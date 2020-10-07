Wednesday's Best Deals: PlayStation Plus Subscription, New iPad, Anker Speakers, Nordic Ware Sheet Pans, UNIQLO Flannel, Ilia Chromatic Eye Tint, and More

A PlayStation Plus subscription leads Wedn esday’s best deals.



Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds Image : Jabra

Nobody likes feeling your headphone cables flail around as you’re on your morning jog or just out and about. True Wireless headphones help alleviate that and give you a sleek way to blast your favorite playlist or catch up on a couple podcasts, but they get expensive pretty quickly. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds can run up to 15 hours on a single charge, with the use of its charging case, and can connect to Siri, Alexa, or Google Now for quick voice controls. Right now you can get a refurbished pair for $44 on Newegg. There’s a newer model, the 75t, which does offer some nice upgrades, but for the discount, you’re still getting some seriously good earbuds, so don’t fret too much.



Sony X900H 65" 4K Smart TV Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Sony is one of those companies whose TVs you can play “eenie meenie minie moe” with, and you’d likely walk away with something that’ll blow your mind. The X900H is only the latest in a long line of tried and proven sets, and with the 65" model dropping to $970 after clipping a coupon at Amazon, you should consider checking it out. This TV was originally $1,400 and it regularly sits just south of the $1,000 mark, but with this coupon, Amazon has the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

This 4K LED set doesn’t boast the latest display tech, but Sony’s LED panels are just as good as anyone’s, and they’ve only gotten better with age thanks to Sony’s X1 image processor. You’re getting a vivid HDR10 picture to watch movies and play games in a whole new light, and with full array local dimming, you can say goodbye to crushed blacks in your favorite dark scenes. Like most Sony sets, the X900H has Android TV, which offers thousands of apps through Google Play, plus voice control with the power of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa baked in.

Enacfire E60 Wireless Earbuds PROMOTIONE60 Image : Andrew Hayward

It seems like everyone is continuously on the hunt for affordable and reliable wireless earbuds. Today’s contender is Enacfire’s E60 Wireless Earbuds. For the next week take 20% off with the code PROMOTIONE60 or ClipCoupon. Only the black color appears at this discount but the red, grey, and blue are $5 less with this code.

The E60s are powerful and produce premium sounds even in even the toughest of workouts. If you were hunting for buds to take on a run or to a heavy sweat session these might be the great performers you need. This version is more ergonomic and were redesigned just for sporty people. They’ll fit snuggly and comfortably in the ear canal without fear of falling out. Smart touch sensors give you ultimate control so you don’t need to be fighting with your phone for setting the volume. You’ll get up to eight hours of listening pleasure and the charging case boasts that you can use it five times before even that needs an energy boost. These are sweatproof, connect easy with minimal drops, and were made to transmit clean and crisp sounds in all kinds of conditions.

Prime members enjoy free one-day shipping and this code is good until October 12.

TCL 10 Pro Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Looking for a new smartphone? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like their rise to fame in the TV world, their value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and the most powerful one gets a pretty nice discount today. The TCL 10 Pro, which has a beefy processor, an AMOLED display, and ample base storage (128GB) is $380 following a $70 price cut, the steepest drop to date. It’s unlocked and certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus it has all the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more networks worldwide.

Save up to 30% on Anker Soundcore Portable Speakers Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Ain’t no party like an Anker sale party ‘cuz an Anker sale party don’t stop... kind of like how the Soundcore Wakey doesn’t stop yelling at you when it’s time to wake up with its FM radio. It helps you get to sleep in the first place with a built-in white noise machine. You may come to love the digital display giving you a glanceable timestamp through the felt speaker covers, and with a Qi charging pad on top, it’s guaranteed to be the first unlucky inanimate object to feel the wrath of your daily morning blues. Get the Wakey and prepare thy blankey.

