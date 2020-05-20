Wednesday's Best Deals: Sennheiser Headphones, Wayfair Pillows, Kingdom Hearts, Anker Dual Dash Cam, and More

A set of Sennheiser 450BT headphones, a Wayfair sale on decorative pillows and blankets, a complete collection of Kingdom Hearts games, an Anker Roav dual dash cam, and a steep discount on NordVPN sound off Wednesday’s best deals.

Save 70% on 3 Years Image : NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most widely-acclaimed VPN services out there and has been downloaded en masse by our readers during past deals. The service lets you connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, with no logs kept of your actions.



Right now, the best deal is to spring for three years of service and save 70% off of the regular monthly price. You’ll have to spend $126 to do so, but at least then you won’t have to think about it again until 2023!

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/17/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 5/7/2020.

Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

Save $50 right now on Sennheiser’s HD 450BT Bluetooth wireless headphones. They offer active noise cancellation and a closed back design, complete with easy folding for portability. Sennheiser pegs the battery life at 30 hours, keeping you immersed in sound while traveling or simply lounging around home, with speedy recharging via USB-C.



HP Sprocket Select Photo Printer Image : Andrew Hayward

Print your smartphone snaps with ease with the HP Sprocket photo printer. Simply download the HP Sprocket app and then you can connect to this compact printer via Bluetooth to print sticky-backed photos that you can put anywhere. It’s $40 off the list price right now.



83% off Selfie Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If during quarantine you’ve found it difficult to keep the pictures on social media fresh you’re not alone. Using the same places or angles where you have space or good light has made things a bit dull. SideDeal is giving you the chance to boost your selfie game with this ten-piece set for just $19.



If you’re a bit of a solo photo taker this is a great set. I personally have bought a few of these individually and I wished I had seen something like this first. I can absolutely say the remote for the shutter is worth it alone. The tripod is also essential if you do a bit of OOTD (that’s outfit of the day) shooting. But get creative and play around with the three lenses too. You’re getting a wide-angle, fisheye, and macro zoom lens in this pack so plenty to shoot in pursuit of the perfect picture.

Garmin Instinct Graphic : Jordan McMahon

We’re all trying to find new ways to occupy our time that aren’t heartbreaking or mind-numbing. For some people, that might be crocheting, for others it’s picking up doodling or just catching up on that stack of books they’ve been meaning to check out. For others, it means trying new things outdoors. If you’re looking to venture into fitness tracking, and would rather have a dedicated tracker than something like an Apple Watch, you can get Garmin’s Instinct GPS watch for $250 at REI, saving you $50.



A tracker like this might seem like a gimmicky runner’s gadget, but it can do way more than just track your steps. You can set starting points, and the Instinct will navigate you back there once you’ve finished your hike or jog. It’ll also monitor your heart rate, activity, and stress levels, giving you plenty of metrics to measure how much progress you’ve made.

Sure, sometimes it seems like you’ve reached the end of Netflix’s good content, but there’s still plenty of great movies and TV shows to watch while we’re stuck indoors. Now’s a good time to get started on FX’s Mrs. America, or you could always give Middleditch and Schwartz a try if you need a good laugh. Right now, you can get a Roku Ultra HDR 4K for $80 at B&H Photo, saving you $20, which you could always use to rent Uncut Gems and watch it with the family this weekend.

Four Mini Table Top Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

You’ve bankrupted your last three Monopoly games, and you utterly embarassed yourself the last time you played truth-or-dare. Let’s try something different: SideDeal has four table top games for one low cost of $69.



You’ll get miniaturized versions of pool, foosball, skeeball, and air hockey. All that’s left to buy are shot glasses for the inevitable drinking games you’ll come up with. Add better health insurance while you’re at it. You know ... just in case you’re bad at those, too.

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $40 today. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:



Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Image : Andrew Hayward

Have you seen The Witcher on Netflix? Now you can experience that fantasy world on Switch with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.



