A Simplehuman trash can, Thermapen Mk4, and LEGO’s Paris Skyline architecture set lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.



If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.



Get it for $5 with promo code 45Q9AGM1, while they last.

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering all of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Depending on capacity, the mammoth 12.9" iPad Pro is $50-$150 off, the 11" Pro is $50-$100 off, and the 32GB standard iPad is $80-$100 off, matching the deal we saw on Black Friday. If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart here.

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $25, no promo code required.

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this $11 microUSB cable (with promo code 3NCABKJA) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward looking, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $11 tool kit (with promo code HA7ORJMHH) has every tiny screwdriver you could need to open up most gadgets, plus a flex shaft for reaching into tight spaces, say, inside a PC case.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s opening the discount floodgates on Moen faucets today, even those fancy ones that can be turned on and off hands-free. A bunch of them are up to $80 off their average price, but still a little on the pricey end. (Jeez, home ownership is expensive huh?)

If you’re looking to update your kitchen with some fancy new faucets, this is a good time to buy. Just don’t take too long, since these prices will disappear by EOD.

This time of year, it’s probably dark already by the time you get home from work. But without any wiring to futz with, solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get four of them for just $16 today with promo code 355QD9LQ. That could be one for each side of your house!

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and one of their most popular kitchen models has a $20 discount today.



This has been my personal kitchen trash can for several years now, and I love the thing more than anyone should be allowed to love a garbage receptacle. It looks great, the pedal mechanism is rock solid, is does a good job of containing odor, and the inner lining makes it easy to remove a bag and add a new one.

Photo: ThermoWorks

Outdoor barbecues will be back before you know it, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a 15% discount on the best kitchen thermometer money can buy: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F. Step back into the kitchen in just about any nice restaurant, and you’ll probably see some ThermoWorks gear in use.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and today’s is actually only available on the new, limited edition Marine Blue colorway. Very tasteful!

You like things that smell good? Of course you do. Buy these essential oils.

On top of pouring a couple drops in your aromatherapy diffuser, you can use them to make your trash smell better, ward off bugs, freshen up your house and shoes, and a whole lot more. One bottle of essential oils usually costs around $2, but today, you can get a variety pack of eight for $11. Just be sure to clip the $1 coupon and enter code DF9K9O9D to get this set for $11.

Uniqlo is known for both it’s Ultra Light Down and Seamless Down, but both lines join forces in the retailer’s Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka for men and women, now marked down to $70. This jacket is thin and light enough to grant you full range of motion, but durable enough to keep you feeling cozy. It will certainly serve you well as winter turns to spring over the next several months.



Serum is an essential part of a skincare routine, and in winter, that serum should probably contain hyaluronic acid. In case you have yet to hear Eva Longoria enunciate that word on TV, hyaluronic acid is a hero ingredient that helps your skin retain moisture, and today, you can load up on this moisture-locking agent in spades for much less than usual thanks to this half-off deal on First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum.



This water-based serum is super lightweight, and it contains peptides and collagen for a truly glow-y, smooth complexion. Not to mention, it’s safe for sensitive skin and boasts soothing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and aloe leaf juice, which help to calm irritation. My incredibly dry skin and I personally can’t live without this superstar serum — in fact, I put it on this morning! — and I think it makes for a great starter serum for those who have yet to delve into that skincare realm. So stock up now; at $18, this stuff will definitely sell out.

Winter, that miserable, good-for-nothing turd, isn’t done with us yet... at least not for a couple of weeks. The Weather Channel tells me it’s gonna be crappy this week, so I’m stoked about this insulated sock deal.

Look, I know sock sales are rarely the most exciting thing. But thermal socks are essential for surviving shitty weather and this is a great chance to stock up on quality socks that’ll last.

With the code KINJAPOLAR, you’ll save about $2 over Amazon’s current price.

Amazon has numerous in-house fashion brands now and thanks to this Gold Box, you can take up to 50% off men’s shirts, socks, ties and more from their Buttoned Down label.

Just remember that all of these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. I’ve included a few picks below, but make sure to visit the main post to see all of the options.

March Madness, America’s favorite productivity killer, is only a few weeks away, and if you don’t have cable, Sling TV’s offering a great deal that’ll allow you to watch every game live.

For a limited time, Sling’s Blue plan, which includes TBS, TNT, and TruTV, is marked down to $15 per month for your first three months (or until canceled), down from the usual $25. Just note that it’s only available for new accounts. If you want to enjoy a lot of conference tournaments in the lead-up, you can also opt for the Orange & Blue plan, which adds ESPN, ESPN2, and access to the vast ESPN3 streaming service.

Between those three networks, you’ll have access to most games, and for the ones that air on CBS, you can watch via the March Madness Live app for free with no cable login, or use an antenna.

I struggle to understand why LEGO’s Paris Skyline architecture set includes the Tour Montparnasse, the worst building in Europe, but the rest of the kit is great. Marked down to $43 today (from the usual $50), you can adorn your desk with the Arc de Triomphe, the Champs-Elysées, Grand Palais, the Louvre, and of course, the Eiffel Tower.

