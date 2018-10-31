Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Noise canceling headphones, a Dyson stick vac, and TriggerPoint foam rollers lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJAV02.



I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

I haven’t tried these neckband ANC headphones, but they’re also available for $33 with promo code KINJA297.

And if you want to go really old school, here’s a set of ANC wired earbuds (yes, people still make those) for $23 with promo code KINJAL69.

Photo: Amazon

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from Silicon Power is incredibly affordable right now at just $18, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on that capacity from a reliable manufacturer.

If you like to vape and want to upgrade your equipment, VapeWorld is taking 20% off sitewide this week with promo code SPOOKY20. As an authorized seller of Pax Labs, Grenco G Pens, Kandypens, and AirVapes, just for starters, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.

This deal ends on Friday, so place your order before the promo code goes up in a puff of smoke.

Graphic: MassDrop

If you have a recent Apple keyboard, or really any electronics that gather dust, you’re probably familiar with canned air, and how surprisingly expensive it can be. It turns out, there’s a better way.

The Hurricane canless air system is basically a tiny air compressor that can generate 220 mph gusts, and yes, it’s rechargeable. Each charge gets you a full 12 minutes of air, and the battery should last for at least 500 charges. That means it’ll pay for itself over time, and you’ll generate a lot less waste.

Usually priced around $110, MassDrop will sell you a kit for $89, for a limited time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Life’s too short for slow, unreliable, and expensive-to-maintain inkjet printers. Monochrome laser printers are fast, their toner is cheap, and this Canon model’s only $40 after clipping the $30 coupon. We normally recommend Brother printers, but this is an inanely good deal, especially considering it has Wi-Fi built in.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With loud, clicky blue switches, this HyperX mechanical keyboard might not make you popular in the office, but it’ll feel like a dream to type on. For an all-time low $50, it also eschews the number pad for a more compact design. If you haven’t made the switch to a mechanical keyboard yet, this is a great brand at a bargain bin price.

Photo: Amazon

It should be pretty clear from the picture, but this isn’t your average, pocket-sized USB battery pack. No, this lithium-ion power station includes USB ports, plus an AC and a DC outlet, and can charge laptops, drone batteries, medical devices, mini fridges, and even small TVs for hours on end. When it’s time to recharge, you can hook up some solar panels (not included), or plug it into any wall or car outlet.

At 300W of maximum output (200W running power, 300W surge), it’s not as powerful as even a small gas generator, but it operates silently, and can be used for a lot of the same things. Get it for $240 today with promo code TBECALES.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s 5.1 channel sound bars changed the game by bringing surround sound to people who didn’t want to buy a receiver or run a ton of wires around their living room, and now, you can get your own setup for just $148.



That includes a 32" sound bar with your three front channels, a wireless subwoofer that you put in the back of the room, and two wired satellite speakers that plug into the subwoofer, and serve as your rear channels. I’ve had a very similar setup from Vizio for years, and absolutely love that I can just plug it straight into my TV, with no fuss.

Photo: Gizmodo

Update: Back in stock! The last two times we’ve seen this, it’s sold out within hours.

While we see deals on Sonos’s smaller speakers from time to time, the room-filling Playbar hardly ever goes on sale. While supplies last though (which, if history is any guide, will not be for long), Sonos has refurbs in stock for $549, or $150 less than buying it new.



Like all Sonos refurbs, the Playbar includes the company’s standard 45 day return policy and a full one year warranty.

Half of your electronics charge over USB these days, so it makes sense to buy power strips that include both AC outlets and USB ports. For just $12 with promo code 6YI3ALOA, this Aukey power strip includes four of each.

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. If you have a big house, and could make use of a three-router array, Amazon and Walmart are marking down the system to just $250, within $1 of the best price they’ve ever listed.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.

The 32GB card has been $7 for a few weeks, but the 64GB just dropped from $15 to $14, the 128GB went from $30 to $25, and the 256GB dropped from $70 to $60.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $7 | Amazon

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s original PowerLine Lightning cables were our readers’ favorites, and while they’ve been iterated on in the years since, the originals remain far nicer and stronger than Apple’s own cables. For a limited time, you can grab a 6' cable in white for just $8, or about $3 less than usual.