Save up to 30% on the other Anker speakers whose names aren’t nearly as cute, including the Soundcore 2 for $28, the pill-shaped Soundcore Motion+ cut down to $70, and the sexiest of all—the Soundcore Flare and its RGB butt—falls to just $40.

Samsung 2.1 Ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer Image : Quentyn Kennemer

This Samsung soundbar sitting for $30 off at Best Buy doesn’t win you the ultimate prizes in home audio like Dolby Atmos, but it does deliver 2.1 channels of quality sound. The subwoofer to help with that is wireless, and you expand the system later on with Samsung’s Wireless Rear Speaker Kit, offering you full surround sound with very few wires to trip over. Your pre-tax total for the soundbar today rings up to $230. Bluetooth is on board to beam your music over from smartphones and tablets, too.

Amazon Echo Dot (2-pack) DOT2PACK Image : Amazon

Smart speakers are a weird category; there’s a bunch of different options out there, from big booming speakers for rockin’ out to tiny little pebbles that can tell you about the weather. If you’ve done your research and decided to go all-in on Amazon’s Alexa, the Echo Dot is a good place to start. It’s tiny, and the new model looks pretty nice so it doesn’t have to be tucked in the corner of your bookshelf. It’s available for pre-order now, and if you need to fill out a few rooms, you can get $20 off a 2-pack using the promo code DOT2PACK.



Anker Roav DashCam Duo Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Perfect for Uber drivers or your own amateur episode of Carpool Karaoke, the Roav DashCam Duo by Anker is now just $75 at Amazon, a 31% discount. This two-way camera has strong night time performance and records both the front of the road and the cockpit of your car.

It has all the bells and whistles, including built-in GPS for tracking your trips, collision detection with a 30-second total buffer, and parking mode, which snaps a quick recording anytime something comes within view of the 1080p wide-angle cameras.

You’ll get by fine with an average 1080p monitor in any work scenario, but stretch your budget just a tad and you can get something much sharper. This 32" LG monitor goes up to 1440p for resolution, has HDR10 and AMD FreeSync, and while not the most impressive marks for gaming, it still performs admirably in that realm with a 5ms response time and 75hz max refresh rate. With such an outstretched window and more pixels packed into it, you’ll be surprised how many different windows you’ll be able to stack. You’ll get a borderless design if you want two of these side-by-side with seamless flair, and the stand is only tilt-ready, but you can put it up on a cheap VESA arm for more flexibility. All of this is only $250, nearly $50 off.

I fall instantly in love when I see two dire human needs knocked out with the same stone in products like this. Convergence is my jam, so this $12 piece of cloth that runs triple duty as Bluetooth headphones, a sleep mask, and a sweat-catching headband immediately caught my eye. Normally $29 (use promo code 40T2X7NN for the discount), they should last the entirety of your sleep session with 10-hour battery life, but if you’re anything like me, they might not. The headphones inside are specially designed to be as soft and flat as possible—less than 1/4th an inch thick, according to EverPlus—to preserve comfort no matter your sleeping style. Yes, violent toss-turners and people who don’t sleep on their backs, I’m talking to you. Give it a try if you’re tired of aching ears or buds that get lost in the overabundance of cotton surrounding you each night.

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Media Hub Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Because of a price drop, you’ll be able to get your hands onto an Anker Powerexpand 7-in-1 USB-C media hub for $25. It includes a 4k HDMI, a USB-C, SD card reader, as well as two USB-A ports. So plug everything you got into this bad boy. It’ll do you right.

AuKing Mini Projector 4G63N2XD

Anyone desperate for a night out should look no further than the backyard, or if you live in an apartment, a random unoccupied field (PARODY). And thanks to AuKing, you can save 50% on a mini projector by clipping the onsite coupon and entering the promo code 4G63N2XD at checkout, perfectly suited to replace nights out at the AMC or Regal. In fact, with a projector, you don’t have to worry about the smell of Arby’s roast beef the person behind you snuck into Tenet. Instead, you can watch actual good movies like Palm Springs with your large adult sons. Or, in case the little ones tag along, rent Scoob!, a movie I’m curious about but don’t have the children to justify watching it on my own.



