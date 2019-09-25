Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker’s PowerLine II Lightning cables aren’t subtle things: they’re big, chunky, and obviously built to last. And if you do manage to break it at some point, the lifetime warranty means you can get a new one for free. Basically, if you’re a serial Lightning cable destroyer, this is the cord for you.



For a limited time, the white model is marked down to $9, and promo code ANKERBD6 will bring that down to $8, the best price ever on one of these cords. The other colors are also all on sale for $9 with promo code ANKER3FT.

Need a longer cable? The 6' version is marked down to $10 in black or white with promo code ANKERCB6.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just because you have a whole lot of devices, doesn’t mean you need to also need to have a whole lot of remotes. Take the guesswork out of powering on with this Logitech Harmony 950 Touch IR Remote, now down to $175. It’s compatible with over 250,000, which is about how many devices we all own these days, and will work with 15 at a time. Plus, it comes with its own charging station and features customizable controls to suit your personal watching preferences.



We’ve seen it drop as low at $150 on very rare occasions like Cyber Monday, but otherwise, this is as good a deal as you’re likely to get.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you want to completely overhaul your home network, or add on to the one you already have, this Gold Box has something for you. Right now, Amazon’s offering solid discounts on a solid collection of Linksys networking products, including their affordable Velop mesh system.



For what it’s worth, don’t drop the $334 on the 3-pack of Velop routers. Instead, add both the 2-pack system and the wall plug unit. It’ll save you about $25 and the wall-plug style is super convenient.

Of course, if you’re just looking to replace your standard router, or extend your signal, you have options here, too. Check out the main page for all of the deals. These prices disappear at the end of the day, or until sold out (that’s been happening a lot lately) so act fast.

You probably keep a lot of charging cables, battery packs, hard drives, and other sundry tech accessories rattling around in your bag, and your collection is unlikely to shrink any time soon. But it’s easy to keep them organized and untangled with this $10 organizer (with promo code WCRVPE22), which is big enough to hold an iPad mini-sized tablet, plus a ton of various accessories.



Note: The code is only valid on the black and green color linked.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s diminutive Soundcore Mini 2 Bluetooth speakers aren’t going to knock your socks off, but they punch above their weight in terms of sound quality and features, and you can get two of them for $35 with promo code KINJAB3107.



Why two? In addition to just using them as two separate and distinct speakers, you can also choose to pair them to each other for true stereo sound from a single audio source. There are lots of speakers that do that these days, but not many of them are this small or this affordable.

You also get IPX78 water-resistance, Anker’s BassUp mode for enhanced low ends on demand, and even a surprisingly robust 15 hours of battery life.

Photo: Amazon

It’s about to start getting colder out, but anxiety is always in season. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale for the first day of fall, for some of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



The secret to these deals is that they’re two deals in one. For all four blankets, you’ll want to clip the $10 coupon on the page, and then use the blanket-specific promo code at checkout to save even more. $41 for a 15 pounder is a stellar deal, but I’d probably pay $12 more for the 20 pounder. I want my weighted blankets to break ribs.

Photo: Niklas Rhöse (( ( ( ( (Unsplash)

Update: This is the last week of this deal, so sign up while you can.



It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the life of their membership. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Photo: Amazon

If you have a ton of smart devices in your home, why not make them even smarter? You can get a two-pack of Gosund Mini Smart Plug With Timer for $13 (50% off) using promo code QM4NADZC. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can shut off lights from across the room, as well as from your smartphone.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s always a major buzzkill when you’re working on a DIY project, and you have to turn a screw in an awkward position where your drill can’t fit. This Bosch electric screwdriver kit won’t be able to reach every tough-to-reach screw, but with a right angle and an offset attachment included, it should be able to reach a lot more of them.



And don’t think that this is just an electric screwdriver either. Bosch’s 12V drills consistently punch above their weight, and you can definitely use the standard drilling attachment to punch holes through wood, metal, and according to some reviewers, even masonry.

Normally priced around $200, and rarely discounted, it’s down to just $117 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, today only.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Recreate the “wow factor” of a server walking over a sizzling fajita plate in the comfort of your own home with this discounted Lodge cast iron set. Typically selling for around $25, this is a hot deal. In fact, I’d wager it’ll sell out before the end of the day.



Included in this set is the 10-by-7-inch oval pan, red-stained wood base, and potholder. All you’ll need is a nicely seasoned flank steak, some peppers, an avocado and hot sauce, and you’re golden.

Make sure to pick yours up ASAP before this deal disappears.

Buying a new mattress is one of the biggest purchases you’ll make, after buying a home, of course. What you sleep on is important and can shape how you feel all day long. Right now, you can get $200 off Casper’s newest Wave mattress, plus two free standard Casper Pillows when you use the promo code WAVEPILLOW. By the way, Casper’s pillows are our readers’ favorite. Check out what our readers’ had to say over in The Inventory:



Perfect combination of fluffy, supportive, and stays cooler than any other pillow I have owned. - Wholandia

Photo: Amazon

Hanging planters are a great way to fill your bare walls with something other than framed pictures, and these little glass balls are a cheap and easy solution. Each one hangs on a single nail, and is perfect for water plants and small succulents.



