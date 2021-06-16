Wednesday's Best Deals: Samsung Discover Sale, MacBook Pro, Cuisinart Convection Oven, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Naipo Mini Massage Gun, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Image : Andrew Hayward

True wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but if you don’t want to spend big bucks on brand name earbuds (like Apple’s AirPods) or just prefer a different approach, then perhaps the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds will be more your speed.



They’re connected together by a cord and the buds snap together magnetically when not in use, but they pair wirelessly to your phone and other devices via Bluetooth and last for up to 12 hours per charge. Just launched last fall, you can save 22% off the list price at Amazon right now where they’re $39.

SanDisk 500GB Portable USB-C Drive Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 500GB Portable USB-C drive is down to $85 today at Amazon, a savings of $65 off the list price.

Roku Express 4K+ Image : Andrew Hayward

If your smart TV isn’t quite smart enough for your liking or you’re a Roku fan who needs something newer, then you might want to jump on this bargain. Right now, Amazon is offering 25% off the current Roku Express 4K+ streaming device, which connects to your TV to let you access all sorts of streaming video services. It comes with a remote, plus the compact box—which support’s Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit—can even attach to the bottom of your TV if you please. Grab it for $30 today.

OnePlus 8T Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a premium-quality smartphone right about now and don’t have allegiance to Apple, then you might want to check out this deal from OnePlus. The increasingly popular brand has grown from selling “budget flagships” to offering models that are so close to matching top-end Androids from Samsung and the like.



Right now, Amazon is offering $199 off the list price of last fall’s OnePlus 8T, a sleek 5G smartphone with a banging 6.55” screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the powerful Snapdragon 865 processor within, a meaty 256GB internal storage cache, incredible 65W charging speeds, and a long-lasting battery. It’s marked down to $550 in Aquamarine Green or Lunar Silver. It’s an unlocked model, although note that it only supports 5G (sub-6GHz) connectivity on T-Mobile and Verizon.

Speaking from personal experience, the OnePlus 8T is a heck of a phone with one major exception: the cameras aren’t as consistent in low-light and off-peak conditions as a Samsung or Google. But if you’re less fussed about pristine lower-light shots, you can save a fair bit of cash on a sharp phone right now.

Discover Week Event Graphic : Gabe Carey

Forget Prime Day (ok, maybe don’t forget Prime Day), Samsung is holding its quarterly Discover Event this week leading into Amazon’s big splash with deals on top-selling categories including Galaxy phones, Galaxy Buds, Bespoke refrigerators, QLED 4K smart TVs, and more.



The company’s budget-friendly Galaxy A52 5G, for instance, is marked down to just $375 and comes with 2 months of ad-free YouTube. Big spenders can take advantage of discounts on flagship phones like the Galaxy S21 5G and S21 Ultra 5G—both unlocked for use with multiple carriers. You can pair any of the three phones with Galaxy Buds Pro, which are $30 off, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ in Mystic Silver is down from $850 to $270.

Household appliances are included in the sale too. Washers and dryers are seeing price cuts up to $1,400 while Samsung’s 4-Door French Door Refrigerator is a whole $900 off.

You can shop the whole suite of Discover Week deals over at Samsung’s site, though keep in mind that the sale only lasts through June 20. And that 🔥 Galaxy S52 deal you’re eyeballing might even be gone by the time you’re reading this.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price of the base model with a 256GB SSD (now $1,150), while the larger-capacity 512GB model is $199 off (full savings at checkout), dropping the final price to just $1,300. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Looking for a new smartphone that won’t break the bank? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like its rise to fame in the TV world, the company’s value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and two of them get a pretty nice discount today.

The TCL 10 Pro, which has a beefy processor, an AMOLED display, and ample base storage (128GB) is $300 following a $150 price cut, the steepest drop to date. It’s unlocked and certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus it has all the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more networks worldwide. Just clip the coupon on the page to get the full savings.

Budget buyers will appreciate saving $93 on the TCL 10L, another unlocked Android device featuring a larger 6.53" LCD screen, a 48MP quad rear camera system, 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM. Along with a physical Smart Key button you can program to quick-launch any app you want, both have microSD card slots and headphone jacks. Bless.

Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Walmart is currently offering them for just $149 in a few colors, including Gray, Ivory, Black, and Light Blue.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still well below the average recent price at most retailers. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

Apple 24” iMac (2021) Image : Andrew Hayward

After starting with last fall’s MacBooks and Mac Mini, Apple’s wickedly powerful new M1 processor is making a bolder desktop showing with the brand new 24” iMac, which starts shipping later this month. It’s a shockingly thin all-in-one, packing the brains of this beast within the same 11.5mm unit as the 4.5K-resolution display.



If you’re keen on the entry-level configuration with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD within, Amazon is currently taking $49 off the price of the blue and silver versions.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Screenshot : Nintendo

I was very late to the train for Breath of the Wild. I didn’t get a Nintendo Switch until about a year after launch and had picked up Mario Odyssey first. From there on, there was always a new game to pick up and play. I finally bought this critically acclaimed and beloved Zelda adventure a year ago, but still didn’t even start playing until April of this year. It didn’t click for me right away. The destructible weapons were a turnoff—at least in the beginning. Then as I explored this expansive world, I started to understand why this was the only thing anyone talked about for months following the launch of the Switch.

Everything in the world interacts and I kept finding myself in new situations that surprised me. And even when things didn’t go well for me, I couldn’t help but smile and laugh at my own failures. I’m still working my way through this wonderful game, but you better believe I won’t be missing out next time on what may very well be the defining game of this console generation.

Nintendo showed off gameplay of the Breath of the Wild sequel during their 2021 E3 Direct and it looks absolutely stunning. I cannot wait to get lost throughout the skies of Hyrule. The game doesn’t have a locked in release date, but is set to be available in 2022.

Hollow Knight Screenshot : Team Cherry

If you own a Nintendo Switch, Hollow Knight is just as essential as Breath of the Wild or Mario Odyssey, and at only $10 today, it’s a lot cheaper. And by redeeming a digital code from Amazon, you’ll receive credit for Gold coins as if you paid the full $15 price. If you bought from the eShop, you’d only be credited for the discounted price.

Seriously; the atmosphere, the map design, the controls, and particularly the music are absolutely top notch here. If you like Metroidvanias, this is a master’s thesis in the genre.

Consensus among many viewers is that many of the E3 conferences left much to be desired. Cries for Nintendo to save us from a lackluster E3 must have worked because Nintendo exceeded expectations across the board. Perhaps the biggest surprise was the reveal of new Metroid game that isn’t Metroid Prime 4. No, Metroid Dread is a sidescroller made by the same team behind Samus Returns. Story-wise, this is set after the events of Metroid Fusion making it the last in the timeline and it will supposedly conclude this story arc. Most intriguing is the games inclusion the robot E.M.M.I—a new Resident Evil styled enemy always in pursuit of you. Surely the moments with E.M.M.I is what earns the game’s title its namesake.

Metroid Dread is available for pre-order now and releases October 8th, 2021.

Dead Cells (Nintendo Switch) Screenshot : Motion Twin

With the holiday season and new console generation looming, there’s a bit of a lull in game releases before everything frantically releases at the end of the year. So, now is a perfect time to catch up on older releases! Dead Cells is a fantastic indie game—winner of the Action Game of the Year at The Game Awards, no less—and now you can get a digital code of this pixel-y title on Nintendo Switch for only $15.

Nintendo has been exploring alternative pieces of hardware to celebrate (and resell us) games throughout their long history. Following the NES and SNES Classics, they released a handheld Super Mario Bros. themed Game & Watch. As a follow up, yesterday we saw Nintendo announce a new The Legend of Zelda themed Game & Watch to add to your collection. Three full games are packed onto it including the original The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening. Play through these classic adventures as well as an updated Game & Watch original, Vermin now starring Link himself. Also as the name implies, it’s got a dang clock on it. Can’t be a Game & Watch without one of those.

The Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is available for pre-order now and releases November, 12th 20201.

A new WarioWare game has finally been announced for the Nintendo Switch—a console that feels like it was built from the ground up to have a WarioWare game on it. If you’re confused about how a new Wario game could come out when Wario has been dead for months, realize that video game production takes time. Much like how Heath Ledger received an Oscar for his posthumous performance in The Dark Knight, we’re expecting our beloved former CEO to sweep the Game Awards this year.