Graphic: Kickstarter

Anker’s soda can-sized Capsule portable projector was a crowdfunding hit last year, and it really did deliver on its promise. But there were a few obvious areas for improvement, and Anker tackled all of the big ones with the brand new Capsule II, now up for preorder on Kickstarter.



So what’s new?

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win.

2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie.

3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

There are a few other minor differences of note, including the inclusion of USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, an improved speaker, and autofocus. It is a bit bigger than the Capsule (which will remain on sale for the time being); Anker calls it “pint sized,” rather than soda can-sized, which was pretty cheeky of them. Whatever beverage you compare it to though, it’s still very small for a projector.

Kickstarter backers can preorder the Capsule II right now for $399. Anker’s touting a $599 MSRP for the Capsule II, and while there will surely be discounts after it comes out, Anker’s previous crowdfunding projects have, in hindsight, legitimately offered prices to backers that weren’t matched on Amazon for many months after release, if ever.

If you ever bought a Capsule I prior to this Kickstarter going live, you’re also eligible for a $100 rebate when you preorder the Capsule II. Check out the bottom of the campaign page for details.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 65" 4K TV for $550, a 55" for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at these price points.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

This 4V Black & Decker electric screwdriver is very much a screwdriver, not a drill, but it’s tiny and rechargeable, and certainly has its uses. It even has a magnet on top to hold extra screws. It’s priced at $25 on Amazon right now by itself, but today only, you can get it for $22, bundled with a $7 bit set thrown in for free.



Photo: Amazon

As the temperature drops, it gets harder and harder to get out of bed, and Amazon is about to make it even tougher with this this sheet sale. Choose from regular cotton, pima cotton, even Egyptian cotton, with a queen set for as low as $41. If you’ve been eyeing a new set of sheets, this is the sale for you.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Weber’s Kettle charcoal grill is the grill every backyard needs, and Amazon’s running a $23 discount on it today. Discounts of any size on this grill are extremely rare, so today’s the day to grab this.



You can use this for grilling, obviously, but it’s also a surprisingly capable smoker. Just look at the smoke ring on these ribs that my friend made on his Kettle. Now, look at this brisket he smoked. Okay, now grab a wad of napkins, clean all the drool off your face, and go buy this thing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Welp, it’s not even November yet, but Lowe’s has kicked off some of its Black Friday deals early. Inside, you’ll find a selection of appliances, tools, holiday decorations, and a lot more on sale. Some of the deals (mostly appliances) are listed as running through 11/29—I believe those are the real Black Friday deals—and some only go through 11/14, which I think could get cheaper later.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



We haven’t really seen any discounts on the V10 since its release in March, but Amazon’s now offering the entry-level Motorhead configuration for an all-time low $385, down from the original $500 selling price. This model has a smaller bin and fewer accessories than the Animal and Absolute versions, but it uses the same powerful motor.

Photo: Amazon

Gerber’s suspension multi-plier features 12 tools in one package, meaning you’re spending just $2 per function today. The pliers are the main attraction, but inside the handles, you’ll find knives, a wire stripper, screwdrivers, an awl, a nail file, a ruler, and more.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone knows that the day after Halloween is the best time of the year to save on candy, but you can get a head start today on Jet, which is selling 18 <Chris Nolan brraaaaaam noise> FULL SIZED candy bars for just $7. You get six Hershey’s bars, six Reese’s, and six Kit-Kats, and since they won’t arrive until after Halloween, you’re under no obligation to give them away.



Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud. If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s new Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $120 with promo code EUFYMM88 (down from the usual $170).

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 4.5-quart Classic stand mixer for $189 today from Walmart. It’ll really come in handy for holiday baking, and with accessories like a food grinder, a spiralizer, and a pasta roller, you can use it for tons of different cooking tasks.



Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $8.



If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.7-star rating with over 2,600 reviews.

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for just $15. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the $3 coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.

Don’t want to deal with bags? This 64 load bottle is still on sale for $9 as well, after clipping the coupon.

If you ever go to Starbucks, and you have a Chase credit card, here’s a no-brainer deal for you this evening. If you load $60 onto your Starbucks app (in three $20 installments), you can get 475 stars, nearly enough for four free drinks or food items of your choice.



