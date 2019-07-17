Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Prime Day might be over, but the AmazonBasics deals are still coming strong. For a limited time, Amazon’s put together a whole collection of discounted tech essentials, and having checked the price history on a bunch of them, they do seem to be legitimately good discounts.



Of course you’ve got your standard collection of charging cables and peripherals in here, but there’s also this vintage-looking Bluetooth speaker (which our boss bought yesterday for the same price), a mini photo studio for you eBay power sellers (within $5 of the best price ever), a light-up mouse pad (within a dollar of an all-time low), and lots of other cool stuff.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you appreciate design and technology, you’ve probably heard of Nomad. The company has been turning out some of the most gorgeous and practical mobile accessories on the market for years, and several of them are on sale for up to 80% off in the company’s outlet section.



The sale is dominated by leather smartphone cases for just $10-$15, but if you scroll down the page, you’ll also find Apple Watch straps and chargers, a microUSB-charging carabiner, and the product that the company might be most famous for: the Bi-Fold charging wallet.

While you’re over there, the company is also running a charity sale on its durable Lightning cable. You can choose to donate $5, $10, or $20 for the cable, which corresponds to the number of trees that will be planted in Brazil by Carbonfund.org.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Edifier quietly makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on a pair of Edifier bookshelf speakers that can be used with your computer. Selling for $80 when you clip the 40% off coupon, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen by about $5.



In addition to better sound than your computer currently puts out, these Edifiers offer a variety of inputs, including connecting via 3.5mm jack and Bluetooth.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Woot’s blowing out three refurbished Samsung monitors, today only. Choose from a $160 curved work monitor, a $230 Quantum dot gaming one, and a $200 4K unit. Just for some perspective, these are $50-80 cheaper than these same refurbished monitors are selling on Amazon. Each of these monitors come with a 90-day manufacturer warranty, so you’re covered.



Just remember, these prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out. So, hop to it.

Peak Design Travel Tripod | Kickstarter

Update: This campaign closes tomorrow, so if you want to preorder and save on this tripod, this is your last call.

When Peak Design launches a new product, we take notice, and their latest Kickstarter campaign goes back to the company’s photographic roots.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Peak Design

The Peak Design Travel Tripod purports to be one of the most compact full-sized travel tripods on the market, thanks to a unique design that eliminates wasted, empty space with form-fitted legs and pieces that fit together perfectly. Packed down, its maximum diameter is only 3.25" across, compared to well over 4" for most tripods in this class. But it still boasts a 60" maximum height, and can hold 20 pounds of gear, so it’s not sacrificing flexibility or strength to achieve that svelte design.

A single, “precision engineered” adjustment ring on the ball head makes it easy to articulate your camera or lock it in place at any angle, and you can even convert the tripod into a “Low Mode” with the included hex wrench, which hangs the camera under the legs rather than balancing it above them.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Peak Design

My favorite little feature, though, has to be the included universal phone mount, which stows away inside the center column when not in use, so you’ll never lose it or leave it at home. That means that even if you don’t want to take all of your heavy camera gear out on a hike, you could still bring along the tripod to get some stunning shots and long exposures with your phone.

Peak Design has already raised nearly $2,000,000 on Kickstarter for this campaign, and if you know Peak, you know that this is a rare opportunity to save money on their gear. The aluminum version of the Travel Tripod will set you back $289 (compared to $350 once it releases), and the lighter carbon fiber version is priced at $479 (compared to $600). That’s a lot of money, but Peak is undefeated in delivering class-leading, ultra high-quality products, so it’ll likely be money well spent if you take photography seriously.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $50, a carry-over from Prime Day, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and an amazing rice cooker too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page.

These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more Read

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

When I heard the words “stand mixer,” I think: KitchenAid. But if you’re not really interested in spending upwards of $200 on such an implement, consider this smart-looking Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer, now on sale for $160 in black. It features 12 speed settings and a 400 watt motor, so you know it can stir up any concoction that comes its way. Plus, a flat beater, dough hook, whisk and pouring shield are all included to satisfy any and all of your baking needs. Just be sure to whip up this deal before it gets gobbled up.



Even though it’s in today’s Gold Box, Bissell’s Big Green carpet cleaner isn’t a cheap piece of hardware. But it’s one of Amazon’s top sellers, and boasts an incredibly good 4.7 star rating from over 4,000 reviewers, so you get what you pay for.



Today’s $300 Gold Box price tag is the best price Amazon’s listed in years, so if you have a lot of carpets and rugs in your house, it might be worth a splurge.



