Wednesday's Best Deals: REI Winter Clearance, RAVPower Chargers, Harley Quinn Funko, and More

An REI Winter Clearance Sale, a RAVPower Charger Gold Box, and Olivers Mystery Box lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
Pick up SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.
Let’s be clear here, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $110 is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?
For what it’s worth, this particular storage option usually sells for about $40-50 more.
This RAVPower Filehub is a battery pack, an external storage device, and a portable WiFi router all rolled into one. You could say that it’s the perfect travel companion. Here’s what Whitson Gordon had to say about it on The Inventory:
You can see how things get a little complex here. The FileHub’s best use cases, in my opinion, require a little technical know-how on things like DLNA and SMB, so while it isn’t for everyone, it is useful, and has a pretty dedicated fanbase. I do wish the FileHub were a bit simpler to use, though—there’s no option to just connect to the computer over USB, for example, which seems like a big oversight. And seeing as this is not RAV’s first crack at the product line, you’d think they’d have a better handle on it by now.
But for all its little flaws and quirks, it’s still a unique product that could fit well into a lot of different workflows, for a pretty affordable price.
It’s normally priced at $56, but if you clip the coupon on the page and use our exclusive code KINJADFG, you can pick up this super versatile hub for just $37. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. There’s no telling how long the coupon on the page lasts, so get yours before it disappears.
If you’re tired of your phone and all the other devices you own just dying on you, you should probably stack up on RAVPower Portable chargers and accessories since they’re up to 30% off. Prices start at $12, but just remember that Gold Box deals only last for the day and can sell out at any time, so it might be best to jump on ‘em before they’re gone!
Make sure to check out The RAVPower Power Bank, it’s only $20 and is able to charge two devices at the same time. Plus, it even has a handy flashlight just in case you find yourself in the dark. We’ve all been there.
If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget ANC, Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 are just $40 right. Usually selling for about $60, this is the best discount we’ve seen on these particular cans, no coupon code necessary.
In his review, Shep said that these cans are sonically impressive compared to its sub-$100 competitors:
The 40mm drivers are Hi-Res Audio Certified, which depending on who you ask, may or may not mean all that much in practice. What it does mean that the drivers can hit frequencies as high as 40 kHz, and not many Bluetooth headphones in this price range can make that claim. There’s also a “Bass Up” mode which, you guessed it, boosts the bass on demand like you’re wearing Beats circa 2014.
I admit that I like it. Again, they don’t sound as good as a $300 pair of headphones from the big guys, but they’re the best sounding ANC over-ears I’ve tried in this price range, by a decent margin.
These headphones offer Hi-Res Audio, four noise cancelation microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent battery life (40 hours with ANC and 60 hours without.)
Pick yours up before these inevitably disappear.
Today’s Best Home Deals
If all of that cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s President’s Day Sale
From now through February 20 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.
- Patio furniture starting at $99
- Rugs starting at $49
- Mattresses starting at $199
- Living room chairs starting at $99
Let’s be honest, when you buy produce for the week sometimes you don’t wind up getting to taste those fresh flavors until a couple of days later. With Prepworks Berry Keeper that’s down to a low, low $6, you’re essentially saving another $6 and the annoyance of having to throw away squishy strawberries from your fridge you were absolutely planning on using in your smoothies.
The berry container also prevents bruises and has an adjustable vent to regulate air circulation, while the added water reservoir provides moisture. It’s almost like your berries were never picked, we love to see it! On top of that, the hard plastic container is dishwasher-safe. So you should definitely get your hands on one of these before they’re all gone, and while you’re at it, grab a $10 lettuce container that’s on sale too!
If every piece of clothing in your wardrobe sparks joy, that’s okay. Not all of us were built for the KonMari Method. Rather than donating every piece of clothing you own, you can get a two-pack of Lifewit Under Bed Storage Bags for $10. Just enter promo code C949NETC at checkout. These bags are skinny enough to fit under most beds and long enough to store all of your stuff out of sight. And when they’re not in use you can fold them up and shove them in the back of your closet for easy storage.
A drill brush is and does exactly what it sounds like, and right now you can pick up a set for $10.
The drill brush attachment works in tandem with any power drill you already own to scrub away stains and stuck-on grossness. I own this and I love it.
I cleaned my gross sink in less than a minute with it, and if you own a drill, it’s an absolutely genius way to harness the power of the tool outside of assembling furniture.
There’s a number of versions to choose from, the all-purpose yellow, a car-focused white, medium texture blue and green, a stiff red and, my personal favorite, the ultra stiff-black. All of which are just $10.
You should give it a try, I super endorse it.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
If you know you look good, but also want to dress well too, now is the perfect time to shop online. Thanks to Jachs’s Blazer Closeout Sale, you can choose from 25 different styles to fit your look. The prices begin at $39 when you use the promo code WNTR. At that price point, now is a great time to step out of your comfort zone and skip the black blazer, and go crazy with a more colorful option.
Looking to get some new workout gear? You can snag some sweet new threads, thanks to these Mystery Boxes from Olivers. You can get both boxes for 50% off (or more). The $300 box is just $150 and the $600 box is $275, with each box containing a combination of pants, shorts, tees and outerwear.
This promotion has been super popular with out readers and it’s available now through 2/12.
Kick off the new year with new gear, with this huge REI clearance sale. Right now, adventurers can save up to 50% or more on just reduced items at REI Outlet.
The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, YETI, Hydro Flask, The North Face, and a whole lot more. This sale runs until the 17, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.
Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer your size. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants or Jeans for only $35 from Jachs when you use promo code P35.
Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags and accessories you can own. And right now you can save big on a bunch of gear during their Winter Clearance sale. Of course, there’s a lot of clearance products to choose from, so make sure to go to the main deal page for all of your options.
Good news, adventurers: Starting today, you can save up to 50% off top brands at Backcountry. During their semi-annual sale, you can save on Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, and so much more. Shop now through the end of this month, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your gear.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider the Logitech G332 SE. While it’s not flashy by any means, it’s got big 50mm audio drivers, a flip-to-mute mic, and uses a 3.5mm jack so it’s compatible with a PC and most gaming consoles.
This is the best discount we’ve seen on this particular headset. The Logitech G332 SE typically sells for around $45-60, so this is a terrific buy.
If you’re looking for a pair of long-lasting gaming headphones that’ll get you through even the longest of battles, LucidSound Surround Sound Headphones might be your best bet. At $120, it’s $30 less than it’s usual price
With 20 hours of battery life after a full charge, you’ll be able to coordinate with all your teammates, no matter how far away. Plus, the lightweight metal frame (customized with memory foam) and the flexible boom mic will allow you to hear your own voice so your roommate won’t be startled with you yelling at the top of your lungs at the television.
Make sure you take advantage of this deal before it goes bye, bye!
Agents, it’s time to clean out your glocks and shine your domes. Hitman 2 is on sale for just $15 on both Xbox One and PS4.
In the Kotaku review, Riley MacLeod highlighted Hitman 2's “Large levels, interesting locations, improved visuals and gameplay.”
Hitman 2 takes what its predecessor did best and improves on it visually and mechanically. It’s a cerebral game, a sandbox that can be bloodless or chaotic depending on who’s pulling 47’s strings. -Riley MacLeod
If any of that sounds exciting to you, this is the best price we’ve seen since the end of last year.
It’s back! Right now, Amazon or Walmart are selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $49. I’ve spent
75 130 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this a dollar off the best deal we’ve seen on these two incredibly good Nintendo Switch games.
If you’ve resolved to build muscle in the new year, Amazon’s dropped the price on Muscle Milk protein shakes. Right now, you can pick up a 12-pack of Vanilla or Chocolate flavors for a low $9.
I was surfing last year, and Muscle Milk had a booth there. I drank a whole bunch that day. Let me tell you, they tasted absolute fine. Not great. In fact, a teensy better than fine. Which is probably all you can expect from health-focused treats, right?
This is the lowest price we’ve seen, and there’s a high chance of this selling out. So get yours ASAP.
Need a new lock? Keep your items safe when you get a new set of TACKLIFE Combination Locks for only $6 on Amazon. Just use promo code VMT526RX to get these for 35% off. The locks have a 4-digit combination password that can have up to 10,000 combination options.
If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $10 when you clip the coupon code on the page and the code TQ87AVVA at checkout. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.
Litter is a literal pain in the ass. Cleaning it up, scooping it out, buying it - it is all annoying. If you have a lot of litter in the house, you can now put it all in one place. Get a PetFusion BetterBin Portable Litter Storage Bin for $32 when you use the 20% off promo code 20CATLITTER at checkout. It can store up to 25 pounds of litter, has an ergonomic handle to pour litter directly from the bin into the box, and even has wheels. So, your cat can push it around the house and annoy you.
If you also need litter, Amazon has a Fresh Pet Cat Litter Gold Box going on right now with clumping litter, multi-cat litter, and more.
Looking for a fun new suitcase to bring on your next trip? Ditch your boring black suitcase and opt for something more colorful. Right now, you can get a GoPenguin Hardshell 20" Carry On Luggage in a hue of beautiful pastel colors. Choose from Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink for only $97 on Amazon when you use promo code D8648NNN.
Some reviewers have even suggested that this suitcase is better than an Away. To compare pricing, an Away carry-on bag of the same size is $225. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA-approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a lightweight shell composed of German-made 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate.
Maximize the potential of your outlets with Anker’s newest and smallest power strip. This particular model includes two AC outlets and two USB ports, and it’s down to $16 on Amazon this week.
This is a small price to pay to be able to power and charge four devices, as opposed to one. And thanks to its small footprint, you can even take it with you on-the-go. It’s terrific.
This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular model, so it’s an especially good time to buy.
Update: Use the promo code EXTRA5 to drop the price to $71
The Logitech MX Master 3 is the best work mouse in the world. Period. And thankfully, for efficiency-obsessed nerds like myself, Lenovo has it for
$25 $29 off right now.
All the features that made the MX Master legendary remain; excellent build quality (no rattle whatsoever,) comfy design, (an improved) momentum scroll wheel and the thumb scroll wheel, and the super customizable thumb button. But now, the side buttons are bigger and it charges via USB-C.
To be honest, this new design isn’t as eye-catching as the previous models. The MX Master 3 trades the previous generation’s sleeker design for something a little more utilitarian looking. But it was done in the name of ergonomics and comfort, so it’s hard to argue it’s a negative.
If you’re still using your Magic Mouse, it’s time to upgrade Shep.
A while back, we asked you what your favorite cat brush was. The resounding response was the FURminator, which is a great brand for cats and dogs that shed a lot. Right now, the FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool is down to $8 on Amazon. The adjustable feature allows this brush to work on pets with varying fur lengths, with curved edges to get even the trickiest of mats out.
Don’t spend full price on winter gear when you can get everything on sale before the next big storm. Right now, you can save up to 60% off original retail prices at Columbia. Just enter promo code WINTER60 at checkout. The sale goes now through February 11th.
Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.
You still have a few more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!