Here’s what you have to do.

Sign up for Chase Pay, if you haven’t already. Set your default card as one that will earn you extra points for dining, or better yet, the Chase Freedom (more on that later). Link your Chase Pay account to your Starbucks app. Load $20 onto your Starbucks account using Chase Pay three separate times. You’ll earn 125 stars the first time, 150 the second, and 200 on the third. I waited for my stars to post each time to be safe (it took about 15 minutes each time), but it will probably work if you do all three in quick succession.

That’s it! Make it a venti, add all of the extra shots your bloodstream can handle; your drinks are free no matter what $12 abomination you create. Just remember to tip your barista. Promotion valid through 12/12/2018.

Extra Credit: Chase Pay is one of the Chase Freedom’s 5x bonus categories this quarter, so if you have that card, be sure to set it as your default to get a cool 300 points out of this promotion.

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.



Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). The 20% discount will apply to your first Subscribe & Save shipment, which you can always cancel after you get your first box.

Prices vary by flavor, but you can get 12 bottles of most flavors for $31 with this deal, or a 2.3 pound tub of powdered Soylent for just $27.

Image: Amazon

When the weather outside is frightful, all you need is a fireplace and a very cozy blanket. (That’s how the song goes, right?) Prepare to hibernate when those colder temperatures roll in with this objectively snuggly Eddie Bauer Fairisle Sherpa Throw in Midnight, now available on Amazon for $19.

The blanket’s pattern will add a seasonably appropriate pop of color to any living room, and the whole 50 x 70 inches of fabric is definitely big enough to envelop your entire body comfortably. It’s also reversible; the other side is a super soft sherpa material. Heads up, if you’re looking for me over the next few months, I’m on my couch hiding under this throw until spring.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our general rule of thumb for mechanics tool sets is that anything under $.50 per piece is usually a good deal. This set from Stanley easily hits that threshold at $63, even though it includes some stuff you wouldn’t normally find in a mechanics set, like a tape measure and some pliers. Just note that this price is only available for Prime members.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( ( ( (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This sale will have you feeling blue — in a good way. For today only, Levi’s is taking 30% off their entire site, plus offering free shipping, with the promo code FAM30. So now’s the time to swath yourself and everyone you know in denim.



Advertisement

If you’re undecided about which of the iconic jean-maker’s dungarees to choose, take it from our readers: the 511 Commuters are the go-to for men’s styles. As for the ladies, you can’t go wrong with the classic 501.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TriggerPoint’s foam rollers are the most popular on the market, and Amazon’s rolling out deals on a bunch of them, today only. They hurt like hell to use, but you feel so much better when you’re done. Both ground rollers and handheld models are included in the sale, but these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



Photo: Walmart

Remington’s Shortcut Pro self-haircut kit has been a huge hit with our readers, but if the current $52 price tag on Amazon is too much to swallow, Walmart has the blue model on sale for less than you probably spent on your last haircut.



The main difference is that the blue model only includes six length combs instead of nine, which I don’t think should really bother the kinds of people who would give themselves haircuts, but up to you! Like the red model, it can run for 40 minutes on a charge, its puck-shaped design is easy to maneuver, and its curved blades ares designed to contour around your skull.

Bonobos is currently taking an extra 40% off all sale items with code GHOULS, so now’s the time to restock your wardrobe. There’s hundreds of items to choose from including flannels, denim, swimsuits, dress pants, chinos, sweaters, tees, and more. It’s basically everything they sell, and your size won’t last forever, so make your move.

Graphic: Coleman

Just because the mercury is dropping doesn’t mean you can’t go camping (or perhaps more realistically, tailgating) this time of year. Today and tomorrow only, Coleman’s taking an extra 30% off their already discounted best sellers with promo code BOO30. Everything on this page is eligible, including tents, sleeping bags, grills, coolers, and more.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We just found the highlight of your day: A range of Milk Makeup products, from their luminous Holographic Highlighter Sticks to their super saturated Eye Pigments, are up to 57% off at HauteLook. While the brand is known for taking the hip, minimalist approach (and using fingers instead of makeup brushes), they certainly don’t skimp when it comes to delivering pops of color, high shine, or an ethereal glow. You’ll want to milk this deal for all its worth.