The AuKing mini projector gets you 55,000 hours of viewing time, or over 6 years consecutive years. It boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon out of nearly 4,000 reviews and supports both HDMI and VGA input. That means all you have to do is hook up a Roku or an Apple TV for endless streaming. You can also connect it to your gaming console of choice or even a PC. At this price, it’s a hell of a steal, but you’ll have to act fast—this deal ends Sunday 10/4. An impulse buy never hurt anyone.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in August 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 10/4/2020.

Samsung 82" Q70T QLED 4K Smart TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you are ready to make the jump to a 4K TV, it is hard to beat the value of the Samsung Q70T. This 82-inch Smart TV is QLED and has Alexa built-in and ready to go. With a recent $300 price drop, it’s now $700 below its original retail price of $2,999.



You get free scheduled delivery on this item as well, so you can be sure you’re home to accept it.

Since most of us are stuck inside for the time being, we’ve all got chargers handy to give our phones plenty of juice. Still, maybe you’re a little low on outlets since everyone’s working from home, or you just want to give your headphones a little boost before your morning stroll. RAVPower’s known for their excellent chargers, and this 20000mAh portable charger is available right now for $30 by clipping the coupon available on the site (the little $10 off box below the price) before adding this item to your cart.



Prime members get free one-day shipping on this item right now, so you could potentially have this power bank in your hands by tomorrow!

This deal was originally posted by Jordan McMahon in April 2020, and was updated with new information on 10/3/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier.

Anker PowerWave+ Qi Wireless Charging Pad Image : Anker

Whether you’re running out of outlets or you just don’t want another thing to plug in, Anker’s got plenty of charging pads to cover all your multi-device needs. If, after a long day of doing your thing, you need to give your phone and Apple Watch a boost, the PowerWave+ wireless charging pad will do the trick. It has a pad for one smartphone, plus a dedicated stand for your Watch. Normally it’s $60, but Best Buy has it for $10 off right now, so snag it while you can.

Boltune Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

Active noise canceling, which helps block out external noise, has long been a feature exclusive to the most premium of headphones. Lately, however, we’re seeing the tech creep down to more affordable options, and these Boltune cans are a key example.

Right now, you can snag Boltune’s hybrid active noise canceling wireless headphones for just $35 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page, shaving $20 off the list price. These cushy-looking Bluetooth 5.0 headphones promise up to 30 hours of battery life per charge and deep bass feedback. And while you might think that the price tag signals so-so quality, the 4.5-star rating from more than 1,600 customer reviews suggests that they’re very stellar for the price.

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription OCTOBERPS Image : Gabe Carey

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Eneba, you can add a whole year to your account for just $29, the full discount only applying with promo code OCTOBERPS. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like access to a growing list of quality games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play built into the cost.

For instance, this month you can play bloodsucking simulator Vampyr and revisit the streets of Need for Speed: Payback, and the freebies will continue rolling for the PlayStation 5 (if you can even get your hands on one). It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.

G/O Media may get a commission PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription Buy for $29 from Eneba Use the promo code OCTOBERPS

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Editon Screenshot : 2K Games

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next part of the wasteland while collecting scrap on the way. Available on PS4 for $30 (which is down from a $100!!), it’s a great price to try out something new! Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

This deal was originally written by Ignacia Fulcher on 6/29/20, and updated with new information on 10/5/2020.

If you’ve been thinking of starting your own PC build or if you want to upgrade your case, Newegg has some fantastic deals on them right now.



This DIYPC Rainbow Flash G3 case in black is pretty sleek-looking, and it’s 43% off for today only. That brings it down to a super reasonable $40, which is tough to beat.

What really caught my eye though was the Montech Air X ARGB case. It’s bright color and the diamond mesh front are quite striking. It’s a bit pricier but is 19% off today at Newegg, bringing its price to $73.

Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse Image : Quentyn Kennemer

One of the most annoying things that can happen in the middle of a firefight is having your mouse cable snagged when you’re trying to land a headshot. Eliminate the chance altogether with a wireless mouse like Logitech’s G604, which is down to $70 on a $30 discount. This mouse works over both Bluetooth and Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed Wireless, which offers 1ms response times to eliminate as much input lag as possible. The 16K HERO sensor gives you accuracy, sensitivity, and range. The mouse also lasts quite a while on its lone AA battery requirement: up to 240 hours in Lightspeed mode or a whopping five months on Bluetooth.

If you’re blessed enough to own a Switch (love my Coral Lite) you know it’s important to protect it and keep it safe especially if you travel. Best Buy has a few cases on sale to do just that.



If you’re a Lite user like me this Official Nintendo Carry Case ($15) is what you need. It comes in grey and also has a screen protector to keep your favorite toy scratch-free. It zips up and has a few slots to tote extra games around. You’ll save $5 on this deal.

For the classic Switch user, this Hard Case ($27) from RDS Industries is $13 off and also has space for additional cartridges. But this case comes with a GripStand platform to prop your device up to get a proper view while you game on the go. You’ll also get two thumb buttons as a nice upgrade to your Jot-Con sticks.

These will ship for $4.

The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive) Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m not about children but I am about The Child, and I know I’m not alone. This officially licensed six pin pack is exclusive to Amazon. Is this a good deal? Yes, very much so. These enamel pins are normally $10 each. So grabbing this for $25 is kind of a steal.



These pins are about an inch in size and have a backer with the basemetal. Only 10,000 packs were made and the collector’s packaging will be numbered. The Child is featured in these poses: napping in the pod, eating the frog, sipping on soup, pushing buttons, and using the force. You can’t deny how adorable he and these pins are no matter how hard you try. You can’t fight the cute so you might as well buy this pack and share with your pals from a galaxy far far away.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Have you heard? Microsoft bought Zenimax Studios, reportedly for an earth-shattering $7.5 billion in cold, hard cash. With the acquisition, Microsoft gets full control of everything under that banner, including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and more. Those studios are responsible for some of the most fun games this generation produced, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout 4 (and 76 now, apparently, but I’ve personally given up), The Evil Within, and Dishonored. And while we haven’t gotten a new single player Elder Scrolls game since the Xbox 360, we know Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way, and Bethesda is working on other exciting new IPs like Starfield.

The other leg of this news is that all the games from these studios, like any first party Microsoft studio, will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the hottest deals going in gaming before the news, and even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $26 at Eneba (currently $45 on Amazon), you’ll enjoy all the benefits for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, hundreds of first- and third-party games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Existing subscribers of both Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play with over 50 days left on their memberships can also grab 1 year of EA Play (which converts to 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate) for $27 from the site.

Amazon Echo Show Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon Prime Day isn’t scheduled to bring blowout deals until October 13, but we’ve already seen several Prime-exclusive offers for those who can’t wait another week. Today, Amazon dropped another bombshell of a discount, this time for the Echo Show 5, its Alexa-equipped smart display. It’s a full 50% off, bringing you down to $45 from its original $90 sticker.



Advertisement

The Amazon Echo Show takes its cue from the original smart speakers, but changes the game with a 5.5-inch display that keeps you entertained, informed, and connected. It’s great for checking up on the weather, watching recipe videos while you’re in the kitchen, controlling your smart home, seeing who’s at the door, and video calling family and friends. There’s a privacy guard ensuring your mic and camera are turned off whenever you don’t need them, too.