Recently ported to Switch with all of the bonus content bundled in, The Witcher 3 is one of the most critically-acclaimed role-playing adventures of all time. It’s an enormous, open-world epic that you can surely sink months into, if you please. It’s $15 off right now.

Collection of Mana (Nintendo Switch) | $25 | Amazon

Ready to cut your teeth on another JRPG after reaching the credits in Final Fantasy VII Remake? Try three. Collection of Mana—which includes an English-translated Trials of Mana (Seiken Densetsu 3 in Japan), Final Fantasy Adventure, and Secret of Mana—is down to $25 on Amazon, 38% below the list price. Like a traditional Final Fantasy game infused with The Legend of Zelda, the Mana games are top down and feature a real-time action combat system.



You’ll complete puzzles, crawl through dungeons, learn spells, and acquaint yourself with townspeople who you can also murder. Then, if you’re so inclined, Trials of Mana was remade for Switch as well, complete with gorgeous 3D graphics and an upright third-person point of view. Depending on your party, certain plot events will differ, so choose wisely and enjoy more than 70 hours of purely fantastical bliss set to an ear worm OST you won’t be able to forget.

Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO Keyboard Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Back when I worked at [redacted], I was tasked with reviewing a previous version of the keyboard pictured here, the $160, metal-plated and mechanical Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO, designed to showcase the company’s impressive “Titan” switches and naturally concave keycaps. Fast forward two years and its successor, the Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO, is down to $120 on Amazon and well worth the price if you ask me.



The main difference between this and the model I reviewed appears to be the availability of Titan Red switches, as opposed to the Browns that were customary before. Both versions are included in this discount, so pick up the Reds if you prefer a linear keystroke or grab the Browns if you’re looking for tactility. Either way, there’s something here for you, and once we’re back to work, your coworkers will appreciate the continued silence.

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but thanks to CDKeys, you can add a whole year to your account for just $31. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/08/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 5/19/2020.

Sega Genesis Mini Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch is finally getting its first Paper Mario RPG July 17. Dubbed Paper Mario: The Origami King, you’ll play as Mario and his new pal Olivia in a classic search-and-rescue story for none other than—you guessed it—Princess Peach. Seriously, can someone get her some self defense lessons already?



Pre-order Paper Mario: The Origami King for $60 at Amazon, and you’ll be in line to receive it the day the game launches.

Don’t forget that if the price drops between now and release date, Amazon will automatically adjust your total for the discount. Plus, Amazon doesn’t charge until it ships, so you have enough time to rush through a couple more of your current games before you’ll need to trade them, especially since you won’t be able to put this one down.

Need to beat some people up? Beat down some enemies and practice proper social distancing standards with Soulcalibur VI! The fighting game is on sale on the PS4 for just $20 on Amazon, and better yet, the PS4 Season Pass if $15 (usually $25)! So, you can get the complete Soulcalibur experience for $35, and that’s a pretty nice price.



One of the premier “fighting people with weapons” series, Soulcalibur VI is a blast to play, but it’s probably most well-known for its extensive character creator. People have... uh, made some pretty interesting things in it:

If character creation isn’t your thing, though, this fighting game has two meaty story modes to work through—one of them long enough to more than justify the purchase price. And, of course, you can go online afterwards and probably get trashed by the competition! What? That’s just me? Well... it’s still fun.

25% off Office Furniture Image : Branch

This is a fact—those of us who are privileged to work from home will be doing so for the foreseeable future. Even once we start going back into the office, chances are you’ll only be going in a couple of days a week. That’s why, if you’re anything like me, you’ve been desperately looking for better WFH equipment without breaking the bank.



Enter Branch Furniture, the fast-growing startup offering premium office furniture for less. Their staple bestseller, the Branch Ergonomic Chair, equips you with comfort and quality while remaining on budget. You can buy it right now for 20% off at just $279, with free (and fast) shipping included! Their even more budget-friendly option, the Branch Task Chair, is down to $199 from $269 with free shipping. And, if you make a purchase and refer a friend, you’ll get a FREE stationery set from Baronfig, courtesy of Branch, which includes a sleek hardcover notebook and pen.

