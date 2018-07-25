Add some new tech to your house with big discounts on a smart thermostat, a mesh router system, the best drone for beginners, and many more great deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal..



Photo: Anker

Anker has long been the purveyor of our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the new SoundCore Spirits looks to be the best model yet. With an IPX7 rating and an additional hydrophobic nanocoating that keeps them operating under sweaty conditions, they’re perfect for working out. And that 10 hour battery is best in class for this form factor. They’ll normally sell for $50, but for launch week, they’re marked down to $40, no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TiVo finally joined the voice-controlled future with the Bolt VOX, which includes a voice remote and Alexa compatibility, so you can record, replay, and pause your favorite shows from anywhere with nothing but your voice.



Advertisement

The Bolt Vox costs $300, but for a limited time, you can get the DVR and a $100 Echo for $281. You do the math. This Bolt works with both OTA antennas and cable, but you will need to pay service fees, either by the month, by the year, or for the device’s lifetime.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dell’s P2715Q 4K monitor has always been one of the most affordable 27” 4K IPS display on the market, but today, it’s all the way down to $300, the best price Amazon’s ever listed by over $50!

Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar, IPS displays boast superior color accuracy and viewing angles compared to the TN panels you’ll find in most inexpensive 4K monitors. I own the 24” model of this exact monitor, and I absolutely love it, just make sure your computer is powerful enough to drive it.

Whether you’re enjoying your first Qi-compatible iPhone, or you’ve had wireless charging for years with an Android phone, you can pick up a no-frills charging pad from Anker today for $7 with promo code CHARGER22. This one maxes out at 5W, so it won’t charge your devices quickly, but it’ll be fine for overnight use.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs lying around, you can give them a second lease on life with an inexpensive enclosure, which turns them into always-useful external storage devices.



Advertisement

3.5" and 2.5" options from Aukey are both on sale today, the latter of which runs over USB-C and includes a C-to-C cable, making it ideal for use with modern laptops. Just make sure to note the promo codes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TP-Link’s answer to the mesh networking trend is back on sale, and you can get three Deco M5 routers for just $170 today with promo code, an all-time low.



Advertisement

With enough combined range to cover a 4,500 square foot home, this a pretty stellar price compared to similar products on the market. I was actually sent a demo unit of the three-pack to try out last year, and while I couldn’t really test the range in my one bedroom apartment, I found them to be very easy to set up.

Ryze Tello Quadcopter | $85 | Amazon

In Gizmodo’s recent flight test of inexpensive drones, the Ryze Tello flew laps around the competition thanks to DJI flight technology that makes it easier to use, and a shockingly good camera for the price. Before today, we hadn’t seen it discounted from its usual $100, but while supplies last, you can grab one for $85.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" JVC 4K TV is a steal for just $500, or $150 less than elsewhere. It doesn’t have smart apps, and its self-described HDR support is...vague, so I wouldn’t expect top-shelf picture quality. But you just don’t see 65" TVs for $500 very often.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great voice assistant, and a truly terrible speaker. But for just $20 (with promo code 6IKR8BVE), you can drop it into this speaker base, which replaces its puny 3W driver with a stereo pair of booming 10W drivers. Plus, the built-in 5,000mAh battery pack lets you move it all around your house, and even doubles as a smartphone charger.

Advertisement

Note, the black one doesn’t have a ton of Amazon reviews, but you can read some more impressions on the white model’s product page.

Photo: Amazon

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEY004 at checkout to get it for $11.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this new $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKER436) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy..

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has a nearly perfect review average form almost 7,000 customers, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 7LM3H6FB. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

Once you’ve use a CyberPower swiveling surge protector, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. It’s down to $11 today, and even includes two USB ports (on the front, sadly).

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re ready to make the switch to a projector-based home theater, or if you recently picked up a portable projector, this is one of the most affordable screens we’ve ever seen. Just use promo code 6VNY6PAG at checkout to get the 120" screen for $5, complete with 20 Velcro strips to help you hang it up.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The newer Ecobee4 smart thermostat has Alexa built right in, but the previous generation Ecobee3 is still great, and Amazon will sell you one with a pair of extra remote room sensors for just $200 right now. That’s less than you’d pay for an Ecobee4, and that pair of sensors would normally set you back $79, and those are probably more useful than any of the 4's new features.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you missed the portable AC unit Woot sale a few weeks ago, you’re in luck because they’re running another one today.



Advertisement

Roll in one of these refurbished Delonghi portable air conditioner units in your bedroom, living room, garage, or anywhere else that might need a little extra cooling this summer.

Woot’s discounting a 12,000 and a 11,000 BTU unit. The more powerful one is only $7 more, so I’m not sure why you wouldn’t go with that one. It’s designed to cool rooms up to 350 square feet, comes with a remote control, and doubles as a dehumidifier.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Advertisement

Get it for $10 today with promo code GXQYBMVT, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Keep your patio shaded during the day and illuminated at night with this $60 umbrella with solar-powered lights. It tilts so you can block out the sun from any direction. and comes in three colors.