Cuisinart 11-Piece Copper Tri-Ply Cookware Set Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Let’s get cooking with an 11-piece copper-clad Cuisinart cookware set. Now, say that three times fast and head to SideDeal if you want a set. Down to $250, this tri-ply cookware includes three layers of metal, including stainless steel innards for evenly-heated, nonstick cooking. The package includes the following pieces, each accompanied by its respective lid:

1x 10-inch skillet

1x 1.5 Qt Saucepan with Cover

1x 2.5 Qt Saucepan with Cover

1x 3.5 Qt saute pan with helper handle and cover

1x 4 Qt Casserole with Cover

1x 6 Qt Stockpot with cover

SideDeal has all this classy-looking stuff for $250

Save $5 on Your First Box of Driftaway Coffee Image : Driftaway Coffee

I’m a sucker for clever and cute packing and Driftaway Coffee certainly has that in droves. I was sent a review box and was pleasantly surprised when what I saw in pictures actually translated in person. Beyond that, the coffee is really good. Fresh, bold, and flavorful. They’ve become one of my favorite brands. Save $5 on your first box and join in a java journey.

This is for a subscription but I know you’ll fall for this company too. Each box comes with four coffees from around the world at different roast levels. I loved the EAC blend from Ethiopia in my trial box. Each bag is four ounces, so sixteen total in a box. The whole bean bags are fresh and shipped right from Brooklyn. Each bag comes with a card on the history of the coffee: who grew it, where it came from, and how to get the most out of the brew. Just because we can’t travel doesn’t mean we can’t open our palates up to new experiences. In this sample box, you’ll receive bags from Africa, South America, and Central America. This box is a passport to the ultimate perk up.

Amazon Basics 60 Watt Lightbulbs (6-pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Light up your life (and home) with a 6-pack of Amazon Basic 60 Watt lightbulbs. They’re only $16 and will illuminate your space with a soft white color. It provides around 8000 lumens of light and are LED, so it’ll save your light bill a couple of bucks. Grab em’ before they’re gone!

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Three pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $33, down from their original list price of $45. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of this classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

First Bag Free AtlasCoffeeDay20 Gif : Atlas Coffee

National Coffee Day was last week, so why not find a new brew to enjoy to celebrate? We even have a great deal for you right now to get your first bag of Atlas Coffee for free. That link should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. If not, use code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you can grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every two or four weeks depending on what schedule you set up. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have them surprise you with each delivery.

G/O Media may get a commission Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20

Pumpkin Decor Sale Image : Sheilah Villari

This past weekend it was so fun to see people still decorating for Halloween wherever or not little monsters will be out looking for candy on the day. My neighborhood has several houses that really go above and beyond for a holiday spooktacular. Pumpkins are the autumn signifier and to see them pop up on porches and stoops has been really nice over the last few weeks too. Grab everything you need from Wayfair for a lot less today to decorate your home with the ultimate fall symbol.

The first thing I buy as fall approaches is a pumping candle. Is it basic? Yes, but I just love to have my home filled with sweet smells of the most famous winter squash. Grabbing two perfect pumpkin spice candles for just $19 is not only a great deal but the ideal way to conjure all the good vibes that come with all the calm of changing leaves and cooler nights. And because there’s two you can share and spread the delightful scents of the season.

One of the easiest ways to show some creepy cheer is with a doormat. Take $5 off this Scary Pumpkins one from Taunya. It’s really pretty adorable if you ask me. This doormat is durable for all weather, is 29 inches by 17 inches, and is non-slip. The darker colors help with the illusion that it’s cleaner so it won’t show as much dirt if you do wipe your shoes in it. But if you do mess it up it’s easy to clean by just hosing it off in the yard or running water over it in the tub.

I’m such a sucker of kooky decorations and this Cat and Rat Jack-O-Lantern prop set definitely fits the bill. It’s a fun and easy way to turn a simple pumpkin into a supernatural centerpiece for the bewitching hour. In the set, you get a rat and cat head and tail that you just stick into any pumpkin you purchase. I jokingly suggested these for a friend’s wedding since she wants pumpkin decor. She didn’t find it funny. If this is your sense of humor grab these today and bring come eerie cheer into your abode.

Enjoy free two-day shipping on these items.



Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum Image : Roborock

Bid farewell to dusty floors and cat hairs with a Roborock S4, one of the best robotic vacuums in its range, for $100 off. That brings your total down to $300 (lowest price we’ve seen so far) for a powerful 2,000pa suction rating, which should carry along most visible particles right through to the internal dust bin. It cleans for up to 150 minutes on a full charge, and it can learn virtually any room in your home and store the layout in memory, allowing you to set up per-room cleaning schedules with virtual boundaries that don’t require any add-on devices.

Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

My electric glass kettle is probably one of my favorite items in my tiny apartment kitchen. Seriously, I use it for tea, hot chocolate, ramen, oatmeal— it’s so convenient to have boiling water in just minutes without having to pull out a pan.

Because it sits out so prominently, I kind of wish that I had invested in a slightly more stylish option—like this Capresso H20 Plus glass kettle.

You can get it over at Bed Bath & Beyond for $15 off, bringing it down to $45. This is well below the Amazon price, which hovers closer to $60. You also get free shipping, so grab it while the deal lasts!

Thikpo Infrared Thermometer NINOFT5C Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been looking for a way to take your temperature (or anyone else’s) without touching, you should look into Thikpo infrared forehead thermometer. It measures the heat coming off you in about a second for the best possible reading. You can also test objects like water, milk, and has a high-temperature alarm so you’ll definitely know if you have a fever. It’s only $26 when you use promo code NINOFT5C, which is about 35% off the original list price. I would grab it before it’s gone.

Despite resembling the chemical waste in Springfield’s nuclear chemical plant, C4 Sport—in my experience at least—works wonders. NSF-certified and designed to motivate higher rep counts, therefore helping you build lean muscle, the pre-workout mix is normally found at nutrition stores like GNC for around $25, but for a limited time, you can shave 20% off the already marked down $18 price tag simply by clipping a coupon on Amazon. With that discount applied, the Blue Raspberry flavor (the best if you ask me) comes down to $14 apiece. Fruit Punch, on the other hand, is a little pricier at $16, but it also has the worst aftertaste of the two, so why bother?



All three feature copious amounts of caffeine, in case that was a concern, to keep you stimulated throughout your workout, making the most of your limited time to work out given increasingly hectic work schedules. Take it before your workout and bolster your strength, thanks to creatine, an excellent and drug-free way to recover your aching body after particularly exhausting physical exertion. Make like Goku and take fewer breaks between sessions, work out longer and faster, and maintain focus on a budget with your pick of sugar-free pre-workout solution, all soluble in 6-8 fluid ounces of water.

You do have to tick “subscribe and save” on the Amazon listing to take advantage of this exceptional deal, so I’d only recommend signing off if you’re comfortable with a recurring order being placed in your name; however, you can cancel at any time, so it’s relatively non-committal, and you’ll eventually have to restock anyway.

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint HELLOCLEAN Image : Sheilah Villari

Ilia Beauty is one of my favorite clean brands and I got to review a bunch of their products when I was at a sustainability site. Today they launch their Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint line. If this is your first time at Ilia use the code HELLOCLEAN to get 15% off your entire order and see what all the fuss is about.



In eight shades this liquid eye tint dries quick and is easy to blend out. This means you can choose how intense a vibe you want with minimal adjustments. Each color is highly pigmented and has a metallic shimmer. Glides on and then sets as a powder so creasing is minimal which can be a problem with others like this. Made with horse chestnut flower and magnolia bark extract whatever look you land on it won’t budge. Now add some Midnight Express Liquid Eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Standard shipping is free on all orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.

Women’s Long-Sleeve Flannel Graphic : Sheilah Villari

A flannel is an essential part of any fall wardrobe. This weekend my pal had no idea what to pair her very cute silk cami and jeans with. As we stood in her closet I asked if she had a flannel shirt. Of course, she had the quintessential red plaid. It’s perfect for a casual, classy, and cozy look. Right now at UNIQLO grab any of their Women’s Long-Sleeve Flannels for $20.

