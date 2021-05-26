Wednesday's Best Deals: Babbel Lifetime Subscription, MacBook Air, Surface Headphones, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Eufy RoboVac 11S MAX, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

Babbel Lifetime Subscription Image : Stack Social

With vaccines ramping up and everyone getting in line to receive their jab, travel will absolutely be on everyone’s minds. Wouldn’t you like to brush up on a foreign language before you jet off to Paris, Barcelona, or the famous Red Light District of Amsterdam? Luckily for you, Stack Social is running a major deal right now and guaranteeing 64% off their lifetime subscription to Babbel, bringing the price down to $179.

If you don’t know what Babbel is, it’s a language learning app that breaks down classes into bits and pieces so you can retain Spanish, Portuguese, French, or whatever language you’re interested in on the go! I’ve personally tested it out, and one of the perks of Babbel opposed to their competitor, Duo Lingo, is that you’ll be able to talk with a group of other language students! And everyone knows the best way to retain a language is to speak it semi-regularly. With an original list price of $499, you’re honestly saving on so much in order to learn something that can benefit you for the rest of your life. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

Microsoft Surface Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

Did you know that Microsoft makes headphones? The Surface Headphones are surprisingly distinctive-looking too, with a unique flourish to the headband, plus they’re Bluetooth wireless cans with up to 15 hours of battery life, the built-in Cortana voice assistant, and active noise canceling smarts.



Woot is currently offering them for $80 new, which is down massively from the $250 original list price, and $66 less than you’ll find them at Amazon right now. But since Amazon owns Woot, Amazon Prime members get free shipping on these. This deal is only good through today, unless they sell out sooner!

Advertisement

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, although the savings more commonly come with the higher-capacity model. This time, however, you can save a strong $99 off the 256GB base model, which is currently $900, and an even better $149 off the 512GB edition at $1,100. You’ll see the full savings at checkout for both.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Advertisement

Anker Wireless Charger Stand ANKERB95 Image : Sheilah Villari

We are huge fans of Anker. If you’ve read any of our reviews before, you know they’ve really come through. And you guessed it, their Wireless Charger Stand is another product we love. It’s 19% and just the accessory you were missing. Just use the code ANKERB95 checkout. This deal will run until June 5.

You can charge your phone and Apple watch simultaneously with this stand, which is incredibly efficient and convenient. A variety of phones are compatible, well, pretty much all of them. The Apple Watch 1-6 and Apple Watch SE should be just fine to power up too. It’s been tried and tested for safety, so you don’t need to worry about any short circuits or overheating. Obviously, it also works as just a stand for hands-free calls, FaceTime, or even to watch your favorite YouTube show. The best thing is if you are like me and have a very sturdy case on your phone, this stand is powerful enough to charge right through it. That means no fumbling to get it on and off. However, magnetic and metallic objects will be a barrier to charging. In this pack, you’ll get a USB-A to USB-C cable, a quick charge wall adapter, a manual, and an 18-month warranty.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking to make the jump from another platform, or just upgrade your aging gadget, now’s not a bad time to grab a new smartphone. Between Apple’s relatively-new iPhone 12 lineup and Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re eager to grab one of Samsung’s new phones, they’re all on sale over at Amazon right now. The Galaxy S21, which typically retails for $800 for the 128GB base model, is $100 off at $700 right now. It features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 256GB version is currently $740, which is $110 off its list price.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy S21+ is down from $1,000 to $800 for the 128GB model. That phone features a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. Double the storage with the 256GB edition for $850, also $200 off the list price.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Advertisement

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of NECTIUM AA batteries for just $15 when you use promo code XGP68XPZ, or a 48-pack of AAA batteries for $13 with the same code.

Don’t need as many batteries? Snag an 8-pack of AA batteries or an 8-pack of AAA batteries for just over $4 when you use promo code XGP68XPZ. No matter which pack you choose, you’ll save 40% off the list price with this code.

Advertisement

RAVPower 40W USB-C PD Charger KJ8BKP3T Image : Andrew Hayward

Need a new charger? Whether you’re juicing up an iPhone, an Android phone, an iPad Pro, or even a Nintendo Switch, this RAVPower 40W USB-C Power Delivery charger can charge up to two of them at a time. You can grab one for just $16 by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code KJ8BKP3T at checkout. It can handle up to 30W per single port for charging a MacBook Air or iPad Pro, for example, or split it evenly 20W per port for smartphones.

