Wednesday's Best Deals: PlayStation Plus, Huckberry Spring Flash Sale, Anker PowerPort, Weighted Blankets, and More

A Huckberry spring flash sale, a buy one get one half off CBD oil tincture promotion, a steep markdown on 12 months of PlayStation Plus, and an REI Bigger Deals event are but a few noteworthy discounts among Wednesday’s best deals.



Peak Design Is Donating All of Its Travel Tripod Launch Profits to... Read on The Inventory

Anker USB-C Hub Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for ways to expand your computer capabilities, maybe you should try the Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub. It’s down to $20 with the code “KINJA8334" and can be used to plug in HDMI cords, SD cards, and USB-A cords so all of your devices can be utilized in tandem. This is especially useful for the new generation of computers that don’t have traditional USB or HDMI slots. Grab this deal before it goes away, just make sure to type in “KINJA8334" at checkout!



Anker Powerport 10 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a nice, convenient way to charge every single device you own at one time, look no further than the Anker Powerport 10. It’s only $31 (down from $40) when you type in the promo code “AKHOMEPO1" at checkout! Because it’s called the Powerport 10, you’ll literally be able to charge up to 10 devices at one time! No more dead phones or Airpods, or other Bluetooth devices. They’re ready to go baybe! Grab this before it’s gone!



HP 32" 1080p IPS Monitor (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

A gaming monitor this isn’t, but Woot has refurbished 32" HP monitors for $150, which is loads cheaper than you’ll find it anywhere else—used or otherwise. It sports a 1080p IPS LED-backlit panel with 6-million-to-1 contrast ratio.



Its 5ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate aren’t ideal for gaming, but it’s certainly usable for anyone without esports aspirations. (Note: Your only display connection options are HDMI and VGA, which may affect compatibility with features like FreeSync.) And while a 32" monitor is likely much more than many work-from-home setups need, it’s hard to pass on the value.

GoPro Fusion 5.2K Camera Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you love hitting the slopes or trekking the mountains, a GoPro is perfect for capturing your exploits in the elements. Sure, you can’t go and do much of that stuff right now, but this lockdown is bound to end eventually (right?) and it’s hard to beat B&H Photo’s current price on the GoPro Fusion. It’s going for $200, which is $100 cheaper than Best Buy has it, and loads more down from the $600 MSRP.



The GoPro Fusion supports spherical 5.2K video recording at 30 frames per second, and if that isn’t smooth enough, there’s a still-impressive 3K mode with 60 frames per second available. You can use it on land, in the air, and under the sea thanks to its waterproof design. Other neat features include built-in GPS, voice control, and 360-degree audio capture.

RAVPower 10W Fast Wireless Charger Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Today, you can get RAVPower’s 10W fast wireless charger for $10 cheaper than usual by clipping an Amazon coupon, bringing your total down to $16 before taxes and shipping. It’s compatible with almost any device that uses Qi wireless charging, including your iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, smartwatches, AirPods, and more. RAVPower claims its charger juices up 30 to 80 minutes faster than typical wireless pads, which sounds about right for a 10W charger, but remember this is highly dependent on the device you’re using.



As an added bonus, the charger receives power from a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 adapter capable of 18W with an accompanying micro-USB cable. You’re kind of getting two products in one here because you can use the adapter directly with any compatible device to get a much faster charge than the wireless setup, perfect for a last-minute top-up.

AUKEY USB-C Hub 7-in-1 USB C Hub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Work from home like an absolute pro with this incredibly affordable AUKEY USB-C Hub 7-in-1 USB C Hub. For $25, you can connect your laptop to a screen with an HDMI port, add a microSD and SD card readers, and connect a couple of USB 3.0 storage drives. Better still, it offers USB-C 100W PD pass-through.



This is basically the perfect desktop companion. And if you find that your fancy MacBook’s ports aren’t quite versatile enough, this would go a long way in fixing that.

Just make sure to plug in the promo code CUBN7G4Iat checkout to see the $25 price.

Anker’s PowerPort III Nano is a super tiny 18W charging marvel that’s the size of your iPhone’s wall adapter. However, this unit can also charge small laptops, your Switch, and basically any tablet in addition to your smartphone. And right now, it’s just $16 which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



Just make sure to use the promo code KINJANANO at checkout to get the $14 price.

TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Wireless Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC over-ear headphones are down to just $34 today with promo code KINJAUY6.



The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or... your kids playing in the other room. They’ll last 30 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage.

Powerwave Base Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Make charging ten times easier with the Powerwave base pad from Anker. It’s only $11 with the promo code “PWAVE2505" and is able to charge your iPhones and Androids faster and more efficient. It comes with a no-slip design so your phone doesn’t move around or fall off while it’s charging. I would grab this deal before it’s gone—just make sure to type in the code “PWAVE2505" at checkout!



If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $30 right now. Usually selling for about $40, this is the best discounts we’ve seen on these particular cans, just use the promo code LIFEQ10ANKER at checkout.



Unlike most budget Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.

You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.

Govee LED Bulb Lights Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Yes, quarantine is still a thing, but if you’re lucky enough to have a backyard, it’s always a good idea to keep it lit, especially at night. Not to mention it IS starting to get warm, so what’s better than to have a night time BBQ grill going with your family to pass the time? Luckily I’ve got a cute deal for you — for a low $16 with the promo code “NEAWXI7P”, you can grab a two-pack of Govee LED outdoor lightbulbs. They are light sensitive and ONLY turn on when it’s at night to save you a costly energy bill. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!



YnM Weighted Blanket (Various) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

I don’t care how old you get, there’s no better way to usher in bedtime than being tucked in, and because most of us are likely way too old for that, these weighted blankets work wonderfully. Right now, you can take anywhere from $15 to $25 (depending on size) off YnM’s 100% cotton blankets when clipping an Amazon coupon.



They’re filled with glass beads, breathable fabric, and you can attach a duvet for added style, comfort, and protection. Sizes range from Twin to King across 21 designs, and there are even different weight levels to choose from to better match your body, so head on through to Amazon, take your pick, and get ready for the best night of sleep you’ve had in a long while.

KYOKU 10.5" Yanagiba Knife Japanese Sushi Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Prepare poke bowls and sushi like a pro with this discounted KYOKU 10.5" Yanagiba Knife Japanese Sushi Knife. If you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code, the price on this beautiful 10.5" drops down to just $29.



If you’re unfamiliar, Kyokyu makes an entire line of beautifully-made, super sharp knives. And our readers really like them, too. These Yanagiba knives are perfectly suited for slicing up raw fish into thin slices. Or, possibly, fillets of meat for Korean BBQ.

Itching to move at breakneck (15.5 MPH) speeds around the cul de sac until sundown? You’re not alone. Unagi is selling its acclaimed Cosmic Blue E500 and E250 model electric scooters for 25% off by entering our exclusive promo code GIZMODO25OFF at checkout. That generous discount brings the total cost of the dual motor E500 down $1,485 and the single motor E250 to a modest $630.



Advertisement

Especially with the warmer weather approaching, an Unagi scooter could add a fun solo activity into your daily rotation. As long as you’re six feet apart from the next rider, it’s a safe adult thing to do. Here’s what our friend Andrew Liszewski had to say in his review over at Gizmodo:

“... even for someone like myself living in suburbia and working from home, in a little over a week’s time the Unagi has managed to work its way into my daily routine. It’s made the boring walk to the community mailbox something I look forward to every evening, and it’s greatly expanded my range of lunch options. Now if only I could put snow tires on it.”

Black & Decker 5W 500 Lumens Flashlight Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

It’s always a good idea to prepare for the worst, so if you don’t already have one, you should add a high-octane flashlight to your survival arsenal. Black + Decker’s 5W LED flashlight can join your other gear for just $17, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. It shines at 500 lumens, which is bright enough to poke in the dark, but probably not fit for a search party (which we hope you’ll never have to do). The flashlight features a rechargeable alkaline battery that lasts up to 10 hours.



Our killer feature, however, is that you hold it like a gun, which could keep you in decent shape for laser tag and paintball.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With most kids home from school by now and many unable to kill hours at the park making fragile sandcastles with local friends, Alexa could be the ultimate alternative. If you’re not weirded out by your little ones talking to an AI robotic voice—which you shouldn’t if they’ve already resorted to their imaginary buddies—the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition could be the perfect substitute. Amazon is knocking $10 off the cost of one.



The Echo Dot Kids Edition is just like any other Echo Dot, giving you hands-free access to countless Alexa skills. The difference here is that it has a funky fun color scheme, the skills are all child-friendly, and there’s enough parental control to give you peace of mind.

Kids can ask Alexa to read them a bedtime story or play music, and with a year of FreeTime Unlimited included with every purchase, they’ll never run out of things to check out.

Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Slow Cooker Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you haven’t already equipped your kitchen with a slow cooker, there’s absolutely no excuse today. Hamilton Beach’s 7-quart cooker is just $39 at Amazon, the lowest price you’ll find. You’ll have to accept some concessions for the price tag. Namely, your options are fairly limited, though this could be seen as a positive as it’s also incredibly easy to use. There’s also no lock-on lid, but Hamilton Beach thankfully includes lid straps to make transport easier. The 7-quart size is big enough to cook a seven-pound chicken, and believe you me, that’s a lot of damn chicken.



Seriously upgrade your desk and invest in one of Elevation Lab’s under-desk headphone anchors. These offerings from Elevation Lab is one of our favorite de-cluttering accessories, which allowing you to hang your headphones underneath your desk, rather than taking up space on top of it.



Right now, you can take 20% off The Anchor, The Anchor Pro, and the new Anchor Side with coupon code KINJAROCKS.

Raise your hands if you’ve been going through your wine faster lately. It’s ok, we all have been, in Beyoncé’s words, drinking more than usual and you know what? That’s fine! Luckily, for all of my wine lovers I have a cute little deal for you. Wine.com is offering new customers a whole $20 off of orders over $100! All you have to do is type in the code “NEW2020" at checkout. Now you can pour all your whites, reds, and rosés without fear of possibly running out when there’s a virtual happy hour planned in 20 minutes! Grab this deal and it will truly be five-o-clock, somewhere.



Pringles Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I’m not a chip fan, but for some reason, Pringles do it for me. I can’t tell you why. Maybe it’s the texture or the taste, or the actual packaging it comes in...who knows?! What I DO know is that for a cheap $9, you can get a hold of a cute little Pringles variety pack of chips. With flavors like BBQ and sour cream and onion, you’ll be able to crunch, crunch, crunch until the cows come home. Grab a pack before they’re gone.



Naipo Massager Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

There’s so much to be stressed out about nowadays, so why not decompress with a Naipo body massager? Only $30 (down from $50!) with the promo code “NAIPO407,” you can take advantage of some heated, deep kneaded massaging for your neck, back, shoulders, feet, and legs. The heat relaxes your muscles while the actual massage nodes get all the knots out of your body so you can feel somewhat at ease again. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone, just make sure to type in “NAIPO407” at checkout!



Buy One, Get One 50% Off Sitewide Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re one of those essential workers who don’t have the privilege of working at home, you’re likely doing something that requires standing all day, and you don’t want your feet screaming before lunchtime. Crocs have some of the most comfortable shoes and slip-ons you’ll find, and for the next two days, you can buy a pair and get a second one 50% off. This is a sitewide sale (with a few exceptions) and goes for men’s, women’s, and children’s styles.



Crocs will also throw in a free Jibbit charm when you buy four. These things slot into any of the various holes on your shoe for added custom personality. Granted, paying $4 for a glorified sticker seems ill-advised, but hey, it’s your money!

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Get ready to step into some new garb. Even though we can’t legally flex in most public places (which is good!), you do need to put on real people clothes when you’re strolling around in the park or hiking an upstate trail. Luckily, Huckberry’s got your back, with a ton of categories discounted as part of its spring flash sale.



Here are some of the highlights:

Now who’s “not getting dressed in the morning?” Find your look and wear it, too.

Bigger Deals Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, adventurers can save up to 30% off outdoorsy goods with REI’s huge sale. The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Arc’teryx, The North Face, Prana, Fjallravenand, and a whole lot more. This sale runs until the April 15, but don’t put off filling your cart.



While we, of course, encourage social distancing. A big part of me is gearing up for when I finally get to go outside—and trust me, I intent on not being indoors for a big chunk of that.

Whether you’re looking to add some new spring jackets, boots, camping gear, this sale’s got you covered. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Stretch Twill Chino 5-Pocket Shorts Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Sooner or later, you’ll be able to go outside and drink all the mojitos you want. And when that time comes, you’ll be glad you invested in a couple of fresh new Stretch Twill Chino 5-Pocket Shorts from JACHS NY.



When you use the promo code CHS at checkout, you can nab one of of JACHS’ comfy, stretchy, and breezy chino shorts for a low $29. And as always they offer free returns, so go wild.

Spongebob Squarepants Socks Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Well, legend says it’s Spongebob Squarepants, but I ain’t going down there myself to check. You probably aren’t, either. Since you already know the answer, you can stay comfy in bed, warm feet and all, with socks designed based on your favorite yellow piece of ocean pollution and friends. The latest promotion from Happy Socks features Spongebob-themed feet-huggers starting at $8 for kids and $16 for adults, plus gift bundles ranging from $32 to $96.



Almost all the socks feature Spongebob, and there are also some with compatriot starfish and dense best friend Patrick, the endlessly annoyed Squidward (who is the ultimate deceiver, by the way—he’s actually an octopus), and archnemesis of Mr. Krabs (and choice gumbo ingredient) Plankton. This promotion is limited and runs through April 20.

EyeBuyDirect Sale Image : EyeBuyDirect

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a decent pair of glasses, boy do I have a deal for you! From now until April 16th, you can buy one pair of frames and get another for 50% off with the code “BOHO.” For everyone who needs glasses to see well, that sounds like a great deal. Not only that, but EyeBuyDirect can also get 30% off any order over $65 with the code “TAN30.” Just remember that you can’t combine both of these offers—so type in whichever deal makes the most sense for you!



If you’re looking to stock up on your wardrobe for when outside is finally open for business, Express has a cute little sale for you. From now until April 8th, you can get a range of tops, shirts, and dresses for 50% off their original price. Not only that, but the rest of the store is also 30% off! That’s hella savings, bro. I think y’all should hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Bundle and Save on Select Movie Collections Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Once again, VUDU is allowing you to bundle several movies for one low price. You can bundle four Men In Black movies for $20, and to celebrate the launch of the Resident Evil 3 remake, three not-so-great-not-so-bad Resident Evil anime movies are going for $10. Other great deals include the entire 9-movie Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga collection for $100, eight Harry Potter movies for $70, all three Bad Boys films for $30 (or just the first two for $10), The Hunger Games 4-film collection for $25, a 3-film How to Train a Dragon collection for $25 for the kiddos, the entire 4-movie Shrek lineup for $21, and five Jurassic World / Jurassic Park movies for $45.



Free 30-Day Trial Image : Bethesda

Advertisement

Want a slew of decent-to-good indie games you might not otherwise pay for? Twitch Prime has your back, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now to download full games like Turok, Etherborn, Kathy Rain, Earthlock, and Lightmatter this month.



Not only that, but you can take home fresh loot for your daily mainstays, too, like the DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection DLC pack which, yes, turns your Doom Guy into an ass-kicking, head-ripping, guns-blazing PINK. WINGED. UNICORN. What’s more metal than that? Oh, I don’t know, maybe a Rainbow Six Siege skin that transforms Mozzie the operator into A PIZZA SLICE.

All that and more when you sign up for Prime which also includes, mind you, free movies like the excellent The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Mid90s, and The Florida Project, among other modern day classics.

PreSonus Studio One 4 Recording Software Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With all this extra time we have these days, it’s important to find something productive to fill it with. Whether you’ve been banging on drums in the garage since you were five or you’ve already made several revolutions around the gig block, there’s no better time to learn how to record a song or an entire album than right now, and PreSonus Studio One for Artists is some of the best software to get the job done. Amazon is issuing digital licenses for just $70, a 30% discount.



From recording podcasts and spoken word poetry to multi-layered tracks made-for-radio, PreSonus gives you everything you need. It supports unlimited vocal and instrumental tracks. You can even tickle your producer bone with support for virtual instruments and a live sampling engine.

It’s a little daunting, especially for beginners, but PreSonus has plenty of excellent tutorials to get you up to speed.

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but thanks to CDKeys, you can add a whole year to your account for just $36. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



Image : EA

For those feeling cooped up and isolated right now, take solace in the fact that you’re not alone. There’s a whole world of Sims people right now just waiting to be created and have their actions dictated by you. Lucky for you, The Sims 4 and its multitude of expansions and Game Packs are up to 88% off right now on Amazon.



While the base game is down to a mere $5, the expansions which normally sell for $40 a pop, are now around $20 each. Game Packs, which are smaller expansions featuring cosmetic upgrades, new settings, and bite-size storylines, are roughly $15 each. Whatever genre you’re in the mood for, The Sims 4 will likely scratch that itch, and for a pretty penny less right now too.

PowerA Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller (Zelda) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

PowerA’s Switch controllers have proven an excellent value for anyone taken aback by Nintendo’s sudden obsession with overpricing its accessories. Amazon happens to have an exclusive Satin Blue model with Princess Zelda front and center, and it rarely goes on sale. That changes today, however, as Amazon has chopped off a sizable $15 chunk, your final total being $35.



Sadly, like most third-party Switch controllers, you’ll be missing out on rumble, amiibo, and IR support, but when they’re this cheap, do you really care?

Are you craving more Geralt after finishing the first season on Netflix? Right now, you can pick up the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $15 less than the sticker price on the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the base game, the Wild Hunt edition includes the all of the expansions and DLC that released for this game on other consoles, stickers, a map and a compendium.



PS4 and Xbox owners, however, have a better deal. Right now, the same game is just $20 for them. Love that Switch tax, amirite?

Need a new pair of shoes? Well, now is your change to grab an awesome new pair of Nikes at a discount. From now until April 8th, use code LOGIN25 at checkout to get 25% off some Nike footwear. You do need to log into a Nike account for the code to work, though. A Nike account is free, though, so that should be no barrier to grabbing this deal!



Advertisement

This isn’t a store-wide sale, unfortunately, so for this deal you’re limited to just shoes with this deal. But that is what Nike’s known for, right? Whether you’re looking for a running or lifting shoe, or just shoes for everyday wear, there WILL be something in Nike’s selection that works with you. I love the look of these Nike Air Max 270 Reacts myself, and with the code they’re only $120. Not bad at all!

Finally, this sale does have some exclusions, so check below the Add to Cart button to see if the shoes you want apply.

Tired of fumbling around with your keys in the dark? Smart locks allow you to open your door using a smartphone app, and with connected solutions—like this discounted smart lock + Wi-Fi bridge combo—you could even use your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. That pairing is going for $150 today, which is $50 cheaper than its usual MSRP. Not interested in voice control? You can get the lock on its own for a similarly discounted price of $94.



Beyond saving yourself some arthritic pain, this smart lock allows you to grant temporary digital keys to anyone you want and for any amount of time you want. To sweeten matters, August designed it such that installation takes just about ten minutes and doesn’t require you to change your existing deadbolt.

Advertisement

TaoTronics 5.5L Humidifier Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re spending a lot of time in a dry house, it’s time to fix that. Right now, TaoTronics has its cool and warm mist humidifier down to $76, the lowest drop from its $100 MSRP that we’ve seen to date.



The humidifier features a simple LCD display showing you humidity levels, and thanks to built-in sensors, it automatically adjusts the settings to keep the air around you nice and moist. It also has automatic shutoff timers and a memory function to keep you from having to tend to it 24/7 like a newborn baby.

Advertisement

Pick up the latest Sonos One (2nd Generation) for a low $150, or the One SL for $129 right now. Both speakers AirPlay 2-ready, contribute multi-room audio solution for your entire house, and sound terrific. The big difference is the Sonos One can summon Alexa or Google Assistant, while the SL cannot.