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO builds can help keep the boredom (or madness) away when you’re stuck inside, and if you’re on the hunt for a big set right now, here’s a great option: the 1,685-piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is marked down $30 right now to $90. Also, the 1,767-piece LEGO Architecture Empire State Building is $30 off the list price at $100.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Complete Edition

Use code: SBRINGERS Screenshot : Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV has ascended the ranks becoming the number 1 most popular MMORPG, finally outperforming the behemoth that is World of Warcraft. With 2.49 million active players, why haven’t you given it a shot yourself yet? Eneba is making it easy with a deal for Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Complete Edition for only $35. Save 25 bucks and hop into the full experience with the base game, the newest expansion, plus the two previous DLCs—Heavensword and Stormblood. You’ll also receive the Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn game. Simply use the code SBRINGERS at checkout.

Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Nintendo Switch) Image : Joe Tilleli

Skip the overpriced retro console and pick up this $28 Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection instead. This particular collection includes 12 classic titles including: original Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter Alpha 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Street Fighter III, Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact and Street Fighter III: Third Strike.

Will you play all of those? Probably not. But you can and for a lot less than before. Pick your Nintendo Switch copy up before stock runs out.

Square Enix debuted a trailer alongside a big chunk of gameplay from their new adaption of Guardians of the Galaxy. Square Enix gave us their take on Marvel’s Avengers which brought on some mixed feelings about a decent single player experience with a poor attempt a live service game. Guardians of the Galaxy is dropping any and all live service elements in favor of a single player story taking on the role of solely Star-Lord. As Captain of the Guardians, you will be making decisions regarding squabbles among the crew in a morality system not dissimilar to Mass Effect or a Telltale game.

LEGO BrickHeadz The Mandalorian & The Child Image : Andrew Hayward

The Mandalorian probably won’t be back later this year, given that Mando himself (Pedro Pascal) recently said that the third season hadn’t started filming—but at least you can give yourself a tiny project to tackle while you wait.



Amazon is currently chopping 20% off the list price for this LEGO BrickHeadz two-pack of The Mandalorian and The Child (Grogu), which spans 295 pieces. Granted, it’s only a $4 discount… but hey, that’s like half a month of your Disney+ subscription fee. It’s something!

The latest in Supergiant’s arsenal of great games took us by storm last year. I finally unlocked the true ending last week. Though, many gamers without a Switch or gaming PC have been patiently waiting to play. During the Xbox E3 Conference, it was announced Hades will be coming to Game Pass as well as getting physical releases on Xbox One/Series X as well as PS4 and PS5. If you haven’t gotten a chance to play this yet, you’re running out of excuses. Pre-orders are available now on Amazon.

Following the hype of the news surrounding Battlefield 2042, Eneba is running a sale on all previous Battlefield games. There is more than enough content here to last you until October, so start practicing ejecting yourself out of a jet to fire a rocket at another jet—then safely landing back in your own jet in one of the older games today. Discount code is valid until June 20th, 8PM EST.

G/O Media may get a commission Battlefield Hardline (Origin) Buy for $5 at Eneba Use the promo code BFJUNE

G/O Media may get a commission Battlefield 5 (Origin) Buy for $10 at Eneba Use the promo code BFJUNE

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Image : Andrew Hayward

If you like the idea of a Dyson cordless stick-like vacuum but don’t think it’ll be robust enough to handle your cleaning needs, then the Dyson Outsize Total Clean might be the model you crave. It packs more power than the standard V11, has a larger cleaning head, and also holds 150% more dust and dirt while you’re sucking away.

It also comes with two interchangeable battery packs promising total use time of up to 120 minutes, so you’re never left waiting to finish a clean-up. For larger homes, messier spaces, or business usage, it might be a savvier option than one of the smaller, standard Dyson cordless models. Right now, you can save $150 off from Best Buy at a price of $700.

Vessel Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles (2-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

The perfect weather for hiking and all outdoorsy things is here. Getting a great water bottle to keep your beverages cool on the trail is essential. Grabbing two bottles for the price of one is even better. Today only at SideDeal, snag this tasty deal on Vessel’s Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles for just $14.

