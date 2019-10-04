A Flexispot Gold Box, dry shampoo, super food, and a Home Depot smart home sale lead off a home improvement-heavy Wednesday’s best deals.

Photo: Amazon

As far as home improvement projects go, it’s tough to beat the effort-and-cost-to-cool-factor ratio of installing power receptacles with built-in USB charging ports. Why plug in a big ugly USB wall charger if you don’t have to?



TOPGREENER has been Amazon’s top seller of these types of receptacles for years, but we’ve never seen them this cheap before. Get two receptacles for $20, while they last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know you’ve got some printer PTSD. You’ve probably bought several throughout your life that did nothing but make you angry and miserable, up to the point that when it finally came time to buy an overpriced replacement ink cartridge, you just threw the whole thing out to the curb.



But friends, it doesn’t have to be this way. You can have a healthy relationship with your printer. All you have to do is buy a Brother laser printer. It’s monochrome, so you can’t use it to print photos, but otherwise, it’s basically perfect.

It’s fast. 24 pages per minute fast.

It’s wireless. And it even includes AirPrint and Google Cloud print for your mobile devices.

It’s reliable. There are no carriage jams, because there’s no carriage.

It prints on both sides, without doing that thing where you scramble to put the paper back into the tray and inevitably screw up and put it in upside down.

It’s affordable. And replacement toner is cheaper than ink too, and never dries out if you don’t use it for a long time.

So do yourself a favor. Take that inkjet sadness box to Goodwill, and order this Brother printer for $79 today.

Photo: Amazon

Does a Game Boy-shaped Apple Watch charging dock make any sense whatsoever? No. Do I care? Sorry, I couldn’t hear the question over the Tetris theme song. Get it for $12, down from the usual $15.

Photo: Amazon

I know two things about vacuuming:



1) You should own a robotic vacuum

2) The times that you have to vacuum by hand are significantly less annoying when you have a cordless vacuum.

Shark’s been coming after Dyson with its highly rated ION vacuums, and you can grab the F80 model for an all-time low $214 today on Amazon. The F80 can run for up to 80 minutes with its two included battery packs, and you can easily convert it into a hand vacuum, or even bend the tube in the middle to more easily reach under furniture. The powered cleaning head itself features what Shark calls DuoClean, which basically means it has two brush heads running at once; one that’s designed for dust and dirt, and another that works better on larger debris.

This model frequently sells in the $350-$400 range, and it’s never been cheaper than it is today, so lock in your order before this Gold Box gets cleaned out.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Upgrade your entire work space with today’s FlexiSpot/FlexiMounts Gold Box. Everything you need to increase efficiency is here, from standing desks, to monitor mounts, storage racks, and sit-stand desks.



These discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. Some are already in limited supply, so be sure to check the main deal page to see all of your options.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s latest Gold Box is full of things to make you feel good about yourself, notably various teas, matchas, tumerics, and combinations thereof from Vahdam. It’s all got great reviews, and it’s all under $20. But like all Gold Box deals, these prices go back up at the end of the day, so don’t let it steep too long.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the best deal ever on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today after you clip the $2 coupon and add exclusive promo code ROAVKJF4.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your home isn’t as brainy as you’d like it to be, Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day today is full of smart home gear to automate your daily drudgery. Inside, you’ll find smart locks, smart thermostats (mostly limited to 2-packs, annoyingly), security cameras, smart light switches, and more. Just remember that these prices are only available today, so don’t wait for the deal to reboot.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just in time for spring, Amazon now makes its own outdoor string lights, and you can get a 25' strand for the best price ever.



Each strand is 25' long, weatherproof, and holds 25 incandescent bulbs. Plus, the cords are rated for enough power to chain three of them together into 75’ mega-strand that could light up your entire backyard.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It is even summer if you’re not eating copious amounts of popsicles? Nope, it’s not, so that’s why you should take advantage of this deal on everyone’s favorite frozen treat, Otter Pops, now down to their lowest price. This tropical flavor pack will be particularly refreshing as the weather warms up, so pop this 100-count box of pops in the freezer and stay cool while you wait for the temperature to heat up.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

For 48 hours only, Walmart’s hosting a massive spring home sale with over 1,000 products spanning the range from furniture and bedding to patio gear and kitchen appliances. You can find all the deals here, conveniently sorted by best sellers, but be sure to use the sidebar to sort through the deluge and find what you’re looking for.



