A Home Depot patio sale, Ninja blender, reusable produce bags, and Pokemon pre-orders lead off Wednesday’s best deals.

If you are shopping for your dad right now, we are updating our Kinja Deals Father’s Day discounted deals post daily and have a thoughtful Father’s Day gift guide as well.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you haven’t upgraded your router in the past few years, it’s time. And this deal on the Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 is worth a serious consideration. This $100 refurb that combines an AC1900 router and a DOCSIS 3.0 modem.



The Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 packs a lot of features you’d want from a router in 2019, including app-based management and smart traffic management. It’s also $50 cheaper than buying it new. And if you’re still renting your modem from your ISP, you could save money in the long run by switching.

But if you already have a modern router but have one particular device in one particular corner of your house that has trouble pulling in a reliable signal, this $40 range extender can help. Just remember that these deals expire at the end of the day.

Photo: Amazon

They say solar power is getting cheaper and cheaper, and Amazon’s hastening the trend with today’s Gold Box.



This 100W panel from Renogy is ideal for RVs, boats, golf carts, tool sheds, or any other smallish application, has great reviews, and is only $100 today, within a few pennies of an all-time low.

If you already have a charge controller and MC4 connectors at the ready, the panel can slot into your existing setup. If you’re starting from scratch though, this starter kit has everything you need (including some mounting brackets) for $150.

Photo: Amazon

One can never have enough Lightning cables, and today on Amazon, you can get three of Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine cables for $17 (with promo code ANKER3PKL). That’s less than Apple chargers for a single one of their inferior stock cables.



PowerLine cables are reinforced with Aramid fiber for a longer life expectancy, and feature a much more durable collar at the end than Apple’s famously delicate “turtleneck” Lightning cable collar.

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $11 today if you stack the promo code ROAVARA2 with the on-page coupon.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you don’t mind buying a used model, Woot’s selling the Echo Show for $50 today. You can read Gizmodo’s review if you want to learn more, but it turns out Alexa would have benefited from a visual component all along.



This one-day price on the first-generation model is $70 cheaper than what’s currently on Amazon for a refurbished model.

It should be pretty clear from the picture, but this isn’t your average, pocket-sized USB battery pack. No, this lithium-ion power station includes USB ports, plus an AC and a DC outlet, and can charge laptops, drone batteries, medical devices, mini fridges, and even small TVs for hours on end. When it’s time to recharge, you can hook up some solar panels (not included), or plug it into any wall or car outlet.



At 300W of maximum output (200W running power, 300W surge), it’s not as powerful as even a small gas generator, but it operates silently, and can be used for a lot of the same things. Get it for $200 today with promo code JACKERY240.

Image: Wayfair

You probably spend a good amount of time in your own living room, so treat yourself to any upgrade your heart desires (or your home requires) with Wayfair’s Everything Living Room Sale, happening now. Take up to 65% off a wide range of accents and essentials, including sofas, area rugs, curtains, lighting, and wall art, just to name a few. It’s a deal you’ll appreciate literally every single day.

Photo: Trtl

The unique, neck wrap-style Trtl Pillow has long been one of our favorite travel pillows, and the company just released a new, smaller model designed for kids.



The Trtl Pillow Junior is more or less a smaller version of the original Trtl (the more adjustable Trtl Pillow Plus is still just for Mom and Dad, for now), but with a hand mitt on the front that makes it easier to put on and take off. Inside the wrap, a latticework of padded ribs provide some of the best neck support of any travel pillow we’ve tried, and can be placed on either side of your kid’s head, depending on their sleep preferences.

Trtl claims that the pillows were designed with input from elementary and middle school kids, who had a say in the cover designs, while the size of the pillow was determined from thousands of neck, jaw, and shoulder measurements from students.

The pillow launched today in three kid-friendly designs: Aqua-Pop blue, Sea Camo, and Zebra, and for a limited time, you can save 15% on any of the three with promo code 15TRTLJNR.



Photo: Amazon

If you’ve been dying to try out a weighted blanket but didn’t want to shell out a ton of money, you’re in luck. Weighted blankets are meant to help relieve stress and anxiety, as they give the sensation of being wrapped up in a hug. Right now, you can get the 48"x72", 15-pound Click Me Weighted Blanket for only $38 when you use the promo code CHWB50Y8. Using that same promo code, you can also get the 15-pound 60"x80" blanket for $43 and the 20-pound 60"x80" blanket for $50.



Preorder BedJet 3 | $399 | BedJet

At long last, the Kickstarter-backed BedJet 3 is launching in just over a week, and you have one last chance to preorder and save.



