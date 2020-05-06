Wednesday's Best Deals: Overwatch LEGO Set, Hisense 75" QLED TV, Etsy Terrarium Kit, 2000A Jump Starter, 12-Month PlayStation Plus, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

An Overwatch LEGO set, a Hisense 75" QLED TV, an Etsy terrarium kit, a 2000A jump starter, and more open up Wednesday’s best deals.



Image : Sennheiser

The best Sennheiser audio deals for May 2020 are here.



The Sennheiser brand consistently stands for high-quality audio gear, whether it’s quality headphones, wireless earbuds, speakerphones, or stage gear. Much of it is pretty pricey, too, although typically worth the investment.

Luckily, you can snag a bunch of top Sennheiser products right now for a much smaller investment than usual thanks to these great deals. Have a look!

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $31. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone! Just make sure to type in “ANKERSDC2" at checkout.



Anker 100W 4-Port USB-C Hub KINJA100C Image : Anker

If you’ve quiickly amassed a pile of devices that need USB power, carrying around a bunch of different charger pucks is the last thing you want. Give them all away and buy Anker’s 100W USB-C hub instead, which is only $69 with exclusive promo code KINJA100C.



This one features two USB-C power delivery ports and two standard USB-A PowerIQ ports, the former available to charge newer smartphones, tablets, and laptops, while the latter two will cover pretty much anything else. The beauty is that you can do it all simultaneously.

Hisense 75" H8G Quantum-Series 4K Smart TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you need a new TV, you owe it to yourself to consider HiSense’s new Quantum Dot sets. The brand name is undoubtedly familiar to some, but Hisense has become one of the fastest growing tech manufacturers of the past few years, and its Quantum Dot TVs represent incredible value, especially with today’s discount. You can get a 75" H8G Quantum-Series TV $200 off, bringing your final total down to $1,300.



This 4K Android TV supports HDR and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and has full array local dimming, and thanks to its quantum dots, you’ll get a much more vivid picture than previous LED/LCD technologies could manage.

This discount won’t last too long, so take advantage ASAP.

AVG Ultimate (1-Year, Unlimited Devices) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you haven’t already shored your computer up with antivirus, today is the day to do it. Today, you can get a year of AVG Ultimate 33% off, which translates to a $40 discount. That means it’s just $80 to protect an unlimited mount of PC and mobile devices in your care.



And more than just antivirus, AVG Ultimate also has a tune up and VPN combo, the former keeping your PC running smoothly with periodic house cleaning, while the VPN hides your activity from packet snoopers, and potentially more...

Logitech G305 Lightspeed LOGITECHGSAVE10 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’ve made peace with the fact that you’ll be missing out on precious milliseconds of reaction time with a wireless mouse, this deal on a Logitech G305 may be exactly what you need. It typically goes for $60, but Logitech has slashed its price to $40 for a limited time, and you can take an extra $5 off with code LOGITECHGSAVE10.



With its proprietary Lightspeed protocol, Logitech’s wireless products claim to offer latency performance close to wired, which still isn’t perfect and will irk most high-level gamers’ OCD regardless.

TaoTronics ANC Headphones KINJA9E6

Everyone’s home, everyone’s loud, and everything is terrible, but not with the right pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones. Last year, TaoTronics proved itself a worthy contender to the budget ANC throne with a $110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM3's.



Now it has a $50 pair that’s 32% off with the onsite coupon combined with our exclusive promo code KINJAEW6, bringing the final price to $34 before tax. Considering these headphones just came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat on the 2020 version of TaoTronic’s active noise-cancelling headphones.

With 30 hours of total battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 6.0 mic, it’s time to shut out all the bad stuff and focus on your inner-healing with the vibration of music, or perhaps some soothing ASMR.

These headphones will help you do just that, if only for a fleeting moment:

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/16/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/4/2020.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 Graphic Card Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Need a new graphic card, but don’t exactly have a ton of cash for the latest and greatest? Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 graphics card on eBay for $370 and free shipping, so this might be just the upgrade you need.



Advertisement

So this graphics card has a 256-bit memory interface, can support up to four (!!) monitors, and has a max resolution of 7680 x 4320, which I can confirm is a Pretty Big Resolution. The eBay page has a super in-depth breakdown of the specs too, so make sure to give it a look to make sure you’re getting exactly what you need.