These insulated bottles are twenty-two ounces, can handle hot and chilly liquids, and keep them that way for hours. If you’re camping, expect your cold water to be cool for a full day, and at night keep your tea/coffee toasty for up to twelve hours. Each bottle has double-walled vacuum insulation to help with those desired temperatures. They are BPA-free and constructed from food-grade safe stainless steel. That stainless steel means condensation is all but eliminated from the outside of the bottle, meaning it won’t be slippery to grab while working out. These are available in these color combos: pink/grey, teal/white, and black/white.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Cuisinart Convection Oven Image : Sheilah Villari

Leftovers make the world go round, but heating yesterday’s pizza or pasta in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these, either. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This reliable and sturdy Cuisinart Convection Oven is 35% off right now.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items, and this convection over is absolutely tops. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the impending hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about using the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly; it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This price is only for the classic stainless steel option, but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

This item ships for free for Prime members.

SensorPEDIC Fresh & Clean Pillows Image : Sheilah Villari

Macy’s huge summer sale has two of their best-selling pillows for only $14. SensorPEDIC’s Fresh & Clean Pillows are top quality, just as you would expect from such a highly recommended company. SensorPEDIC has become one of the standards for great bedding, ensuring a wonderful night’s sleep. Each pillow is made from hypoallergenic fiberfill that provides support for all kinds of sleepers. Even being as plush as they are, they still keep the head and neck comfy throughout the night. They’re each is a luxurious 200 thread count and are antimicrobial treated. If you happen to have an accident, just toss them in the washer, and the insides can still be situated back to the way they were after cleaned. One thing is for sure you won’t lose sleep over the price.

Free shipping on all orders over $25. This deal runs until June 22.

Ninja Nutri Auto-IQ Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Making the most delicious smoothie is an art. Not only do you have to worry about the freshest best ingredients, but there’s also the work of achieving the right balance. But there’s also the endeavor of blending it all to perfection. Ninja is one of if not the best at this. Today take $10 off on their Nutri Auto-IQ Blender and never worry about messing up a smoothie or shake again.

The Auto-IQ tech ensures the pro extractor blades for extracting the vitamins and nutrients you’re going through all this for. In the quest to get the most elite blend of veggies, fruits, and/or protein powders, taste and fusion are important in your concoctions. The 1000 watt motor helps with that, and the high speed can liquefy pretty much anything in seconds. The Ninja is easy to clean and comes with everything you need on your journey to fruit fusion. You’ll get the eighteen-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, a twenty-four-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, two sip & seal lids, and an instruction book full of recipes to get you started so you’ll never be without ideas.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Expandable Steamer Basket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Okay, calling this just a steamer basket is a little misleading. This versatile kitchen gadget from InstaExtras is actually three different tools to make cooking and serving easier. It can be a drainer, steamer, and platter. All that for just $10 seems like such a deal.



This is a true multiuse kitchen item, and the fact that it is so affordable is mindblowing. Steam vegetables, strain pasta or use it as a colander. It’s sturdy enough to be used on the stovetop, in a crockpot/instapot, in a traditional oven, and even with a Ninja Foodi. Because of the way it folds, it can be mini and then expands for a large-sized pot up to nine inches. The feet at the bottom make this the perfect companion for steaming, keeping your veggies out of the water for optimum deliciousness. It’s heat safe (obviously) and scratch-resistant being stainless steel and all. The handle is designed for safety and strength. Unfold it and use it as a sparkingly platter to display your culinary creations. Experiment with all your favorites food by the vapor steaming system; it can handle potatoes, seafood, eggs, and pretty much anything you have your heart set on. It’s easy to clean and can be tossed in the dishwasher. Fold it up when done; it will take up minimum space.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Silicone Steamer Basket Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve ever found it hard to strain a large, heavy pot of veggies or pasta, here is your solution. The Silicone Steamer Basket from InstaExtra is flexible and fits in most six to eight-quart pots and cookers. This means it’s heat-safe and nonstick BPA-Free. It’s also currently 32% off and easy to use.