A single base unit will set you back $399 right now, down from the MSRP of $599. That’s more than Kickstarter backers had to pay, but on the bright side, you won’t have to wait for months.

BedJet 3 works by blowing heated or cooled air under your sheets to regulate your body temperature and help you sleep comfortably all night long. The new model is redesigned to look much nicer in your bedroom, and includes a dramatically improved remote control and Alexa support.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Ruff ‘n Ruffus Retractable Dog Leash | $20 | Amazon

Being a dog owner is a glamorous life. You get to walk behind your pet, cleaning up their poop. Every dog owner has been on a walk and realized they didn’t have any poop bags on them. Never get caught again without bags, or a trusty leash, when you buy the Ruff ‘n Ruffus Retractable Dog Leash. It is about $5 off right now, but also comes with a free collapsible water dish, poop bag dispenser, and a free roll of bags, as well. The retractable leash comes with a break and lock system, so you can choose how far ahead your pup gets. It is ultra durable and can support dogs up to 110 pounds.

Photo: Amazon

If you feel like you never have enough space in your kitchen, you’re not alone. Plenty of tiny apartments lack a desirable amount of counter and cabinet space. There are plenty of ways to get by in a tiny kitchen if you find things that can fit into small spaces. This TedGem Two-Pack Collapsible Colanders Set fits the bill. Traditional colanders take up a lot of space, but these silicone colanders can easily squeeze into a tight space.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Here’s a stupid little thing that’ll make your life just a little bit easier. Joseph Joseph’s Double Dish is a clever little invention for eating edamame, olives, pistachios, or any other finger foods that leave behind scraps, and it’s just $14 on Amazon right now.



If you haven’t figured it out yet, you just fill the top bowl with the food of your choice, and drop the remains through one of three chutes into the bottom bowl. At the end of the day, it’s still two dishes to clean up, but it takes up less space on your table, it looks cool, and most importantly, you don’t have to stare at those disgusting olive pits during your meal. Today’s price isn’t quite as good as we saw on Black Friday, but other than that, it’s a very solid deal.

Photo: Home Depot

We’re literally counting down the days to summer over here and it seems like Home Depot is getting ready too. For today’s Special Buy of the Day, you can get up to 50% off select patio furniture. The sale isn’t limited to just patio sets. You can get umbrellas, umbrella bases, gazebos, and more.



If you’re on the market for a new patio set, you can get a stylish Barclay 4-Piece Steel Patio Conversation Set (pictured above) for only $399. If you’ve been looking for some lounge chairs to soak up the sun in, you can get a Bermuda Distressed Grey All Weather Patio Chaise for 50% off. Hampton Bay 11 Ft. LED Offset Umbrellas are between $299 and $500 (which is between 17% and 30% off). The umbrellas come in colors chili red, henna, midnight blue, putty, and sand.

Making a healthy breakfast should be the last thing you have to worry about in the morning. With a Ninja 900 Watt Professional Blender, you won’t have to. The powerful base will crush any frozen fruit or ice you toss inside. So, you can make a smooth and delicious smoothie for breakfast in under five minutes. Honestly, who has any more time than that when they’re in a rush?



You can get this Ninja blender for $50 on Amazon. If you’ve been debating what blender to get, this one doesn’t just crush ice, it also easy to use and easy to clean. You can use it to make a nutritious smoothie to start your day. Or, let’s be honest here, you can end your day with a chocolate milkshake.

Photo: Newair

You can drink white wine straight from the fridge, but if you ask a sommelier, they’ll tell you that it’s too cold. You can also drink red wine at room temperature, but again, it should be just a touch cooler.



Enter these discounted dual-zone wine fridges, which can keep maintain two separate temperatures for different types of wine, like you’re Robert freakin’ Mondavi. You might think that this is the ultimate extravagance, but with already-low prices plus 10% off promo code KINJA10, they start at under $100 for a 12-bottle countertop model.

Photo: Amazon

You’ve probably stocked up on reusable grocery bags by now, but what about the thin plastic produce bags that you grab at the store to hold your fruits and vegetables?



Turns out, you can get reusable sacks for those too, and this set of 15 is down to just $10 today after you clip the 5% coupon (the $11 list price is the best in a few months to begin with). They’re made from nylon, but transparent enough that your checkout attendant won’t have to open them to see what’s inside. And if you don’t need all 15 for shopping, they can be used for holding just about anything. So go ahead, do Mother Earth a solid.

Image: Tarte Cosmetics

Talk about a sweet deal. Go-to makeup brand Tarte Cosmetics has reupped their incredible custom kit promotion. Beauty lovers pick seven of their favorite full-size Tarte products, plus a makeup bag to store everything in, for a mere $63. Yes, you read that right. The whole thing normally goes for over $200, so you’ll definitely want to bag this one-day sale before it’s gone.

