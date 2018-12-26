Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.



Photo: Amazon

If you got any new gadgets over the holidays, there’s a decent chance they charge over USB-C.



The Switch? USB-C.

iPad Pros? USB-C.

Sony’s newest noise-canceling headphones? You get the idea.

So if you suddenly have a handful of USB-C gadgets, and not enough charging cables to go around, you can fix that today for $10 with promo code CHRS8888. That gets you a 6' long PowerLine+ cable from Anker. It’s ultra-durable, wrapped in nylon, and ] bright red to make it easier to spot in your bag amongst all the other cords.

If your external storage needs extend beyond a handful of photos and a modest music collection, this 8TB external drive should have enough space for just about anyone. And at $130, it’s also never been cheaper.



If, for some reason, you still have a home phone or VoIP services, Amazon’s offering the first discount ever on its Echo Connect, which lets you use any Echo device as a voice-controlled phone. Just plug a phone jack into the Connect, sync it with your contacts through the Alexa app, and voila, you can call your parents or your local thai takeout place from across the room using only your voice.



If your computer or phone uses USB-C, it’s worth keeping an adapter around to turn it into an old-school USB 3.0 port for your legacy devices. This space gray aluminum adapter from Nonda is attractive, only $7, about as small as these things can possibly be.

Photo: Amazon

Bose quite possibly made the best truly wireless earbuds money can buy, and they’re still down to their best price ever.



Advertisement

The Bose SoundSport Free boast rock solid connectivity (not a given in this space), IPX4 sweat and rain resistance, and arguably better sound quality than you’d find from any competing product. You can read Gizmodo’s review here if you’d like to know more, then get them for $169 (down from around $200), while they last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Any number of remotes more than one remote is too many, and this $33 Logitech Harmony can combine all of your disparate remotes into one.



Advertisement

The Harmony 650 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.

Photo: Amazon

The holy grail of prosumer photography is finding a way to combine the optics and light sensitivity of a dedicated camera with the portability and sharing abilities of a smartphone, and the DxO One comes as close as anything on the market. If you’ve had your eye on this unique gadget, Amazon will sell you one for $139 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, and a pittance compared to its original $600 MSRP.



I recommend reading the Gizmodo review for a full rundown of this thing, but basically, it’s a pocket-sized, iPhone-connected camera with a light-gulping 1" sensor, and an f/1.8 prime lens. You can use it standalone, or plug it into your phone to use your iPhone’s screen to line up shots, adjust settings, and of course, share to Instagram. Basically, it’s the best of both worlds.

Image: Amazon

Listen up: The Anker SoundCore bluetooth speaker is a longtime reader favorite, and today, it’s on sale for just $21. The sound quality is on point, the design is sleek, and the battery lasts for 24 hours. So, it’s a deal that’s music to our wallets.



Anker makes great, giant battery packs. You probably own one! But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly pack for those days where you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 3350mAh lipstick-style charger is down to $14 today with promo code POWERHW4, and includes a microUSB cable in the box.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code CHRS8453.

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $14 today with promo code ROAVF0BS.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Photo: Tercius Bufete

The Razer Basilisk combines the customization options and high-end components of a gaming mouse with the ergonomics and (mostly) understated design of the best work mice out there, making it one of the best options for keyboard jockeys who also like to have fun.



Normally priced around $55-$70, you can still grab it for its holiday price of $50, if you hurry.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

More than once this month, I’ve found myself thinking, “Man, I really need to order some more batteries.” My need for power just surges at Christmastime.



Advertisement

Amazon has heard my plea and discounted this Energizer Rechargeable AA Batteries 8-Pack. You can get them for $13 when you clip the $1 coupon on the page, and even less if you choose to order via Subscribe & Save. Either way, it’s a solid deal on name-brand rechargeable batteries.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The latest Beats headphones contain Apple’s custom W1 chip, which means they pair to all of your Apple devices just as easily as AirPods (in addition to other devices through the standard Bluetooth hell-menus). So whether you want easy-pairing headphones that are great for exercise, or prefer larger on-ears, there’s a deal for you today.