Photo: Home Depot

It is time to stop putting off that remodel you’ve always wanted to do. There is no better day than today to buy some new hardwood flooring for your living room, bedroom, kitchen, dining room, or whatever room you choose. Right now, you can get up to 25% off select hardwood and bamboo flooring at Home Depot. During this sale, you can get Canadian Northern Birch Natural 3/4 in. hardwood flooring for $2.39/sq. ft. or $48 a case. If you’re on the market for a darker wood, this Hand Scraped Strand Woven Wellington 3/8 in. Bamboo flooring is 28% off.



Photo: Amazon

This isn’t the only silicone food bag out there, but Stasher is unique in that it doesn’t use any plastic at all. Basically every other silicone bag requires you to slide a plastic bar across the top of the bag to seal it, but Stasher is entirely self sealing, with no extra pieces.



The Best Sous Vide Accessories [Updated] One of the best things about sous vide is the simplicity of the process, but a few key tools can… Read more Read

You can use it to carry sandwiches to work, to store leftovers, or my personal favorite: for sous-vide. $10 is an all-time low, and while that’s a lot of money to spend on a sandwich bag, just remember that it’s a sandwich bag that’ll last essentially forever.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

It’s the circle of life, or something. This OXO cold brew coffee maker (or rather, the coffee it produces) has responsible for keeping me functioning during the long hours of deal blogging during Prime Day, and now, it’s (I think) the last deal I’m going to blog until tomorrow, which is not Prime Day.

It makes very good, very strong coffee, and is really easy to use and clean. It’s $10 off. Good night.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not cold outside anymore, but you can still stay cozy inside with a nice hot cup of whatever made with this Cosori glass kettle, now on sale for $32 when you clip the $2 off coupon—that’s $2 away from the best price we’ve seen. A built-in LED light indicates when your water has reached its boiling point, and it certainly won’t be an eye sore on your kitchen counter. This deal won’t last long, so drink up this discount while you can.



French press is your favorite way to make coffee, and it’ll be an even more aesthetically pleasing process with this 100% stainless steel press for just $25 with promo code A25W7WCC.



Most Popular Coffee Maker: French Press One thing is certain, ask a dozen people the best way to brew the perfect cup of coffee and… Read more Read

Most of the French press deals we see are for 34 oz. (1 L) models, but this one is 50% larger at 51 oz, so you can either make enough coffee to share, or just get dangerously caffeinated.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This sale on Too Faced Cosmetics at HauteLook seems almost too good to be true. Right now, save on a few palettes from the beloved makeup brand, in addition to a slew of eyeliners, concealers, and lipsticks. Just be sure to shop soon; the best products will certainly sell out.



Image: Chelsea Stone

Summer is here, so get outside! But first, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Right now, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 60% off with promo code JULY60. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, so you can find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And right now, the footwear brand is kicking off a new season with an extra 30% off select sale items with promo code SALE30. Treat your feet to new sandals, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a deal before it’s out for the summer.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is hot as hell outside and you know what that means? You’re going to sweat. Even if you’re not doing anything but walking, you’ll sweat, and if you’re not wearing deodorant, you’re going to stink. Get yourself a 3-pack of Old Spice Aluminum-Free Deodorant For Men for only $10 on Amazon when you clip the $4.50 coupon. That’s practically three sticks of deodorant for the price of one.



Screenshot: Amazon

If you’ve never been an Audible member, you can still get your first three months for $15. But if you’ve been a member in the past, or you’re just ready to commit for a longer period of time, Prime Members can also save big on an annual membership as part of Amazon’s lead up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, Prime members can get an annual membership for $120, down from the usual $150, or $180 if you paid month-by-month. Plus, once you sign up, you’ll receive an email with a credit to get an Echo Dot to listen to your books with for just $.99.

As a reminder, every month, Audible members can choose one audiobook and two Audible originals to add to their library for free, and those titles will be yours to keep, even if you cancel your membership somewhere down the road.

Screenshot: Amazon

It really does pay to be an Amazon Prime member. As Prime Day(s) rapidly approaches, Amazon has a new limited-time, exclusive deal. You can get three months of Audible for the price of one. That’s right, it is only $5/month (or $15 total) for a three-month subscription to Audible. The only catch? It is only for Amazon Prime members and only available to new Audible users.



Each month, you can download two Audible originals, and one audiobook of your choice for free, each of which will be yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your membership. Individual audiobooks frequently cost $15 or more, so you stand to save a lot on the latest hits.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like board games like Settlers of Catan and Agricola, but are understandably a little sick of playing them, you’ll definitely want to give Carcassonne a try. Today’s price is the best price Amazon’s listed all year, and a great investment for your next game night.



This box even includes two mini expansions: The River and The Abbott, but you can buy a ton of other ones separately to make your box unique.

