Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Eneloop batteries, a SanDisk sale, and the Philips OneBlade lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch or USB-C-powered laptop, a USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is a must. Anker just came out with a brand new one, and you can save $26 today with promo code POWERPD6.

First, the basics. It’s 19,000mAh, includes two PowerIQ USB charging ports, and a 27W USB-C port that can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, or a MacBook Pro a bit slower. And unlike most of Anker’s competitors’ batteries, it also includes a 30W USB-C PD wall charger in the box that can recharge the battery in 3.5 hours, and double as an extra wall charger for your other gadgets.

That’s all well and good, but the PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid has one more trick up its sleeve, one we haven’t seen on any other battery pack: It doubles as a USB data transfer hub. Just switch it into hub mode, and those USB-A charging ports become data ports that can transfer data between your PC and any connected USB hard drives and flash drives. That makes it the most comically large USB-C dongle in the world, but even so, that’s a handy skill, and means you’ll have one less thing to pack when you travel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as having too much storage, so stock up on hard drives, flash drives, and SD cards of all types from today’s SanDisk Gold Box.



Just as a warning, I’d skip the 64GB Nintendo-branded microSD card, as it costs almost as much as 128GB cards these days. The Extreme microSD cards are faster than most with 160 MB/s read speeds, and while that could come in handy for 4K videography and the like, it won’t make much of a difference for your Nintendo Switch load times.

Elsewhere in the sale, you’ll find solid deals on external hard drives (including a 6TB G-Drive), SSDs, flash drives, and more. A few favorites are listed below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock! We’ve seen this deal a couple of times over the last few weeks, and it always sells out within hours.

$48 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $70 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $48 is an unbelievable deal.

You’ve probably heard a lot about mechanical keyboards in the past few years, and one of the best models on the market is on sale right now.



Most mechanical keyboards are marketed towards gamers, but Das Keyboards are a typist’s dream. Their newest, the Das Keyboard 4, is down to $145 right now with Windows keycaps, or $149 with Mac keycaps, about $24 and $20 less then usual, respectively.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $16 right now, a couple bucks less than usual, and within a few cents of the best price we’ve seen all year.



At $80, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not?

A monitor shelf can raise your display to a more ergonomic height, and give you back some valuable desk space in the process. This one’s nothing fancy, but you can adjust its height, and it’s only $14 today with promo code 9N4RMQ5Y.

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $5, with promo code OE3N9LSH. That should work on any color and size, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your office parking garage on a Friday evening.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $16 (with promo code BGREXLF6), but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Range extenders aren’t a cure-all for networking issues, but if there’s one corner of your home that just can’t get a good signal from your router, they can be the right tool for the job. This entry-level 802.11n model from TP-Link is just $18 today, if you want to give it a try.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now.



RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $20 today with promo code KINJA887.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included. It’s normally priced at $30; today’s $22 list price itself is an aberration, but still, don’t forget the code!

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

High-quality cookware sets will set you back a pretty penny, but this copper Cuisinart one has a lot to offer at a good price. Available today on Amazon for $199, it’s $100 cheaper than what it goes for elsewhere.

This 8-piecer includes all the pot and pan fundamentals: a saucepan, a saute pan, a stock pot and two skillets. And while the interiors are stainless steal, the copper exterior does more than just look sharp on your stovetop — the material eliminates hotspots, while the Tri-Ply construction allows for optimal temperature control.

You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging scale is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip. All it has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Big Joe “bean bag” is big enough to share, and it’s never been cheaper than it is right now. It probably won’t end up in your living room anytime soon, but it’s a killer addition to a game room/basement/man cave. And in terms of comfort and noise, forget what you think you know about bean bags: this one’s filled with soft and silent shredded memory foam.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Heading out of town and want to deter thieves, or just want to wake up to a well-lit house? This programmable light switch turns any built-in light into a smart light for $26, the best price of the year.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Looking to get some trendy mid-century modern look without spending a fortune? Amazon is looking out for you by discounting a ton of their Rivet and Stone and Beam furniture, for a limited time.



Note: There are actually two sale links with two different groups of products. Why? I couldn’t tell you, but be sure to check out both: Link 1 | Link 2

Over 70 products are included in this sale (between the two links), ranging from mirrors and lamps all the way to a full sized couch.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know that person that always has a knife handy when something needs cutting? That person is respected by all. And that person could be you with this Ka-Bar folding knife, now marked down to an all-time low $33, for Prime members only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a 20% coupon on this 82-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $13 when you combine it with Subscribe & Save, or about $.15 per load.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.



A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy ((Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Photo: Amazon

The Philips OneBlade is easily our top-selling shaving product ever, partially thanks to two I bought for myself, and whether you’re new to the OneBlade ecosystem, or just want to upgrade, the OneBlade Pro is cheaper than ever today.

Compared to the original OneBlade, which included three separate length combs, the Pro upgrades to a single comb with 14 different length settings, which justifies the price premium on its own, if you ask me. It also upgrades the battery to longer-lasting and faster-charging ithium-ion, and displays the remaining battery percentage on a screen.