A pack of six planters is down to $19 on Amazon right now, the best price since April. Plants not included.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver will save you a ton of cash by keeping your produce fresh for a longer period of time. Think of this as an investment: fewer ruined mushrooms and fruits means less waste and fewer trips to the store.



I can’t recommend this enough. Hurry and get yours because this one will disappear fast. (I bought two.)

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This deal will give you Life: Right now, you can get three 13-ounce boxes of Cinnamon Life (my boss Shep McAllister’s favorite cereal, by the way) for just $5 when you clip the 20% off coupon on the page. Eat it with your choice of milk for breakfast, or just snack on it plain throughout the day. Just don’t screw up your life by missing out on this deal.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, this AUKEY 36W USB-C PD car charger can be yours for just $10. Just clip the coupon code on the page and you’ll get the best price on this super helpful accessory. This particular plug offers fast, 18W charging through its USB-C and standard USB port.



Photo: Amazon

What’s better than a smart plug that only covers one power outlet? Two smart plugs that only cover one outlet, of course. This thin smart plug from Aukey incorporates two different outlets, and you can control them both independently with your phone or your favorite voice assistant. Just use promo code 526DKE54 at checkout to get it for $12.



With a whopping 900 lumens of brightness, a rechargeable battery, a zoomable beam, and IP65 dust and water resistance, Anker’s LC90 flashlight is enough flashlight for just about everyone. And with those specs, it’s a steal at $20, down from the usual $28.



To give you a little context about the brightness here, your smartphone’s flashlight probably puts out about 40-60 lumens. Again, this has 900. Don’t look directly at it.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re running low on your pet’s prescription food, it is time to add the biggest bag of Hill’s Science Diet to your cart. Right now, when you use the promo code NEWPD, you can get 20% off first order of a Hill’s Prescription Diet item. There is a limit of one discount per customer.



Class up your home bar with this $20 globe decanter. Just clip the coupon code on the page to get the best price. I’d jump on this quickly, I’m not sure how long this discount will last.



The great thing about Philips Hue is that your fancy lighting profiles aren’t limited to standard bulbs; the Hue LightStrip Plus lets you to stick a rope of color-changing, Wi-Fi connected lights anywhere in your house.



How To Get Started With Philips Hue On a day to day basis, you probably don’t pay any mind to the light bulbs you have scattered around … Read more Read

This LightStrip Plus is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, and the starter kit is down to $58 today, the best price Amazon’s listed since 2017 (though we saw a better deal on a refurb from Woot last week). Bonus: Once the new Hue HDMI Sync Box comes out next month, you’ll be able to sync your lights with whatever’s playing on your TV.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

$260 would be a really good price for a 325 watt, 5 qt. KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, but today, that gets you a 6 qt. Professional model with a 575 watt motor that can stand up to the thickest doughs.



This price is the best we’ve ever seen on this model, and it’s available in three colors, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

You can also score a solid deal on a flex edge beater, which will really come in handy for scraping the sides of your bowl while you mix.

If you’re in need of some chill vibes, why not give CBD a try? Acclaimed CBD purveyor Sunday Scaries is taking 25% off sitewide, so you can stock up your CBD stores with everything from gummies (both vegan and non), tinctures, candy, and even energy shots. Use promo code SEPTEMBER25 to apply the discount to your order, and get ready to feel calm as hell.



Converse kicks are eternal classics, and right now, you can lace up a brand new pair for way less than usual. A selection of high-tops and low-tops in various colors and patterns are up for grabs for just $25 with promo code SEPTSALE. Grab a pair for you and everyone you know before this deal walks away.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Call me Ishma-sale. Vineyard Vines’ Friends & Family Sale is on, and you don’t even need to be aboard the Pequod to partake. Right now, enjoy an extra 25% off preppy wardrobe staples using promo code FAMILY19. It’s easy to get lost at sea with a discount as good as this one, so don’t forget to come up for air once you dive into these deals.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom Rack is watching over us all with its latest flash event on all things AllSaints. For two days only, fashion saints and sinners alike can enjoy about half-off well-made, neutral-toned apparel—including a plethora of cozy knits for men and women—along with a selection of stylish leather and suede handbags and women’s shoes. And while our faith in good Nordstrom Rack deals is everlasting, this particular sale is not, so shop it sooner rather than later or risk the best stuff selling out.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a brand that is dedicated to helping with uneven skin tone, Urban Skin Rx is the brand for you. Right now, when you buy one Urban Skin Rx item, you’ll get the other for 40% off at CVS.