Just place in your preferred cooking item, and don’t worry about the temperature. It can handle up to 450 degrees. The handles are made from durable rubber and designed to help easily remove the basket from any pot. That material also makes it super simple to clean as it’s also dishwasher safe. Whatever you want to cook, steam, boil, this will work with: vegetables, kale, shellfish, eggs, etc. Non-stick malleable silicone makes it a space saver when storing and a dream when using. Never struggle with straining again.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Salt Quick Dry Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Throwing out things can be very therapeutic. Deep cleaning your linen closet is a great place to start. Now is the time to gift old holey discolored towels to an animal shelter and make space for new ones. Bed Bath and Beyond are here to help. The Salt Quick Dry Bath Towels are just $3, and the hand towels are $2. So you can have a set for only $5.

They are four colors still available. Each towel is made of a soft machine washable cotton blend and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because they are made with an ultra-absorbent texture. The bath towels were designed with zero-twist yarn loops for extra durability.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

Arealer Foot Massager Machine KINJA0615 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $51 off the list price when you use promo code KINJA0615 at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.2-star review average with 2,600+ customer appraisals.

2-Pack: Solar Powered Bug Zapper Image : Sheilah Villari

With the Brood X cicadas on in the world, it’s definitely time to start thinking about solutions to ward off bugs. I’ve even gotten my first mosquito bite of the year. Today you can get these two solar-powered bug zappers for 55% off their original price.

For just $18, grab two (or four) of these bug zappers to place around your yard and keep the critters at bay. These are a nice alternative to sprays or fumes, especially if you have kids or pets. They have two different light modes and are powered by the solar panel place atop each device. The auto sensor knows when to kick them on and off. Each is fifteen inches tall and easy to place in your backyard. And because it’s 2021, mosquitos are carrying more diseases than ever, so doing anything you can to keep them away from your barbeques, gardens, and sunbathing time is needed.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Naipo Mini Massage Gun NAIPOmini Image : Andrew Hayward

We regularly feature deals on Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which gets snapped up en masse and has glowing reviews from Amazon customers, but now here’s a more compact alternative: the Naipo Mini Massage Gun.

As the name suggests, it’s a smaller version of the handheld percussion massager that provides sweet relief to your sore muscles, no matter where you are. It’s around the size of a smartphone and weighs less than a pound, with four swappable heads for different kinds of sensations. According to Naipo, it provides power comparable to the full-sized model despite the small size, up to 3,000rpm.

Right now, you can shave more than 50% off the list price of the Naipo Mini Massage Gun by clipping the coupon on the page and then popping in promo code NAIPOmini at checkout.

Buy Two, Get One Free I Dew Care Products Image : Sheilah Villari

I Dew Care is one of my favorite companies, and twenty-five of their products are on sale right now. I have three of their products on my nightstand as I write this. Everything I’ve tried has left me really happy. You won’t be disappointed with anything you pick. In this sale, get one free when you purchase any two products.

The Vitamin To-Glow Pack has saved my dry skin more than once. I actually don’t think I can live without their Plush Party lip mask and use it every night. It turns even the dryest of pouts into a soft smile by morning. Made with cocoa butter, hibiscus flower extract, and vitamin C, it’s formulated to hydrate the heck out of sad kissers. The Bright Side Up serum soothes dry patches and absolutely does as it says, brightens dull, tired snow assaulted faces. Much the same, Say You Dew does the same as a moisturizing gel, and I use this after a shower and before makeup if I’m having a particularly dry, spotty day.

The Matcha Mood wash-off face treatment is wonderful if your skin is irritated or a little broken out. The aloe calms it down and evens out the redness. It also works well if you’ve got a bit of a sunburn. Both green tea and matcha have antioxidants that can infuse life back into your skin, giving it the glow it deserves. All you do is leave it on for about ten minutes, then gently wash it off. I like to use it on Monday and Friday as a treat to bookend my week. You will get your money’s worth because this tub will last you a while.

