Wednesday's Best Deals: Refurbished iPad Pros, Screen Protectors, Aerogarden, Under Armour, and More

A wireless charging accessory Gold Box, Jachs waffle knits, giant Snickers bar, and a heating pad lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
Today’s Gold Box offers a number of discounts on a number Qi wireless charging and accessories from Belkin, iOttie and mophie. Whether you want a new portable battery bank, add a spare charging cable to your collection, or fill your home with wireless chargers, this is a good time to buy.
Highlights include this attractive iOttie Ion Charging stand for $26 and this $12 iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount. For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to the deal page. And remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.
I love my fancy 11-inch iPad Pro and if you’re okay buying refurbished Woot is selling the larger, 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro starting at a low $670.
During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen. While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, but I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. And I’ve using it in tandem with the newest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient, and easier to hold.
Admittedly, I wish I got the larger screen just because it does show so much promise with the new iPad OS. Oh well, learn from my mistakes I guess and pick up a refurb today. These products come with Woot’s 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty. So you’re covered just in case it’s not up to your standards.
Protect your iPhone with these heavily discounted glass screen protectors from ZAGG for a low $11. Look, it’s not rocket science. With how much we spend on these devices, it’s important to protect them so we don’t need to replace them every other year.
Luckily for you, we’ve got three options and they’re not just on the latest iPhones, either.
There’s one that’ll protect Plus-sized iPhones, one for the iPhone X and XS, and one for the iPhone 11 and XR. Just make sue to use the promo code SCREEN999 at checkout to get the best price.
Today’s Best Home Deals
Get the freshest herbs possibly by growing them yourself with this $160 AeroGarden Bounty Basic. This in-home gardening system is completely soil free and promises to grow salad greens, peppers and more faster than normal thanks to its energy-efficient LEDs.
Suffice to say, you don’t have to be a genius to get this to work. Just leave it alone, let it do its thing, and you’d basically be growing money. You *can’t* fuck it up.
This bad boy can grow up to 9 plants (up to 24" tall) and is down to its lowest price ever. Just remember that this price is only available today, or until sold out.
This gigantic Snickers bar is my kind of overkill. Weighing in at pound, this chocolate bar is a perfect stocking stuffer (or direct-to-mouth consumption.) I mean, jeez. I can basically hear this thing say, “Daddy’s home” but like in a charming way? I dunno, man. This is one of those, good yet stupid deals. It says you can slice it up and share. But this is America, etc. Just make sure to clip the 25% off coupon to drop the price to just $7.50.
YOGABODY Yoga Trapeze Yoga Swing | $60 | Amazon
Okay. So, this “yoga swing” is on sale. It is supposed to be great for relieving back pain and tension. But, we also know what else is good for relieving tension. Hint. Hint. I’ll let you decide what this swing actually is. Maybe you’re more mature than me. It is $30 off and can be set up in minutes.
I am a firm believer that any ache and pain I have can be fixed by a heating pad. If you’re of a similar belief, you’re going to want this XXL Sable Heating Pad. It is just $20 when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code KINJAQW13 at checkout. It is made with microfiber, has 10 heat settings, and a timer that you can set for between 10 to 90 minutes.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
You’ll be saying “Fleece Navidad” after you shop the 25% Off Fleece Sale at Under Armour. You can shop for everyone on your Christmas list, as these discounts are on men’s, women’s, and kid’s joggers, beanies, and hoodies. This saleis for a limited time only; no coupon code necessary!
As Leslie Knope once said, we need to remember what’s important in life: Friends, Waffles, and Work. While she might have been talking about waffles you can eat, Jachs is celebrating their own version of Waffle Day. Right now, you can get Waffle Knits from Jachs starting out at $20 when you use promo code WAF at checkout.
Guys, it’s time we all started taking better care of our skin. While this is important year-round, it’s an especially important consideration when it’s cold out. Thankfully, Huckberry’s dropping the price on Buckler’s Skin Rescue Essentials Kit to a low $26. That’s $18 off its usual going rate.
Included in this kit are remedies for chapped skin and lips, as well as a moisture-rich, almond oil-based soap. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, or need a holiday present for your most dapper friend, this is a terrific time to buy.
The Give’r 4 Season Glove promise to keep your hands warm, and dry, during even the harshest of winter storms, and right now you can get them for a cool $100. These heavy-duty, waterproof, insulated gloves’ exterior is all leather with Thinsulate lining on the interior.