If those options don’t do it for you, you can also choose from an office desk that is $495, a supercharged standing desk for $815, a small filing cabinet for $155, and a modern Guest Chair for $395. Grab these before they’re gone!

Martha Stewart Pressure Cooker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Are you wanting a bit more versatility in your cooking options? Well, for a decent $60, you can get the Martha Stewart pressure cooker. It’s 8qts and has 14 preset programs so you can always ensure that your food is nice, tender, and ready to eat. Just think about the culinary possibilities! I’d grab one before it’s gone.



Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam DUALDC519 + clip coupon

If you want to keep track of all the goings-on in and around your car at all times, consider an Anker dual dash cam. It’s $90 with a promo code and a clipped coupon. It records in 1080p and automatically records your driving route, location, and speed so you’ll never get lost. Not to mention it has a parking mode, so it can be a sense of security 24 hours a day.



Even more impressive, this dash cam automatically records 10 seconds before a car crash, and 20 seconds after so you’ll have access to what really happened. No more “he said she said” over here. Grab this before it’s gone!

Decorative Pillow and Blanket Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There are even a few heated blankets leftover from last season but you never know if a cool summer night could hit and you need to fire one up. I do get curious about rediculous things on sale when these deals occur. My pick for this one is a gold leather pillow that’s was once $700 but you can have now for just $290. :Insert crying laughing emoji:

But there really are some beautiful pieces and greats discounts to easily breathe some new life into rooms we have been spending a lot more time in. I like this abstract lumbar one and the texture of this chevron pillow is super chic. Grab a few, save some money, and happy decorating.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler System Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Rachio uses a bundle of sensors to determine the best automatic watering schedules, including rain and wind detectors, saturation monitors, and more. It also takes into account your lawn type, plants, soil type, and how much sun your lawn gets on a daily basis. That means it’ll only water at the most optimal time without drowning your lawn, all of which should positively impact the water bill and eventually pay for itself.

Magnum Paint Sprayer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

All that rain, sleet, snow, and hail from the wintry months should have subsided by now. If your house’s attractiveness can’t survive another round, a new coat of paint may be in order, and Magnum’s paint sprayer makes it easy. At Home Depot, save $31 on the unit for $204 total, shipping included. It supports multiple different types of coating, has multiple spray speeds, and comes with everything you need to get started save for the paint itself.



Advertisement

Solar power is a great alternative to electricity as you well know and this water fountain takes full advantage. It floats and would be a nice touch to any place you put it in and around your home. Once $60 you can grab this with its variety of heads for just $29.



This is a nice addition to your backyard for a birdbath, pond, pool, or garden. It comes with three easily interchangeable heads to create a variety of water streams. Depending on where you are placing these the water flow can be a light shower to a more forceful jet of h2o. The highly efficient panels powered by sunshine mean no fuss with batteries. This also means it will run as long as it’s shining out.

When the lights go out, who’s there to save you? Jackery, apparently. With its Explorer 160 backup station down 15% on Amazon, you can worry about power outages no longer and get back to worrying about the economy instead. Since many of us are working from home now, power outages can take a significant toll on our livelihoods. Worse yet, they can keep us from the distractions that make leisure time bearable in a time devoid of physical escapes.



On that note, while the $93 Jackery portable power station may not be the difference between life and death, it will spare you preventable agony, which is just as important when you think about it. This 46,400mAh rig fuels phones, tablets, laptops, and yes, your Nintendo Switch with ease. Plus you can pair it with the portable and foldable SolarSaga 60W panel for the ultimate eco-friendly supercharge. Snap ‘em up together for $273.

Up to 65% off Patio Furniture Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With Memorial Day fast on the way, it can’t hurt to revamp your patio. Summer cookouts and lounging in sunlight are some of the best things about the hotter months. I’m very lucky to have a backyard and even if it’s just me and my dog I want comfortable while catching a few rays. For the next six days, Wayfair is offering up to 65% off their patio furniture.



