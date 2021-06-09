Wednesday's Best Deals: Outriders, Razer Kishi, 23andMe DNA Test, Shiatsu Foot Massager, Eufy Smart Lock Touch, Minecraft, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



RAVPower 65W USB-C PD Wall Charger KJKR6EL2 Image : Andrew Hayward

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W USB-C PD 3.0 block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $25 with a coupon clip and promo code KJKR6EL2, you can’t beat this USB-C plug. The list price is $40.

Plus, the price difference is substantial: a 61W charger from Apple is $69. Save your $44 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch. And it has a bonus USB-A port alongside for charging a second device at the same time.

JLab Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

These are a little hearty and more durable than the other earbuds I usually review and recommend. If you’re looking for a good pair of actual noise-canceling earbuds that aren’t AirPod prices, JLab’s Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds are a nice alternative. These are currently 30% off.

I’ve spent a few weeks with them and can say that ANC is no joke. The “Be Aware” mode is absolutely wild and enhances all the sounds around you. The earbuds actually pass outside noises through them, almost like an advanced hearing aid. They connect to your phone quickly and independently but pair up effortlessly. Calls and zooms with these have been great, and I’m heard clearly. The sound both ways is super crisp. The range is amazing as well. I can leave my phone upstairs and still hear perfectly downstairs. I can say they do seem to last a long time between charges. It seems I only have to power up the case once a week, and I use these for a few hours each day. So forty-eight hours of playtime does appear to be pretty on point. I really like the sensor that stops play when they come out of your ears and knows to turn your music back on once they are back in.

The only issue I have, and this could be a user error in that I am not using the JLab app to control them. They don’t automatically disconnect when I put them back in the charging case. I also haven’t found the best way to charge the case yet. A charging pad takes too long. As for the integrated charging cable, I’m never really certain it’s getting juiced up.

Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

While you’re home waiting for your turn to get a jab, it might be fun for your brain to learn something new. For a short time, you can grab a Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for only $20!! And what do you gain with this bundle, you ask? Well, a bunch of stuff including JavaScript, SwiftUI Apps, a complete C# programming course, Python, Raspberry Pi, HTML, CSS, and 20 other complete courses you’d need to be a professional coder.

I personally don’t know much about coding besides the skills needed to make the most popping MySpace profile of 2008, however, coding is a great skill to have in your pocket, especially in the current (and sucky) job market. Plus, just one of these courses would be about $100 by itself and you’re getting 27 courses with 2,700 lessons for $20, which is like 115% off (well actually it’s 99.5% off, but join me in the drama), so quite honestly you’re getting a huge deal. Invest in your future or something and grab it while it’s hot!

Minecraft Java Edition MINECRAFTJUNE Screenshot : Microsoft

Minecraft is over 10 years old, yet I only got around to playing it for the first time a few months ago. I didn’t get the appeal really until I hopped in with some friends. We all sort of split up, worked on our own projects, and then showed each other what we’d been working on. It was reminiscent of having a friend come over as a kid and showing them your toys. If you haven’t experienced this behemoth of the last decade, I implore to to at least check it out. The Java Edition is available right now for $19 at Eneba with the code MINECRAFTJUNE.

So what is the Java Edition? Basically it is the original version of the game. Since its release and purchase by Microsoft, a new version dubbed the Bedrock version has been released across PC, consoles, and mobile devices. While the Java version is only on PC and does not offer crossplay to the other version, it surpasses the Bedrock version when it comes to modding as well as the inclusion of a hardcore and spectator modes.

$50 PSN Gift Card ENDINGPSNSALE Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard year! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for $44 at Eneba when you use the code ENDINGPSNSALE at checkout. While that won’t buy you a brand new full retail AAA game, $50 can go a very long way. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

Resident Evil Village (PC) SUMMERINTHECOUNTRY Screenshot : Capcom

It’s finally time: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the PC version on Eneba for $43 with the code SUMMERINTHECOUNTRY. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.