According to Give’r, these gloves will keep you safe even if you grab a “burning log out of a fire” and keep you warm even if you’re ice fishing in -25 degrees.
For a lot of people, $100 may seem like a lot for a pair of gloves. But from what I’ve experienced with Give’r goods, they’re well worth the price.
Don’t run past this PUMA deal. Now through November 24, you can get 40% off full-price items and an extra 25% off sale items during PUMA’s Friends and Family Sale when you use promo code FRIENDS19. You can get a pair of best-selling men’s slides for only $11 or a men’s essential hoodie for $26.
Today’s Best Media Deals
At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Black Friday.
This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream Christmas songs on repeat for free? Yes please.
Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.
Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.
Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
Everyone might think Santa Claus is the star of Christmas, and sure he puts in a lot of work, but Mrs. Claus is the real MVP. If you love her, you can get this Funko Pop!: Holiday - Mrs. Claus for a few bucks off on Amazon. TBH, the real reason to buy this is that you’ll get Candy Cane as well, Mr’s Claus’s tiny white and red kitten.
Tech
Storage
Power
Audio
- AUKEY Key Series Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0, Built-in Mic, Magnetic Play/Pause, 8H Playtime, IPX6 Sweatproof | $64 | Amazon | Clip Digital Coupon
- MEE audio - X10 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Black | $40 | Best Buy
- AUKEY Key Series Wireless Earbuds with Flexible Ear-Hook, Built-in Mic, IPX6 Sweatproof, 8H Playtime, USB-C | $40 | Amazon | Use Code X9ZLO6P4
Home Theater
- TCL - 75" Class - LED - 4 Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR - Roku TV | $700 | Best Buy
- Insignia - Multidirectional HDTV Antenna | $15 | Best Buy
- SiliconDust HDHomeRun - SCRIBE DUO 1TB DVR | $150 | Best Buy
- LG SL6Y 3.1 Channel High Resolution Audio Sound Bar w/DTS Virtual:X | $197 | Amazon
- LG - Powered Wireless Rear Channel Speakers (Pair) | $0 | eBay
Computers & Accessories
- ASUS VivoBook 15.6", AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200U, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD, Vega 3 Graphics | $249 | Walmart
- Logitech K800 Full-Size Wireless Illuminated Slim Keyboard | $47 | Staples | Use Code 57031
- Intpw Type C hub 11-in-1 USB C MacBook Adapter, 4K USB C to HDMI SD/MicroSD Card Reader, 87W PD Charger | $20 | Amazon | Use Code 8ODSE9PU
- AUKEY USB C Hub MacBook Pro with 4K HDMI, Thunderbolt 3, 2 USB 3.0, USB-C Data Port, SD and MicroSD Card Reader | $30 | Amazon | Use Code TKW7QL8P and Clip Coupon
PC Parts
- Lian-Li PC-O11DX Dynamic Mid Tower Tempered Glass Computer Case | $130 | eBay
- Silicon Power 1TB SSD 3D NAND A55 SLC Cache Performance Boost SATA III 2.5" 7mm (0.28") Internal SSD | $80 | Amazon
- H500 Bundle (H500 Case, Hyper 212 Black RGB, MWE Bronze 600) | $110 | Cooler Master
- MSI B450I Gaming Plus AC AM4 Mini-ITX B450I Motherboard | $110 | B&H
Mobile Devices
Photography
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless w/12-32mm & 45-150mm Lenses W/Free Acc Kit | $448 | Adorama
- DBPOWER EX7000 PRO 4K Action Camera, 170° Wide-Angle Lens, 2X Rechargeable Batteries | $20 | Amazon | Use Code 7ZGUUJLQ
Home
Home Goods
- Sable Heating Pad | $20 | Amazon | Clip $5 coupon and use promo code KINJAQW13
- YOGABODY Yoga Trapeze Yoga Swing | $60 | Amazon
- Dyson - TP02 Pure Cool Link Tower 400 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier | $290 | Best Buy
- Oregon Scientific CF8410 HEPA Air Purifier | $35 | Woot
- LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine | $33 | Woot
- Gardus RLE202 LintEater Rotary Dryer Vent Cleaning System | $33 | Amazon
Smart Home
- Outdoor Smart Plug JACKYLED ETL Waterproof WiFi Plug with 3 Wireless Remote Control Outlets | $10 | Amazon | Use Code IBGTNCLX