Scythe is a very popular board game with a unique premise, and you can get it for $40 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



From Board Game Geek:

It is a time of unrest in 1920s Europa. The ashes from the first great war still darken the snow. The capitalistic city-state known simply as “The Factory”, which fueled the war with heavily armored mechs, has closed its doors, drawing the attention of several nearby countries. Scythe is an engine-building game set in an alternate-history 1920s period. It is a time of farming and war, broken hearts and rusted gears, innovation and valor. In Scythe, each player represents a character from one of five factions of Eastern Europe who are attempting to earn their fortune and claim their faction’s stake in the land around the mysterious Factory. Players conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, gain villagers, build structures, and activate monstrous mechs.

I’d watch that movie.

You can play solo, or with up to five people, and games should come in right around two hours, the ideal length for a board game night.

Also available from Amazon, with a backorder.

If you’ve played Ticket to Ride, the European version is more than just a new map. The addition of tunnels, ferries, and train stations add new layers of strategy that the American edition lacks, making it a worthy addition to your board game cabinet for just $25, within a couple bucks of an all-time low.



My only complaint? You can build a train from France to London, which was clearly not technologically feasible in the game’s late 1800s time period.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hell just froze over, because right now you can get the rarely discounted Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass for just $20, the best price we’ve seen on this add-on.



Smash Bros. remains one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch and this add-on will give you access to 5 new challengers, which include the Dragon Quest heroes, Joker from Persona 5, Banjo and Kazooie, and two that have yet to be revealed, plus a few more maps and cosmetic items.

Just remember, you’ll need the full version of the game to use (that’s also down to a solid $50 right now.)

Graphic: Shep McAllister

D&D is officially cool now, so gather some friends, clear off a table, and get started with this rulebook gift set, now down to $85, within $1 of an all-time low.



That includes three essential rulebooks (Monster Manual, The Player’s Handbook, and Dungeon Master’s Guide), plus a DM screen to hide your secret dice rolls and keep track of the game. It’s not everything you need to get a game going, but it’s a good start, and we’ve got a guide to help you find the rest.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s had a ton of good board game deals lately, but if you’ve still got room on your shelf, 7 Wonders is well worth picking up for $30 from Amazon, while you can.



From Board Game Geek, where it’s a top 50 game:

You are the leader of one of the 7 great cities of the Ancient World. Gather resources, develop commercial routes, and affirm your military supremacy. Build your city and erect an architectural wonder which will transcend future times. 7 Wonders lasts three ages. In each age, players receive seven cards from a particular deck, choose one of those cards, then pass the remainder to an adjacent player. Players reveal their cards simultaneously, paying resources if needed or collecting resources or interacting with other players in various ways. (Players have individual boards with special powers on which to organize their cards, and the boards are double-sided). Each player then chooses another card from the deck they were passed, and the process repeats until players have six cards in play from that age. After three ages, the game ends.

Today’s price is the best Amazon’s listed in nearly a year, so add it to your cart along with Carcassonne.

$30 7 Wonders 1291 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s down to an all-time low of $401 , or $149 less than the usual drop price. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, and 100Hz refresh speed.



It’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space.

MassGenie is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $240, down from the usual $300, with the code SONYBWOEH. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Photo: Walmart

The Google Home Max is Google’s high-fidelity answer to the Sonos Play:5 and Apple HomePod (while being significantly smarter than both), and while it’s a bit of a stretch at its usual $400, it’s a great value at $250. That’s the best price ever, but it’s only available during Prime Day.

Stardew Valley is the perfect gaming anecdote to a stressful day at work, or a long night out, and you can grab it on the Nintendo Switch for just $12 today. Will you be a winemaker, a vegetable farmer, a commercial fisherman, or, like me, a mayonaise magnate? It’s all up to you.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This Xbox One S 1TB all-digital edition bundle is nuts. For $250, you get the console, a Dell 23.6" LCD 2ms gaming monitor and three digital games (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3.) It’s as if you’re getting this $100 Dell monitor for free, since the all-digital Xbox One S retails for $250.



For someone with an overly long desk or a kid who wants to start gaming (but you don’t want her to interrupt your own sessions,) this could be the perfect deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, and the company’s best-value (and Kinja Deals-exclusive) three-year plan is available for $99.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. While shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

If you subscribe to the three-year plan today, you’ll be able to continue to renew it at the same price for the life of your subscription, so this is a great chance to lock in a terrific deal.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 17% with promo code GIZMODO17.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of great wines from around the world, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with six bottles of wine for just $40 with free shipping, and every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. But if you use this link when you sign up, you’ll get FREE shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month. At the very least, you should send Mom the trial box for less than $7 per bottle. I mean, why wouldn’t you?