There are seventeen color combos to choose from so you’re sure to find one that fits your style and the vibe of your wardrobe. These are so easy to dress up or down and use as an extra layer to not get chilly. They’re 100% cotton and have a skipper collar with sleeves that are easy to roll up. Traditional Scottish plaid has never gone out of style and neither will these so you might as well grab a few while their $10 off.

Free shipping on your first order or a standard $8 for any purchase under $200.

3-Ply Disposable Masks (50-count) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

“Mask up” isn’t just a statement, it’s a lifestyle. For $17, you can grab 50 disposable face masks to protect yourselves and others from Covid-19. Seeing as the President caught the novel pathogen, it makes it extra clear Ms. Rona isn’t going away with thoughts, prayers, or politics. So, as Spike Lee said, do the right thing and just wear the damn mask.

TIJN Blue Light Glasses Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’re always on the computer like I am and need a bit of relief from the backlight, try investing in a pair of Blue Light Glasses. These TIJN pairs are discounted up to 35% across all color options, which means you can get a pair for only $14 for a limited time on Amazon. Most colors are $14, but some of the color options cost $15 to $17.



These glasses basically mask the blue UV light that comes from your laptop, phone, and even your TV. They are meant to aid against eye fatigue, which means you can finally push through and finish that essay or expense report, and start enjoying your entertainment-oriented screentime soon.

This post was originally published by Ignacia in July 2020 and was updated with new information on 10/4/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier.

Women’s UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Shirts 70XUM6KN Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You can get 70% off these sun protection (UPF 50+) long-sleeved tops this weekend, bringing them down to only $6 each with promo code 70XUM6KN.



The tops are available in sizes small to extra large, and are said to be true to usual fit. In addition to their sunscreen benefits, the tops are also moisture-wicking and ideal for working out or partaking in outdoor activities— for obvious reasons. They come in two bright colors: mint and coral.

UPF of 50+ can give you additional peace of mind that you’re still protecting your skin, even as temperatures drop for the fall.

“Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) indicates how much UV radiation (both UVB and UVA) a fabric allows to reach your skin,” according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. “For example, a UPF 50 fabric blocks 98 percent of the sun’s rays and allows two percent (1/50th) to penetrate, thus reducing your exposure risk significantly.”

The promo code is only valid until Monday (Oct. 5), so don’t put it off this weekend if this sounds like a deal to you!

20% off Sitewide MASTURDEBATE Image : Bellesa

Bellesa knows it’s been a very stressful few days given ::gestures all around:: everything, especially if you watched the debate. Engage in some self-care, detox from the news or social media, and just relax for a bit. Until Sunday take 20% off anything at the site disconnect and buzz off. Just use the code MASTURDEBATE at checkout.

Gentlemen, we talk a lot about the Satisfyer for the ladies but did you know there’s one for you too? The Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration ($55) is warm, soft, and comfy. What about that doesn’t sound amazing? There are seventy vibes, three warming levels to select from for the ultimate relaxation vacation. Blow off as much steam as you need to just make sure to clean your toys when you’re done.

Everything from Bellesa is beautifully made and exceptional in every way, that’s not an exaggeration. I’m back on my rabbit nonsense and the Diosa ($87) is pretty spectacular. If you’re into dual stimulation it doesn’t get much better than this. While I love my Nirvana wand I like to mix it up and I’ve been feeling frisky with Diosa’s seven vibe settings and Bellesa’s signature velvety-smooth silicone. You really can’t go wrong with blended orgasms now can you?

Free shipping on all orders with this code as well which works until Sunday.

Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks Image : Fenry Beauty

For a short time, it seems like Fenty Beauty is having a sale on select items and their Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks are $18, down from their original price of $25. You can use them as a blush or highlight, and because the goddess Robyn Rihanna Fenty created them, they look great on every skintone—light or dark! There are 15 shades to choose from, so what are you even waiting for?

25mg USDA Organic CBD Oil KINJA50

If you’ve never tried CBD, after this week’s presidential debate, now seems like a good time to start. USDA-certified Cornbread Hemp’s full spectrum CBD oil is organic and contains no more than 0.3% THC, making it fully compliant with federal and state law. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA50, you can try it out for yourself in 25mg per serving tinctures, and receive a new bottle every month on your doorstep starting at $38. While this discount doesn’t apply to the half-sized 25mg or extra strength 50mg bottles, it does bring the full capacity down to an even lower price than your cheapest option.



As for the oil itself, it’s recommended you place it under your tongue for about a minute, letting it absorb into your mouth and quickly take effect. That said, CBD oil can also dissolve in fats like butter or whole milk, so my favorite thing to do with it is make a creamy concoction and mix it into my favorite Stash sweet honeydew green tea for a pleasantly warming sensation during these increasingly cool autumn nights. As Cornbread Hemp’s co-founder Jim Higdon explained to me in an email, their distilled CBD oil is designed to help you focus on your screen as we all tirelessly work from home amid the ongoing pandemic. But don’t take my word for it, see for yourself here—no commitments asked.

15% off September’s Best Vibes BESTSELLER Image : Bellesa

From now until the end of September take 15% over 30 of Bellesa’s best selling vibes and even lubes. All the crowd-pleasers are included like the Satisfyer Pro 2 ($50). Just remember to use the code BESTSELLER at checkout just in case it doesn’t prompt you. But there’s quite the variety here so it’s not all just for the ladies.

You’ve asked and I’ve heard you so let’s spotlight the Satisfyer Men 2.0 ($33). Gentlemen, you tweeted me and I listened. This is Bellesa’s top budget masturbator. Stimulate yourself and your savings. The interchangeable sleeve feels like the real deal and it’s a pretty demure design so no one is the wiser. Easy to clean, easy to use. You’ll love it, I promise.

G/O Media may get a commission Satisfyer Men 2.0 Buy for $33 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code BESTSELLER

Let me go ahead and include one of my favorites too, the Nirvana by Bellesa ($101). And it’s already on sale so you get it at an even deeper discount. I love everything Bellesa has designed. These ladies really know that they’re doing but this Nirvana Wand is tops. Combining tech and function it’s a fan favorite for a reason. It’s truly my wand and only.

G/O Media may get a commission Nirvana Wand Buy for $101 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code BESTSELLER

Free shipping for orders over $29.

Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection Image : Andrew Hayward

Batman day was a week ago, but the Dark Knight still delivers deals the rest of the year. Case in point: right now, you can snag a Blu-ray bundle of 18 animated Batman feature-length films for just $50.



Amazingly, the Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection isn’t comprehensive, which means there are even more Batman cartoon flicks out there. But here you’ll get picks like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Ninja, and the two-part The Dark Knight Returns. And best of all, the 19-disc set is marked down from the $90 list price right now, making it less than $3 per film.

Acer 34" Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’ve been curious to see whether the noise about the ultrawide revolution is warranted, today’s a good chance to score a quality monitor on the cheap to decide for yourself. Amazon has a 34" Acer Nitro monitor with all the works for $442 ($58 off). Though the size reads massive on paper, the monitor’s ultrawide aspect ratio gives it a height equivalent to a 27" 16:9 monitor.



With WQHD resolution (3440x1440), you’ll have a sharp picture while gaming, and take it from someone with an LG ultrawide: something like this is a must-have for multitasking work. This one features a 1500R curve with VA panels for superior viewing angles, has AMD FreeSync support, 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR400 support, which won’t blow you away compared to 10-bit HDR, but it’s better than nothing. The monitor also has great color reproduction in general, according to reviews. Amazon has a solid return policy, so give it a fair try before the deal expires.

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds Image : Andrew Hayward

The JBL brand has been associated with quality sound for several decades, and like most other gadget makers, they have their own AirPods-like true wireless earbuds these days.



And at just $70 right now, a discount of $30 from the list price, the new