Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A huge deal on computer storage, discounted Logitech peripherals, and 20% off Bean boots lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as owning too much storage, especially at these prices. A bunch of SanDisk, WD, and G-Technologies flash storage and hard drives are included in today’s sale, including the best price ever on a 400GB (!!) microSD card for an all-time low price. Needless to say, that could hold a lot of Nintendo Switch games.



Most people though should honestly opt for the 200GB for $35.

Need a ton of PC storage? This 8TB and 10TB USB-C external drive is included in the sale, as are 1TB and 2TB SSDs.

That’s just scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s playing the hits today. In addition to a PC storage sale, they’re also running a big Gold Box on Logitech peripherals.

Advertisement

Inside, you’ll find the MX Master Mouse, a mechanical keyboard, and a webcam that can automatically remove the background from your shot (Twitch streamers...hello). For all the deals though, be sure to head over to Amazon.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $27 today with promo code ANKERPS2, and includes 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.

Photo: Amazon

Even the most ardent cord cutter should pick up an HDTV antenna for local news, network programming, and live sports, and Mohu has long made the most popular in-home antennas out there. Today on Amazon, a bunch of them (plus accessories) are on sale for 25% off with promo code 25FREETV.



Advertisement

The standard amplified Leaf is a great place to start, but if you want something that will blend into your decor, the thin Mohu Blade and shelf-standing Mohu Flow are also great options.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



Advertisement

My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $250's a pretty penny, but it’s within $10 of the best price Amazon’s ever offered.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the gorgeous, glass framed 2018 E8 models.



Advertisement

The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $2,200, and the 65" to $2,800 (select the 65" option at checkout). You can also get last year’s 65" entry level model for $1,600 refurbished from Walmart, if you’re on a budget but want the larger size. It doesn’t have the new processor, the glass frame, or HFR, but it still looks amazing.

Photo: Amazon

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEYH54 at checkout to get it for $11.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. Several of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale just for our readers today, so be sure to note the promo codes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this new $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKER846) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

Photo: Amazon

At 18W, this Aukey power brick isn’t the most powerful USB-C Power Delivery charger we’ve seen—a 12" MacBook’s charger puts out 29W, for example—but it is certainly the smallest, and one of the cheapest to boot. Just use promo code AUKEYB48 at checkout to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$420 for a 65" 4K TV? Even for this barebones RCA with no smart apps or HDR support, that’s a blazing hot deal. Plus, everyone who buys it gets free two day shipping, or you could pick it up at your local Walmart to have it ready for this weekend’s football games.

Photo: Amazon

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $12 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEYA64, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: We posted this 55" TV at $300 a few weeks ago, and it promptly sold out. It’s back in stock today at $320, but the 49" is also on sale for $250.

Advertisement

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 55" 4K TV for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The back of your home theater cabinet doesn’t have to look like a rat king of tangled wires. These velcro sleeves can keep everything tidy, and is reversible, so the outside can be either black or white. Get 118" of the stuff for just $10.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Image: Woot

Store all all the things you don’t need that often in one of these handy overhead racks. A 4' x 4' rack and a 4' x 8' rack are both discounted on Woot today, so your holiday decor, suitcases, coolers, and more will be out of the way, without the hassle of renting a storage unit or schlepping them to the hot attic or basement. This sale will only last until the end of the day, or until the shelves sell out, so don’t wait too long.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

All-Clad is best known for its tri-ply stainless steel pans, but they also make really good nonstick frying pans too. This set of two is down to $48 today, or $12 less than usual, and within $3 of the best price ever. The 8-inch and 10-inch skillets are nonstick, scratch resistant, and oven safe up to 500 degrees.



This package usually sells for $60, so get them while they’re still sizzling.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you use Keurig, make your own cold brew, or still use the same Mr. Coffee you bought in college, there’s a coffee variety for you in today’s Gevalia Gold Box sale on Amazon.

Advertisement

As someone who uses 10 ounces of coffee to make cold brew in the OXO brewer, this 20 ounce bag for $7 is extremely tempting.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bodum’s double walled drinking glasses keep your beverages hot or cold for longer, insulate your hands from extreme temperatures, and look awesome while doing it. If you want to give them a try, Amazon’s selling 2-packs of 12 ounce tumblers for $14 right now (after clipping the $5 coupon).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $200 on Amazon, or about $75 less than usual.