Sea of Thieves (PC/Xbox One) CTHIEVES Screenshot : Rare

If you still are not subscribed to Game Pass for some reason, you should still make time for this pirate game. It’s only gotten better since it’s initial release and you can pretend to be a pirate with your friends. What more could you want?

People Can Fly’s new third-person shooter is here and hey, it’s fun! The looter shooter has quite a bit of content to explore and some extremely cool loot to collect. I already have a gun that shocks people and a perk that makes my melee poison AND freeze people. You love to see it. If you have an Xbox console, you can play it for free via Xbox Game Pass, but PlayStation owners will need to buy it. Sorry! I don’t make the rules! If you want to save a little money, Amazon has the Day One Edition down to $40 . It’s better than nothing.

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can grab Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on PC for $33 at Eneba (you’ll get a digital code for the PC version). Just use the promo code MEFFECTJUNE at checkout and you’ll get that sweet $27 discount.

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play a few months back (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s xCloud service is available to play on phones. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly becoming more widely available in 2021.

If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $55 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. and features a Type-C port and button layout that mirrors the Xbox controller’s. Meanwhile, the iPhone version is down to $85 right now.

Hello Neighbor (Switch) Screenshot : tinyBuild

This stealth horror game has you take on the role of a kid investigating what’s really going on at your scary neighbor’s house. The AI learns and adapts to your behavior stopping you from using the same tactics over as he chases you throughout the house much like a cartoonish, bloodless Jack Baker. The game is rated E10+ to show kids even they should be afraid of something. Amazon has Hello Neighbor on Switch for only $20.

Universal Classics™ Pinball (Xbox) Screenshot : Zen Studios

It’s pinball! What’s not to like? Download Pinball FX3 for free and then expand your level options with machines based on the movies Jaws™, the Back to the Future™ trilogy, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial™ after you pick up the Universal Classics™ Pinball for only $5. So get ready to pull back the plunger and send the ball rushing forward much like the dolly zoom right up in Brody’s face.

OlliOlli (Xbox) Screenshot : Curve Digital

When you think of skateboarding video games, your mind likely goes to either the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater or Skate series, though Curve Digital is doing some pretty cool stuff in the genre. At only a single dollar, its pretty hard not to justify picking this up. Even if you only play it for one afternoon, you’ve got your money’s worth. You probably spent 12 times that on lunch yesterday and you’ll still be able to revisit the game unlike your tuna melt which has already been digested.

Screenshot : Ubisoft

When we originally started covering Watch Dogs: Legion deals, the game’s price was plummeting after two weeks. If you bought it at full price at launch, you were quickly punished for doing so as you saw your friends grab it $20 or even $30 cheaper. To this day, the price continues to sink and now you can grab Ubisoft’s open world game for just $20. I’m not really sure what’s going on here (the game’s buggy launch likely did a number on its install base), but the game’s price has just been all over the place. If you were waiting for a time to jump on, Amazon is probably the way to go right now, as you can get the game more than half off right now. Will it drop lower? Probably at some point. For now, $20 seems like the lowest this will go for the next few months. After that? Who knows.

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $30 on Xbox, which is almost 50% off its normal price. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $30. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

If you haven’t played Persona 5 yet, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $30 off. If you’ve already played Persona 5, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $30 off. This is the lowest it’s been yet, so what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $30 off.

I think you get the point, but just in case: Buy Persona 5 Royal on PS4, now $30 off.

For those who love to play their Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, the joy-cons can leave a bit to be desired. The tiny controllers are ingenious in some ways, but far from what you’d call “traditional.” Gamers seeking a more familiar setup usually opt to upgrade to a Pro Controller, but that’s not really a perfect solution when you want to play on-the-go. There’s a more creative option available, if you’re willing to go the third-party route. The Hori Split Pad Pro essentially replaces your joy-cons with a traditional controller split in half. The add-on clips onto your Switch like a normal joy-con and includes grips, a traditional D-pad, back buttons, and even a Turbo button. It’s a total reimagining of the Switch’s control scheme that’s built for people who want that good old controller feel. Amazon currently has the red version on sale for $45 , a blue one for $48, and a Pac-Man variant for $50. Give it a try if you’re itching for a different setup.