This card is selling pretty fast, so if you’re interested make sure to grab it before it sells out!

64GB Moto G7 (Unlocked) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Need a new phone? Believe it or not, you can pay less than $200 for a quality smartphone, and they don’t have to be refurbished, either. The Moto G7 is one such phone. It has dual cameras that support 4K video capture, octa-core performance, 4GB of RAM, and a nice big 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, and B&H Photo has knocked $100 off its price tag. The smartphone is unlocked and available for use on pretty much all major U.S. carriers, 4G LTE and all.



Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $15 on a pair of your own at Adorama. It’s not a massive discount, but considering how rarely the newest Apple products dip in price, it’s still worth a look.

Aukey Two-Port 60W PD USB-C Charger FOHNPE8G Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Right now, with everyone setting up their home offices throughout the house, charging ports might be a scarce resource. That’s okay, though, because there’s an easy fix. A charger with multiple ports can make it easy to not only charge all your devices at once without taking up too many ports, it can also help you keep all your gadgets from taking over every corner of your house. Right now, Kinja readers can get Aukey’s dual-port 60W PD USB-C charger, which has one USB-C and one USB-A port, for just $25 when you use the offer code FOHNPE8G.



Advertisement

Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories Bundle Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Bought yourself one of those new Nintendo Switch Lites? (Limited stock still available, by the way!) You don’t want the thing breaking on you, especially seeing as they’re still somewhat hard to come by, and we can’t imagine going through the warranty process during these times. Protect it in all the ways you can with a Switch Lite accessories bundle by Orzly, now $30.



Inside, you’ll find a carrying case that’ll fit the Switch Lite, eight games, and a handful of accessories. There are also earbuds, screen protectors, extra plastic game holders, an extra USB charging cable, a grip case with kickstand, thumb grips, and touchscreen styli that double as ball point pens.

Bosch 2-Tool Combo Kit Photo : Bosch

Advertisement

I never have a drill when I need one. Which isn’t very often, but the task of finding someone that actually HAS a drill and will let me borrow it is enough of a struggle in itself to make me want to get one. Well, Bosch is currently having a sale on their drill and impact driver combo kit. I’m not exactly sure what an impact driver is, but I’ve probably needed it at some point, too.



Anyway, these small handheld tools usually retail for $149, but they’re on sale for $119. But, a current Bosch promotion takes an additional $20 off at checkout, bringing the total for this set down to $99. That’s a pretty great deal for two power tools!

20% off Terrarium Kits Photo : Etsy

Advertisement

If you’re like me you’ve been buying flowers and plants to bring a little life into your home while sheltering in place. It quite literally breathes life into your living quarters and since we’re here the majority of our days why not make it look pretty too. Building your own terrarium lets you customize the way you like and it’s also a fun way to pass the time. This coastal kit is 20% off and lets you do just that.



The one pictured comes with an air plant but all the kits at the Simply Crafty Shop are currently 20% off so you have plenty to pick from.

Sent from Massachusetts in one to two days. Shipping is $9.

GOOLOO 2000A SuperSafe Jump Starter NF3LTHYY Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Oh no! You’re driving on the side of the road, when all of a sudden, your car stalls. That Triple-A button you installed eight years ago no longer works, and ain’t nobody got time to sit on hold or wait for a random act of kindness. Instead, just pop the trunk and grab your own personal jump starter. GOOLOO’s 2000A model works with any engine up to 10L (7L for diesel), complete with safety jumper clamps and a USB port to charge your smartphone—and it’s yours for $60 today, a $40 discount, which is even lower than previous lightning deals had it! Just use promo code NF3LTHYY at Amazon.



50% off X-Sense Smoke Alarms Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Seeing as you’re stuck in the house more often, you might want to make sure your smoke alarms are in order. Check the batteries, and check ‘em twice, then change them even if the thing can’t stop beeping. If you can’t get it to do any beeping, booping, and blinking, perhaps it’s time to buy a new one. X-Sense smoke alarms last ten years and they’re dirt cheap, the cost being slashed in half if you use promo code XSSD2L0AX. That takes a single smoke alarm from $18 down to $9, while a five-pack drops from $69 to $34.