Edifier TWS NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Edifier has some of the most beautiful packaging I’ve ever seen, which carries over into the products. The new NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are 10% off for their debut and feature a few things I wish others on the market had.

First off, they connect as soon as you open the case and disconnect once they go back in. Perfection. My biggest grip with so many of these is they don’t always disconnect when you’re finished using them. These are built with an infrared sensor that knows when they are in your ear or out and will pause your audio. This was incredibly helpful when I ordered my coffee, and I could pop them out and not worry about losing my spot in my audiobook. That being said, there is a panoramic 3D listening feature that makes podcasts and audiobooks wild to listen to. I turned it on by accident and honestly now kind of love it. It’s an immersive experience for sure, and I’m excited to try it with my favorite ASMR YouTuber’s videos. The noise cancellation is pretty good but not so alarming I couldn’t hear traffic or my surroundings while walking around. The ANC works even without songs playing, FYI. Calls came in easy and were clear in both directions. There is a bit of a learning curve with switching between the sound modes, but it really makes a world of difference when you find the right one. They are dustproof, waterproof, and run up to thirty-two hours with a full charge and the case. The NB2 Pros are stunning in ivory but look equally chic in black.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. After about half a year on the market, we’re starting to see significant discounts roll in on the entry-level models.



Luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on a new Apple Watch and don’t mind a bright red smartwatch, now’s the time to strike. Right now, Amazon has the 40mm Product(RED) model of the base Apple Watch Series 6 for just $329, a savings of $170 off the list price, while the larger 44mm edition is $375 (that’s $54 off).

PlayStation Game Sale Image : Joseph Tilleli

Advertisement

If you’re like me, you still do not have a PS5 yet—but boy-howdy have you tried. Maybe you even got as far as adding one to cart only for the site to crash when you tried checking out. Buying from a scalper for hundreds over MSRP is looking more and more enticing. And yet we will not budge. We will remain strong. We hear at Kinja Deals are about spending LESS money, not more money. That’s why we’ll buy all these PS5 games, saving money on each, so we can look at the cool boxes... That’s all we can do at the moment.

Advertisement

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Sony

Look, we all saw it coming. The Last of Us Part II won game of the year at last year’s Game Awards. Not only that, Naughty Dog’s game cleaned house entirely, picking up seven awards. No other game won more than two awards. The previous year’s biggest winner, Disco Elysium, only pulled in four. It was a straight up sweep. Despite the predictability of the win, it won’t stop the old discourse machine, which booted up in seconds. YouTube hacks cried “rigged” at the idea of the best reviewed game of the year winning awards at (who would have thunk?). The more academic wing of gaming fairly revived criticism about the crunch culture that led to the game’s creation. There’s a lot to process. For those who simply want to play the game and see if it lives up to the sweep, you can grab it for $30 over at Walmart and upgrade it to PS5 for free.

$50 PSN Gift Card DAYSOF50PROMO Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard year! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for $43 at Eneba when you use the code DAYSOF50PROMO at checkout. While that won’t buy you a brand new full retail AAA game, $50 can go a very long way. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

Advertisement

Wow! The iconic duo in toy form at last! Halo is one of the most influential video game protagonists and has been since he came to the scene nearly 20 years ago. Though we all know he’d never have been able to take on all the bad aliens without the help of his best friend, Bruce. Each hero comes equipped with their iconic weapons. Halo has his one of a kind paintball gun while Bruce casts spells with his magic wand. Both figures are fully articulated for maximum playability and posing possibility. You will be able to recreate the famous moment from the second game when Halo gets down on one knee, but Bruce refuses his proposal—asserting that while he cares about Halo, he likes what they have as friends.