Do you need a new best friend? Look no further than Kiryu, the hero of the Yakuza series. Kiryu is everything you want in a pal. He’s a big himbo who fights good. What else are you looking for? To befriend this perfect man, pick up The Yakuza Remastered Collection for $40 at Best Buy. This package contains remastered editions of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 so it’s a good three-in-one combo. Naturally, you’ll probably want to check out Yakuza Kiwami and Kiwami 2 first, but you could always start at 3 and just have no context for why the game’s hero is a beach dad. Embrace beach dad.

Advertisement

Hey! Come check this out! Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is on sale for $20! You can grab the PS4, PS5, and Xbox versions at a discount today. All the puzzleheads out there know what’s up. Puyo Puyo and Tetris, together at last? It’s more likely than you think. The unique fusion of two classic games works surprisingly well. With tons of modes to explore, it offers a unique t-spin on two beloved classics. If you thought there were just no more ways to make Tetris feel new, I hope you feel like a big dummy right now. Just an absolute buffoon. You nincompoop. You fiend. Get real. Tetris is good.

TaoTronics Air Purifier KINJA0607 Image : TaoTronics

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $56 when you use promo code KINJA0607 at checkout, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty-ass apartment. It’s $34 off the list price with the code.

Silicone Steamer Basket Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve ever found it hard to strain a large, heavy pot of veggies or pasta, here is your solution. The Silicone Steamer Basket from InstaExtra is flexible and fits in most six to eight-quart pots and cookers. This means it’s heat-safe and nonstick BPA-Free. It’s also currently 32% off and easy to use.

Just place in your preferred cooking item, and don’t worry about the temperature. It can handle up to 450 degrees. The handles are made from durable rubber and designed to help easily remove the basket from any pot. That material also makes it super simple to clean as it’s also dishwasher safe. Whatever you want to cook, steam, boil, this will work with: vegetables, kale, shellfish, eggs, etc. Non-stick malleable silicone makes it a space saver when storing and a dream when using. Never struggle with straining again.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Salt Quick Dry Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Throwing out things can be very therapeutic. Deep cleaning your linen closet is a great place to start. Now is the time to gift old holey discolored towels to an animal shelter and make space for new ones. Bed Bath and Beyond are here to help. The Salt Quick Dry Bath Towels are just $3, and the hand towels are $2. So you can have a set for only $5.

They are four colors still available. Each towel is made of a soft machine washable cotton blend and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because they are made with an ultra-absorbent texture. The bath towels were designed with zero-twist yarn loops for extra durability.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

Eufy Smart Lock Touch with Wi-Fi Bridge Image : Andrew Hayward

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $33 off the list price at Amazon right now.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. There’s also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, for added security. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating. This version comes with a plug-in Wi-Fi bridge for inside your home, which lets you unlock your door with a smartphone app from anywhere.

AUTOOMMO Car Seat Gap Organizers Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I don’t know about you, but I drop things under my car seats all the time. It can be a real pain sometimes when you just can’t reach your phone or wallet or whatever it is you’ve dropped because your hand just can’t fit quite right into the tiny cramped space.



Avoid that problem in the future with a 2-pack of these AUTOOMMO car seat gap organizers for 14% off! That brings the price down to $24.

As an added bonus, the driver’s side gap filler has 10W wireless charging capability for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and the Google Pixel, among other phone models. So, you can not only stop losing your phone, but it can safely charge in your nifty little gap filler as you drive on.

Kasa Smart Plug 3-Pack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home— I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right?



Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 2-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. Grab them for 25% off— just $15 to make your home a smidge smarter!

At 16% off, you can snag this 3-pack for just $21. These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while warm and toasty inside.



Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/20/21 and was updated with new information on 6/6/21.

Dublin Stainless Steel French Press Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nothing says I’m fancy quite like a French Press. It’s a beautiful and top-notch way to make your morning brew. This Stainless Steel French Press from Dublin is 21% off and not only offers style but durability. Get the richest flavors from whatever your hot beverage preference is with this. Because it is double-walled, your coffee and tea will stay hot for hours, keeping it at the right brewing temp. The multiple filters help with not only boldness but safety. When you are done, toss it in the dishwasher for a deep clean. You will also receive a manufacturer’s one-year warranty.