Advertisement

$240 is a really solid price for the Solo3s, which usually sell for $300, and $90 is the best deals we’ve ever seen on the Powerbeats3s. In both cases, you even get to pick your favorite color, though it seems like some will arrive before Christmas, but others will not, so choose carefully.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to give the gift of a Tile Bluetooth gadget finder this Christmas, you should be sure to buy the one with a user-replaceable battery. Today’s $20 deal on the brand new Tile Mate isn’t as good as the $16 deal we saw earlier in the week, but it’s otherwise the best discount we’ve seen from the usual $25.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at an all-time low $21, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you got yourself a new TV on Black Friday (or even more recently), it’s cheaper than you might think to mount it to your wall. This highly rated Perlesmith mount can support TVs up to 55", and it’s only $28 today with promo code EYB52OV7, complete with bonus accessories like a level, cord ties, and an HDMI cable.



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, Amazon’s running a pair of seasonal decor sales; one for your upcoming New Year’s party, and another for next year’s holiday season.



Advertisement

The former is the smaller of the two deals, and features various 2019-themed novelties that are basically designed for Instagram. They’re all sort of tacky in the way that all of this stuff is sort of tacky, but people will have fun with them.

The second deal, which unsurprisingly features the biggest discounts, features dozens and dozens of Christmas tree lights, ornaments, tree stands, nutcrackers, and a bunch of other stuff that you can put straight into the decoration box in a few days. How prudent of you.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $20 on Amazon today. With the exception of some very short-lived $10 deals, that’s a great price. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Some people can’t live without their coffee, but for me, it’s fizzy water. While supplies last, you can get a SodaStream Jet from Amazon at the insane price of $18, albeit without a CO2 canister (they cost $30, and refills are available for $15).

Advertisement

And whether you buy this, or already have a SodaStream, you can also grab two 1L carbonating bottles for $13.

If you’re sick of renting carpet washers every time you spot a new stain, you can buy your own for $99 today, within $2 of an all-time low. The Bissell SpotClean has a squeaky-clean 4.2 star review average from over 4,000 customers, and includes a number of tools for floors, stairs, and furniture.

Just prepare to be disturbed. Deep cleaning a carpet can be a revealing experience that a lot of people aren’t prepared for.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Corey Foster

The Cricut Maker lets you use your computer to cut designs into everything from vinyl to leather to wood to kevlar, and it’s back down to its all-time low price.

Corey reviewed this over on The Inventory, and used it to print out a custom logo for his kids’ soccer team jerseys, design custom pint glasses, and cut screen prints for t-shirts, just for starters. At $340, it’s still an investment, but there’s basically no limit to what you can design and make with it.

Breville Smart Oven Air | $320 | Amazon

Breville added air frying and dehydrating features to your favorite line of toaster ovens, and the feature-packed Smart Oven Air is $80 off today, within $11 of the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Trust me when I say that once you own one of these, you’ll hardly ever use your “real” oven anymore. It preheats significantly faster, it’s much easier to program, and it’s big enough to cook all but the biggest meals. They don’t go on sale often though, and the Air model hasn’t been this cheap since April. Trust me, it’ll really come in handy when it comes time to prepare Thanksgiving dinner.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Pat on the back for successfully completing another season of holiday shopping. Now it’s time to turn back to your own neglected needs. Home items ranging from lighting to textiles to furniture to decor accents are on sale at Amazon, and I know there’s something there you were meaning to buy before you got sucked into the Christmas hustle.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Especially during the bleak winter months, it feels good to have something green in your home. This set of five succulents is on sale for $13, and they don’t need much sunlight or water, giving them a solid chance of surviving the frigid months ahead. Plus, they make for nice plant children to nurture while all other flora is cold and dead outside.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

If you need any last minute stocking stuffers (and couldn’t find what you were looking for in, uh, our big-ass stocking stuffer guide), Amazon’s currently running deals on dozens of products from AmazonBasics, spanning seemingly every product category imaginable.



We spot checked a lot of products, and while they aren’t all down to all-time low prices, everything we saw represented at least a decent discount. A few of our picks are below, but there are pages upon pages of deals, so you’ll want to head over to Amazon to see them all.