Image: Philosophy

It’s my personal philosophy that you should try out Philosophy’s line clean, effective, and honestly, amazing smelling products, and there’s never been a better time to do that than during the brand’s Friends and Family Sale. So use promo code FAMILY to take 25% off your purchase, and pick up any product that catches your eye, like perhaps the acclaimed Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Face Mask or the fresh floral Amazing Grace fragrance spray. No matter what skincare philosophy you abide by, you can’t go wrong with this deal.



Image: HauteLook

If I had a dollar for every Steve Madden flat I’ve worn out in my life, well, let’s say I could buy a lot more Steve Madden flats. Except today, you and I can both load up on Steve Madden flats, sandals, espadrilles, and other seasonally appropriate shoe styles for less with this major sale on the OG brand and Madden Girl at HauteLook. Styles start at just $20 for the ladies, so be prepared to put your best foot forward.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If summer has been known to suck the life out of your strands, consider stocking up on this Agadir Argan Oil Spray Treatment, now on sale for $20. Argan oil is lauded for its hydrating properties, which can help when your ’do is frizzing up. Just spray this stuff on damp hair to boost humidity resistance, or mist it onto an already dry style for a boost of shine.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There are a lot of products out there that claim to zap your zits, but Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion stands alone. This cult-favorite spot treatment is renowned for its ability to banish a breakout and calm skin down, and today, you can score a two-pack for just $25 — a great deal, when you consider that a single vial usually goes for $17.



You’ll notice that the solution in the bottle is separated: the pink clay-like substance at the bottom is topped with a clear liquid. DO NOT shake it up. Instead, use the Drying Lotion to dry out any pimples before bed by dipping a Q-tip into the pink stuff, then dabbing the paste-like concoction onto the zit. The offending blemish should be gone by morning.

Graphic: Amazon

The TRX Pro suspension training system lets you get a surprisingly comprehensive workout in the comfort of your own home. And while it’s normally $200, today’s $120 Amazon deal matches the best price ever listed on this set, which includes all of the following, in addition to an app that can teach you different workouts:



Features the Pro3 Suspension Trainer, 3 Suspension Anchors, Durable Textured Rubber Grip Handles, Padded Foot Cradles, Pro-Trainer 8-Week Workout Guide & 8 Training Videos to your limits.

One of the best ways to motivate yourself to run is to buy a nice pair of running shoes, and keep them by your front door in full view of yourself, your family, your guests, and your god. You can’t let a good pair of shoes go to waste.



But buying nice shoes doesn’t necessarily equate to spending a ton of money, at least not today. Amazon’s running a (as far as I can remember) first of its kind sale on running shoes from the likes of Adidas, Puma, Mizuno, New Balance, and more. And we’re talking great, popular shoes here, like the sub-$50 Puma Tazon (men | women), and Adidas’ Adizero (men | women) and Alphabounce (men | women).

That’s just the start of the sale though, so run over to Amazon before all the popular sizes and styles inevitably start to sell out.

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $14 on Amazon right now, or a regular sized bottle for $10. The larger bottle is a slightly better price per ounce, but they’re both really good deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Get Out was a lot more than a typical horror movie, so even if you aren’t typically a fan of the genre, you should absolutely add it to your Blu-ray collection for $5. You also get a digital copy, and even an alternate ending.

Screenshot: Kotaku

Pokémon Sword and Shield are officially out on November 15, and yes, they include co-op raids! So if after this morning’s announcement you’re ready to be the best, like no one ever was, Amazon’s offering a (increasingly rare) $10 preorder credit to Prime members on both the Sword and Shield editions.



Amazon offered these credits for a time after eliminating the Prime 20% video game discount program, but they’ve all but vanished by now. Just note that you won’t receive it until 30-35 days after the game ships.



Injustice 2 packs a shockingly good story mode into a very fun fighting game, and you can get it for $20 on Amazon, if you missed out on that price during the holidays.



The Legendary Edition includes 10 additional characters and 5 skins, so you’ll be able to play as Hellboy or those crime-fighting turtles.

Preorder Pokémon Shield | $60 | Amazon | $10 Prime credit

| $60 | Amazon | $10 Prime credit Preorder Pokémon Sword | $60 | Amazon | $10 Prime credit

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great powered monitors by any measure (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and when you aren’t using them as part of a home theater setup, they also work with Bluetooth directly, so you can also just connect your phone wirelessly for a quick listening session without any dongles or receivers.



For a limited time, you can get the pair for an all-time low $498 with our exclusive promo code KINJAPGF.