This will ship for $3.

Kyoku 8" Damascus Chef Knife KYOKUNUG Image : Kyoku

That $10 box of kitchen knives you picked up from Walmart works well for most things, but if you’re looking for consistent cuts—and, somehow, a safer blade—then you’ll want something a bit more serious. Take a look at Kyoku’s 8" Damascus chef knife, which uses an 8- to 12-degree edge. You know how a hot knife glides so effortlessly through butter? Well, that’s how this cuts, but for EEEEEVERYTHING. Get one for $76 with promo code KYOKUNUG.

By the way, the knife is gorgeous, as opined by Shep McAllister in his review:

At around $100, this isn’t a budget knife by any means, but it’s not an outrageously expensive one either, and it has a lot to offer for that price, both aesthetically and practically.

Eufy HomeVac S11 Go eufyEase Image : Andrew Hayward

Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line. You’ll get up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting with the detachable battery, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

It usually sells for $250, but right now Amazon is offering 36% off the HomeVac S11 Go in both black and white, landing at just $160 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code eufyEase at checkout. Customers give it a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for more clarity on your ancestry or keen on getting some fresh health insights? Get both with the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test, which is currently $50 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.



You’ll send off a vial of your saliva to their lab, and they’ll analyze it and send you reports that are continuously updated with new details over time as the data pool expands. There’s plenty of debate over the effectiveness of such tests and privacy concerns about sharing your DNA data, but customers seem very pleased with the results: it has a 4.7-star rating at Amazon.

Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager Image : Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect addition to your home spa? This Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager is the relief your feet have been dreaming of. If you are iffy about strangers touching your delicate toes or you aren’t ready to get to a salon, this might be for you.

You earned a good day of pampering and getting comfy in your own home to do so all the better. This lightweight and ergonomic massage is built to relax and bring the spa vibes right to the comfort of your humble abode. The Shiatsu kneading is a professional level of deep tissue massage. It helps with stress, fatigue, pain, and anxiety. The heat option warms sore, tired soles. This massager has eighteen rotating nodes with six massager heads. Not bad for a quality item you’re saving $75 on.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Plush Cotton Bathrobe KINJABATHROBE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

A cozy and comfy bathrobe is a timeless gift. Throwing one on after a nice hot shower or bath can elevate the experience and relaxation. Dads deserve a great day of relaxation. And if they were a dad who had kids quarantined and homeschooled for over a year, he really deserves it. If you’re on the fence about a Father’s Day gift, Crane & Canopy is here to help. Grab their best-selling Plush Cotton Bathrobe for 25% off with the code KINJABATHROBE. This code will work until June 13. If you order now and add monogramming, it will arrive in time for the big day.

These robes bring a little luxury to your home, especially if you’ve missed your spa visits during the pandemic. Who knew a bathrobe could be so sophisticated but Crane & Canopy know how to do it. The absorbent Turkish cotton is constructed for comfort with an adjustable snug waist tie and classy shawl collar. This robe comes in white, light grey, and grey. It’s easy to care for and can be machine washed. As mentioned above, you can add monogramming for a $10 fee. It does give this simple item a touch of coolness if you’re dad is into that. Either way, this is a thoughtful, useful, and elegant gift.

This will ship for $16.

15% off Lora DiCarlo Collection HOT Image : Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis never does this. The Lora DiCarlo Collection is on sale until June 15. Take 15% off anything in the line. Lora DiCarlo started in 2017 and quickly became a shining star in the sex tech space. Thanks largely to their founder’s relationship with Oregon State University’s Robotics & Engineering Lab, their products are thoughtfully designed with strong innovation. Each of their eight products is beautifully built with pleasure and aesthetics in mind. Use the code HOT at checkout to grab your discount now.