For the face mask aficionados, grab the Let’s Get Sheet Faced pack. We know K-Beauty does these better than anyone, and I Dew Care is no exception. This pack has fourteen of them made from eucalyptus fibers, so you’ll feel like a cuddly baby koala. Each mask has a specialty: tightening, moisturizing, nourishing, calming, and brightening. This is a great deal for such a variety.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28 Pack) Get15 Image : Sheilah Villari

Every whitening strip boasts you will see results after one use; with Zimba, I actually did. Zimba Whitening Strips are far and away the best I’ve tested. As an avid coffee drinker, strips like these do wonders after decades of caffeine abuse. Grab their 28 pack right now for more than half off; remember to use the code Get15 at checkout.

At the end of the process of roughly two weeks, you should see your smile become six shade lighter from where you started. You get fourteen strips for the top and fourteen for the bottom. I like that they are actually sticky and a little thicker. They seem much more durable and actually stay where they need to during the thirty-minute process. They do have an option for those who have more sensitive teeth if that’s a concern. Although with the regular ones, the most I felt was a very slight minty tingle. That being said, most of these companies only have a mint/spearmint/wintergreen type “flavor.” Zimba has those types but also watermelon, strawberry, coconut, peach, and cinnamon. At no point did they feel overly harsh; they do have a bit of a gritty residue once you remove the strip, but you can rinse your mouth out to get rid of that. The ingredients are not only inviting, but Zimba uses natural flavoring, where others on the market go the artificial route. Overall, Zimba was the easiest and best strip I’ve used. It checks all the boxes of what you’re looking for, and the price is very affordable. You can bundle and save even more if you like to stock up. I can’t recommend these enough.

This will ship for $4.

G/O Media may get a commission Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips Buy for $21 at Zimba Use the promo code GET15

30% off Select Loki Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Loki fans rejoice! Today is your day; the trickster god has arrived on Disney Plus. Join him and Mobius at the Time Variance Authority and monitor timelines, alternates, and variants that can change history. Today only save 30% on select Loki items at Hot Topic and have the most mischievous summer you can.

There’s tons of merch just for Marvel’s newest organization, Time Variance Authority. I love this very official-looking crest cotton tee. In a classic heather grey, you have to be comfortable when chasing baddies across universes. Now you need something to store all your space tools in like the tesseract. Grab this adorable and durable backpack featuring not only the silhouette of Loki but a key fob with Miss Minutes, the mascot of TVA. This bag has a sleeve for your laptop and a place for two water bottles because you need to stay hydrated when time hoping. This is a preorder, and the bag will ship on June 29. Now slap on a cute little Chibi Loki pin and let the world know you’ve got a soft spot for bad boys and anti-heroes.

Free shipping on all orders over $60

23andMe Health + Ancestry Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for more clarity on your ancestry or keen on getting some fresh health insights? Get both with the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test, which is currently $50 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.



You’ll send off a vial of your saliva to their lab, and they’ll analyze it and send you reports that are continuously updated with new details over time as the data pool expands. There’s plenty of debate over the effectiveness of such tests and privacy concerns about sharing your DNA data, but customers seem very pleased with the results: it has a 4.7-star rating at Amazon.

Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.



The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute that effectively scrubs away the buildup of plaque and stains on the surface of your teeth. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.



This will ship for $3.





Batman, the caped crusader, is a hero. And as we know, heroes never go down. Can’t say the same about prices though. Batman: Under the Red Hood on Blu-ray is on sale for $9 at Amazon. Give it a watch and maybe learn what exactly he’s talking about in this clip here.

Save on Anime Titles from Funimation Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Looking for something to do? Why not grab yourself a new anime to binge— or an old favorite?



You can get up to 63% off top Funimation anime titles right now at Amazon, a deal you shouldn’t miss out on!

My Hero Academia’s first season on blu-ray is just $24 right now, not a bad find at all. This one’s pretty popular— why not check it out and see what the fuss is about? Or add it to your collection if you love it already!

If you want some more intense fare to watch, check out Psycho Pass. I saw a bit of season one of this anime and it is a bit intense for me personally, but it kind of has Minority Report vibes so if that’s your thing, check it out!

Jumping back to comedy, Fruits Basket is a classic. Get the entire series on Blu-ray for just $40— you know you want it!

Anyone else remember Outlaw Star from their Cartoon Network Days? Grab the whole series for $25 on Blu-ray today.

If none of these anime titles are quite your thing, check out everything on sale right here! There’s something for everyone.