- AUKEY Mini Wi-Fi Alexa / Google Smart Plug with Dual Outlets, No Hub Required | $17 | Amazon | Use Code MUHKIUZD
- Arlo - Pro 2 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 1080p Security Camera System - White | $400 | Best Buy
Kitchen
- SNICKERS Christmas Slice n’ Share Giant Chocolate Candy Bar 1-Pound Bar | $8 | Amazon | Clip Digital Coupon
- AeroGarden Bounty Basic-Black Indoor Garden | $160 | Amazon
- Magic Bullet, 7-Piece Personal Blender | $20 | Walmart
- Ninja BL642 NutriNinja Blender Duo | $100 | Woot
- KitchenAid - FGA Food Grinder Attachment for Most KitchenAid Stand Mixers | $30 | Best Buy
- Cuisinart - 12-Piece Cookware Set - Stainless Steel | $80 | Best Buy
- Save up to 30% on Entertainment and Dinner Party Kitchenware | Amazon
Tools & Auto
- Craftsman 1/4, 3/8 and 1/2 in. drive Metric and SAE 6 and 12 Point Mechanic’s Tool Set 224 pc. | $100 | Ace Hardware | Sign up for Ace Rewards
- Bosch Power Tool Savings | Lowes
- Bosch 12-Volt Max 2-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (2-Batteries Included and Charger Included) | $99 | Lowes
- Bosch 12-Volt Max 3/8-in Variable Speed Cordless Drill (2 -Batteries Included and Charger Included) | $79 | Lowes
- RIDGID 15 Amp Corded 10 in. Compact Table Saw | $199 | Home Depot
- TACKLIFE 30" Long Reacher Grabber | $10 | Amazon | Use Code C3PB8T64
- Oak Leaf Auger Bit for Drill, 3" x 12" + Cut Resistant Gloves | $12 | Amazon | Use Code V2RLMCWW
- Klein Tools Electrical Test Kit | $20 | Home Depot
- Diono Radian 3RXT Convertible Car Seat, Black | $240 | Amazon
- GOOLOO Car Trunk Organizer | $11 | Amazon | Use Code TEWEW4H6
Travel
Lifestyle
Apparel
- UA O Series 6" BoxerJock 2 PK Boxer Briefs | $18 | Amazon
- Columbia Men’s CSC Fleece Hoodie | $30 | Columbia
- The North Face Dryzzle Rain Jacket - Women’s | $99 | REI
- G.H. Bass & Co Slip-On Leather Shoes | $33 | Woot
- Hanes Men’s Full-Zip EcoSmart Fleece Hoodie | $10 | Amazon
- Save up to 30% on H2H Half Zipup Sweater & Sweater Cardigans | Amazon
- adidas 40% Off Regular Priced Apparel and Shoes | Adidas | Use Code CREATORS and Join Creators Club
Beauty & Grooming
- Tweezerman Brow Shaping Scissors and Brush Model No. 2914-R | $10 | Amazon
- Duke Cannon - Big American Bourbon Soap - Brown | $5 | Best Buy
- Oral-B Electric Toothbrush with 1 Oral-B Replacement Brush Head, Vitality Flossaction, White | $20 | Amazon
Camping & Outdoors
- Gonex Sand Proof Beach Blanket | $8 | Amazon | Use Code E3R2ZT7L
Fitness
- Weightlifting Wrist Wraps | $9 | Amazon | Use Code 8N8952II
- YOGABODY Yoga Trapeze [official] - Yoga Swing/Sling/Inversion Tool, Purple with Free DVD | $60 | Amazon
Media
Movies & TV
Books & Comics
- The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings: Deluxe Pocket Vinyl Bound Book Boxed Set | $21 | Amazon
- The Great Alone: A Novel | $3 | Amazon
Gift Cards
Gaming
Peripherals
PC
- FREE Memoranda | Indiegala
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Nintendo
- Pokemon Shield | $46 | Rakuten | Use Code SNG9C2
- Pokemon Sword | $46 | Rakuten | Use Code SNG9C2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game for Nintendo Switch with Bonus Joy-Con Wheel 2-Pack | $50 | Walmart
Toys & Board Games
- Save up to 35% on select toys from Alex Brands | Amazon
- Dark Souls: The Board Game | $80 | Amazon
- POP! Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Only at GameStop | $25 | GameStop
- LEGO City Police Mobile Command Center Truck 60139 (374 Pieces) | $27 | Amazon
- LEGO Star Wars 20th Anniversary Edition Snowspeeder 75259 | $21 | Walmart
- LEGO Friends Stephanie’s House 41314 (622 Pieces) | $40 | Amazon
- KidKraft Espresso Laundry Set | $60 | Amazon
- Star Wars Sw E9 Micro Force Advent Calendar | $24 | Amazon
- Pop! TV: Crocodile Hunter - Steve Irwin (Styles May Vary) | $10 | Amazon
- Catan Junior | $23 | Amazon
Anker’s Eufy security systems are ready to put Ring on notice, with their ever-expanding security gadgets. The company’s latest offering, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $108, after you use the promo code D2EUFYSD.