Deals You May Have Missed

If you want to save money on one of Apple’s top-of-the-line MacBooks Pros, Amazon’s got one for about $200 off. This unit offers Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128 of storage.

And yes, that’s a meager amount of storage but if you’re mostly on the Cloud, as most are nowadays, it shouldn’t be a big deal. Pair it with an external drive and you’ll be golden.



While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s WH1000XM3s line or Bose’s QC35s, they annihilate the competition on price at just $40.



If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPOW143A at checkout to save $20.

Our readers have bought thousands of Aukey’s nylon braided right angle Lightning cables, and now, you can do the same for USB-C. Get a pair of these unique, 6.6' long cables for just $12 with promo code SHPC2KPG.



Note: These being USB A-to-C cables, they don’t support Power Delivery charging speeds.

Amazon sells its own coffee now, and it’s incredibly affordable when you clip the $3 coupon and use Subscribe & Save on 12 ounce bag 3-packs today. As in, under $5 per bag delivered (or under $4 in the case of the Donut Café blend, which I just ordered).



I’ve actually been the Colombia blend flavor for cold brew recently, and while I’m no coffee connoisseur, I’ve been impressed. At 12 ounces, they’re just about the right size for a full batch in the OXO cold brew coffee maker. It calls for 10 ounces, but I just add a little extra water and get more coffee out of it. There are five flavors to choose from, but just remember to cancel your subscription after your first one ships if you don’t want to keep receiving it.

Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud. If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s new Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $116 (down from the usual $160) with exclusive promo code USKINJAM.

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

Plastic straws are dumb. Paper straws are less dumb. Now, stainless steel straws are pretty terrific.



I’ve been using ‘em for months at home and at work, and I love them. (Before you ask, no, it doesn’t make my water taste like metal.) Using these straws have not only been a cheap way to help out the environment but they also make fun sounds when they clink around in my cup.

This set of eight (4 straight and 4 bent) comes with two cleaning brushes and is just $4.

Any burger lover worth their salt knows that grinding your own meat is absolutely essential if you want the best possible results, and if you already own a KitchenAid, you can add a grinder for just $25 today, $1 less than the deal we saw back in early February.



Want to control exactly how much fat is in your burger? Want to create beer and chorizo blends? Want to stuff your own sausages (with an extra adapter)? This is a no-brainer kitchen purchase.

Climb up this Little Giant 22' lightweight ladder for just $170 on Amazon today, a rare dip below $180. The triple-locking hinge bends to turns this into an A-frame ladder, stair ladder, or extension ladder, and then can fold back up for easy storage. Grab it today, and go get high.

Right now, Adidas is running a sale that’s sure to get your blood pumping. In celebration of spring’s impending arrival, the retailer is marking down select apparel and shoes — that’s over 2,800 items total — by 30% as part of its Spring Sale. So score a new pair of kicks or some brand new workout clothes for the season, since this sale’s only springing up for three more days.

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s, take an extra 30% off sale items with code HURRY30, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.

Ultimate boho brand Free People’s effortlessly cool, vintage-y styles don’t come without some heavy lifting on the part of your wallet. But today, flower children should head over to Nordstrom Rack, where Free People clothing is marked way down. Move quickly, since free spirits will likely buy up this stock faster than you can say, Coachella weekend 1 passes with car camping included.

SilverSocks Crew Socks | Three Pairs for $49 | Indiegogo

Silversocks’ soon-to-be released crew socks are interlaced with actual silver yarn. As in the metal. Ag. Why? Because silver naturally sterilizes bacteria, which is what makes your sweaty feet smell. I’ve worn a pair to play tennis, and can 100% confirm that they smell way less offensive than my usual cotton socks. It doesn’t hurt that they look great too, and are really comfortable to wear.

The socks ship out next month, and you can preorder three pairs for $49 with our exclusive perk. That’s essentially three pairs for the price of two.

This $675 34.1-inch Alienware AW3418DW curved monster rocks a 21:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync technology, and most importantly—RGB lighting.



The specs aren’t ideal for FPS titles, like Call of Duty or Overwatch, but for non-competitive gameplay, this is a good choice. RPGs and puzzle games would look awesome on it, FYI. Just make sure to use the promo code JOY4TECH at checkout.

The PlayStation Classic is missing a lot of critical games, but it seems like it’s going to be relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained, even if there’s no Crash Bandicoot or Tomb Raider or Tony Hawk.



$100 is a lot to ask, but Walmart just discounted the PlayStation Classic to $40, easily the best price we’ve seen to date.

Update: The 512GB model just got its first major discount as well, from $200 down to $130.

Samsung’s 128GB microSD card is one of our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, it’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, it’s down to $21 on Amazon today.



Rakuten’s running another of its popular sitewide sales this week, with 15% off all orders, with a $60 maximum discount with the promo code SAVE15. You can check out their promo page to scan all of the deals, but the beauty of this sale is you can “force” a sale on super new or rarely discounted products, like ASUS ROG monitors, Bose ANC headphones, and Nintendo Switch bundles.

Additionally, there’s 20% off on Sports and Fitness and Toys and Baby products with the codes SPORTS20 and TOYS20 respectively

This deal ends on Wednesday, but there’s a limited supply on super popular items. So act fast.