A good umbrella is crucial. We like the sun but we don’t like sunburns. This one even has LED bulbs to light up a cool night. Enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in an Adirondack chair is the height of summertime luxury. A cute bar cart to roll said beverages out on adds a touch of class. And of course, a hammock chair is the only way to tackle your “to read” pile. There are over 300 pieces in this sale so there’s plenty to choose from to spruce your space.

Free shipping on orders over $35. This sale ends May 24.

Today, you can get yourself two Ring Spotlight cameras for $338 ($110 off), with a free Amazon Echo Dot thrown in for good measure. If you don’t have so much home to cover, you can get similar savings on a single-unit combo for $170 ($80 off). Being that they’re the battery-operated models, these things are pretty easy to install, and with the Echo Dot, you can talk to your visitors and bark at trespassers by calling on Alexa.



If your dependent on coffee to rev the morning engine you’re not alone. I’m pretty tied to my coffee maker as I start my day quite early but even enjoy a good cuppa at night. SideDeal is giving you 39% off West Blend’s espresso and coffee maker. That’s a $41 discount!



This machine uses ground coffee which is so convenient and makes the process of hot java a lot smoother. Cappuccinos, lattes, espresso are all options with this quality percolator. It’s easy to operate and so you’ll pick up how to control the water and steam pressure like the best baristas at your local coffee shop. It’s a sleek and small size so it won’t take up much space if your kitchen has limited real estate as well.

Advertisement

Parenthood is sweet, but not knowing what your newborn is doing (they’re probably sleeping) while you’re in another part of the house is anxiety-inducing. With the Eufy SpaceView baby monitor for $110, which is 30% off its original list price of $160, you can keep an eye on your baby without marching up and down the stairs or hallway every time you think you hear a peep. You get automatic alerts if your baby is crying, so you’ll really, REALLY know if something is wrong. It also has a 1000ft range so you can watch your little creation anywhere in your home! Grab it before it is gone.

Magic Chef 5.6qt XL Air Fryer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Despite all the foretelling by The Jetsons that technological progression would culminate with flying cars and teleportation devices, it’s the air fryer that has the world going nuts. If you haven’t already jumped aboard the for the revolution, you can do so now for $59 at SideDeal, where you can get a Magic Chef 5.6qt air fryer with enough room to feed the whole family.

Epicurious 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Are you trying to be a budding chef? Do you have plans to start a YouTube channel, or are you just looking for some quality pots and pans? Well, look no further than the Epicurious 11-piece cookware set. It’s made of stainless steel, non-stick, and is dishwasher safe. The $152 set also has cool-touch handles so you won’t have to worry about burning your hands while making a roux or taking your browned chicken out of the oven. You’ll get one stockpot, two saucepans, one frying pan, one saute pan, and four lids. Grab this before it’s gone!



If you’re on the move and typically have a lot of gear to tote, you’ll want a good backpack, and Peak Design is one of the best for the jobs. The company specializes in roomy interiors to fit all your gadgets, from laptops to big, full frame DSLRs (and a gang of lenses, too). It’s normally going for $260, but you can grab one from either Amazon or B&H Photo for $182 today.



The Everyday Backpack has all sorts of zippered pockets, sleeves, and separators to keep everything nice and neat. It’s also weatherproof, expandable, and convertible between several carrying styles. It’s a lot to pay for a backpack, but judging by the reviews, it makes techie life much easier to manage.

40% Sitewide Sale 40Friend Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you are familiar with Alternative Apparel you know that they put eco-practices first. Their designs are classic and comfortable. And they strive for sustainability. From now until May 25 take 40% off your entire order with code 40FRIEND. This includes items in the sale section.