Advertisement

The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just because it’s about to start getting cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t use your patio anymore. This Dyna-Glo heater plugs straight into the propane tank that’s gathering dust under your grill, and it’s down to an all-time low $19 on Amazon today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lodge’s 3.5" cast iron skillet is pretty freakin’ adorable, and worth $4 for that alone, in my opinion. But it’s perfect for homemade pizookies, or single eggs, and unlike your full-sized skillet, it takes approximately four seconds to clean.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Diatomaceous earth is one of the most effective weapons we have against bugs, and Amazon will sell you a 10 pound bag of the stuff for $18, a rare discount from its usual $20-$22. Despite the unspeakable things it does to bugs in your yard, it’s actually food grade, and completely non-toxic for humans and pets. It even works on bed bugs, though hopefully that’s not why you’re buying it today.

Photo: Amazon

Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, the most important piece of travel gear you can own is a good toiletry kit. This one from Zero Grid is made from water-resistant ripstop nylon (which is just as important for keeping liquids in as it is keeping them out), and carries a 4.4 star review average. Get it for an all-time low $17 today with promo code 388IPOBO.

Photo: Amazon

Power Practical’s latest Luminoodle is a terrific light strip attached to an amazing button, and it’s ideal for illuminating dark closets, or installing under shelves and cabinets.



Advertisement

It’s an affordable product to begin with, but right now, you can save 15% with promo code 43YMZIXT. That’ll work on the daylight or warm white versions, and on the single pack or the three-pack, which is basically a three-for-the-price-of-two deal.

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $15 on Amazon.



Advertisement

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

$15 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this, so wake yourself up and get over to Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The original Dash Egg Cooker was one of the fastest items to ever join our bestseller pantheon, and now, you can score the Deluxe model for just $26, the best price we’ve seen in months. This is the same Dash our readers know and love, but now it can cook a full dozen eggs at once, rather than just six.

Photo: Walmart

If you could use more storage space around the house, these Muscle Rack steel shelves would be ideal for a garage, a utility room, or even an industrial-chic kitchen. Two different sizes (large/small) are on sale at Walmart right now for $60 and $36, respectively, so you can mix and match.

Screenshot: Butcher Box

Free ground beef. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll also get 10 ounces of uncured bacon in your first box, and two bonus pounds of ground beef in every box you get delivered for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. That’s enough for eight burgers every time you get a shipment.

Advertisement

Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

My parents bought a wood pellet grill (a Traeger, to be precise) a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want with a digital dial, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



Advertisement

This Pit Boss model gives you a massive 700 square inches of cooking space, and $337 with free two day shipping is an absolute steal. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re just learning about skincare (retinol sounds amazing!), or restocking your beauty shelves, Amazon’s discounting two highly rated (4+ stars from over 1,000 customers each) serums from Eve Hansen, today only.

Advertisement

Both the vitamin C and retinol serums are down to all-time low prices, and a $2 coupon on the vitamin C makes it even cheaper. You can also save more by using Amazon Subscribe & Save; just remember to cancel after your first order ships if you don’t want to keep getting it.

Preorder Coalatree Camper Hooded Jacket 2.0 | Kickstarter

Coalatree makes some of our favorite outdoor apparel, and now you can preorder and save on the company’s new Camper hooded jacket.

Advertisement

The Camper 2.0 is extremely water resistant, and will still keep you warm even if it gets wet. It also includes a bunch of pockets, cable routing for headphones, and the ability to squeeze itself into an internal pocket for use as a travel pillow. Oh yeah, it looks great too.



The jacket will come out early next year with an MSRP of $159, but you can get yours for considerably less by preordering from Kickstarter.

Screenshot: L.L. Bean

We know Bean Boots are amazing in the snow, but you can start using them right now in the rain as well. Today only, Save 20% on a variety of L.L. Bean’s most popular boots, as well as select raincoats with promo code RAIN20. There are a ton of styles available, so there’s no reason why you can’t be fashionable when it’s gross out.

Screenshot: Dockers

Who doesn’t like saving money with their khakis (I bet Jake from Statefarm does). It may seem like it’s just 30% off from the Dockers site, but use the code BIGMONEY and bump that up to 40%.