Advertisement

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $30 on all consoles, which is about as low as we’ve seen it go since launch. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Metro Exodus Complete Edition (Xbox Series X) | $40 | Best Buy GameStop

Metro Exodus Complete Edition (PS5) | $40 | GameStop Image : Deep Silver

Advertisement

Metro Exodus is a thrilling first person shooter that mixes linear gameplay with open world elements. These mini open world segments standout as some of the best parts of the game. Metro Exodus’ diegetic approach to many of the mechanics of the game such as your map being a physical object you must hold in front of your face and a quest marker being a compass on your wrist keep you immersed fully in the experience. Scavenging this post-apocalyptic wasteland now looks even better with Ray Tracing at 60 FPS. The game also includes both story expansions—The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story. If you missed out last generation, we implore you to give Metro Exodus Complete Edition a shot now that it’s getting the full next gen upgrade further immersing you in this beautiful hostile world.

AC Adapter for Nintendo Switch Image : Joseph Tilleli

Advertisement

Oh how we’ve missed the night life. Staying up late under the stars, twenty stories above the rest of the world, racing down Mount Wario with our buds... Since the lockdown, we’ve had to make due with Nintendo Online—but not anymore! We can go back to taking our Switches on the go with us, but nothing is worse than a dead battery. And who wants to dismantle their dock every time they need the charger when leaving the house? Do yourself a favor and pick up this AC Adapter for Nintendo Switch. Your dock can now stay in one piece and you can ensure you have a full charge when you take a break from the b-ball court to play some NBA2K21.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition (XBO) Image : CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been one of the messiest in recent memory. While some are enjoying CD Projekt Red’s ambitious open world game, others are experiencing a wave of bugs and graphical errors that make immersion next to impossible. The last-gen editions of the game are in especially bad shape, leaving fans to wonder if the studio actively tried to hide the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions ahead of release. The situation is so bad that Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation store entirely, leaving CDPR scrambling for fixes. Oh, and there’s that whole cyberattack drama as well. Even with the game’s recent Patch 1.2, there are still more issues to solve, including some newly introduced ones.

All that said, it’s not really a great time to buy Cyberpunk 2077 if you’re a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One owner. Hell, I played on PC and it still felt like it wasn’t quite ready. So here’s a something to do while you wait for the next big patch: get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for $10 on Xbox One instead. Just add it to your cart at the Microsoft store. For those who have yet to play it, it’s a much better introduction to CD Projekt Red and its ability to craft sprawling open world adventures. If you like it, come back to Cyberpunk later this year when the game’s next big patch launches. Or maybe wait until the Complete Edition inevitably drops in a few years.

Advertisement

Rock Candy Wired Controller (Nintendo Switch) Image : Joseph Tilleli

Nintendo Switch might have some the best modern local multiplayer experiences available today. Many first party titles like Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, and Mario Tennis Aces just sing when sitting on the couch with friends. Though the sideways joycon, while convenient, leave much to be desired and it’s not exactly feasible to go out and grab a $70 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for everyone. That’s where the Rock Candy Mini Ergonomic Wired Controller comes in. At only $15, this is such an easy investment to ensure your friends have a good time playing games over at your place with a controller that fits their hands a little bit better.

Streets of Rage 4 (Nintendo Switch) Graphic : Joseph Tilleli

Advertisement

Wow! As a keychain collector for many years, deals like this come far and few. My collection tends to be in the lower tier, spending only a few bucks on a keychain. This one may be a bit pricier, but what’s cool is it comes with the entire game Streets of Rage 4 for Nintendo Switch. This hand drawn retro beat’ em up’s slick style is a pretty neat adaptation of the keychain. I can’t wait to explore the expansive lore behind this thing I carry on my car fob.

Little Buddy Animal Crossing Tom Nook Plush Graphic : Joseph Tilleli

My student debt, medical debt, and mortgage have piled up to insurmountable levels that I will be be paying off for years to come. Why not add $13 more onto the pile so I can have the satisfaction of choking the life out of the physical personification of that debt in the form of this Little Buddy Animal Crossing Tom Nook Plush. Smashing his dumb face between the door and doorframe a few times before wrapping my hands around his small stitched neck tightly until his bottom half falls down and the stuffing pours out will give me the momentary relief I very much need as I slowly chip away at a lifetime debt. $13 more will just be a well worth drop in the bucket for that.

Advertisement

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can grab Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on PC for $40 at Eneba (you’ll get a digital code for the PC version). Just use the promo code MASSEFFECTLEG at checkout and you’ll get that sweet $20 discount.