Advertisement

Now that we’re all plotting our eventual escapes from [insert city here], it’s best practice to lug around a first aid kit for your car. Should your tires deflate or your car break down, you’ll need a tire inflator and/or jump starter on hand. I’d grab one of each since Tacklife has both on sale right now for 30% off on Amazon. For the tire inflator, enter the promo code ZNXTETSY at checkout, and watch as the price is reduced to a mere $26. The 1200A peak jump starter, on the other hand, comes down to $49 with the coupon code OA5ULQG2.



Advertisement

Snap up either one for your trunk-stored emergency kit today and never be left wondering what to do when you’re stranded during quarantine. Whether you’re fleeing to a remote cabin in the mountains or simply making an essential grocery run, owning both of these gadgets is a MUST for drivers of any skill level. You never know when you’ll need a jump—or even a little more air in your tires. Tacklife comes recommended as one of our readers’ favorite names in the tools and auto space, so much so that we created a regularly updated roundup of deals pertaining to the brand you can check out below.

Google Nest Hub Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

If you’ve found yourself having to manage fumbling through all your cooking utensils as well as your recipe-equipped phone, it might be time to find a better way to peek at your recipes. While it does plenty more, the Google Nest Hub is a great way to prop your recipes up on a big screen in the kitchen without having to get your phone or tablet dirty. Plus, you can chat with it and it’ll play some tunes while you get your chef on.



Maybe all this time indoors has made you realize that your phone isn’t really chugging along as well as you’d like, or maybe you just want a bigger screen. Either way, Google’s Pixel 4 XL packs a ton of power into a solid package with a screen that’s great for watching movies or getting to work. Right now, it’s down to $600 for the 64GB option, which should be plenty of storage for covering the basics.



4-Pack: Dancing Flame Tiki Torches Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Put on your swimsuit and gear up that pool bod—pretty soon, it’s gonna be June. And, for a limited time, MorningSave is giving you four dancing flame tiki torches to decorate the backyard for $39. These vibrant displays will remind your neighbors that despite *gestures to everything* you’re still in permanent vacation mode after hours. And there’s nothing better than pretending you’re on vacation, even at a time when taking one doesn’t make sense.



Ordinarily, these four as-seen-on-TV tiki torches would set you back a whole $80. But today, the solar-powered LED flames are discounted 50%. These outdoor torches are waterproof and “weatherproof,” whatever that means, and are capable of running for 8 consecutive hours without fail. Each stands 9.5 inches tall and weighs 11.5 pounds, so you shouldn’t have trouble ejecting them from your lawn and repositioning ‘em elsewhere.

Armor All Car Cleaner Kit Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

So there’s a pandemic going on, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t clean your car. For a decent $28, you can grab an Armor All car cleaner kit that includes all the stuff to get your car squeaky-clean. Your car is one of the safest ways to enjoy the outdoors while we’re collectively in quarantine, so make sure to show it some love. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cookware w/ Red Handles Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Today, you can snap up a Rachael Ray 10-piece stainless steel cooking set with red handles for $108. You’ll get five pots and pans ranging from 1-6 quarts with their respective lids, plus a spoon and stirrer thrown in for good measure.



The red handles are really the star of the show here, and they can help you fill a kitchen aesthetic that can’t decide between city slicks and country living.

Up to 65% off Thousands of Outdoor Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Wayfair is known for its killer prices on anything and everything you could need. They are currently running an incredible sale on all their outdoor items with up to 65% in savings. The best part, it runs for the entire month of May! So enjoy deeply discounted outdoor items like furniture, decor, cookware, and whatever you need to make your backyard a perfect summer paradise.



Cool summer nights aren’t complete without a lounge around a firepit all snuggled up in a cozy blanket. Good comfy furniture to relax in can really make or break the dog days too. So quality rattan and soft cushions are what you need. How about catching some sun while reading your favorite books in Wayfair’s best-selling hammock? I’m telling you they’ve got you covered.

But it’s no all about where do lay, it’s about what you do out there too. Cookout kings, we’ve got you covered with top-rated gas grills. And keep your beverage chill in a retro cooler as the temperatures rise.

And don’t forget Fido, not all dogs can be left to their own devices. So put your mind at ease and grab them a pet pen no matter how big or small the pup.