This particular model offers a ton for not very much. It’ll send you a live view of who is at the door, and allow you to have a conversation with whoever is visiting. Better still, Eufy says their doorbell uses AES-128 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage. Best of all? No monthly fees!
The only catch is that the doorbell will only work if you have existing doorbell wiring; there’s no battery powered option here.
Get your shit together. Get it all together. All your shit. So it’s together... in these $19 Eagle Creek Pack-It Packing Cubes. This price is a couple of bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen on these particular cubes.
These products do wonders for organization while traveling. No more rummaging through a week’s worth of clothes to find your cables. So get yours before you jet off for vacation. (For what it’s worth, I use these in my gym bag and it’s amazing.)
If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Enhanced wireless controller is down to $33 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like my Pro controller, but with a few twists.
For one, it has red accents, but it also has a couple customizable buttons on the grip and uses AA batteries, in lieu of the internal battery of the Pro.
Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve seen, or about $17 off the going rate.
A wise man once said, a second Nintendo Switch dock is the best Switch accessory you can buy, but for those on a budget, the Insignia Nintendo Switch Dock Kit is a worthy, slightly risky, option and now just $30.
The Nintendo Switch Dock is overpriced and I, for one, think this is a terrific alternative. While I do have some misgivings about recommending it because of the “risk,” there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that this is one of the few non-Nintendo units that won’t brick your Switch.
I’ve had one for close to a year now, and my Switch is still running. In fact, I spent most of the weekend playing Pokemon Sword with the Insignia dock.
This current price is $10 off the best price we typically see for this Insignia Switch dock kit. So, now is an amazing time to buy.
If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now, the entire 2019 lineup is on sale thanks to today’s sale. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV.
These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Samsung also included a “no gap wall mount” to help it blend into your gallery wall. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.
They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QLED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,598 (also at Walmart,) 55" for $1,098 (also at Walmart,) 49" model for $898 (also at Walmart,) and a 43" model for less than $798 (also at Walmart.) These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular 2019 sets. And
And if you just want a great Samsung TV without the art display feature, you have options here, and at Woot, too.
Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 970 EVO m.2 SSD is currently marked down to $76, an all-time low.
It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers read speed up to 3400 MB/s and write speed up to 2300 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.
To get the best price, use the coupon code 57031 at checkout, or simply clip $15 off a $60 purchase coupon here.
If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $34 right now. Usually selling for about $50, this is the first discount we’ve seen on these particular cans, no coupon code necessary.
Unlike most budget bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”
If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.
You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.
If you like to get the latest model of everything, now is your chance to get the new Fitbit Versa 2. Just before Black Friday, this has been marked down by $50 on Amazon. This Fitbit has Amazon Alexa built-in, as a quick way to get the news, weather, set alarms, timers, and more.
You can use it to even control your smart home devices. Like the older Fitbit Versa, the 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, calories burned, hourly activity, and more. You can get alerts for all of your phone calls, text messages, and calendar activity on the Fitbit Versa 2.
The new Fitbit has fun new colors, like Bordeaux/Copper Rose, Navy & Pink/Copper Rose, Petal/Copper Rose, and of course, the standard Black/Carbon, as well as Stone/Mist Grey.
Have I mentioned that it is getting cold outside? Well, it is, so I really can’t apologize if some of what I write sounds repetitive. If you like to stock your closet with clothing that will help you combat the cold, I’ve got another Jachs deal for you.
Right now, you can shop Jachs’s Double Up Flannel Sale. You can pick any two premium JACHSNY flannels and get them for only $69 with the promo code 2FLAN at checkout.
REI famously skips Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you’ll need to settle for retail prices for your post-Thanksgiving Day like. Starting today, REI’s Gear Up and Get Out sale can save adventurers up to 30% off a ton of gear.