Kingdom Hearts III ( PS4 Xbox Screenshot : Square Enix

If you’ve somehow managed to keep track of Kingdom Hearts’ story over the years—or even if you haven’t, and just want to enjoy a bizarre mashup of Disney and Square Enix IP—Kingdom Hearts III is down to an all-time low $10 on PS4 and Xbox One today.

Advertisement

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months PSPLUSMAYEND Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $35 after service fees from Eneba by using the code PSPLUSMAYEND at checkout. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission 1 Year of PS Plus Buy for $35 at Eneba Use the promo code PSPLUSMAYEND

Salt Quick-Dry 6-Piece Towel Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy, do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 66% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing.

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are a cotton mix and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in four different shades, depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Each is a single ply and features a twist yarn design making it very absorbent. They’re available in castlerock, iris, peach, or ivy green.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

Advertisement

Bella Pro Series 2qt Touchscreen Air Fryer Image : Bella

Air frying is one of the latest hit kitchen trends, as these handy devices can crisp up your meats and veggies without the excessive grease and fat of traditional frying. We’ve featured a fair number of air fryers here at Kinja Deals over the past several months, but this might be the cheapest one yet.



Right now, Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series touchscreen air fryer for just $20, marked down from $50. Granted, it’s a small one: the 2qt capacity means it won’t handle a huge meal, but it could take the main course of a dinner for two, or maybe a crispy side. In any case, if you want to try out air frying without committing to a larger and pricier model, this $20 device is a good starter pick.

Advertisement

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Image : Eufy

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a Eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX packs serious 2000Pa suction power (up from 1300Pa in the standard 11S model) for just $170 right now, which is $80 off the listing price.

Advertisement

Up to 40% off New Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Society6 is back with another Disney collab, and it’s just as stunning as their last. A few months ago, I covered the collection they released with Star Wars and while as cool as it was, it was a bit limiting. Now we have a team-up to rep the head of the House of Mouse. This new Mickey Mouse Collection dropped at the perfect time to coincide with the big Memorial Day sale. Save up to 40% on select items from this playful Disney partnership. Sadly this is only available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.



This collection certainly has that Magic Kingdom sparkle. There are many pieces by various artists who embrace that vintage Mickey from his Steamboat Willie days, and personally, I’m here for it. This thrown pillow from Jenny Chang-Rodriguez has that retro spin. Mickey is out of this world in pastels and living somewhere between the 50s and the 70s. Pick from three sizes or even choose to have the weather-resistant outdoor version to perk up your patio. And calling it “Mickey Mouse Galaxy” truly puts it out of this world.

Let Sandra Poliakov’s “Breakfast with Mickey Mouse” design start your morning right. Society6's travel mugs hold twenty ounces of your chosen beverage, hot or cold. It’s double-walled to make sure that at whatever temperature, it stays that way for hours. This lightweight stainless steel mug has Mickey preparing the perfect brekkie. There’s something a little bit Impressionist about him but the colors pop and he looks so charming. You’ll want to hand wash to ensure this stays as vibrant as possible.

Advertisement

Here’s another retro-esque Mickey, very Disneyland of 1955. The tee is called “Mickey Mouse Memories” by artist Teo Zirinis, and it certainly seems like mid-century modern Anaheim. All Society6's tees are made of 100% soft and comfy jersey cotton. Choose from a men’s or women’s fitted cut and display your Disney pride and the desire to never really grow up.

Standard shipping is $5 for one product. But you can get free shipping today if you sign up for text alerts.

Up to 60% off Patio Furniture Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With Memorial Day basically here, it can’t hurt to revamp your patio. Summer cookouts and lounging in sunlight are some of the best things about the hotter months. I’m fortunate to have a backyard, and even if it’s just my dog and me, I want comfort while catching a few rays. For the next week, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off their patio furniture.

A good umbrella is crucial. We like the shine, but we don’t like sunburns. This Pure Garden one from Market Umbrella comes is available in four colors, is a best-seller, and is 69% off. Enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in an Adirondack chair is the height of summertime luxury. This wood one is from Beachcrest Home, comes in four colors also, and is a customer favorite at 66% off. An adorable metal Bistro Set adds a touch of class and whimsy to any backyard. And, of course, a hammock chair is the only way to tackle your “to read” pile. This Alva one comes in five brilliant hues, has a matching pillow, and is a top-rated item. There are over 270 pieces in this sale, so there’s plenty to choose from to spruce your space.