Wayfair offers two-day free shipping on all orders over $35. There’s plenty of time to explore all the fine products in this sale but move fast if you see something you like. It could be gone soon!

PS. Remember to buy sunscreen.

NutriBullet 1200W Blender Image : NutriBullet

Advertisement

Morning smoothies have changed my life. I just grab a big bag of frozen fruit and a handful of kale (because, really, how else are you supposed to eat something so bland?), toss them into a blender with some water, and BOOM—you have an instant breakfast that’ll make your taste buds AND your doctor happy. You can be just like me if you buy this NutriBullet, which is $80 at Amazon following a $20 discount.



20% All Orders & Free Shipping Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Homesick Candles conjures nostalgia for places we’ve grown up with, traveled to, lived in, and were born in. Through each meticulously crafted candle, they believe sensory memory brings you right back to all those spots. Until the end of the week get 20% off all orders and free shipping.



I had a trip planned to Boston the week after my state’s (New Jersey) quarantine restrictions went into place. I’m still hoping to get there this summer for baseball but I’ll just have to pick up their candle for the ‘city on a hill’ until I can do that.

But it’s not just our home states and hometowns they’ve mastered the scents of it’s our favorite memories too. How many of you are missing road trips, backyard barbeques, or even beach vacations? Homesick candles have got you covered until we can do all those things again.

This sale runs until May 10th and includes items already discounted. No code needed.

Outdoor Event Graphic : Lumens

Advertisement

Looking to update your backyard or patio area? Now might be a good chance, as Lumens is holding an Outdoor Event, and you can save up to 25% on patio lights, furniture, and planters. If you use the code LUMENS at checkout, you’ll also get a free gift!



And while you’re at it, you might as well treat yourself. Who wouldn’t love a super fancy fire pit? Or you can just get this bench that says wow. I mean, wow.

This sale last until May 19th, so you still have a little time to decide what you might want. But if you want some high-quality and stylish outdoor goods, better to take advantage of this sale before things start selling out.

40% off Sitewide Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you know about Perry Ellis you know it’s all about the sleek and stylish evolution of classic American sportswear. Patterns and colors, bold but always put together. This is a great time to inject a little fun into your summer/spring wardrobe with their sitewide 40% off sale. Shoes, shorts, sunglasses, and unique shirts are all deeply discounted for the next few days.



I love that there’s even a virtual happy hour category if you’re hitting a zoom hang out with coworkers after your nine to five at home. You’ll definitely want an eyecatching shirt for that. The sale section has also had their prices slashed so you’re looking at discounts as high as 80% off on some items.

Free shipping on orders over $75, This sale runs until May 10th.

30% off all French Products Gif : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The French definitely have a glowing look about them and it’s can’t just be from wine and cheese. Beauty is definitely an attribute I’d connect to french culture so I would definitely trust them to know how to get skin flawless. SkinCareRX is bringing some of that to the masses and offering 30% off all French products with code FRENCH30.



I will absolutely recommend anything from La Roche-Posay. Dermatologists around the world hold them in high regard for their products especially when it comes to sensitive skin. Got an oily t-zone? This toner is tops. Looking to spot-treat some acne? Give this cream a try. And it is that time of year to get a new sunscreen for summer.

Free shipping on orders over $49. This sale runs until May 11th.

Disney Cloth Face Masks (4-Pack) Image : Disney Store

Advertisement

At last, the Disney face masks are here. Now available for pre-order over at the Disney Store itself, you can finally wear Baby Yoda like a skin suit on your face. Each four-pack set is $20 and comes in three sizes. All profits raised up to $1 million through September 30 will be donated to Medshare, a humanitarian aid non-profit which has also set out to donate one million Disney face masks to communities in need.



Among the prominent character illustrations you can choose from, highlights include Hulk (Marvel), Mike Wazowski (Monsters Inc.), Stitch (Lilo & Stitch), and of course, the aforementioned Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian TV series on Disney+. These non-medical cloth face masks are reusable and made from a combination of cotton and polyester bound by elastane. They are machine washable and come in six total varieties based on iconic franchises and brands.

Reads the messaging on the Disney Store site:

Disney is committed to serving the communities where we live and work. During these challenging times, we’re using the power of our timeless stories and beloved characters to address our guests’ needs for family-friendly reusable cloth face masks.