A few suggestions:

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s, you can get an extra 30% off sale styles, with code ITSON, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.

Image: Under Armour

Spring into action at the gym with this sale on select Under Armour apparel for men, women, boys, and girls. Thanks to the brand’s Spring Training Event, you can take 25% off everything you need to have a solid workout this season, no promo code necessary. Just be sure to haul in everything you need by April 21, when this sale hits the showers.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Spring is finally here! And Patagonia has vests, puffers, pullovers, and zip-ups galore, all of which are great for wearing alone on warmer days or all at once when it’s an arctic tundra outside. Right now, the the anti-Silicon Valley folks are majorly marking down their Web Specials section for a limited time with up to 50% off their past season products.



So it would behoove you to pile everything you can into your cart ASAP, so you can pile everything onto yourself during the remaining cold months ahead.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You’ll probably have to wash your hair some day soon, but thanks to this sale on Not Your Mother’s dry shampoo at Ulta, that day is not today. Stock up on bottles of the brand’s top-rated Clean Freak spray, which comes in original, unscented, tinted, and sweet-smelling tapioca varieties, or revamp your style with texturizing and volumizing sprays. No matter which you choose, you really can’t go wrong, since all are up for grabs for just $3, so don’t let this deal go down the drain.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Playing chess online is fine, but it can’t compare to a game on a real board. And neither of those things can stand against Square Off’s smart chess board, where the pieces move all on their own. This app-connected, rechargeable smart chess board is powered by advanced robotics, allowing you to play against an opponent anywhere in the world via a Chess.com integration or the board’s own AI, and with a rosewood finish, it doesn’t look half bad either.

And now, thanks to an exclusive deal, you can save 15% on Square Off’s Kingdom Set or the extra souped-up Grand Kingdom Set. Just use promo code KINJADEALS15 at checkmate — I mean, checkout.

Screenshot: Amazon

Civilization VI is probably best enjoyed on a PC, or even a large iPad, but if the Switch is your gaming device of choice, you can grab its Civ port for $40 today, down from $60. Just place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today, Amazon decided to dump its toy box out and whatever fell out got a discount. But I’m not complaining, since we’re getting cheaper dinosaurs, a Megazord, sexy Deadpool, sexy beast 90's Chris Jericho and a dump truck all in the same sale.



Funko collectors have a few options here, including characters from IT, two kinds of Groot, and a golden Black Widow.

Just a heads up though, this is a Gold Box, which means these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So pick up your toys and head to the checkout.

Tech

Google Chromecast | $30 | Target

Seagate BarraCuda Internal Hard Drive 8TB | $150 | Amazon

Home

Lifestyle

Media

The Silver Music Box | $4 | Amazon

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Plus 12 Months Membership | $43 | eBay

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Many of you won’t bat an eye in spending $50+ on a good gaming mouse, but don’t neglect the mouse pad! This extra long model from Corsair is available for $15 today, about $5 to $15 less than usual.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330. Here’s what you’ll get:



a console, either neon blue/red or gray Joy-Cons

a game, pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

an Ematic Backpack

and some sweet pins, either in Mario or Mario Kart flavors.

If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on. Last month’s bundle cost $10 less, were exclusively Mario games (no Splatoon or Zelda) and didn’t give you the option on pins and had a small case instead of a backpack. So, overall, I think this is a much better bundle deal.

Photo: Amazon

Just this weekend, a GameStop employee told me that triple-A titles for the Switch like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate never, ever go on sale. Well, hell just froze over, because right now you can get this fan favorite for just $50, the best straight-up discount we’ve seen on this title.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 2-pack of Anker Soundcore Flare speakers is down to it’s lowest price ever at just $60 with exclusive promo code KINJAB3161 (and the $70 list price was actually a terrific deal on its own). They feature 360 degree audio, IP67 water resistance, and even a beat-driven ring of LED lights along the bottom, so you can really get the party going. Sounds like a great deal if you ask me.



Photo: Gizmodo

The Apple Watch Series 4 is kind of a marvel, at least compared to the Series 1 model currently on my own wrist, so I’m awfully tempted by this refurb sale on the larger, 44mm model, the best discount we’ve seen.



$330 is a $99 discount from the usual $429, and the deal is only available on one size, in two colors, with no cellular option available. But if you’ve been trying to stop yourself from buying one since you first saw it in the Apple Store (guilty), this deal might just be tempting enough for you.