These will all ship for free. This sale ends June 1.

Advertisement

Geryon Vacuum Sealer Machine Image : Sheilah Villari

Saving food is probably at the top of your list because it helps reduce waste for the environment, and it helps you keep more money in your wallet. Those are two pretty important things if you ask me. Achieving those in one item, all the better. Right now, take $17 off the Geryon Vacuum Sealer Machine and achieve those aforementioned goals; just clip the coupon.

Not only will you save money, but you’ll save time in food prep making meals faster and easier. Save the disappointment of freezer-burned food too. All you need to do is plug this in and read the simple buttons. It’s easy to pick between the dry option for solid food items or the moist option to keep steamed or simmered meals at peak deliciousness. These vacuum sealers help with preservation and are superior in every way to ziplock bags or Tupperware. This sealer fits up to twelve-inch width bags and rolls. You will get five of these bags to start. The best part of those bags? They are reusable. Kind to the earth and kind to your wallet.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

TaoTronics 42” Oscillating Tower Fan KJLP7UOR Image : TaoTronics

Warmer weather is arriving, and you might’ve already gotten a taste of the heat ahead. I’ve already pulled out the fans several times here in Chicago, especially for our upstairs rooms that are often either too hot or too cold depending on season.

If you don’t have enough fans for your home with summer on the horizon, then future you will surely thank you for picking up some extra equipment right now. TaoTronics’ adjustable 36"-42" oscillating tower fan is currently on sale for just $56 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KJLP7UOR at checkout, marking a $24 total savings off the list price.

With multiple speed settings and timer options, as well as two height settings, TaoTronics’ quiet-running fan can keep you cool day and night. It even comes with a remote for handy adjustments from the bed or couch.

Advertisement

Flamingo Pool Float Image : Sheilah Villari

Swimline has been making pool animals since the ‘70s, and they are known for size and quality. This flamingo from them is no different. One of their floaties can cost up to $100. Yes, that’s correct. But today, you can save 56% on this glorious pastel pool monster. With Memorial Day on the way, it’s time to start playing for your summer water buddy.

Let the sunshine state come to wherever you are with all the flamboyance of the flamingo. That’s what a group of them are called, a flamboyance. Given the savings on this one, you could, in fact, fill your yard with your own flamboyance. Inflated one of these is 116" x 100" x 68", which is sizable. The manufacturers say you can fit four adults (850 lb. capacity), but I’m not so sure I’d chance it. But I guess that’s why there are four cupholders built-in. It can also just be you floating along in a pink paradise quadruple fisting. If you’ve been thinking of throwing an island party saving $42 on a hilarious prop for inside or out isn’t bad. Just don’t tiki your time to think about it.

Amazon Prime members can enjoy free one-day shipping.

Advertisement

King Sized Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow Image : Sheilah Villari

Cooling tech has been around for a bit when it comes to sheets and pillows. These are heaven-sent items for those who tend to run a little hot, especially when sleeping. Take $6 off this SensorGel memory foam pillow today and get that iCOOL Technology for a peaceful night of slumber.

That iCOOL tech gives your pillow more breathability for built-in ventilation and tests cooler than other foams on the market. SensorGel offers relief for the head and neck and works with all sleeping styles. It’s US certified for its performance, emissions, and durability. The EcoShape foam was built to last but also to eliminate waste. The zip-off cover is easy to clean and will always remain cool to the touch.

Advertisement

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJA0819 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJA0819, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 3,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

2021 Sun Care Kit SALEAWAY Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It is the time to stock up on sunscreen and all the protectors for your skin if you plan on fun in the sun. The Skin Cancer Foundation teamed up with Dermstore to curate this Sun Care Kit to keep you happy and burn-free in 2021. Use the code SALEAWAY and save 20% on a bundle that is valued at over $127.