One of their top sellers is the baseball tees and there are a few in the sale section you can get for just $15. I’m not sure why but I think this jumpsuit is super cute and you can grab it for 50% off the original price. Lots of bags, sunglasses, and jewelry are in this deal too. The company is also running a two for one sale on select hoodies and tees. But there are plenty of styles and accessories in both the men’s and women’s sections to pick from.

Free shipping on orders over $65. Discounts run until May 25.

Choose What You Pay Photo : Everlane

Advertisement

Is this genius or madness? Today only Everlane is giving you the opportunity to choose what you can pay. Actually this is genius. Your savings will be anywhere from 20% - 50% off. The sale will continue while supplies last.



What is actually going on at Everlane is this: Periodically they pick from a limited selection of overstock and let you dictate the price. It’s not any amount though, it’s tiered in three choices and you just pick the one you want. The most coveted items in this event are the trainers, the boss bag, and the denim jacket. There are about 150 items in each section for men and women.

They are also donating all the profits they make from their 100% Human line to Feeding America, so if you can a tee or a tank and help too.

Free shipping on all orders.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 5/13/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 5/19/2020.

60% off Apparel Sitewide MD60 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

For the next seven days, take 60% off any purchase at JACHSNY when using promo code MD60. There are no limits, and you’re free to return anything that doesn’t fit quite right. You’ll primarily find men’s clothing here, but JACHSNY has also soft launched PAINTER, a women’s line featuring the most stylish smock tops you’ve ever seen.



25% off Sitewide and Free Mascara Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It Cosmetics is known for creating quality products to aid in anti-aging and having some of the best foundations in the industries. For the rest of May, they are gifting you the 25% off to try some of their top-rated products and free mascara.



I’ve used their foundation on and off over the years and for the value, it’s a great option. Most of the products in this collection are $29 with a discount which is an awesome value for the quality. I really like the CC+ cream because it has a 50 SPF blended into it. Their moisturizers are also highly rated and cover a variety of needs depending on skin type. And when you spend $60 you’ll receive a free Lash Blowout Mascara. No codes needed all promos are applied to cart.

Free shipping on all orders until June 30.

40% off Select Styles Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Luxury shoe designer Stuart Weitzman famously said, “I design shoes to make women happy.” And filling his collection with a variety that checks both form or function he has done that. Now yes, these are a bit on the expensive side so when a deal like 40% off comes around you take notice. From now until June 7 you can take advantage of that sale.



There’s plenty of strappy sandals, snazzy sneakers, and flattering flats. A handful of purses and boots from the winter collection remain if you’re feeling like you want to prep for next season. The classic Gabby flat is a best seller and super versatile. If you have the urge to splurge the Analeigh sandal would be a great addition to a warmer weather wardrobe.

Free shipping on all orders.

30% off Select Masks MASK30 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I am a huge fan of Tony Moly, their masks are absolutely tops in this realm. The Peaches and Roses set have six items for $10 less with the code. Snow Fox is a company right on the heels of them and has been growing in popularity. Their Arctic Breeze set is a great purchase to grab before summer as it helps cool and calms the skin after a sunburn. Dr. Hauschka’s products have been in rotation for me for years and this firming mask is excellent if you have a few lines you want to have magically disappear for a few hours.

Sale ends tomorrow and there’s free shipping on all orders over $49.

Rosetta Stone Lifetime License Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

This article was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/23/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/20/2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just because you’re not at work doesn’t mean your “colleagues”—AKA, your family—won’t eat that leftover meatloaf you were saving for lunch. In fact, a study that was completely made up on the spot by yours truly, but backed up by years of personal experience, suggests family is ten times more likely to fridge-swipe than a stranger. Keep yours where you work, and put all your edible valuables where only you can reach them. Daewoo is letting you do it with this Retro Red 4.4 cubic feet mini fridge, which is $301 following a 25% discount.



Daewoo has other colors of this roomy unit on sale for a slightly-more-exciting $300, including White, City Blue, and Cream Beige. There’s also Mint for $350, 15% off.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/13/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 5/19/2020.