Advertisement

I know khakis aren’t the most exciting thing you can buy, but at least check out the company’s new Smart Series pants, which are comfortable, flexible, and suitable for any season.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ideally, you get at least a little bit of exercise every day, but...life, responsibilities, Hollow Knight - there are only so many hours in a day, a lot can get in the way.

Advertisement

But with an under-desk exercise bike, you can do a little low-impact pedaling while you fill out your expense reports. You get to choose from eight different resistance levels, and a screen on the bike will let you know how far you’ve gone, and how many calories you’ve burned each day.

$119 is about $25 less than usual, but that deal is only available today, or until sold out.

Image: Zach Custer (Bonobos)

Bonobos is currently taking an extra 40% off all sale items with code STEAL, so now’s the time to restock your wardrobe. There’s hundreds of items to choose from including flannels, denim, swimsuits, dress pants, chinos, sweaters, tees, and more. It’s basically everything they sell, and your size won’t last forever, so make your move.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for fall weather than an extra 20% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale sectiont? Pick up workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code GEARUP20 at checkout to stack on the savings. $5 standard shipping, or free shipping on orders over $60.

Graphic: Enso

Whether you’re worried about losing your wedding band at work, or you just don’t want to end up like Jimmy Fallon, silicone wedding bands are practical, affordable, and actually pretty good looking. If you’re curious to try one out, Enso just kicked off its birthday sale, taking 30% off every ring they sell.



Advertisement

We just tried out Enso’s Elements ring, which incorporates real metal into the silicone for a bit of shine, and while it won’t fool anyone up close, we were still impressed. But they also offer a ton of other styles too, some starting around $10, and they’re all included in the sale as well. Hell, they’re cheap enough that you could buy several, and pick one based on your mood or outfit.

Graphic: Amazon

If you have an Amazon account (not even a Prime account!), you can save $5 on a ticket to see Venom in theaters. It’s as easy as creating or logging into an Atom Tickets account, finding the Venom ticket(s) you want, and logging in with Amazon at checkout. We’ve seen Amazon offer movie discounts with specific purchases before, but this is just a straight-up free discount. That $5 you saved should almost buy you a small popcorn!

Image: Zach Custer (Walmart)

A collector’s edition of Solo: A Star Wars Story is a must have for die hard fans of Stars Wars, especially at a low of $27. So while Walmart’s page isn’t especially clear as to what all is included in the Collector’s Edition, I can tell you that you will get the movie in 4K ultra-HD, a blu-ray disk, and a digital code to download, so you can basically watch it anywhere.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve been struggling to get your hands on a spare NES Classic controller, Amazon has them in stock (as an add-on item) for $10.

Still don’t have an NES Classic? Walmart has them in stock for $60.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $60 is a really good price - we rarely see it drop below $64.

Screenshot: Amazon

The NFL season is only just getting underway, but if your team is already terrible, you can at least live the fantasy of making the playoffs in Madden 19. You can grab a copy to your PS4 or Xbox One for $40 from Amazon right now, down from the usual $60.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been out of stock at Walmart for months, but are available to preorder once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home by mid-October.

Graphic: Nintendo

Update: Back in stock!

There’s a new Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch bundle on the way, and it includes a download code for the game, Smash-themed Joy-Con, and a unique Switch Dock with all of the original N64 game’s characters tastefully embossed on the front. It’s up for preorder now for $360, and comes out November 2, though the game won’t unlock until December 7.

Advertisement

Already have a Switch? You can preorder the game by itself here, and Prime members will get a $10 Amazon credit added to their account about a month after it ships.

The official Smash Ultimate GameCube controller and USB adapter are in stock as well.

Screenshot: Humble

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as the early-unlock game, which is pretty damn good, but if you’re still on the fence, they just added Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks as well. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

If you somehow don’t own Overwatch yet, the Legendary edition is back down to $30 on PS4 and Xbox One, matching an all-time low.

Advertisement

The Legendary package includes 10 extra skins for the game, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games as well. But don’t worry about all of that; the underlying game is a must-own even without any extras.

PC gamers, your best bet is to sign up for Humble Monthly, which will get you Overwatch for just $12.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

Advertisement

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield



Eight USB charging ports



Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

Advertisement

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

Tech

Anker Surge Protector | $27 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERPS2

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Madden 19 | $40 | Amazon