Disney is donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare (www.medshare.org). Disney will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney’s cloth face masks to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through September 30, 2020.

Up to 50% off Sale Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Today and tomorrow enjoy up to extra 50% off already discounted items in Madewell’s sale section. Use the code DEALSONDEALS on over 750 items. This can be a total price reduction on some pieces of 80% off their original price. This includes shoes, jewelry, purses, and jeans. It’s not all just winter clean, there are plenty of dresses for spring and beachwear for summer.



Free shipping on all orders and sales runs until tomorrow night.

3 Pocket Terry Pull On Shorts Photo : Jachs NY

Advertisement

We all need to be able to be comfy. And with summer fast approaching, thick flannel pajama pants aren’t quite so comfy. Thankfully, Jachs NY has you covered (literally) with some cozy Terry Pull On Shorts.



These shorts are of course comfy and perfect for lounging around the house, but there is another important aspect—pockets! This pair of shorts has three pockets, which is three more than any of my lounge wear gives me.

Interested? Use the code PULL at checkout to get these shorts for just $23 a piece.

Up to 50% off Thousands of Styles Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

You know what they say, April showers bring new styles, which means there’s plenty of new selection in the virtual clearance aisle over at Nordstrom. Right now through May 3, you can save up to 50% on thousands of items including those designed for men, women, and children. Expect a plethora of name brand styles at store brand prices.



This Leith print strappy chiffon minidress, for instance, is $30, comes in tan floral and pink leaflet patterns, and looks great no matter how you slice it. For guys, the iconic Bonobos moto bomber jacket will have everyone singing your praises once it’s safe to go out to bars again. Prepare ahead of time and get it for half off. Stow away the heavy jackets and opt for a light casual spring hoodie, only $27 for a limited time.

It’s not just clothes in this sale, however; also pictured here is the Nova Sprout diaper backpack from Herschel. No idea why it’s called that, but it’s not just for diapers! I have the black one and it carries my 13" MacBook Pro, along with miscellaneous work supplies. You can snap up a cute lil’ nesting space for your fur babies, too—55% off the list price. Peruse a wider selection in our always-updated roundup of the best Nordstrom deals today.

Advertisement

Crafts, Hobby, and Home Book Deals Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Were your state’s Stay at Home orders extended and you’re running out of things to do? It might be time to start a new hobby! Amazon is having a sale on a bunch of best-selling books about crafts and hobbies to do, so you can stay safe and entertained inside, and learn some new skills to boot.



If you’re interested in making a garden, for example, but lack the appropriate yard space, then the Field Guide to Urban Gardening will be a great purchase. Or, you can learn to make some watercolor art with Creative Watercolor, which is aimed to get beginners the skills they need to have fun.

There’s also this book on cat care, which I bought on the name alone but well... that’s less a hobby and more that it’s important to take care of your animals. Anyway, grab a book and get to learning a new hobby, and May will fly by before you know it!

Image : The Lego Movie

Advertisement

These are the best LEGO deals for May 2020.



Severely bored in quarantine? Grab some fresh LEGO kits! They’ve become even more popular during the quarantine as a great activity for families (or anyone!) to use a little bit of brain power while keeping their hands busy.

Thankfully, lots of great LEGO sets are on sale right now, including entertaining Star Wars, Harry Potter, Overwatch, and LEGO City sets. These are the best deals we’ve seen right now.

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but thanks to CDKeys, you can add a whole year to your account for just $34. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/08/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/6/2020.

If you haven’t already bought Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, what are you doing with your life? No, seriously, stop reading and go buy it at Amazon, especially considering it’s only $17 there. This is for the physical disc, mind you, but the game can be authorized via Steam, where it’s currently still going for the full $60.



Civilization VI puts you in control of a fledgling group of settlers that you must grow into a dominant empire. Whether that’s through peaceful (yet often deceptive) diplomacy or endless war, there are many styles of play available to you, and as nice as the base game is, there’s a lot more fun and depth to be had in the expansions.

Up to 80% off Star Wars Titles Screenshot : EA

Advertisement

May the 4th be with you! It’s Star Wars day, which means it’s time to pretend you have the world’s most damning lisp and shed any insecurities you have about your undying and fervent love for intergalactic mayhem. For gamers, one of the best ways to do that is by playing Star Wars video games, which let you live out your Jedi fantasy in stunning detail. CDKeys has Star Wars titles heavily discounted to celebrate, including a copy of the newest single player experience known as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC for $34.