Each piece in this kit has the Seal of Recommendation, and these bundles are a great way to discover a new favorite for your skincare arsenal. There are two full-size sunscreens from Coola and EltaMD. Each is lightweight and provides broad-spectrum coverage. They are also good for sensitive skin. Try smaller travel-size sunscreens from Shiseido, La Roche-Posay, snd even Dermstore’s own daily mineral sunscreen. There is a trial of Supergoop’s GlowScreen and La Roche-Posay’s Milk Body & Face SPF 100 for those who get red within minutes of being outside. Oribe’s Power Drops Color Preservation Booster repairs and protects your hair from UV rays and keeps your color as vibrant as possible. And it all comes in a cute clear Dermstore bag. This is a wonderful kit to experiment with the best brands to keep you safe and never have to worry about sun damage.

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

G/O Media may get a commission 2021 Sun Care Kit Buy for $40 at Dermstore Use the promo code SALEAWAY

iHealth Forehead Thermometer $17 | Amazon Image : iHealth

Advertisement

Using a digital thermometer has made it much easier for measuring someone’s temperature in recent times. With this iHealth model you can measure someone’s temperature by holding it up to 1.18 inches away from them, and by reading the LCD screen, day or night, you will receive an accurate reading. At $17 right now at Amazon, it’s 15% off the usual price and quite a bit cheaper than it was selling for last fall!

Naipo Mini Massage Gun 2QN45STF (Prime members) Image : Andrew Hayward

We regularly feature deals on Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which gets snapped up en masse and has glowing reviews from Amazon customers, but now here’s a more compact alternative: the Naipo Mini Massage Gun.

As the name suggests, it’s a smaller version of the handheld percussion massager that provides sweet relief to your sore muscles, no matter where you are. It’s around the size of a smartphone and weighs less than a pound, with four swappable heads for different kinds of sensations. Naipo says that it provides power comparable to the full-sized model, up to 3,000rpm.

Advertisement

Right now, Amazon Prime members can shave more than half off the list price of the Naipo Mini Massage Gun by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code 2QN45STF at checkout. It drops down to $43 for Prime members. Amazon buyers without Prime should see the price land at $54 instead.

Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer (White) Image : Sheilah Villari

Ok, so I’m going to be upfront with you: The entire time I’ve been prepping this deal, I’ve been catching myself slouching and fixing my posture. I caught myself slouching while photoshopping the image you see above, I slouched while typing the headline— and, shit, even now while I’m typing this! I’ve been fixing my posture again and again.

But, I think it’s time to make a longer-lasting habit change— and maybe you feel the same way? Be honest here: Did you or did you not fix your posture when you clicked this article? Yeah, I thought so.

Advertisement

We all know that maintaining good posture is better for your body, and it helps anyone look more attractive and confident. Now, technology can help remind us to keep our spines straight via the Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer device.

Now on sale at Best Buy, you can get this nifty little posture trainer for just $70 today.

The Upright GO 2Posture Trainer sticks to your back with adhesive and works with a companion app that helps you track your progress toward building better posture.

Now, I don’t know about you, but this thing seems like it will be super annoying. But it also seems like it will be worth it in the long run— especially considering how much time many of us spend sitting at our computers for work, school, and (currently) even our social lives. I also worry the adhesive could be agitating for sensitive skin, so maybe consider pairing the device instead with a special necklace for holding the device in place? It’s sold out at Best Buy right now, but you can find it for the Upright GO 2 for $16 for one or $28 for a black and white pair at Amazon.

Advertisement

Eufy Smart Scale C1 eufyscale Image : Gabe Carey

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For less than $19 right now when you clip the coupon and use promo code eufyscale at checkout, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a solid savings from the $30 list price.

Advertisement

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.





The Inventory editor-in-chief Sonic the Hedgehog has passed down another deal he wants me to share today. He points out that you can now pre-order the official Sonic Encyclo-spedia-ia for $42 or the Deluxe Edition for $56. The upcoming book is an officially licensed, 288-page book from Dark Horse that explains everything you need to know about Sonic. It’ll officially be out in November, but you can save some money by ordering it early. In fact, Sonic demands that you do. Defy his dark rule at your own risk. I don’t think the book mentions the part where he ate Wario and took control of our website, though. Seems like an important detail Dark Horse should get in there before it comes out.

Advertisement

TECH

GAMING