Le Creuset Signature 10.25-Inch Iron Handle Skillet Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Cast-iron skillets are like, the most versatile things ever. You can cook something on the stove and throw the skillet in the oven afterwards, and with proper care, the thing will last years. A cast-iron skillet is an investment, so while they can be a little expensive, they’re worth it. But if you need one, you’re in luck today, as Bed Bath & Beyond has some high-quality skillets for just $100.



Since this order’s above $39, you’ll get free shipping with your skillet, too. Which is nice, considering everything. You might want to pick one up fast, though, as the blue colored skillet is already sold out. Who knows how long the red and black ones will last?

Up to 40% Select Styles Photo : Hunter

Hunter boots are staples in a lot of closets. I had a pair from my time in London and I wore them until they actually came apart, like the heal cracks and they fell off of me. I literally loved them to death. They were a gift so when it came time for a new pair I did not love the price. But I remember I did have them for years so they really were an investment piece. Starting today Hunter has a 40% discount on select styles for men, women, and kids.



There’s a nice variety of their classic rainboot and a few snow boots left over from winter. Tees, sweatshirts, and bags are also in this sale. I’m eyeing these tall boots that are $30 less in this deal. The original short boot is 50% off as well. If you want to be prepared for summer thunderstorms this is a sale for you.

Free shipping on all orders.

REI Co-op Ruckpack Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Spending an hour or two outdoors isn’t just good for your health, it can help give you some peace of mind and an escape from quarantine. You could just go for a quick run, but if you’re really itching to see the great outdoors, consider taking a (socially distanced) day trip. With enough water and a tasty meal, a little trip can lead to a pleasant picnic and a nice view. You’ll need a good backpack to safely lug everything around in, though. Luckily, you can grab REI Co-op’s Ruckpack 18 pack, which typically retails for $65, for just $39 today.



There’s slots for your water bottles, or a hydration pack if you’re so inclined, compression straps to keep the bag in place, and even a laptop compartment if you’re looking to get some work done away from all the noise.

European Cordless Steamer Mop Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

What’s cool about this cordless mop is that you don’t need any chemicals or detergents so you don’t need to worry about extra safety for kids and/or pets. The steam kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria wherever you use it. It’s lightweight and easy to move especially if you live in an upstairs/downstairs situation. And best of all the charging station re-sanitizes the cleaning cloth for you. No additional messes.

Advertisement

If we’ve learned one thing from quarantine, it’s that our urges don’t stop even though a pandemic is currently going on. Luckily for you, I have a solution. For a low $49, you bae can get your hands on a couples’ sex toy bundle that includes a g-spot vibe and a masturbation sleeve for anyone with a penis, as well as sex tarot cards and a power bank to keep everything charged up and ready to go (and get off). Grab this deal and climax again and again!

Advertisement

Their lotion is absolutely something I covet. But the soap is equally amazing. The black peppercorn body wash is one of Lookfantatitic’s top-selling items. Molton Brown has been creating quality products for 49 years so whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed.

Free shipping on all orders over $30.

Shiatsu Neck and Lumbar Massager Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Popping pills to numb the pain shouldn’t always be your first and only resort. Sometimes, a good heat massage is all you need, and with a $29 Vivaspa shiatsu massager at MorningSave,there’s no reason not to keep this helpmate on standby. Although it’s advertised as being perfect for the neck and lumbar, you could technically use this on any of your aching muscles. With two heated kneading nodes working out all the kinks, you can afford to put off a couple of those expensive spa days.



Ninja Mega Kitchen System Image : Andrew Hayward

If the aforementioned blender alone won’t do the trick, then consider the Ninja Mega Kitchen System instead. As you can see above, this bundle comes with a lot more kitchen gadgets that could come in handy.



Not only do you get more power from this 1500W system, but it also comes with a 64oz food processing bowl for chopping up food and even mixing together dough. It also has a pair of 16oz Nutri Ninja cups with lids, perfect for smoothies. All told, this beastly bundle is $40 off right now.