Fallen Order marries the Star Wars universe with quality gameplay, an original story, and superb graphics, a concoction that’s much too rare for this franchise.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, you can buy Star Wars Battlefront II on PC as cheap as $13, and you can’t talk about Star Wars games without talking about Knights of the Old Republic—both the original and part deux of this classic Bioware RPG are up for about $3 each.

Advertisement

Xbox One gamers can also wield sabers and blasters for cheap, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition down to $34, and Battlefront II as cheap as $15.

Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition Screenshot : Motion Twin

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something new to play, check out Dead Cells. It was named best action game of the year for its tight, fast-paced action gameplay with souls-like elements. Just $21 at Amazon for PS4 players, Dead Cells is unforgiving and brutal, but also extremely rewarding when you finally beat that mob of enemies that seemingly employ force fields for shields and can kill you just by nicking you on the nose with a toothpick.



Dead Cells: The Kotaku Review In my first game of Dead Cells, I died after about four minutes. In my most recent one, I lasted… Read more

Pick it up at Amazon.

Looking for some reprieve from your kids for a time? If you need to buy five minutes of peace in your day, you can find K’nex building sets up to 34% off at Amazon today. There’s a 402-piece set designed for kids age 7-12 that allows you to build a turbo jet and a helicopter, and that’s down to $23. If you have kids age 3-5, you can get them this 66-piece set that lets them build a bunch of cute vehicles and critters, and it’s only $16.



Advertisement

Free 30-Day Trial Image : Twitch Prime

Advertisement

You know what they say: New month, new free games and loot on Twitch Prime. Sign up for a free 30-day trial and you can start downloading and installing indie darlings Snake Pass and Urban Trial Underground for PC at no additional cost. Also included this month are Avicii Invector, Fractured Minds, Pankapu, and The Little Acre.



If you’ve been aching to play any of these games or the freshly squeezed Fallout 76 Wastelanders update, you’re in luck. On the Fallout side of things, you can snap up an assortment of cosmetic bonuses:

Raider Nomad Hat

Raider Nomad Outfit

Settler Work Chief Hat

Settler Work Chief Outfit

Crater Projection Lamp

Foundation Projection Lamp

Crater Player Icon

Foundation Player Icon

Raiders Return Player Icon

Settler Arrive Player Icon

Check it out, no strings attached, for $0 on the Twitch Prime website. It may not be as ridiculous as April’s unicorn skin for Doom Eternal or Mozzie the operator with extra cheese, hold the anchovies, but hey, it’s got Fallout 76 so at least you can stream it and collaborate with fans to discover new and amazing bugs to make fun of. Now that’s how you build an audience for clout.

The Nintendo Switch quarantine hunt continues. Anyone who’s tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for themselves or their loved ones, lately knows what an impossible undertaking it ostensibly is. Either you find one and it sells out or you can’t find one at all. For now, you can snap one up at Amazon in Gray, Yellow, or Turquoise at its $200 MSRP. Pair it with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the complete experience.



Get it before someone else secures the last one for themselves. And once you’ve put in the hours, chime into our Animal Crossing: New Horizons discussion from last week with your own take on the game. Is it really fun to play or a glorified chore simulator? Let us know AFTER reading our post.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/27/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 4/28/2020.

Death Star Set Free With $75 Order Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

LEGO saw a huge uptick in sales as we stayed inside more and spent more time with our families. I’ve been following my pal and her wife building the Old Trafford replica on Instagram for the last few days. I have to say, it’s a pretty productive way to spend your quarantine. With May the 4th on the horizon this seems like a good time to indulge in Star Wars. Get the Death Star II Battle Set for free with any $75 Star Wars purchase. No code needed and this includes pre-orders as well.



The A-Wing Starfighter for just launched today for $199.99 and is exclusive to LEGO’s site. But there are a ton of great options for a new project or a rainy day one at that. I for one am eyeballing The Mandalorian Brick Headz set.

This order qualifies for free shipping and is available while supplies last.