Update: The campaign ends in less than a week, so get your orders in.

Coalatree makes some of our favorite outdoor apparel, and now you can preorder and save on the company’s new Camper hooded jacket.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Camper 2.0 is extremely water resistant, and will still keep you warm even if it gets wet. It also includes a bunch of pockets, cable routing for headphones, and the ability to squeeze itself into an internal pocket for use as a travel pillow. Oh yeah, it looks great too.

The jacket will come out early next year with an MSRP of $159, but you can get yours for considerably less by preordering from Kickstarter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon is continuing a recent run of private label apparel sales, this time focusing on the Goodthreads and 28 Palms menswear brands. Goodthreads is full of everyday men’s essentials like chambray shirts, hoodies, and boxer briefs, while 28 Palms looks like stuff you’d buy from Tommy Bahama. I’m not sure the 28 Palms stuff is really in season at the moment, but there’s something for everyone amongst the Goodthreads discounts.

If you’re looking to up your watch look, you can do it on the cheap with Fossil’s semi-annual sale, happening now. Over 1,000 watches, hand bags, belts, wallets, and other accessories are loaded up in Fossil’s sale section, and you can get them all for an extra 20% off at checkout with promo code BOO20. So what are you waiting for?

Image: Groupon

Eyeshadow palettes are pretty much always a worthwhile buy—who wants to mess around with individual eyeshadows anyway?—but this Morphe blowout is a particularly rare find. The Morphe 35-Color Nature Glow Eyeshadow Palette (35OM) is currently up for grabs on Groupon for $19. (The palette normally goes for $24.) And not only are you getting a plethora of shadow options, but you’ll get a ton of use out of each and every one of them. All the shades are ultra wearable warm-toned neutrals in either a matte or shimmer finish, perfect for every day makeup artistry.

And that’s not all: Groupon is also offering up six other palettes, including the more glittery Fall Into Frost Eyeshadow Palette (35F) and the aubergine-themed Plum Eyeshadow Palette (35P), both of which have strong potential as this year’s holiday party go-tos.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Timbuk2 makes bags of all shapes and sizes these days, but they’ll always be known for their classic messenger. Amazon’s blowing out this handsome, medium-sized model in grey for $48 today, or about $20 less than usual. I use a Timbuk2 messenger when I travel, and I absolutely love all the pockets and organization options.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

When I first navigated to this deal on women’s apparel, I had to double check which site I was on. Amazon is taking up to 50% off a whole bunch of their own clothing brands — and a good amount of the items are actually chic.



The standouts of this sale include a ton of on-trend outerwear from Amazon’s label, called Haven, and a pretty solid contingent of shoes from brands The Fix and 206 Collective (I’m particularly interested in the duck boots, slides and block-heeled ankle boots, just saying). If there was ever a good time to stock up on new styles for winter, it would be now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon seemed to go from having zero private label fashion brands to having one for every conceivable style of clothing seemingly overnight, and today, it’s Buttoned Down that’s getting the spotlight.



As you’ve probably guessed, Buttoned Down is a menswear brand that offers button down men’s shirts, as well as pants, ties, and even socks to complete the worker drone look. None of it is exciting, but these sorts of clothes are the backbone of most men’s wardrobe, so it’s nice to have a new, affordable option.

For a limited time, a bunch of Buttoned Downs wares are on sale for about 20%-50% off, including lots of non-iron dress and business casual shirts for under $30 (or even under $20, if you can abide by discontinued patterns), and pants under $50. There are tons of fits and styles available, so surely you can find a few affordable basics that your closet currently lacks.

Image: Amazon

There is a light at the end of the seemingly never-ending skincare tunnel, literally. The Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask is a breakout-clearing marvel (and one of our favorite collagen-boosters), and now, it’s available on Amazon with a $7 coupon. The mask covers your entire mug, and delivers powerful targeted blue light, effectively zapping acne-causing bacteria, and red light, which reduces inflammation. The whole treatment is gentle enough for daily use, and it’s safe for those who are prone to irritation. Plus, it sort of makes you look like Iron Man.