If you already own a OneBlade, here’s my advice. Move your current OneBlade into a toiletry bag for traveling so you never forget it on a trip, and then buy this to use at home. $60 is a full $20 less than usual, and an absolute steal.

Image: Zach Custer ((Eddie Bauer)

Well this is about the easiest sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off just about everything (with promo code SPECIAL) during the company’s Friends & Family sale, and they’re doing it right as the weather’s turning cold. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells, it’s all* 50% off.

Note: Excludes sleeping bags, tents, and non Eddie Bauer-brand products.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you wore out the treads of your running shoes when the weather was warmer, you can slip on a new pair today from Adidas for 30% off with promo code RUNNING. That code should work on over 60 pairs listed on this page, including both serious running shoes as well as shoes that look more like casual sneakers.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s the best time of year to go outside, and with REI Outlet’s 25% off sale, it’s a great time to update your fall hiking wardrobe. The sale is limited to five brands, but they’re good ones: Merrell, Columbia, prAna, Black Diamond & Dakine. All told, there are over 700 discounts available, so dive in. These sales end tomorrow.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 3,500 running watts (4,000 surge), this Sportsman generator could damn near power your entire house, or the most high-tech tailgate party on the planet, and it can be yours for $239 today from Walmart, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see a generator this powerful.



Onboard, you get four 120V outlets, plus an RV outlet if you want to power your camper.

As they say, when it rains, it pours. That sentiment can also be applied to Alice + Whittles rain boots: When they go on sale, they really go on sale. The “Classic Olive + Black” and “Minimalist Navy” iterations of their quintessential, functional-yet-chic ankle boots are available right now for just $65 plus free shipping — that’s 59% off their original price of $160 — through October 26. Now, don’t rain on your own parade; get these limited edition pairs ASAP, or risk being hung out to dry.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you think adding yet another brush to your grooming routine is superfluous, think again. While a hair brush might transform your mane into a lustrous cascade of flowing locks, this dry brush will do the same — but to your entire body. On sale for just $6 over at Amazon, this fine specimen’s natural bristles will exfoliate your skin into its glowiest possible state by improving circulation and sloughing off those pesky dead skin cells. Plus, the polished wood and neutral linen strap will look good in your bathroom. Now that’s luxury.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of new styles in from Nordstrom proper, and it’s all up to 60% off over 5,000 styles, for a limited time. As always, use the sidebar to sort through the deluge by type of clothing, and you can also browse the available brands from a dropdown on top.



A bunch of stuff in here starts under $20, so go get your fall wardrobe in order on the cheap.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, during this extended trial offer for Prime members.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for free, rather than the typical one-month trial. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, plus two free Audible originals of your choice. Plus, every book you choose is yours to keep, even if you cancel. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Note: After the three month trial ends, you’ll automatically be charged $15 per month, so be sure to cancel if you don’t like it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Back in 2009, The AV Club named a 2005 episode of HBO’s Rome one of the best TV episodes of the decade. If you missed it the first time or need a refresher after these 12 years, you can get this complete series Blu-ray box set for just $25, which is the best price we’ve ever seen.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Expanse was io9's favorite TV show of 2016, and the book that inspired the first season is just $3 on Kindle right now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.

$9 is less than you’d spend on a lot of basic, standard sized mouse pads. But today, that gets you a massive 2.5' x 1' model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. So luxurious! Just be sure to use promo code FJ26JS93 at checkout to get the deal.

Screenshot: Amazon

Final Fantasy XV is one of the top-selling video games in Kinja Deals history, and you can get the Royal Edition, which includes all of the season pass content, for an all-time low $25 right now on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve been struggling to get your hands on a spare NES Classic controller, Amazon has them in stock for $10. We’ve seen it recently listed as an add-on item, but right now, it’s just a standard Prime-eligible item.

Still don’t have an NES Classic? Walmart has them in stock for $60.

God of War is pretty spectacular, and if you still haven’t grabbed a copy for your PS4, Amazon’s marked the game down to $40. It’s temporarily out of stock, but you should be able to order it, and get it shipped once Amazon has more copies. So what are you still doing here?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’ll never get a Victory Royale, but I might just win at Fortnite Monopoly, now on sale for $16. This isn’t just a skin over standard Monopoly rules; it’s a totally new game:

First choose a character: pick from 27 awesome outfits. Then, it’s time to battle. The action die lets players pick up health packs, build walls, and damage their opponents. Every time a player passes go they unleash the Storm; avoid it or lose HP. Like in the Fortnite video game, the last player standing wins!

Just remember that if you want to emote, you’ll have to learn the dance moves yourself.

If Mario Kart is more your speed, its Monopoly adaptation is also on sale for $14. It changes the game with boost pads, banana peels, and gold coins, but it doesn’t include a blue shell mechanic, which may or may not be a good thing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



This debuted late last year for $100, and $71 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station this week, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