String up these trendy Edison bulb string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 49-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. Although not the best price we’ve seen on these, they normally sell for $50, but today you can light your space with them for $36 with promo code 3FK8HUTY.



Photo: Amazon

As a person who has sent in many, many rounds of cupcakes and other classroom treats for birthdays and holidays, I know I’ve spent a small fortune on cupcake liners. I can’t argue the fact that they’re wasteful and frivolous, but they also look festive and save me cleanup time.

Advertisement

What I should do — and you too, if you bake at all — is invest in some of these AmazonBasics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, currently at an all-time price low. (The 24-pack is technically a better deal, but if you absolutely want no more than 12, that set has never been cheaper either.)

The downside: They’re add-on items. The upside: You could order enough to hit the $25 minimum and literally never have to think about buying baking cups again.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



Advertisement

The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom has three large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale,m and two The Half-Yearly Sales. Well, today is basically the end of the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off a boatload of styles for men, women, and kids.



Advertisement

Brands as disparate as Cole Haan, Gucci, J.Crew, and Nike are all included in the sale, so it’ll take time to look through all the stuff. Maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or something, it’s not like anybody’s actually getting anything done this week anyway.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now.

Advertisement

Everlane has flooded their Choose What You Pay sections for both men and women with a ton of overstocked inventory, including a wide selection of shoes and denim for the ladies. In fact, Everlane says it’s the largest Choose What You Pay event they’ve ever run, and judging by the size of the selection, we’re inclined to believe them. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as much of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Santa really came through on this Christmas gift: Another Clear the Rack is upon us, which means Nordstrom Rack is taking an extra 25% off its clearance section, which already lists astoundingly low prices on all of your favorite brands. Over 17,000 styles for men and women are up for grabs through tomorrow. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good deal.

Christmas came a little early at Nike, with an extra 25% off over 2,000 sale styles. Just use promo code SAVE25 at checkout to get the deal, and sign into a free Nike account to get free shipping on all orders.



Advertisement

Hint: Use the side bar to narrow down your options by gender, apparel type, or even sport.

While Gunnar glasses are marketed towards gamers, they can be effective at reducing eyestrain for anyone that spends their day staring at a screen. The problem is that they’re typically pretty expensive, and rarely go on sale. Today though, you can grab a pair of MLG Phantom frames for $40 with promo code KINJAMLG.

Image: Amazon

There’s never a bad time to save on Nike. Right now, Amazon is marking down a range of Nike activewear, along with accessories including bags, hats, and socks, so you can suit up for any athletic (or just lounging) you have in your future.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sneak some sneakers under the tree, thanks to Zappos current deal on Nike. Select Nike styles for men, women, and kids are 25% off, so the whole family can jingle bell rock some new shoes. And as long as you get your orders in by 1pm EST today, they’re guaranteed to be delivered by Christmas Eve for free, so sprint to checkout before this deal hops on its sleigh and rides away.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The family that Converses together, stays together. Now put those family ties on display with Nordstrom Rack’s deals on Converse sneakers for men, women, and kids tied up in a bow. There are so many styles up for grabs, you’re sure to find one to suit each individuals’ personality, or dare we say, go for a coordinated matching look? Really, there’s no wrong way to wear this classic shoe.



Image: Eddie Bauer

Well, this is an easy sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off just about everything, and they’re doing it right as we’re hitting peak cold weather season. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells — it’s all* 50% off.

Note: Excludes sleeping bags, tents, and non Eddie Bauer-brand products.

Photo: Clarks

Clarks are a nice blend of comfort and style, but attempting to stock your entire closet with them could get a little expensive. Today, though, you can get two select pairs of men’s or women’s shoes for $99, which is one of the best deals you’ll see on Clarks. It includes boots, sandals, sneakers, and dress shoes, so you can shop for every occasion while enjoying major savings.

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Advertisement

Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you didn’t find all the books you needed in Amazon’s Christmas Day book sale, they just put a whole bunch of new titles on sale to fill your new Kindle, tablet, or phone for the new year. The theme today is New York Times Bestsellers, and it features a great mix of novels and nonfiction, with enough variety that everyone should find something they’ll enjoy.



Advertisement

A few of the most popular titles are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full list.