For those who are working on their skin imperfections, you can get a bottle of Even Tone Super Glow Serum and an Even Tone Cleansing Bar. Or, if you’re in the fall fun spirit, get yourself a few bottles of Pumpkin Pore Detox Mask. Just add two Urban Skin Rx products to your cart in order to take advantage of the BOGO event.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New season, new shoes—and clothes, and bags, and accessories. Zappos is celebrating the end of summer by marking down over 6,000 items for men and women from some of your favorite brands, including Cole Haan, Adidas, Nike, Sperry, PUMA, and much, much more. Use promo code ENDOFSUMMER to score 20% off at checkout, and clear your schedule now: You’ll need to set aside some time to sort through all these deals.



Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon Music HD is coming after Tidal with 50 million songs in 850kbps lossless format (compared to the standard 320kbps bitrate), and millions of select tunes in Hi-Res 3730kbps. If you’ve got the ear to detect the difference, and the equipment to take advantage, you can get your first three months of the service for free, if you’re a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber.



Interestingly, this deal is valid on both individual and family memberships, and once your 90 day trial is up, you’ll automatically be renewed at $15/month for individuals ($13 for Prime members) or $20/month for the family plan, unless you preemptively cancel.

The Razer BlackWidow Essential is just $55 today, which is about $5 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. With this keyboard, you’ll get Razer’s proprietary Green mechanical switches rated to 80,000,000 keystrokes, and fully programmable keys. No RBG lighting here, just your old-school green.



For someone who doesn’t care about the lighting and wants to try out a mechanical keyboard for the first time, this is the one to get.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade for all of the new fall TV shows, or just your nightly Netflix coma, the 65" is down to $460 right now, if you can live with a refurb of last year’s model.



$460 is a really good price for just about any 65" TV, let alone one with local dimming and Dolby Vision. It also comes with a 90 day warranty to ease your concerns, in case anything’s extra wonky.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s portable projectors are pretty great on-the-go cinemas, but as we’ve covered before, there’s a yawning gap between the company’s original Nebula Capsule and the new Nebula Capsule II and Capsule Max. A new mid-range entry in the line aims to change that.



Eschewing the can-shaped design of the rest of the capsules in favor of a more rectangular profile, the Nebula Apollo is essentially an original Nebula Capsule, but with the Capsule II’s 200 ANSI lumens of brightness, compared to the Capsule’s 100. It has the same (somewhat outdated) Android OS, the same 480p standard definition sensor, and the same connections and screen mirroring support. The picture quality won’t blow anyone away, but it’s perfectly sufficient for an outdoor movie, and the added brightness should go a long way towards making the image pop.



At its $380 MSRP, it’s priced right between the $300 Capsule and the $470 Capsule Max with its 720p sensor, but for a limited time, you can get it for $330 at launch with promo code APOLLOGO.

The wall charger that came with your phone just doesn’t cut it while traveling these days. In addition to probably being slow as hell, you likely have at least two or three USB-powered devices that you’ll want to charge every night while you sleep.



Luckily, Anker stuffed four USB ports and 40W of power into a tiny travel charger (with folding AC prongs!), and you can get it for $21 today on Amazon, which is within a couple of bucks off the best price we’ve seen, no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Normally, you pay a premium to buy snacks in single-serve bags, but that’s not really the case with a couple of deals on Amazon today. You can get 40 bags of Sun Chips (in three flavors) for $10, or a 40-pack of various Lays snacks for $9. In both cases, you’ll need to clip the 30% coupon and use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings.



I got the Sun Chips myself, and it’s going to take a tremendous amount of willpower to only eat one bag at a time.

Photo: Amazon

Do you find that you need time to unwind after a long day? Do yourself a huge favor and get a TaoTronics Mini Essential Oil Diffuser. It is only $7 on Amazon when you use promo code WK2J3SOP. You can use this with your favorite essential oils to destress. Or, it can be used to eliminate unwanted pet and smoking odors.



If the brand name TaoTronics sounds familiar, that’s because we write about them a lot since our readers lover to buy their headphones. Their noise-canceling headphones are only $23 right now.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman makes famously reliable, trendy shoes that are well worth their typically high price tag, but today, the brand’s boots, heels, flats, sandals, and sneakers are marked down significantly at Nordstrom Rack. Take advantage of hundreds of dollars off a new pair, and set foot into the new season with some fancy new footwear.



Image: L.L.Bean

We know Bean Boots are amazing in the snow, but you can start using them right now in the rain as well. Today and tomorrow only, Save 20% on a variety of L.L. Bean’s most popular boots, as well as select raincoats with promo code SPLASH20. There are a ton of styles available, so there’s no reason why you can’t be fashionable when it’s gross out.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It may not be sexy or fun, but buying this $5 Rayovac lantern may be the most responsible thing you do today. In case of a power outage, or if you need a light when you go camping this fall, this particular LED lantern can run for nearly 45 hours. This 10 LED unit includes a battery and floats.



Better still, it comes with a lifetime warranty. There’s really no reason to exclude this from your garage.