I tested the Osé 2, and it is not for the faint of heart. This is an upgrade to one of their older toys, and it boasts dual pleasure points. This was one of the most intense and robust G-spot massagers I’ve ever tried. Designed to be more comfortable with a slightly longer body and more flexibility, it’s got crazy power. Even just using it for clitoral stimulation is insane. You’ll barely need this to go as fast as it can before you’re exactly where you want to be. It will also run for about an hour off of one charge, but I’m telling you, you definitely won’t need it for even close to that long.

This will ship for free.

Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush + UV LED Sterilizer Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Exfoliate your skin with peace of mind with this Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush, yours today for just $24 over at Meh! I love to use a facial brush, but I feel way better about using them when a sterilizer is included, as is the case with this one.



Changing out brush heads on this Conair tool is done in a snap, and it looks quite sleek with its glowing UV LED sanitizer under the stand!

Grab it while the deal is good to exfoliate away dry skin and get a dewey fresh face for summer.

You may have seen some of the deals before we’ve posted at Meh and partner sites including MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. If you like what you see, snag a $5 monthly membership to get your shipping covered at all the sites!

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJNBS003 Image : TaoTronics

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KJNBS003, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 6,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Vivaspa Kneading and Heating Massager Image : Sheilah Villari

Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, and with my local massager place still closed, I’ve resorted to heating pads and stretching. This Vivaspa neck and shoulder massager might be the answer if you aren’t quite ready to return to your usual spot. Today take 74% off this kneading and heating wonder.

This massage packs a punch with eight nodes for shiatsu level kneading and heating. But it’s not just the neck area it can help with; the back, waist, hips, legs, and feet are all able to get relief too. Three speeds are depending on your level of aches and pains. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment at the spa.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.



The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute that effectively scrubs away the buildup of plaque and stains on the surface of your teeth. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.



This will ship for $3.





Whether you enjoyed the film or not, it’s a lot more inarguable how damn good the soundtrack is in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The Seven Evil Exes Edition features every song from the movie as well as several unreleased tracks. For vinyl collector’s, this might be worth it alone for the Brie Larson version of Black Sheep which may or may not have made it on my Spotify Wrapped two years in a row.

The Secret World of Arrietty - Limited Edition Steelbook Image : Joe Tilleli

HBO Max has opened the doors for many more North Americans to fall in love Studio Ghibli. Though, there is still a place in our hearts for physical media. If you’re one to collect physical media, you may know the worldwide beloved films of the Studio Ghibli library have slowly but surely been releasing as beautiful sleek steelbooks . Latest to the bunch is The Secret World of Arrietty. by Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi. The steelbook is available for pre-order for a discounted price of $22.

World of Warcraft: New Flavors of Azeroth: The Official Cookbook Image : Joe Tilleli

Video game cookbooks are such an interesting concept. Especially when food and cooking are either such a small or just completely absent aspect of the game which the recipes are supposed to be from. I never fully got into World of Warcraft, but I imagine cooking is actually present at least in this series so it makes a bit more sense to release an official cookbook. I didn’t have a good enough computer during its supposed golden years. Though, what I do have now is my own kitchen in my apartment. Time to get what I imagine is the exact World of Warcraft experience by whipping up some Gnomeregan Gnuggets and Arden Apple Pie.

The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition Graphic : Joe Tilleli

So since the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, several times a week I have gone to the Steam page, hovered over purchase, only to close out of the store. I adored this trilogy, imperfections and all. Though I have not touched the series since Mass Effect 3's final Citadel DLC released in 2013. I would love to go back and play through this masterpiece, but I just know deep down that if I buy it, I’ll end up playing partway through the first game before getting bored and moving onto something else. It’s not that I won’t think the first game holds up. I just can’t remember the last time I’ve seen a long game through to the end. The sweet spot for my attention span lately has been games I can finish in about ten hours. So if you’re like me, the best way to relive the Mass Effect trilogy will be getting this book for $31 and looking at all this cool art.



PlayStation Plus - 12 Months Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $45 at Amazon. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $129 on Amazon right now. That’s a $30 savings off the list price.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $160 right now, or $39 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $197 ($52 off).