The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Smartwool, Arc’teryx, Columbia, Oboz, Nalgene, and a whole lot more.
Better still, REI Co-Op members can save 20% on one-full priced item, or an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the code GEARUP2019.
This sale runs until the 25th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.
It may not be sexy or fun, but buying this $5 Rayovac lantern may be the most responsible thing you do today. In case of a power outage, or if you need a light when you go camping this fall, this particular LED lantern can run for nearly 45 hours. This 10 LED unit includes a battery and floats.
Better still, it comes with a lifetime warranty. There’s really no reason to exclude this from your garage.
If you want something a little brighter and more feature-packed, this Striker waterproof lantern is also discounted to an all-time low. With this $12 model, you have three brightness options and an easy way to attach it to the top of your tent.
Right now, you can pick up JBL Professional 1 Series desktop speakers for a low $71, or $50 less usual. For people who spend most of their time working at their desk, those rinky dink speakers on your laptop or the ones that came free with your desktop just won’t cut it.
These monitor speakers will output professional level sound and have a convenient 3.5mm headphone jack pass through. Just be warned, these are a little bigger than most desktop speakers I’ve seen. But if you have the real estate, this is an incredible bargain.
Get all the benefits of a surround sound system with this heavily discounted Yamaha YAS-207BL. This particular sound bar and subwoofer package was one of the first to make use Dolby DTS Virtual:X tech which bounces sound off your walls to simulate satellite speakers. This usually sells for around $230, so this $162 price tag is a terrific deal.
If you’re still using the built-in speakers on your television, it’s time to upgrade. I mean, don’t you think you deserve The Mandelorian deserves a better viewing experience?
Add a tiny RAVPower 30W USB-C GaN charger to your arsenal for a low $17. This little travel-ready wonder can charge PD and non-PD devices, and power stuff like the iPhones, the Nintendo Switch and the MacBook Air. In fact, it’ll charge the iPhone Xr in as little as 1.6 hours.
Clip the 5% off coupon on page and use the promo code KINJA118 to get the best price.
Finally hide your unsightly wires with these discounted cord cover raceway kit.
While I’ve seen a lot of people use nails and cable clips to pin down wires, I prefer using on-wall cable covers. These look a lot cleaner, and won’t leave you with a lot of holes on your walls. Plus, the channels can even be painted to blend in with your walls, and work especially well to hide the wires on your TV.
This particular set can cover up to 125 inches of wires, and comes with double-sided tape, screws and anchors to keep the channels in place.
Make sure to clip the coupon on page and use the code YECAYE02 to get the best price.
You know what’s better than a Norelco Oneblade? A Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid. And do you know what’s better than that? A discounted one.
Right now, you can pick up Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid for a low $60. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year, and $20 off its regular price.
So, what’s the difference between the standard OneBlade and the Pro? A few things:
- It’s more versatile, offering more trimming length settings
- Better battery life, plus an LED display for battery status
- Comes with a dock
While $60 may seem like a lot for a shaver, everyone I know who owns one swears by it.
If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.
If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $63 price is a dollar off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.
Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $40. If you own a PS4, or plan to buy one on Black Friday, this is a no-brainer. This subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For November, you’ll get a chance to play Nioh and Outlast 2.
If you buy a Nintendo Switch from Walmart, they’ll throw in a free copy of Minecraft. Unlike the Black Friday Switch bundles we’ve seen so far, this is the *new* Nintendo Switch with the better battery life. For my money, this is a better deal, if you’re into Minecraft, that is. And if Instagram is any indication, people really, really love Minecraft.
You can choose from either the Neon Blue/Red or Gray Switch, which is nice. and if you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... this is an excellent time to buy.
If you have some new cookware items on your list this holiday season, you’re not the only one. It is time to stop leaving pots and pans on the stove, even if they’re clean. And don’t just dump everything into your cabinet either. Keep all of your cookware nice and tidy when you get a Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet. Get it for $16 on Amazon when you clip the $3 coupon and use promo code 9TDH89XX at checkout.
Clip the coupon on the page to bring this 80-pack of Glad Drawstring Trash Bags down to just $7. Look, this isn’t a glamorous purchase but you probably need some, right? You’re not only saving yourself a trip to the grocery story, but some cash on stuff you need anyway. The best part? This stuff’ll smell like Febreeze.
Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.
Need an extra controller for your PS4? Both Amazon and Walmart are selling this attractive Steel Black DualShock 4 controller for $47, an all-time low.