If you like the idea of keeping your credit cards and phone attached at the hip, but don’t want to saddle your beautiful phone with a bulky case, this $7 CardNinja can attach right onto the back with easily-removable 3M adhesive. Once it’s attached, the elastic pouch allows it to store up to 8 cards, plus some cash, meaning you really can ditch your wallet.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a law of nature that whatever AV cable you need at any given time to set up a home theater, you inexplicably won’t have it. Unless, of course, you stock up on essentials from this AmazonBasics sale.



HDMI cables, speaker cables, subwoofer cables, and even a UPS power supply that can protect your equipment and even keep it running for a short time in a power outage are all 20% off. Fight the laws of nature, this is one battle you can win.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Time is a flat circle, and so is the most flattering light source known to man. Today, you can brighten up your day and your face with a Neewer Ring Light Kit, down to $80 on Amazon when you use promo code RLBTAPR19.



Ring lights are beloved by Instagram influencers and beauty vloggers alike for their downright mystical ability to neutralize splotches and blemishes resulting in a soft, flawless glow. It would make a great gift for the aspiring YouTuber in your life, or just use it to look awesome in your next selfie. (I’m speaking from personal experience here; I was once photographed using an acquaintance’s ring light, and the resulting image became my Twitter profile picture for the next two years.)

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and you can save $15 on yours today on Woot. It’s not the new model with 4K and HDR support, but for a bedroom TV, it’s probably all you need.



Photo: MassDrop

Meze Audio is following up on the success of its signature Meze 99 headphones with a brand new pair of cans, with the same solid sonics but for $100 less.



Made in partnership with MassDrop, the $200 Meze 99 Noir headphones are the perfect pair of headphones for the burgeoning audiophile. With impactful bass and solid mids, these pair of cans offer great sound quality for even the most discerning listeners.

For fans of the $300 Meze 99 headphones, little has changed here. Sure, the gold accents are gone, and the wood is a darker walnut, but otherwise, the design mostly remains essentially unchanged—and that’s mostly good thing. They’re still super light, the earpads, while a little small, are plush, and the springy-headband is unbelievably comfortable.

But the market has changed since the originals were released. Namely, Bluetooth, which this particular pair lacks, has gotten a lot better and more ubiquitous. Sure, the $200 price tag certainly makes this pair of cans more approachable, but there are some seriously great Bluetooth headphones at the same price. Heck, on a good day, you can get those Bose QC35 noise canceling headphones for just $50-$100 more. But if you primarily use your headphones at your desk, where plugging in a wire isn’t a huge issue, the appeal here should be obvious.

If you’re on a moderate budget, and are interested in an attractive pair of headphones with some serious cred, by all means, pick up the Meze 99 Noirs, which just went live for the first time on Massdrop. They’re surely some of the most beautifully designed, best-sounding wired headphones at this price range.

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code AKSLPLUS.



The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

Are you still sleeping on a mattress that you didn’t buy on the internet and get shipped to you in a box? You can fix that today with Amazon’s limited time Tuft & Needle sale.



The concept here is basically the same as any other bed-in-a-box company. The mattress is made of foam, and thus can be vacuum sealed into a relatively small shipping box. You can try it for up to 100 days, and if you decide it’s not for you, they’ll come pick it up from your house and refund all of your money. If you’re currently using an inner spring mattress though, I think you’re going to be very, very happy.

Tuft & Needle’s mattresses are pretty affordable at their regular MSRP, but Amazon’s taking about 20% off every size today, complete with Prime shipping and the aforementioned trial period. We’ve seen a few slightly cheaper one-day deals, but I wouldn’t lose sleep over that.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Claw

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $12 today (down from $22), the lowest price they’ve ever listed.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lids are basically the socks of the kitchen; always getting lost, leaving orphaned containers that can never be closed again. But what if your lids could stretch and conform to all of of your leftover containers, pots, pans, and even large sliced fruits? You’d never have to worry about losing that very specific lid ever again.



That’s exactly the promise of EcoLifeMate’s silicone stretch lids, now available in a 12-pack of various sizes for $16 with promo code 20OFFKINJA, beating their holiday pricing by a couple of bucks.

Whether in a car during a long road trip, or just at your desk at work, there is no greater luxury than a private mini fridge, just for y