’s temporarily out of stock, but you still order-able.

Every well-organized person needs a good label maker. This Brother P-Handy Touch is down to its lowest price in six months today. It has the capabilities to print three fonts, 14 frames, and more than 250 symbols. Plus, this model is Amazon’s best-selling label maker. These deals usually don’t last long, so pick one up before they’re gone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

OxyLED’s uber-popular motion-sensing night lights come in a lot of different varieties now, but today, you can get their new T-04 modular, rechargeable, night light for just $13, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Photo: Gear Grit

While you probably wouldn’t want to use them with very expensive knives, pull through knife sharpeners are still great for reviving dull blades, and this pocket-sized model is just $9 today with promo code KD40GG. It includes your standard carbide and ceramic v-shaped stones for pulling through, plus a fold-out rod for honing your edges further.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a common enough occurrence, but you probably don’t have a great solution for it: When you travel with your pet, how do you transport their food? This $5 container is designed just for this purpose, and includes two built-in bowls too.



Pressing isn’t always the best way to prepare garlic, but it’s certainly the fastest, and it extracts far more flavor (for better or worse) than regular mincing. If you like to cook, a garlic press should definitely be in your toolkit for $8 with promo code GXOUW8WH.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a pen. It’s a flashlight. It’s a multi-tool. It’s an emergency glass breaker. Most importantly though, it’s $10 with promo code T35CVTMD.



Screenshot: Walmart

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $149 from Walmart, plus a FREE Google Home Mini, which is arguably the best deal we’ve ever seen.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

While best known for its trash cans, simplehuman also makes the best shower caddies money can buy, and two of them are on sale for easily their best prices ever today, in addition to a triple soap pump. Simplehuman discounts are pretty rare, and when they do see them, they tend to be around 20%. But these deals are at least 40% off. Just place your orders before these deals go down the drain.

The TRX Suspension Trainer kit can give you a full body workout in your house without the space commitment of an actual home gym, and Woot’s marked it down to an all-time low $90, today only, with free shipping for Prime members. If your new year’s fitness resolutions are starting to fade, this could be just the thing to get you back in the saddle.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Everyone needs a magnifying mirror in their bathroom, whether it’s to put on makeup or to hate-stare at how gross your pores look at 7x magnification. Any way you use it, this $25 double-sided light-up one from Conair is a great idea for those of us that can’t get enough of looking at ourselves in the mirror.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With 50 minutes of runtime, a four-direction contouring system, and a pop-up trimmer for your sideburns and moustache, the Philips Norelco 4300 is a great deal at $45. But when you consider that it comes with a nose hair trimmer too...you can’t put a price on that. But if you wanted to, the bundle usually goes for about $60-$70.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nose hair is a problem a lot of people have but, for some reason, few people take care of. For a limited time, score this Panasonic nose hair trimmer for just $10, and you can be one of those people doing something about it.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Nordstrom has two large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and The Half-Yearly Sale. Well, today is about halfway through the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles.

Brands as disparate as Gucci, J.Crew, and Nike are all included in the sale, so it’ll take time to look through all the stuff. Maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or something.

At over three hours long, it’ll take you nearly as long to watch The Right Stuff as it would to read the Tom Wolfe book that it’s based on. You should definitely do both at some point in your life, but you can start with the film today for just $5.

Humble ArmA Bundle | Humble

If you enjoy realistic army shooters, it doesn’t get much better than ArmA, and Humble just kicked off a huge bundle with all three games, plus a ton of DLC.

Humble kept things simple for this one: You have to pay $1 to unlock all the ArmA content, the average price (currently about $7) for ArmA 2, $15 for ArmA 3, and $20 to get ArmA 3's Apex DLC. Let’s be honest though, you’re going to spend most of your time playing the April Fool’s kart racing DLC.

Preorder Mega Man 11 [PS4] | $24 | Amazon

Preorder Mega Man 11 [Xbox One] | $24 | Amazon

Preorder Mega Man 11 [Switch] | $24 | Amazon

Mega Man 11 just got an October 2 release date, and now you can get your preorders in. As always, Prime members will save 20% at checkout, bringing the new side scroller down to $24 on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Screenshot: Humble

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.