Full disclosure: we’re going to see those standard PS4 controllers for $40 during Black Friday. But discounts on the more attractive colorways are rare. So, this is a good opportunity if you want to stand out from the crowd. (Or have a designated one for yourself in your house.)
Oh, non-PS4 owners should know that Apple’s letting you use these controllers for your Apple TV or iPhone too. So, if you’ve loved your Apple Arcade free trial and want to get a little bit more serious about your gaming, here’s your chance.
Right now, you can pick up this queen-sized Intex Prestige Downy Airbed for a low $15. Whenever I have visitors, I always regret not having a spare mattress for them. And while this is unlikely to be the comfiest thing to sleep on, you’d be glad to own it in a pinch.
Better still, it includes a handheld battery pump to make inflation a breeze. This usually sells for about $10 more, so don’t sleep on this deal.
If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider the Logitech G332 SE. While it’s not flashy by any means, it’s got big 50mm audio drivers, a flip-to-mute mic, and uses a 3.5mm jack so it’s compatible with a PC and most gaming consoles.
This is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular headset, and it’s a big one to boot. The Logitech G332 SE typically sells for around $60, so this is a terrific buy.
You don’t need to be some fancy Wall Street professional in order to afford a custom-tailored suit. Thanks to Indochino’s Black Friday Exclusive Sale, you can get your very own suit for only $249.
When it comes to picking out a suit, it can be tough finding something that is affordable, high-quality, and actually looks nice. Plus, the same suit that looks good on your best friend won’t necessarily look good on you, because you two probably have different body types. That’s why customizing your own suit through Indochino is an ideal opportunity.
The Black Friday Exclusive Sale has suits for $249, which is $150 off the retail price. That includes all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping. You can choose from traditional navy and gray options, as well as brighter blues, plaid, burgundy, and more.
When picking the customizations for your suit, you can select things like canvas type, shoulder type, lapels, vents, lining, buttons, and more. You can add a vest, if you like, for an additional cost of $59.
You can follow how customizations work on Indochino’s How It Works page and the Alterations page.
Follow our step-by-step video guides to set up your measurement profile. We walk you through every detail, so you can have the confidence to get it done right. It takes less than 10 minutes and can be done from the comfort of your home. You don’t need a tailor, only a good friend (mom, girlfriend, sister, buddy). Once your order is placed, our team goes through all your measurements to ensure that everything looks good.
If you live near a local Indochino showroom, you can bring your receipt once you receive your custom suit to get any alterations you may need. If you do not live near a showroom, you can bring the suit to a local tailor and Indochino will reimburse you up to $75.
Hampers with wheels can be very practical if you need to move your hamper from location to location. But, they’re also pretty hideous. If you want a hamper that isn’t ugly, is big enough to hold a shit ton of towels, and is under $15 bucks, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get the Lifewit Laundry Hamper for $14 on Amazon when you use promo code GBWTB3NG.
Just an FYI, the coupon is only available on the 72L hamper, not the 100L hamper.
Everyone and their mother should own a small fire-proof safe to protect important documents and valuables in an emergency, and the popular SentrySafe 500 is down to $23 on Amazon today. That’s not a huge discount, but it’s the best price Amazon’s listed in about two years.
Right now you can save big on a ton of home décor courtesy of Amazon. As far as I can tell, Amazon’s home furnishings are actually pretty damn good for the price. Inside you’ll find discounts on picture frames, lighting, planters, rugs, and more.
A lot of these products can pass off as something you purchased from Urban Outfitters. For what it’s worth, I actually own a couple of pieces and am amazed at their quality. There’s a ton here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your décor options.
It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Rain is going to turn into snow and slush pretty soon. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.
If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.
If you’re an Amazon Prime member and if you pay your credit card bills off every month, then there’s a really good chance you already have an Amazon Prime credit card to get that sweet, sweet 5% cash back on every purchase. For a limited time though, you can boost that 5% to as much as 20% on select products throughout the store, including a bunch of brand name tech.
You can find all of the eligible items on this page, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. If you have a Prime credit card tied to your account, you should also see the offer in small print on the individual product page.
Also note that in many cases, the bonus applies to multiple SKUs within the same product family (i.e. the promotional page lists this 128GB microSD card as being eligible for 15% cash back, but you’ll get the same offer for 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB cards as well as long as they’re shipped and sold by Amazon).