Advertisement

Woot’s price is $15 off the usual, so if you’re in the market, this could complete your outdoor oasis.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A good saucepan is pretty high up the list of things everyone needs in their kitchen, and this tri-ply, 2 qt. model from Cuisinart is on sale for $32 today, within a few bucks of its best price ever. Its aluminum core extends all the way up the side walls, ensuring even heating throughout, and it’s also dishwasher and oven safe.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Copper mugs are everywhere these days. If “everywhere” doesn’t include your house yet, pick up this set which includes two 100% hammered-finish copper mugs and a copper shot glass, all for $16 after the $14 off coupon. This deal might not last long, so drink up!



Advertisement

Looking for a 4 pack? This set is $2 off right now, bringing the cost per mug to just $7.50

Graphic: Amazon

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug, and you can grab one of your own for just $12 right now. It’ll keep drinks hot for five hours, or cold for 12, and insulate your hand from those temperature extremes so it’ll always be comfortable to hold.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever make tacos at home, do yourself a favor and pick up some of these metal taco holders for just $6 each. If you use them as shown in the picture above, they’ll hold two tacos, but flip them over and <audience gasps> they hold three tacos!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It’s way too hot. Park this oscillating fan in front of your face for just $15. It’s a couple bucks off the usual price, and will be at your house in just a day or two.



Graphic: Amazon

The discounts aren’t quite as deep as Black Friday, but if you’ve caught Philips Hue fever, a bunch of bulbs, starter kits, and accessories are back on sale today, including 20% off the standard, color individual bulbs.

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac and its ilk have been massive hits with our readers, and if you’re still doing the vacuuming in your house manually, you can save $50 on two different models, and finally outsource that chore to a robot.



Advertisement

The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck. The 11s usually sells for $230, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $180 with promo code KINJA108.

The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the 11s, but has even stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear. Both will automatically avoid tumbling over stairs, but the strips could, say, keep it from getting too close to a pile of cords under your TV stand. Get it for $220 with promo code KINJA216.

Photo: Grillot edouard (Unsplash)

TripMasters’ latest vacation package offers you the chance to spend three nights each in London, Paris, and Rome starting under $1100, with roundtrip airfare, transportation between the cities, and hotels in each location.



Note: If the link doesn’t work, try pausing your ad blocker.

You have a lot of flexibility here to choose your hotels, departure city, and dates, though prices will vary based on your preferences.



Image: Amazon

Prevent all the stuff in your trunk from rolling around with this handy $15 organizer. When it’s not full of groceries, you can toss in umbrellas, jumper cables, first aid kits, and all that stuff we’re supposed to keep in our cars. Just remember to enter code MCTKOZ40 at checkout.



Image: Amazon

Bringing along your dog’s bulky bowl isn’t always feasible. This collapsible travel bowl folds down so you can throw it in your bag or purse and get it out when you need it. Plus, you can’t beat the price, just $3 on Amazon right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $7 with promo code RMSAAD65.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $7 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four drill bits that grip into stripped screws, making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter PPLUYR66 at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Last day!

If you still don’t own an Instant Pot, you can fix that for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. $49 gets you a 6 qt Instant Pot Lux with six programmed cooking functions and plenty of space to make meals for the whole family.

Advertisement

That means, buying this is like buying a new rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, saute pan, and warmer all in one. Not too shabby for $49.

We’ve posted a couple of deals on the Instant Pot DUO recently, and the only difference between the two are that the DUO has three additional functions; egg maker, sterilizer, and yogurt maker. But, that’s selling for $75 right now, so if you don’t think you’ll use those extra functions (or don’t want to wait around for a good deal), today’s an excellent day to grab the LUX.

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $17 today.

Advertisement

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past couple of years, and discounts of this size are pretty rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.

Graphic: Hotels.com

If you have any trips planned between now and the end of September, or hell, even if you don’t yet, you can save 15% on some seriously great hotels at Hotels.com with promo code HURRAY15.



Advertisement

Now, the caveat, and it’s a big one, is that only nine hotels are included in this sale. But they’re all great properties in major U.S. destinations like New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and the like. There are no blackout dates, and that 15% will apply to your entire stay up to 28 nights, so the savings can really add up. The only catch is that you have to book by July 29, and complete your stay before the end of September.

Plus, if you have a Capital One Venture Card, these savings stack with your 10x points when you book through hotels.com/venture. Just note the hotel you want to book on the promo page, then search for it through Capital One’s portal.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’m not always the biggest fan of buying shoes from the internet, but if you’re in a pinch and need a new pair of an upcoming event or just want to have one more in your closet, this is the sale for you. Head to Amazon to choose a new pair of shoes from the brand J. Adams for $25 or under. Seriously, you can get footwear for less than you spent on Seamless-ing (or Postmate-ing or whatever) dinner last night.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

David Archy isn’t exactly a household name, but over the past year, they’ve become a major player in the Amazon underwear world, and you can save $5 on a four-pack of micro modal men’s trunks today with promo code 2018DA04, in the color of your choice.



Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar with modal, it’s very cool, very soft, and feels great on the skin. This underwear even has separate pouches for your penis and balls, as made famous by David Archy’s Separatec sister brother brand. You don’t have to use it; you can wear this like regular underwear, but it can keep your private bits from, uh, sticking together on a hot summer day.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technologyextends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down some of their AIRism styles for both men and women, to just $7.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Clymb has everything you could need to get outdoors and do it properly, for a whole lot less than you’d think you’d need to pay. Right now, take your pick of apparel, gear, hiking accessories, and more, and grab 25% off when you use the code SUNNYSANTA. With brands like Adidas, Saucony, Pendleton, Smartwool, New Balance, and more, there’s something for every outdoorsman.



Advertisement

The Clymb works as a flash sale site, where you sign up for access to thousands of products for up to 70% off what you’d normally pay. Just enter the promo code when you check out and you’ll get an additional 25% off.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $56 shiatsu massager (with promo code MYNT2241) includes eight rotating massage nodes, infrared heating, and most importantly, a battery that can power it for up to 90 minutes away from the power outlet. Now you won’t have to debase yourself by using the massage chairs at your local Brookstone.



Advertisement

While you’re at it, their handheld massager is great for targeted therapy, and can be had for just $34 today with promo code MYNT2842. The compact design, reminiscent of a very popular corded product, and its seven different settings make it ideal for shoulders, necks, feet...anywhere really.



Screenshot: Chrome Industries

Chrome Industries’ back to school sale just kicked off, with 25% off everything on its site. All the clothes, all the shoes, and yes, all of the great-looking bags are included. Priced as marked.



Have any suggestions? Drop them in the comments!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Let us know what you bought in the comments!

It’s always nice to have a good bank of movies to watch on your next flight, long line at the post office, or whenever else you might have some down time.



Take your pick of these 10-film bundles, all selling for $20 right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m not saying that four hour lines and a hungry President Obama will materialize outside your house after you start applying the lessons you learned from the Franklin Barbecue Meat Smoking Manifesto. But I’m also not not saying that. Get the hardcover for an all-time low $12 today.



Screenshot: ComiXology

I know Comic-Con is mostly about new movie trailers at this point, but ComiXology is staying true to the convention’s name by offering a ton of sales on...wait for it...comics.



Advertisement

There are over 15 individual sale events included on this page, but the highlights are the 60% off DC sale (with promo code DC60), a sale on over 400 Marvel comics, and BOGO Image titles with promo code IMAGE. Have any suggestions? Drop them in the comics.



Graphic: Amazon

Update: This sale was supposed to end with Prime Day, but it’s been extended through the end of the month. But it’s still only available for Prime members.

Advertisement

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Screenshot: Amazon

FIFA 19 is out in September, but if you’re suffering from soccer withdrawals now, you can pick up a copy of FIFA 18 for PS4 or Xbox One for just $20. It includes a World Cup mode, so you can redo the tournament and play at the U.S., or write an end England’s “It’s Coming Home” meme, or do the right thing and lead Iceland to the title.

Refurb Nintendo 2DS | $60 | eBay



The Nintendo 2DS is your economy class ticket to the 3DS’s deep game library, and you can score a refurb on eBay today for just $60, direct from Nintendo’s warehouse.



Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and the latest month’s early access titles include The Escapists 2, A Hat in Time, and Conan Exiles. Plus, more unannounced games will unlock on August 3 for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Not only are they in stock (hardly a given with Nintendo hardware), Amazon’s actually taking a tiny bit off at checkout for each, no Prime membership required. It’s not a big discount, but it’s better than nothing.

Advertisement

Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.

Prime members can also preorder and save $12 on the game.

Grab yourself a Ridley Amibo while you’re there. You know you want to.



Photo: Amazon

$13 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYK03 at checkout to save a few bucks.



Screenshot: Microsoft

Remember back in the day, when you could get a year of Xbox Live Gold for $40 pretty much any time you wanted? Well, Microsoft’s kicking it old school right now, so re-up your membership at this price while you can, even if it won’t expire for awhile, because it’s almost definitely not going to get cheaper than this any time soon.

Graphic: Amazon

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, that same $10 will get you three months of the service.

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gears of War games. The only catch is that you’ll be auto-renewed at $30 per three months after your first three months is up, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.

Advertisement

For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically getting it for half off.

TECH

Power

Anker Qi Charging Pad | $7 | Amazon | Promo code CHARGER22

Anker SoundCore Spirit Bluetooth Earbuds | $40 | Amazon

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING