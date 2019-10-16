Wednesday's Best Deals: Pixel 4 Pre-Orders, Free Thanksgiving Turkey, Eufy Cam, and More

An Eddie Bauer sale, USB-C Lightning cable, TENS massager, and a Queen Helene scrub discount lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you need something to occupy your kids, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus will cost you a low $100. That’s an incredible bargain.



This particular tablet offers a 10" screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8953 processor, a 7000 mAh battery, and 32GB of storage (it’s not a lot, but for a secondary tablet, it should work fine.)

Advertisement

Be warned, this runs the older Nougat 7.1 software, so it doesn’t have all of the coolest features on Android. I, for one, am debating whether or not to order one just to watch movies on the subway.

Hit me up in the comments if you think that’s a good idea.

Advertisement

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $18 (after clipping the $2 coupon and using promo code KINJAXXU), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency.



It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

Advertisement

Pixel 4 Preorders Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be available through every major U.S. carrier, but as of now, Verizon’s the only one with preorders already open. And what’s more, they’re offering a couple of pretty incredible deals on Google’s latest and greatest.



BOGO Pixels + $200 Prepaid Mastercard

Advertisement

If you have a friend or family member that you could convince to join your Verizon plan, the best deal of the bunch is essentially a BOGO when you add a new line. All you have to do is preorder two Pixel phones (one of which has to be a new line), and you’ll get $800 off one of them in the form of 24 monthly $33.33 bill credits. That means you can get a 64GB Pixel 4 for free, or any of the more expensive varieties at a huge discount.

What’s more, if you add that new line to a Verizon Unlimited plan, you can head over to this rebate page after you order, and use promo code FALLSWITCH (along with any relevant order information) to get a $200 prepaid Mastercard.

Advertisement

The best part? There’s no trade-in required.

$450 Trade-In Bonus

Advertisement

If you don’t want to add a new line, you aren’t out of luck. A second offer takes $450 off the cost of any Pixel phone (in the form of 24 equal monthly bill credits) with the trade-in of basically any major smartphone released in the last several years. Eligible devices go as far back as the iPhone 5s, the Galaxy S4, and the original Pixel, and they’ll all get you the same $450 credit, as long as they’re in good working condition.

Advertisement

If you want the best deal on a Pixel 4, Verizon is probably your best option, as we’ve already covered. But if you’re not interested in moving over to Verizon, Amazon will sell you an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL with a $100 Amazon gift card thrown in for free.



Advertisement

The deal is available for both sizes of phone, and in both 64GB and 128GB configurations. You’ll have to pay for the whole phone up front, of course, but you’ll be able to take it to basically any carrier you want for service. We recommend spending some of that gift card on a case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Longtime Apple devotees may remember the original ElevationDock from way back in 2011, which at the time set a crowdfunding record on Kickstarter. Now, the you can score the latest model for the best price ever with promo code KINJADOCK4.



Advertisement

The ElevationDock 4 uses a pair of fine adjustment thumb screws to move the back wall and floor of the dock to accommodate any model of iPhone, as well as most cases other than super-thick ones like OtterBoxes. That means when you buy a new iPhone, as long as it uses a Lightning connector, you’ll still be able to use the dock.

Advertisement

Beyond that, there are insanely nice features throughout, from the braided cable on the back, to the CNC-machined steel adjustment knobs, to the NanoPad (with two levels of stickiness!) on the bottom that keeps the dock anchored to your desk, allowing you to remove your phone with one hand.

Advertisement

Apple Pencil (2018) Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

The old Apple Pencil rarely goes on sale, and the new, iPad Pro-only model gets discounted even less frequently. Today at Amazon though, you can grab it for $117 (discount shown at checkout), down from $129. Obviously, that’s not a big discount, but it’s about as good a deal as we’ve seen.



Think of it this way. The $12 you save will get you two months of Apple Arcade, with $2 left over. Seems better now, right?

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re living in a golden age of good-enough portable projectors, and two of Anker’s best are on sale right now.



The sexier of the two deals is the Nebula Capsule II for $520 with promo code OCTCAPS2, a $60 discount. The 720p Capsule II is the size of a pint glass, has a battery that can last for an entire movie, and has Android TV built in, so you can download all of your favorite streaming apps right onto the device. We tested it here, and came away very impressed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If that’s outside your budget, the Nebula Prizm II has identical picture quality specs, but lacks the built-in OS—you’ll want to plug in an HDMI streaming dongle of some kind—and the battery, so it’ll have to be plugged into the wall. But at just $160 (an $80 discount), it could be worth the trade-offs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

USB-C to Lightning cables are mandatory if you want to charge your iPhone at the fastest possible speed, and we’re finally starting to see some good deals on them.



Advertisement

This cable from UGREEN is nylon braided, and only $10 today after using promo code UGREENNL and clipping the 5% coupon on the page. Just plug it into any USB-C PD charger, and you can juice up an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You spend a third of your life using a bed pillow, so it’s worth finding one that you really like. This one uses shredded memory foam which is great for side sleepers, and you can always take some of the foam out or add more in to fit your preferences. Plus, it’s only $17 with promo code UGJFW4RF, so your wallet can rest as easy as you do.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JOBDONE, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $170. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $300 brand new ($76 less than the previous sale). Just don’t forget the code!

Advertisement

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $224 with code JOBDONE for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

Advertisement

Or, stay warm the rest of the winter with one of those futuristic looking fan/space heaters for $224. It’ll even turn into a space heater when winter finally arrives.

Thermapen Mk4, Sky Blue Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Summer barbecue season is over, but you should still snag this all-star meat thermometer while it’s on sale. The Thermapen Mk4 is our reader’s favorite meat thermometer and has been marked down a few times this summer, but a new color has just gone on sale for the first time. The Thermapen Mk4 in Sky Blue is now 15% off, bringing it down to $84 on ThermoWorks’ website. This hue is a very in-style color for kitchens, so grab this before it is gone.



Advertisement

Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000-hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F. It is very easy to store away, as it folds in on itself.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

Advertisement

Ozark Trail Cast Iron Dutch Oven Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Want to seriously upgrade your camping dinner? Pick up this built-to-last Ozark Trail Cast Iron Dutch Oven for a low $15. *Slaps the top* This bad boy can make all the 5 quarts of stew, and you can use it in the oven, or on the stovetop. Better still, it’s not just for stews, you can fry, and bake in it too.



At $15, this is a no-brainer. Stop eating directly from cans like Rorschach, and enjoy a warm meal by the fire.

Advertisement

Free 10-14 Pound Turkey With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

Advertisement

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Advertisement

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Dr. Drill Brush Attachment Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Drill Brush is exactly what it sounds like, and you can get a starter pack of brushes for just $11 on Amazon today. They’re Jolie Kerr-approved, but the drill isn’t included, obviously.



This set is made by Dr. Brush, not the original Drill Brush company, but you get three shapes of nylon scrubber attachments, and two different scouring pads (the green one is a bit stiffer than the red one).

Advertisement

Advertisement

1-Camera EufyCam Starter Kit Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now, the new version is available to all, and the one-camera starter kit is on sale for $160 today after clipping the $20 coupon. Note that the $180 list price is the lowest list price ever by nearly $60, so you’re really stacking two discounts here.



Advertisement

These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Advertisement

Cricut Easy Press Mini Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re just getting custom printed fabrics, or want to tackle smaller, more delicate projects, Cricut’s new Easy Press Mini is down to an all-time low $49, the best price we’ve ever seen on any Cricut.



Advertisement

The handheld heat press lets you transfer custom patterns and logos to basically any fabric, and it also works with the company’s new Infusible Ink, which we covered on The Inventory:

Infusible Ink is Cricut’s new method of permanently applying your custom designs to fabric and ceramics. Using any Cricut smart cutting machine, Infusible ink sheets can be cut, and Infusible Ink markers can be plotted, into complex designs and applied to a base product. Popular existing options using HTV (heat transfer vinyl) are only guaranteed for 50 washes and have a tendency to peel. Infusible Ink bonds with fibers and won’t ever separate from your fabric. It becomes part of the fabric.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s normal to want a little privacy in your home, but why does that have to mean languishing in darkness with all shades drawn? Stop punishing yourself for wanting to deter neighbors’ prying eyes, and load up on these adhesive window films for $6 with promo code PrivacyFilm.



The peel-and-stick sheets are easy to install and won’t leave behind a sticky residue when its time to take them down. They also block out 96% of UV rays while still allowing natural light to filter through. Plus, that 3-D tiled design is downright pleasant! So get some for your windows before the curtain goes down on this deal.

Advertisement

Nike Sale Image : Nordstrom Rack

Advertisement

When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space—let’s be honest—nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. Like, we’re talking over 2,200 marked-clothes, shoes, and accessories. But this sale will only last through October 19, so if you’re in need of new sneakers and/or workout gear, well, you know just what to do: it.



Warehouse Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

This sale will have you feeling blue — in a good way — and saving some green. For a limited time, Levi’s offering up to 70% off their already-discounted closeout styles for their Warehouse Sale—we’re talking tees as low as $5 and jeans starting at just $9. You might have to enter your email in a popup to gain access to the deals, but believe you me, it’s worth it. So now’s the time to swath yourself and everyone you know in denim. Just keep in mind: All sales are final.



Advertisement

Extra 30% Off Men’s Women’s Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, since all the past season stock is primed to go on sale. Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take an extra 30% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women with promo code LETSGO, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



40% Off Sitewide Image : Eddie Bauer

Advertisement

No matter the season you’re shopping for, Eddie Bauer makes some great outdoor gear for everything from your head to your toes. So if you have any camping trips planned, or just want an excuse to take a hike, you can save 40% sitewide today in celebration of Eddie Bauer’s (the man) birthday, plus free shipping over $49.



There are a few exclusions, but nothing too bad:

Offer excludes sleeping bags, tents, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products, previous purchases, gift card purchases, credit card payments, taxes, shipping, or other fees.

Advertisement

Queen Helene Mint Julep Scrub Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Queen Helene’s Mint Julep Masque is a pore-clearing, oil-absorbing cult favorite, and now, you can enjoy those same minty benefits in scrub form for just $2. Queen Helene Mint Julep Facial Scrub is a perfect physical exfoliator for acne-prone skin, and it contains glycerin for maximum moisturizing. At this price, I’d recommend buying two—or 10.



Advertisement

Advertisement

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



This model from Auvon includes 20 modes and eight reusable pads (in two different sizes), far more than you’d get from most competitors. Just use promo code S8N4VLMH at checkout to get it for $25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And today only, you can get $31 off your first order, plus a “Boss Bundle” consisting of a duffel bag, a hoodie, and sunglasses to celebrate International Bosses Day with promo code TBBoss.



When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

Advertisement

You can cancel whenever you want, so there’s no risk. Just remember to use code TBBoss at checkout (if the site auto-applies another code, you can overwrite it) to get the deal.

$100 iTunes Gift Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last. It’s not as good as the short-lived $50-for-$40 Prime Day deal, but otherwise, it’s about as good as it gets.



This gift card is sold by Paypal’s eBay store, and should arrive in your inbox within four hours. Just don’t spend it all on Mario Kart World Tour rubies. Seriously, don’t do it.

Advertisement

Borderlands 3 Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re a sucker for an addictive loot loop, Borderlands 3 is already on sale for $34 on Amazon (after you clip the $11.25 coupon), despite only being about a month old.



Advertisement

While it doesn’t necessarily break any new or exciting ground, the shooting and collecting feel as good as ever.

Advertisement

The Nintendo 2DS XL is your super cheap ticket to the 3DS’s deep game library, and you can score a one bundled with a $25 eBay Gift Card for a low $100. This particular unit is refurbished by Nintendo, so you’re basically guaranteed one that’s working properly.



Advertisement

This comes with the AC Adapter, stylus (color may vary), 4GB micro SD Card, 6 AR Cards, and the gift card is sent to you via email. For what it’s worth, this is selling for $50 more on Amazon, and without the gift card. So, this is a terrific time to buy, while supplies last.

Advertisement

Tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Queen Helene Mint Julep Scrub | $2 | Amazon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Advertisement

Look out for this.

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.

Advertisement

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Govee App and Music-Controlled Strip Light Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

$20 would be a good price for a barebones HDTV bias light that you have to get up off the couch to control. But today, that gets you a 16.4' strip with a built-in microphone to bounce along with ambient music, and even Wi-Fi app and Alexa control. I have a similar set from the same company behind my TV, and it works great. Just use promo code 5TBDOFTR at checkout to get the deal.



Advertisement

RAVPower 45W USB C PD Charger with GaN Tech Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

RAVPower’s 45W USB-C charger was one of the first to market this year that used GaN components instead of silicon, allowing it to be smaller and lighter without overheating.



Advertisement

Its uniquely slim design and bottom-facing port makes it ideal for sticking behind furniture, and it’s also one of the best chargers I’ve used in those notoriously loose airport and airplane AC outlets. For a limited time, get it for $25 after you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJAPC104 at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Time is a flat circle, and so is the most flattering light source known to man. Today, you can brighten up your day and your face with a Neewer Ring Light Kit, down to $64 on Amazon with promo code RING1019, $1 away from its lowest price ever.



Ring lights are beloved by Instagram influencers and beauty vloggers alike for their downright mystical ability to neutralize splotches and blemishes resulting in a soft, flawless glow. It would make a great gift for the aspiring YouTuber in your life, or just use it to look awesome in your next selfie. (I’m speaking from personal experience here; I was once photographed using an acquaintance’s ring light, and the resulting image became my Twitter profile picture for the next two years.)

Advertisement

O-Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Mopping is a pain, and nothing is likely to change that, but this microfiber mop makes it about as easy as possible. The replaceable microfiber head absorbs plenty of water so your floors don’t get too damp, and can be wrung out with a ratcheting mechanism on the mop handle, all without getting your hands wet. It’s 10 dollars, you probably haven’t mopped your floor in a long time...it’s worth it.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $13 today if you clip the $1 coupon (the $14 list price is already down from the usual $17).



Advertisement

Bestsellers: Anker Roav C1 Dash Cam Anker’s Roav C1 dash cam raced into our bestsellers club after only a few decent discounts. I wrote Read more

The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Advertisement

TaoTronics 33' Multicolor String Lights Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

String light season is coming in hot, and you can be prepared for whatever holiday you want to decorate for with this $13 strand from TaoTronics. The 33' metal light strand is powered by USB, features 100 LEDs, and includes a remote that lets you choose between four RGB colors and classic warm white, while also adjusting brightness and lighting modes.



Just use promo code KINJA012 at checkout to save.

Advertisement

Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Listen, there’s really no good way to sleep on a plane. But if you absolutely must get some upright shut-eye, you should be using the Cabeau Evolution for head and neck support. This memory foam travel pillow handily won our Co-Op, with readers shouting out its ability to hold its shape (even though it significantly shrinks in size when packed in its carrying case) and unique front clasps. And right now, it’s on sale in black for $30. Get yours today before this deal takes off; all your upcoming holiday travel will be a dream.



Advertisement

Krups Burr Grinder with Scale Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Real coffee snobs appreciators know that if you want to make truly great coffee at home, you’ve got to grind your own beans, and you’ve got to grind them with a burr grinder.



This model from Krups is on sale for$100 today after you clip the $10 coupon, and includes a built-in scale. Just add some beans to the hopper, select your grind setting and how many cups of coffee you’re making, and the grinder will automatically measure out the appropriate amount of coffee. It’s been a few bucks cheaper in recent weeks, but historically speaking, $100 is a very good price for a grinder that often sells for $150.

Advertisement

The Best Coffee Gear [Updated] Good coffee tastes amazing, can be a great comfort, and is fun and easy to make well with the right Read more

Advertisement

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

It’s not that hard to use a regular colander, but this $10 silicone clip-on strainer allows you to drain your pasta even if your sink is full of dirty dishes. And hell, even if your sink is “clean,” it’s still a disgusting dumpster puke toilet of bacteria, so it’s probably better to keep your pasta as far away from it as possible.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s 2019, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.



Get it for $6 today with promo code BFM3MDJY, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement



There are a lot of packing cubes out there, but Eagle Creek’s Specter cubes are among the best, and you can grab three of them for $25 today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

Advertisement

From our review on The Inventory:

Ultralight, water resistant, translucent, washable, and sporting a full-zip design and handles, the Specter line is easy to pack, easy to use, and won’t weigh you down.

Advertisement

Of course, packing cubes make it easier to separate your socks, underwear, shirts, and pants while packing, but I really love them on trips where I’m staying in multiple locations over the course of several nights. I’ll pack everything I need for my first hotel stay in one cube, and everything I need for the second location in a second cube. That way, I don’t have to unpack my entire suitcase in each hotel. I’m not saying this happens often, but it’s great, okay!

Advertisement

20% Off Select Socks Image : Backcountry

Advertisement

Spending money on anything but the most basic socks has never made sense to me. They completely obscured by your shoes most of the time, so who cares if they look good? And inevitably, I will lose one half of the pair. (That being said, wacky novelty socks bring me an unreasonable amount of joy.)



Anyway, for this Backcountry sock sale, I can make an exception to my basic socks only rule. Over 700 sock styles are up to 20% off, including ones from reader favorite Smartwool. So go ahead and seize the opportunity to treat your feet to something nice.

Advertisement

62% Off Jachs Core Essentials Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Guys could just about build half their wardrobe from Jachs’ Core Essentials collection. The brand’s tees, henleys, polos, and jackets are versatile, built to last, and come in a variety of colors.



Today, you can get anything you want from the collection on this page for 62% off with promo code KINJACORE. That brings starting prices down to just $17 for basic tees, and you can get free shipping too on orders of over $100.

Advertisement

USpicy Hair Straightening Brush Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Straightening your hair, and then brushing it out? Too many steps! Do all the work on your ’do at once with this USpicy Hair Straightening Brush, now just $13 on Amazon when you use promo code DAZULNJP. This ionized ceramic brush fights frizz with seven temperature levels, and it only takes a mere 40 seconds to heat up. Plus it comes with a heat-resistant glove and an automatic shut-off feature after 30 minutes. So head straight to this link, and buy yours now.



Advertisement

Up to 55% Off Warm Essentials Image : Backcountry

Advertisement

As temperatures start to drop, staying warm becomes the top priority. Backcountry clearly agrees, because they’re marking down over 1,400 items, all dedicated to keeping you feeling cozy through the winter. For a limited time, you can save up to 55% on these warm essentials, including jackets, vests, hats, socks, blankets, and more, so stock up now and get ready to snuggle up to your new stuff.



Advertisement

It already made sense to join REI’s Co-op membership program; for just $20, you’re a member for life, and have access to perks like a 10% back annual dividend, access to in-store REI Garage Sales, and special pricing on REI Outdoor School classes and REI Adventures trips. But now through November 14 it makes even more sense to join, because you can pretty much do it for free.



Make a purchase of at least $100 at REI during that time period, and be sure to add the $20 membership to your cart, and you’ll receive $20 toward your next purchase in the form of a member bonus card, which basically cancels out your membership sign-up fee. At that point, all that’s left to do is get outside and do something fun will all your new REI gear and status.

Advertisement

Wouldn’t you know it, the company’s extensive End of Season clearance sale is still going strong, so you should have no trouble finding plenty of deals to hit that $100 threshold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are 60% off their original price with promo code COLUMBIAOCT. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



Ted Baker London Men Women Shoes Handbags Accessories Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Wannabe international style stars need look no further than Nordstrom Rack to get their fashion fix today. The Rack is marking down a ton of sophisticated looks courtesy of Ted Baker London, including men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, handbags, and accessories. This deal will last through Wednesday, but the best stuff will surely sell out, so start shopping, ol’ chap



Posture Corrector for Men and Women Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Are you reading this while slouched over in your office chair? It’s time to do something about that terrible posture. Right now, you can get a popular and well-reviewed Posture Corrector for $17 on Amazon, or about $3 less than usual. Who knows, when you’re done using this, you might just be an inch or two taller than you realize!



Advertisement

25% Off Outlet Orders of $50+ Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly fall weather than an extra 25% off Under Armour’s already affordable outlet? Pick up at least $50 worth of workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code FALL50 at checkout to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.

Advertisement

If you somehow don’t already have access to smart apps on every TV in your home, today’s the day to fix that. Both the 1080p Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K are $15 off this week, no Prime membership required.



Even if you already have all the streaming dongles you could ever want, it’s also worth checking out the Fire TV Recast if you pull in local TV channels with an antenna, as it’s $50-$60 off, depending on the capacity. The Recast takes the stations your antenna pulls in, and then streams them to all of your devices over the internet, while also acting as a DVR.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shopping for a mechanical keyboard is tough. It’s difficult to grasp exactly what “clickiness” you’re into when all you have is a description on a website. That’s where the Griarrac Cherry MX Switch Tester comes in handy.



This nifty $15 tool gives you a tactile understanding of what it feels like to press on each Cherry MX switch. This purchase would ultimately remove the guess work from shopping for a keyboard, but when some mechanical models cost upwards of $150 it’s a worthy investment. (Hell, it might even help you decide which of our reader’s picks you should buy.)

Advertisement

It doubles as a weird fidget toy, too, if that’s your thing. But you’ll find plenty of use for this, if you’re the type to evangelize mechanical keyboards—I know I am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winter is coming and when that cruel jerk arrives, you’ll be glad you invested in this 20lb weighted blanket. Use the promo code 49CBLUJ2 to save $16 on this adult-sized, anxiety-squashing blanket.



Advertisement

Whitmor Clip and Drip Hanger Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If you know you should air dry your clothes, but rarely do because it’s such a pain in the ass, here’s the best $10 you’ll spend today.



This stupid-simple hanging rack clips onto a shower rod (or something like it), and features 26 built-in clothes pins, making it incredibly easy to hang up a bunch of delicates that you don’t want to run through the dryer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Surprise Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Surprise! Kate Spade is taking up to 75% off a selection of purses via their Surprise Sale. Over 300 styles are up for grabs, from classic totes to jazzed-up crossbody bags and a variety of wallets, not to mention a solid selection of jewelry and apparel. Just know you may have to enter your email address in order to shop (sorry). Be sure to bag this deal soon; the savings will only last for a few more days.



Hobo Handbags Flash Sale Image : Nordstrom Rack

Advertisement

A new season calls for a new handbag. Add one of these Hobo purses, any of which would be perfect for fall, to your collection for less than usual thanks to a sale happening now at Nordstrom Rack. A wide selection of leather totes, shoulder bags, crossbody bags, clutches, wallets, and more are available for about half off, so all your stuff can travel with you in style. Just be sure to choose your new go-to bag before it sells out.



DivaCup Model 1 Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

If you’ve been thinking about giving the DivaCup a try, today’s the day. This sustainable alternative to pads and tampons brought menstrual cups to the mainstream, right now, it’s just $23—the lowest price we’ve seen—or set up Subscribe & Save to clip the 40% off coupon and get your first cup for just $14. This medical-grade silicone Model 1 DivaCup promises comfortable, leak-free protection for up to 12 hours for those ages 19 to 30 with a medium flow. So stock up now, and start envisioning how much cash you’ll save now that you’re no longer buying feminine hygiene products every month.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Japanese skincare brand Tatcha uses gentle, simple ingredients to achieve especially glowy results — but that luxe-looking glow doesn’t come without an equally luxe price tag. Today, though, Tatcha is taking 20% off their entire site with promo code FRIENDS19, so it’s time to stock up.



The Water Cream is a best seller (Sephora has struggled to keep it in stock in the past), as is the brand’s exfoliating Rice Polish. The Essence has also received rave reviews; it’s meant to be used just after cleansing, before applying any other skincare products in order to facilitate maximum absorption. I’m personally a big fan of The Indigo Cream, a miracle product containing colloidal oatmeal meant for those with sensitive skin.

Advertisement

$100 In Free Delivery Credits For Your First 7 Days Graphic : Postmates

Advertisement

You’ve probably got a folder full of restaurant delivery apps on your phone, but if you haven’t tried Postmates yet, they also offer things like groceries and alcohol, in addition to Chipotle and Shake Shack (though Chipotle and Shake Shack should be enough to get you to download the app, if you ask me).



If you’re a new customer, you can download the app and use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15) to get up to $100 in delivery fee credits for your first 7 days. Unless you’re Postmating, uh, literally every meal, that basically means you’ll get free delivery for a week. Just note that the credit only applies to delivery fees, not to the actual stuff you order. Just don’t forget to tip!

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you haven’t picked up Monster Hunter: World yet (and you really should!), Amazon has it marked down to $15 on PS4 and Xbox One right now (discount automatically applied at checkout), the best deal we’ve seen. Just think of it like the grim and gritty version of Pokémon.



Advertisement