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Borderlands 3 is always on sale, so let’s talk about Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition instead! At $13, you can experience the original game that started the violent series, plus all the DLC. It’s a pretty good game in its own right (most of them are, really), so if you’ve done everything in Borderlands 3 but want more, grabbing this edition will be the way to go.



Rosetta Stone Lifestone License Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

Two Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Power Banks Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

There’s nothing worse than being stranded with no way to charge your smartphone or other pieces of battery-guzzling tech. You don’t have to worry about that with a power bank, and you can get not just one, but two of our favorites for the price of one. Anker’s 20,1000mAh PowerCore battery bank comes in a two-pack for $49 at Side Deal, which is basically a buy one, get one when you compare prices with other retailers. Why are you still here? CHECKOUT!

Orbit Powerbank Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you need to charge your devices, consider the Orbit Powerbank charger. It’s only $25, which is a whopping 50% off the original list price. It also has a Bluetooth tracker, so you can find your phone in a crowded suitcase or messy room. And if you’re a bit vain, it also has a selfie remote so you can have a fire pose every picture. Adorama also offers free shipping. Grab this deal before it’s gone.

Save up to 50% on socks Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Do you need new socks? Steep and Cheap is offering up to 50% off big sock brands like Smartwool, Under Armour, and more! Whether you need new hiking socks so you can avoid the dreaded blisters, athletic socks for a run, or just something to wear around the house, you’ll find something here.



I’m personally looking at these hiking socks, even though I don’t really hike. They’re colorful, and only $15 for a pair. If you want some of Steep and Cheap’s socks, though, you’ll need to act fast, as this sale only last until May 5th.

60-Day Free Trial Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Diamond announced a few days ago that distribution of comics will resume on May 20th and they’ve already begun taking orders from DC. ComiXology is offering a 60-da free trial to their Unlimited service in the interim. But honestly, this is a great deal even if Diamond has their business together. It’s no secret COVID-19 has rocked the industry and threatened shops globally. If you are in a position to support your local shop in the coming month’s check-in to see how they are doing also.



ComiXology is offering a great opportunity to get caught up, revisit, or discover a series for the first time. I personally have several Marvel and Archie series loaded up on my iPad to ease the ability to read, but you can views all these titles on your computer too. As an Unlimited member, you will also get access to exclusive deals and sales each publisher has throughout the year.

This is a great opportunity for any comic or manga reader. And if you love the service after those 60 days, it’s just $5.99 after that.

Monopoly Speed Board Game Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

We all love Monopoly, but who really wants to sit at the roundtable for three hours, somehow landing on Boardwalk and Park Place every roll whilst your properties seem to be situated in desolate wastelands that no one ever visits? Well, it’s cool every now and then, but if you don’t have much time to spare, Monopoly Speed might be, well, more your speed. It’s 25% off at Amazon today. Games are said to last just about 10 minutes, and here’s why:



Everyone rolls and buys at once so players don’t have to wait for their turn. During 4 rounds, players race against the timer to buy, trade, and sell properties faster than ever. The timer counts down each buying and trading stage, and there’s no break between stages. There are even 2 Go spaces, and players can get out of Jail free every time.

If that sounds like fun, roll over to Free Parking and grab this deal.

Advertisement

Highland On-the-Go Trunk Organizer Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’re anything like me, you’ve got a bunch of random shit in the back of your car—cleaning supplies, oil changing equipment, and emergency gear in case there’s an accident that definitely isn’t my fault. All that junk, in turn, winds up cluttering your trunk, then what are you going to do with all that junk all that junk inside your trunk? Organize it. For $20 right now, you can get Highland’s on-the-go trunk organizer to help you with that.



Note that when you’re out in the driveway spring cleaning your car, that includes the trunk. Let me tell you, it makes grocery shopping a hell of a lot easier when you don’t have to move your various interior/exterior cleaning products and accessories around to find a place to put your bags. No more forcing passengers to CARRY the La Croix carton (@me next time); look your mess in the eyes and clean it up.

Now is crunch time where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available though. They are giving Kinja readers 15% off and free shipping with code KinjaMomsDay. Free shipping alone has me thinking this is exactly how I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.



There are no stipulations on these savings so it’s sitewide. A lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. So if you’ve got a real Earth Momma with a sense of humor this prehistoric planter is for her. Tons of options right now, but move fast before spots fill up.

Advertisement

No matter what you choose you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.